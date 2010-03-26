Routley takes stage in two man sprint
Teutenberg inches closer to GC with stage win in Beaumont
Will Routely (Jelly Belly) captured a riveting victory at the City of Beaumont Road Race from a late race breakaway. The Canadian won a two man sprint against Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), while Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) claimed third three seconds behind.
“This is such a great start to the season,” Routley said. “We had the team well positioned at the front all day and conserved energy in order to feel good at the end, ready to race the last lap.
“I initially rolled with Luis but fortunately I had riders in the general classification and didn’t have to work that break,” he added. “I was able to take it easy and it paid off. I felt great today but the team was also riding so well. I’m just really stoked about it this year. The fact that we had second and third on GC enabled me to win today, it’s as simple as that.”
The top three in the overall classification are separated by a mere one-second. Ben Day (Fly V Australia) maintained his lead by a hair ahead of Jacques-Maynes and Routely, who both moved up into podium position with the finish line time bonuses. Routely’s teammates Carter Jones and Keil Reijnen slid into fourth and fifth overall.
“It’s plenty of time,” Day joked. “I’m happy to still be wearing the jersey. It’s a really hard race to control and almost a curse to be leading into this stage. We have it for another day and we will see what we can do for the rest of the weekend.
“I want to reflect on the fact that this is the first time the yellow jersey has been defended on this stage and that was because of the incredible team work out there today,” he added. “The boys did an incredible job. It is pretty cool to be sitting on the back of them and having the other best teams in the US come up and say that our boys were riding strongly. The final breakaway went and it was the exact same thing that happened last year.”
Late-break deja vu
Amaran initiated the winning break over the top of the circuit’s steep King of the Mountain climb through Bogart County Park. Routely was the first to bridge across followed by Jacques-Maynes, who made his way across on the descent.
“I am feeling strong, much more than I was last year at this time,” Amaran said. “That move was an opportunity to move up in the overall so I was working very hard to open that gap, with Ben Jacques-Maynes. I think I can win the overall this week. If there are more opportunities like today, I will take them.”
A similar well-calculated breakaway escaped in the previous year’s road race, which ended with Jeff Louder winning the stage and moving into the overall race lead ahead of Day. Routley remembered the cagey move because he placed second in the sprint behind Louder, but this time he was in a position to win.
“I knew it all year, in the back of my mind, where and when to jump,” Routley said. “I was paying attention all day to how much of a head wind there was coming into that sprint. I definitely wanted to win the stage and I certainly wasn’t going to roll away in a break away when we had second and third on general classification, if I wasn’t expecting to win.”
Jacques-Maynes and Amaran did the bulk of the work needed to keep the breakaway ahead of a charging peloton. They gained a maximum of 15 seconds but it was reduced seven seconds at the finish line.
“I hit it into the downhill sketchy corner and carried a lot of speed to get across to the break,” Jacques-Maynes said. “We rode so hard all the way in. Will had two GC positions to defend so he sat on for about five kilometres. That’s bike racing and he was probably going to win today. Luis and I were absolutely giving it everything we had. I’ve never seen Luis tired before, I’m usually not around anymore when that happens.”
Early breakaway sorts out the jersey selection
The City of Beaumont Road Race treated the peloton to a new opening 55 km loop that showcased the first King of the Mountain hotspot. The race progressed toward the event’s traditional 28 km circuit that included the second KOM through the narrow twists and turns in the Bogart County Park, before the men completed five laps totaling 168 km.
An early breakaway set sail on the first smaller loop that included Daniel Holt (Team Type 1), Rob Britton (Bissell), Eric Boiley (SpiderTech) and Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners). The four rider break was reduced to three when Holt fell off pace.
They gained a maximum of four minutes during the next four laps, more than 100 km, ahead of the field that was predominantly lead by Fly V Australia with occasional help from Jelly Belly.
“We weren’t too worried about the first break because it’s a long stage,” Day said. “I was a little bit disappointed in some of the other teams taking pride in their podium positions as well. We aren’t going to keep handing them these races on a platter all year just because we are the strongest team here.”
Britton earned himself the event’s Best Sprinter jersey accumulating the bulk of the points offered at two intermediate sprint locations. Krasilnikav picked up enough points on the circuit’s KOM to build his lead in the event’s Best Climber competition.
“We worked well,” Krasilnikav said. “I wanted to go in the breakaway. We tried to make as big a gap as possible. I wanted the KOM jersey. I am happy with my performance. I’m not normally good in the beginning of the season.”
The three-man move was reeled back at the base of the final climb through Bogart County Park on the last lap. Several unsuccessful attacks were launched at the bottom of the climb allowing Amaran to produce a counter attack and the final breakaway of the day.
The teams with strong sprinters were responsible for reducing the gap to seven seconds at the finish line. Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter-Home) won the bunch sprint for fourth place.
Racing continues tomorrow at the City of Redlands Criterium, stage two of the Redlands Bicycle Classic. “There is some great racing left,” Day said. “Tomorrow is the criterium and a great race down the centre of Redlands. I’m looking forward to that and hopefully we get some of our fast guys a win.”
Teutenberg moves closer to yellow
Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) sprinted her way into victory at the Redlands Bicycle Classic’s stage one City of Beaumont Road Race. The German National Champion outpaced a series of formidable sprinters including Brooke Miller (TIBCO) who placed second and Joelle Numainville (Webcor-Builders) in third.
“I sprinted off of the Colavita leadout,” Teutenberg said. “I started early and the sprint was really long. The finishing straight is a little bit deceiving. Brooke had to go just as long as I did and I was able to stay ahead.”
Amber Neben (Dare To Be-BMW Bianchi) is currently leading the race by 14 seconds ahead of Teutenberg and an additional two seconds to Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12).
“I was expecting fireworks today,” Neben said. “I think there were enough people today who felt like they were still in the race for the mountain and points jersey and the stage win. Everyone was involved in racing. It wasn’t too windy so those things helped keep the bunch together.”
The underlying suspense that Teutenberg could win the Redlands Bicycle Classic’s overall classification by capturing time bonuses peaked when she nabbed an additional 15 seconds during the race. She started the stage in fourth place, 29 seconds behind Neben but reduced her time by capturing five seconds during the stage and 10 seconds at the finish line.
“There is a lot of racing left so that is good but I lost 15 seconds to Ina today,” Neben said. “Essentially she can win the race again on bonuses. But it’s fun to be out here racing hard and being able to think hard about tactics. I had to go for time bonuses last year too. If I’m in position I will again but sometimes I weigh the risk of getting injured and long term goals.”
Some 120 women started the City of Beaumont Road Race anticipating strong cross winds that have previously played an integral role in shattering the field. However this year the women lined up under cooler temperatures, sunny skies and very little wind.
Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) picked up the first two Queen of the Mountains, accumulating enough points to take the lead as the event’s best climber. The first lap brought the riders around a 50 km large circuit before dropping them down onto the traditional 28 km smaller loop.
“I wasn’t going to go for the jersey but on the first climb I was there and I went for it,” Powers said. “My team-mate lead me out for the second one and I won almost no problem. I think maybe we can try to keep it. There are no climbing points tomorrow in the criterium but there are many on Sunset on Sunday.”
Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) won the first intermediate time bonus sprint ahead of Teutenberg and Thersa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci). Teutenberg went on to win the second intermediate sprint ahead of Cliff-Ryan and Rivera. The German’s effort in the intermediate sprint combined with her stage win put her in the lead of the event’s best sprinter competition.
“I was not going for the points, I was going for the time bonuses,” Teutenberg said. “I don’t care too much about the sprint jersey. If it comes ok, but I am looking at the overall jersey. I have to take time bonuses and take the option to get close to the lead. Sunday will be really exciting.”
Krysta Jeffs (Nanoblur-Gears) made a solo move and remained off the front for nearly one full lap, following a flurry of unsuccessful attacks. She was reeled back in before the second circuit.
The peloton remained largely intact for the final sprint, despite several small groups of riders lingered off the back and a few riders not making the time cut.
Neben will start tomorrow 60-minute City of Redlands Criterium with two teammates Kathleen Billington and Rachel Warner. The stage includes multiple time bonus sprints and is well-suited to Teutenberg’s strengths.
“Rachel and Kathleen will do their best to help Amber defend the jersey, although Ina will be a formidable opponent as always,” said the team’s directeur Laura Weislo. “I hope that the other sprinters like Coryn Rivera and Theresa Cliff-Ryan will continue to battle for the intermediate sprints and take time away from Ina - it will be our best chance to win the overall.”
Neben is guest riding with the BMW-Bianchi Elite Women’s team at the Redlands Bicycle Classic. The strong east coast team made a late-entry into the four-stage race looking for an opportunity to train hard in California’s warm temperatures.
“We really didn't plan for Redlands this winter, but the horrible winter on the east coast made the riders yearn for some warmer weather to ride and race in,” Weislo added. “The plan to race Redlands came together kind of at the last minute, so the riders aren't in top form. Plus, the smog is something that takes getting used to, and the women flying in this week while all the other teams having a week to get accustomed to the air is a big disadvantage.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|4:13:21
|2
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|3
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:00:03
|4
|Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:00:07
|5
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|6
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|7
|Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|8
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|9
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|10
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|11
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|12
|Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
|13
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|14
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|15
|Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
|16
|Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|17
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
|18
|David Boily (Team Spidertech)
|19
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|20
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|21
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|22
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|23
|Will Dugan (Team Type 1)
|24
|Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|25
|Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)
|26
|Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|27
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|28
|Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)
|29
|Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|30
|James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)
|31
|Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)
|32
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|33
|Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)
|34
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|35
|Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|36
|Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
|37
|Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)
|38
|Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)
|39
|Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|40
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|41
|Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)
|42
|Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
|43
|Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)
|44
|Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)
|45
|Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|46
|Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|47
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|48
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|49
|Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|50
|Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|51
|Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
|52
|Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|53
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)
|54
|Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|55
|Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
|56
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|57
|Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)
|58
|Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|59
|Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)
|60
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|61
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|62
|Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|63
|Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|64
|Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)
|65
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|66
|Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)
|67
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|68
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|69
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|70
|Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|71
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|72
|Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|73
|Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|74
|Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|75
|Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)
|76
|Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|77
|James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)
|78
|Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|79
|Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|80
|Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)
|81
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|82
|Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|83
|Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|84
|Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)
|85
|Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|86
|Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)
|87
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|88
|Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:38
|89
|Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:03
|90
|Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)
|91
|Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)
|92
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|93
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|94
|Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|95
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|96
|Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)
|97
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|98
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|99
|Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)
|100
|David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|101
|Tommy Nelson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|102
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
|103
|Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)
|104
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)
|105
|Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|106
|Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy)
|107
|Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|108
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|109
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|110
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:02:07
|111
|Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|112
|Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|113
|Kai Applequist (Exergy)
|114
|Chris Stuart (Exergy)
|115
|Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
|116
|Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
|117
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|118
|Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|119
|William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|120
|Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|121
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)
|122
|Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)
|123
|Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|124
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|125
|Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|126
|Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|127
|Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|128
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|129
|David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:03:41
|130
|Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)
|131
|Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)
|132
|Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)
|133
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|134
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|135
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|136
|Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)
|137
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|138
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|139
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|0:05:51
|140
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|0:06:19
|141
|Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|142
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|143
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|144
|Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)
|0:07:49
|145
|Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|146
|Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)
|147
|Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)
|148
|Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
|149
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|150
|Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
|151
|Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
|152
|Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|153
|Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar)
|0:10:39
|154
|Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:11:16
|155
|Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|156
|Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|0:11:47
|157
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms)
|158
|Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)
|159
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:12:41
|160
|Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|161
|Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:12:43
|162
|Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)
|163
|Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)
|164
|Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|165
|Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:12:50
|166
|Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society)
|167
|Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:16:11
|168
|Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:16:13
|169
|Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)
|0:19:09
|170
|Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling)
|0:19:40
|171
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|172
|Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation)
|173
|Chris Hong (Exergy)
|174
|Austin Arguello (Exergy)
|175
|Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:20:06
|176
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:20:17
|HD
|Tad Hamilton (Exergy)
|HD
|Will Mcginnis (Moontoast / Tristar)
|HD
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Joshua Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|David Talbott (Moontoast / Tristar)
|DNF
|Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling)
|DNF
|Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling)
|DNF
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Paul Che (Team Pista Palace)
|DNF
|Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
|DNF
|Gustavo Mendez (Herbalife LaGrange)
|DNF
|Brandon Lynch (Exergy)
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|7
|pts
|2
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|5
|3
|Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
|3
|4
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|2
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|7
|pts
|2
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|5
|3
|Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
|3
|4
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|2
|5
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|7
|pts
|2
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|5
|3
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|3
|4
|Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|2
|5
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|1
|1
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|3:06:18
|2
|Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|4
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|5
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|6
|Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|7
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|8
|Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|9
|Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)
|10
|Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|11
|Christina Smith (Veloforma)
|12
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|13
|Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|14
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|15
|Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|16
|Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)
|17
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|18
|Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|19
|Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|20
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|21
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|22
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|23
|Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|24
|Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|25
|Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)
|26
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|27
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|28
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|29
|Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|30
|Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)
|31
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|32
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
|33
|Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|34
|Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|35
|Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)
|36
|Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|37
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|38
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|39
|Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|40
|Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
|41
|Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
|42
|Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|43
|Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|44
|Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
|45
|Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|46
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|47
|Leah Goldsrein (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|48
|Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|49
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
|50
|Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|51
|Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|52
|Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)
|53
|Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|54
|Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|55
|Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|56
|Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|57
|Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)
|58
|Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|59
|Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)
|60
|Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|61
|Katie Donovan (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|62
|Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:01:20
|63
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|64
|Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)
|65
|Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|66
|Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|67
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|68
|Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
|0:02:24
|69
|Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|70
|Becka Hartkop (Veloforma)
|0:02:45
|71
|Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|72
|Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|73
|Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|74
|Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)
|75
|Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|76
|Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)
|77
|Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|78
|Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|79
|Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)
|80
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|81
|Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:07:42
|82
|Andrea Bunnin (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:07:44
|83
|Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|84
|Stacy Sims (Third Pillar)
|85
|Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)
|86
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:09:13
|87
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:10:16
|88
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)
|89
|Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)
|90
|Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)
|91
|Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|92
|Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)
|93
|Gwen Inglis (Treads.Com/DFT)
|94
|Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar)
|0:12:48
|95
|Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:13:28
|96
|Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:14:03
|97
|Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|0:17:37
|HD
|Julia La Franchise (NOW-MS Society)
|0:19:44
|HD
|Sarah Coney (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|HD
|Lana Atchley (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|HD
|Gina Grain (Webcor Builders)
|HD
|Sarah Caravella (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|HD
|Lisa Reeve (Veloforma)
|HD
|Mary Jo Ford (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|HD
|Amy Gray-Smith (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:20:30
|HD
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:24:32
|HD
|Cora Olson (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|0:28:01
|HD
|Kaitlin Michener (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:35:34
|HD
|Leslie Vice (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:40:47
|DNF
|Lindsay Myers (Webcor Builders)
|DNF
|Tamara Lamb (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|DNF
|Yukie Nakamura (Third Pillar)
|DNF
|Lindsay Fox (Veloforma)
|1
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|7
|pts
|2
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|5
|3
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|3
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|2
|5
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|1
|1
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|7
|pts
|2
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|5
|3
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|3
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|2
|5
|Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|1
|5
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|1
|1
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|7
|pts
|2
|Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|5
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|3
|4
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|2
|1
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|7
|pts
|2
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|5
|3
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
|4
|4
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|3
|5
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|2
|1
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|7
|pts
|2
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|5
|3
|Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|4
|4
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|3
|5
|Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|4:22:44
|2
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|3
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:01
|4
|Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:02
|5
|Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:04
|6
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:06
|7
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:00:12
|8
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:15
|9
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19
|10
|Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:22
|11
|Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:28
|12
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|13
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:30
|14
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|15
|Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|16
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:32
|17
|Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:33
|18
|Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
|19
|Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:34
|20
|Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)
|21
|Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:36
|22
|Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
|23
|Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:00:37
|24
|Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|0:00:38
|25
|Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:39
|26
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|27
|Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|28
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:00:41
|29
|Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:42
|30
|Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:44
|31
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:47
|32
|Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|33
|Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:49
|34
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|35
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:50
|36
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:51
|37
|Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
|0:00:52
|38
|Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)
|0:00:54
|39
|Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)
|40
|Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)
|0:00:55
|41
|David Boily (Team Spidertech)
|0:00:58
|42
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|43
|Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|44
|Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|45
|Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|46
|Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:00:59
|47
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|48
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
|0:01:00
|49
|Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)
|50
|Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|51
|Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|52
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:01:01
|53
|Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|54
|Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)
|55
|Will Dugan (Team Type 1)
|0:01:02
|56
|Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)
|0:01:04
|57
|Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:05
|58
|Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:01:06
|59
|Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|60
|Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)
|0:01:09
|61
|Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
|62
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:01:10
|63
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|64
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|65
|Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)
|0:01:12
|66
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|0:01:13
|67
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:01:14
|68
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:01:16
|69
|Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)
|0:01:17
|70
|Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:23
|71
|Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:25
|72
|Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:01:26
|73
|Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:01:30
|74
|Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:31
|75
|Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|76
|Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:32
|77
|Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy)
|0:01:33
|78
|Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:01:34
|79
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|80
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|0:01:35
|81
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|82
|Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:01:36
|83
|Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:01:37
|84
|James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:01:38
|85
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|0:01:43
|86
|Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)
|0:01:49
|87
|James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)
|0:01:51
|88
|Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:55
|89
|Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:02:05
|90
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:02:06
|91
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|0:02:09
|92
|Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|93
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:12
|94
|Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)
|0:02:13
|95
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
|0:02:14
|96
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:15
|97
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:18
|98
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:02:19
|99
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:02:20
|100
|Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|0:02:22
|101
|Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:02:28
|102
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|0:02:30
|103
|Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)
|0:02:31
|104
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|0:02:32
|105
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:02:33
|106
|Tommy Nelson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:38
|107
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|0:02:41
|108
|David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:02:42
|109
|Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:02:52
|110
|Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:02:58
|111
|Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:03:15
|112
|Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:03:18
|113
|Kai Applequist (Exergy)
|0:03:22
|114
|Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:03:23
|115
|Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:25
|116
|Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)
|117
|Chris Stuart (Exergy)
|0:03:33
|118
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|119
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:03:40
|120
|Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:03:42
|121
|Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)
|0:03:45
|122
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:03:46
|123
|Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:03:49
|124
|William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:03:52
|125
|Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:01
|126
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:04:03
|127
|Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:04:04
|128
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:04:05
|129
|Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:04:07
|130
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|0:04:20
|131
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|0:04:28
|132
|David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:04:51
|133
|Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)
|0:05:04
|134
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:05:18
|135
|Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)
|0:05:22
|136
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:05:23
|137
|Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)
|0:05:37
|138
|Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)
|0:07:03
|139
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|0:07:13
|140
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|0:07:23
|141
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|142
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|0:08:13
|143
|Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:08:32
|144
|Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
|0:09:03
|145
|Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:09:07
|146
|Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
|0:09:13
|147
|Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:09:14
|148
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:09:31
|149
|Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)
|0:09:39
|150
|Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)
|0:09:42
|151
|Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
|0:10:07
|152
|Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)
|0:10:08
|153
|Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:12:06
|154
|Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar)
|155
|Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|0:13:00
|156
|Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:13:15
|157
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:13:56
|158
|Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)
|0:13:58
|159
|Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:14:09
|160
|Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|161
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:14:11
|162
|Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:14:12
|163
|Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)
|0:14:31
|164
|Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:15:03
|165
|Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:15:11
|166
|Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society)
|0:15:39
|167
|Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:17:23
|168
|Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:17:53
|169
|Chris Hong (Exergy)
|0:20:57
|170
|Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:21:23
|171
|Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:21:31
|172
|Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)
|0:21:49
|173
|Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling)
|0:21:55
|174
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:22:10
|175
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:22:30
|176
|Austin Arguello (Exergy)
|0:22:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|14
|pts
|2
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|10
|3
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|7
|4
|Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
|6
|5
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|5
|6
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|4
|7
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|3
|8
|Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|2
|9
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|2
|10
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|14
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|13
|3
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|10
|4
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|9
|5
|Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
|8
|6
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|7
|7
|Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|5
|8
|Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
|5
|9
|Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)
|4
|10
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|3
|11
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
|2
|12
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|2
|13
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|12:40:17
|2
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|3
|Jamis Sutter Home/Colavit
|0:00:03
|4
|Team Type 1
|0:00:07
|5
|Holowesko Partners U23
|6
|Team Spidertech
|7
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc
|9
|UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxi
|10
|Mountain Khakis/Jittery J
|11
|Trek-Livestrong
|12
|Team Possabilities
|13
|Fly V Australia
|14
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|15
|California Giant Berry Fa
|16
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|17
|Team Pista Palace
|18
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|19
|NOW-MS Society
|0:01:59
|20
|Ride Clean / Patentit.com
|0:02:07
|21
|Bikereg.com / Cannondale
|0:04:07
|22
|Herbalife LaGrange
|23
|Exergy
|0:05:03
|24
|Williams Cycling
|0:08:45
|25
|CRCA/Foundation
|0:12:43
|26
|Moontoast / Tristar
|0:14:13
|1
|Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|3:17:14
|2
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|0:00:14
|3
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:00:16
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
|0:00:21
|5
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:00:31
|6
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:00:32
|7
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:00:35
|8
|Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:00:43
|9
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|0:00:45
|10
|Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:00:46
|11
|Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:00:50
|12
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:00:54
|13
|Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:00:59
|14
|Katie Donovan (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|15
|Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)
|0:01:01
|16
|Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:01:03
|17
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:01:04
|18
|Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:01:06
|19
|Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|20
|Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:01:09
|21
|Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:01:10
|22
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:01:12
|23
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:01:16
|24
|Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|0:01:17
|25
|Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
|26
|Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:01:18
|27
|Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:01:22
|28
|Leah Goldsrein (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:01:23
|29
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|30
|Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:01:25
|31
|Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)
|0:01:29
|32
|Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|0:01:33
|33
|Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|34
|Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
|0:01:34
|35
|Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:01:38
|36
|Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:01:39
|37
|Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
|38
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|0:01:40
|39
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:01:44
|40
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|0:01:49
|41
|Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)
|0:01:51
|42
|Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:01:54
|43
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|44
|Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:01:55
|45
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
|46
|Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:01:56
|47
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:02:02
|48
|Christina Smith (Veloforma)
|49
|Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|0:02:03
|50
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|51
|Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:02:04
|52
|Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:02:05
|53
|Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:02:06
|54
|Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:02:10
|55
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:02:11
|56
|Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:02:12
|57
|Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)
|0:02:15
|58
|Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)
|59
|Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:02:23
|60
|Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)
|0:02:24
|61
|Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)
|0:02:28
|62
|Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:03:06
|63
|Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:03:10
|64
|Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:03:11
|65
|Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:03:16
|66
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|0:03:39
|67
|Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:04:16
|68
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:04:22
|69
|Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|0:04:27
|70
|Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:04:28
|71
|Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)
|0:04:40
|72
|Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|0:04:55
|73
|Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:04:58
|74
|Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:05:01
|75
|Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)
|0:05:03
|76
|Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)
|77
|Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|0:05:15
|78
|Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
|0:05:23
|79
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:05:33
|80
|Becka Hartkop (Veloforma)
|0:06:55
|81
|Stacy Sims (Third Pillar)
|0:09:44
|82
|Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:09:49
|83
|Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:09:51
|84
|Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:10:11
|85
|Andrea Bunnin (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:10:37
|86
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:11:31
|87
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:12:26
|88
|Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|0:12:30
|89
|Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)
|0:12:48
|90
|Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)
|0:13:00
|91
|Gwen Inglis (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:13:01
|92
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:13:22
|93
|Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:13:37
|94
|Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:15:23
|95
|Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar)
|0:15:40
|96
|Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:16:02
|97
|Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|0:19:54
|1
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|19
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|10
|3
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|8
|4
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|7
|5
|Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|5
|6
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|2
|7
|Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|1
|8
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|1
|9
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|1
|1
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|16
|pts
|2
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|10
|3
|Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|7
|4
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|6
|5
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|5
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
|4
|7
|Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|4
|8
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
|4
|9
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|3
|10
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|2
|11
|Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
|2
|1
|Colavita/Baci pb Cooking
|9:18:54
|2
|TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycl
|3
|Team Vera Bradley Foundat
|4
|Webcor Builders
|5
|Peanut Butter & Co. Twent
|6
|HTC Columbia
|7
|Team Nanoblur-Gears
|8
|Veloforma
|9
|Roosters P/B Edge Composi
|10
|Specialized Mazda Samson
|11
|Trisports Cycling / Eclip
|12
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle H
|0:02:40
|13
|Treads.Com/DFT
|0:02:45
|14
|Third Pillar
|0:04:05
|15
|Herbalife-LaGrange
|0:05:30
|16
|Dare to Be-BMW-Bianchi
|0:15:25
|17
|NOW-MS Society
|15:25:00
