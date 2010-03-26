Trending

Routley takes stage in two man sprint

Teutenberg inches closer to GC with stage win in Beaumont

Image 1 of 27

Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) held off Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) to win the day's stage.

Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) held off Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) to win the day's stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 27

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) shows the strain of the day at the finish of the stage.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) shows the strain of the day at the finish of the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 27

Fly V Australia still working hard on the front.

Fly V Australia still working hard on the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 27

Breakaway riders make their way up the climb to the KOM.

Breakaway riders make their way up the climb to the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 27

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 27

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) tries to bridge up to the break.

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) tries to bridge up to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 27

Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare) tries his hand at bridging to the break.

Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare) tries his hand at bridging to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 27

Most of the men

Most of the men
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 27

Fly V Australia riders stayed together at the front all day.

Fly V Australia riders stayed together at the front all day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 27

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) on the KOM.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) on the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 27

The men

The men
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 27

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) stayed safely tucked behind teammates to protect his jersey.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) stayed safely tucked behind teammates to protect his jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 27

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) moves to the front to get ready for his attack.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) moves to the front to get ready for his attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 27

Eric Boily (Spidertech) takes his pull at the front of the break.

Eric Boily (Spidertech) takes his pull at the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 27

Fly V Australia comes through pulling the field along.

Fly V Australia comes through pulling the field along.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 27

Today

Today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 27

The women head out into the chilly morning.

The women head out into the chilly morning.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 27

A big women's field rolls through a valley along the way to the KOM.

A big women's field rolls through a valley along the way to the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 27

The women start the climb day

The women start the climb day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 27

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita-Baci) sitting at the front on the KOM climb.

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita-Baci) sitting at the front on the KOM climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 27

Amber Neben (BMW-Bianchi) spent the day in the leader

Amber Neben (BMW-Bianchi) spent the day in the leader
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 27

The women get to the base of the second KOM.

The women get to the base of the second KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 27

Brooke Miller (TIBCO) on the KOM and ended up second in the stage.

Brooke Miller (TIBCO) on the KOM and ended up second in the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 27

Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-Baci) launches an attack on the field.

Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita-Baci) launches an attack on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 27

The men get near the top of the scenic first KOM.

The men get near the top of the scenic first KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 27

Rob Britton (Bissell) leads the break that stayed away for most of the day.

Rob Britton (Bissell) leads the break that stayed away for most of the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 27

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg's (HTC Columbia) stage win pulled her closer to the overall lead.

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg's (HTC Columbia) stage win pulled her closer to the overall lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Will Routely (Jelly Belly) captured a riveting victory at the City of Beaumont Road Race from a late race breakaway. The Canadian won a two man sprint against Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), while Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) claimed third three seconds behind.

“This is such a great start to the season,” Routley said. “We had the team well positioned at the front all day and conserved energy in order to feel good at the end, ready to race the last lap.

“I initially rolled with Luis but fortunately I had riders in the general classification and didn’t have to work that break,” he added. “I was able to take it easy and it paid off. I felt great today but the team was also riding so well. I’m just really stoked about it this year. The fact that we had second and third on GC enabled me to win today, it’s as simple as that.”

The top three in the overall classification are separated by a mere one-second. Ben Day (Fly V Australia) maintained his lead by a hair ahead of Jacques-Maynes and Routely, who both moved up into podium position with the finish line time bonuses. Routely’s teammates Carter Jones and Keil Reijnen slid into fourth and fifth overall.

“It’s plenty of time,” Day joked. “I’m happy to still be wearing the jersey. It’s a really hard race to control and almost a curse to be leading into this stage. We have it for another day and we will see what we can do for the rest of the weekend.

“I want to reflect on the fact that this is the first time the yellow jersey has been defended on this stage and that was because of the incredible team work out there today,” he added. “The boys did an incredible job. It is pretty cool to be sitting on the back of them and having the other best teams in the US come up and say that our boys were riding strongly. The final breakaway went and it was the exact same thing that happened last year.”

Late-break deja vu

Amaran initiated the winning break over the top of the circuit’s steep King of the Mountain climb through Bogart County Park. Routely was the first to bridge across followed by Jacques-Maynes, who made his way across on the descent.

“I am feeling strong, much more than I was last year at this time,” Amaran said. “That move was an opportunity to move up in the overall so I was working very hard to open that gap, with Ben Jacques-Maynes. I think I can win the overall this week. If there are more opportunities like today, I will take them.”

A similar well-calculated breakaway escaped in the previous year’s road race, which ended with Jeff Louder winning the stage and moving into the overall race lead ahead of Day. Routley remembered the cagey move because he placed second in the sprint behind Louder, but this time he was in a position to win.

“I knew it all year, in the back of my mind, where and when to jump,” Routley said. “I was paying attention all day to how much of a head wind there was coming into that sprint. I definitely wanted to win the stage and I certainly wasn’t going to roll away in a break away when we had second and third on general classification, if I wasn’t expecting to win.”

Jacques-Maynes and Amaran did the bulk of the work needed to keep the breakaway ahead of a charging peloton. They gained a maximum of 15 seconds but it was reduced seven seconds at the finish line.

“I hit it into the downhill sketchy corner and carried a lot of speed to get across to the break,” Jacques-Maynes said. “We rode so hard all the way in. Will had two GC positions to defend so he sat on for about five kilometres. That’s bike racing and he was probably going to win today. Luis and I were absolutely giving it everything we had. I’ve never seen Luis tired before, I’m usually not around anymore when that happens.”

Early breakaway sorts out the jersey selection

The City of Beaumont Road Race treated the peloton to a new opening 55 km loop that showcased the first King of the Mountain hotspot. The race progressed toward the event’s traditional 28 km circuit that included the second KOM through the narrow twists and turns in the Bogart County Park, before the men completed five laps totaling 168 km.

An early breakaway set sail on the first smaller loop that included Daniel Holt (Team Type 1), Rob Britton (Bissell), Eric Boiley (SpiderTech) and Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners). The four rider break was reduced to three when Holt fell off pace.

They gained a maximum of four minutes during the next four laps, more than 100 km, ahead of the field that was predominantly lead by Fly V Australia with occasional help from Jelly Belly.

“We weren’t too worried about the first break because it’s a long stage,” Day said. “I was a little bit disappointed in some of the other teams taking pride in their podium positions as well. We aren’t going to keep handing them these races on a platter all year just because we are the strongest team here.”

Britton earned himself the event’s Best Sprinter jersey accumulating the bulk of the points offered at two intermediate sprint locations. Krasilnikav picked up enough points on the circuit’s KOM to build his lead in the event’s Best Climber competition.

“We worked well,” Krasilnikav said. “I wanted to go in the breakaway. We tried to make as big a gap as possible. I wanted the KOM jersey. I am happy with my performance. I’m not normally good in the beginning of the season.”

The three-man move was reeled back at the base of the final climb through Bogart County Park on the last lap. Several unsuccessful attacks were launched at the bottom of the climb allowing Amaran to produce a counter attack and the final breakaway of the day.

The teams with strong sprinters were responsible for reducing the gap to seven seconds at the finish line. Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter-Home) won the bunch sprint for fourth place.

Racing continues tomorrow at the City of Redlands Criterium, stage two of the Redlands Bicycle Classic. “There is some great racing left,” Day said. “Tomorrow is the criterium and a great race down the centre of Redlands. I’m looking forward to that and hopefully we get some of our fast guys a win.”

Teutenberg moves closer to yellow

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) sprinted her way into victory at the Redlands Bicycle Classic’s stage one City of Beaumont Road Race. The German National Champion outpaced a series of formidable sprinters including Brooke Miller (TIBCO) who placed second and Joelle Numainville (Webcor-Builders) in third.

“I sprinted off of the Colavita leadout,” Teutenberg said. “I started early and the sprint was really long. The finishing straight is a little bit deceiving. Brooke had to go just as long as I did and I was able to stay ahead.”

Amber Neben (Dare To Be-BMW Bianchi) is currently leading the race by 14 seconds ahead of Teutenberg and an additional two seconds to Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12).

“I was expecting fireworks today,” Neben said. “I think there were enough people today who felt like they were still in the race for the mountain and points jersey and the stage win. Everyone was involved in racing. It wasn’t too windy so those things helped keep the bunch together.”

The underlying suspense that Teutenberg could win the Redlands Bicycle Classic’s overall classification by capturing time bonuses peaked when she nabbed an additional 15 seconds during the race. She started the stage in fourth place, 29 seconds behind Neben but reduced her time by capturing five seconds during the stage and 10 seconds at the finish line.

“There is a lot of racing left so that is good but I lost 15 seconds to Ina today,” Neben said. “Essentially she can win the race again on bonuses. But it’s fun to be out here racing hard and being able to think hard about tactics. I had to go for time bonuses last year too. If I’m in position I will again but sometimes I weigh the risk of getting injured and long term goals.”

Some 120 women started the City of Beaumont Road Race anticipating strong cross winds that have previously played an integral role in shattering the field. However this year the women lined up under cooler temperatures, sunny skies and very little wind.

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) picked up the first two Queen of the Mountains, accumulating enough points to take the lead as the event’s best climber. The first lap brought the riders around a 50 km large circuit before dropping them down onto the traditional 28 km smaller loop.

“I wasn’t going to go for the jersey but on the first climb I was there and I went for it,” Powers said. “My team-mate lead me out for the second one and I won almost no problem. I think maybe we can try to keep it. There are no climbing points tomorrow in the criterium but there are many on Sunset on Sunday.”

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) won the first intermediate time bonus sprint ahead of Teutenberg and Thersa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci). Teutenberg went on to win the second intermediate sprint ahead of Cliff-Ryan and Rivera. The German’s effort in the intermediate sprint combined with her stage win put her in the lead of the event’s best sprinter competition.

“I was not going for the points, I was going for the time bonuses,” Teutenberg said. “I don’t care too much about the sprint jersey. If it comes ok, but I am looking at the overall jersey. I have to take time bonuses and take the option to get close to the lead. Sunday will be really exciting.”

Krysta Jeffs (Nanoblur-Gears) made a solo move and remained off the front for nearly one full lap, following a flurry of unsuccessful attacks. She was reeled back in before the second circuit.

The peloton remained largely intact for the final sprint, despite several small groups of riders lingered off the back and a few riders not making the time cut.

Neben will start tomorrow 60-minute City of Redlands Criterium with two teammates Kathleen Billington and Rachel Warner. The stage includes multiple time bonus sprints and is well-suited to Teutenberg’s strengths.

“Rachel and Kathleen will do their best to help Amber defend the jersey, although Ina will be a formidable opponent as always,” said the team’s directeur Laura Weislo. “I hope that the other sprinters like Coryn Rivera and Theresa Cliff-Ryan will continue to battle for the intermediate sprints and take time away from Ina - it will be our best chance to win the overall.”

Neben is guest riding with the BMW-Bianchi Elite Women’s team at the Redlands Bicycle Classic. The strong east coast team made a late-entry into the four-stage race looking for an opportunity to train hard in California’s warm temperatures.

“We really didn't plan for Redlands this winter, but the horrible winter on the east coast made the riders yearn for some warmer weather to ride and race in,” Weislo added. “The plan to race Redlands came together kind of at the last minute, so the riders aren't in top form. Plus, the smog is something that takes getting used to, and the women flying in this week while all the other teams having a week to get accustomed to the air is a big disadvantage.”

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)4:13:21
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
3Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:00:03
4Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:00:07
5Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
6Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
7Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
8Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
9Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
10Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
11Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
12Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
13Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
14Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
15Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
16Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
17Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
18David Boily (Team Spidertech)
19Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
20Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
21Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
22Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
23Will Dugan (Team Type 1)
24Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
25Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)
26Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
27Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
28Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)
29Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
30James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)
31Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)
32Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
33Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)
34Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
35Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
36Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
37Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)
38Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)
39Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
40Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
41Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)
42Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
43Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)
44Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)
45Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
46Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
47Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
48Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
49Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
50Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
51Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
52Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
53Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)
54Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
55Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
56Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
57Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)
58Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
59Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)
60Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
61Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
62Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
63Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
64Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)
65Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
66Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)
67Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
68Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
69Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
70Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
71Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
72Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
73Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
74Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
75Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)
76Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
77James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)
78Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
79Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
80Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)
81Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
82Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
83Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
84Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)
85Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
86Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)
87Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
88Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:38
89Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:03
90Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)
91Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)
92Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
93Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
94Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
95Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
96Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)
97Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
98Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
99Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)
100David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
101Tommy Nelson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
102Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
103Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)
104Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)
105Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
106Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy)
107Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling)
108Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
109Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
110Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:02:07
111Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
112Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
113Kai Applequist (Exergy)
114Chris Stuart (Exergy)
115Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
116Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
117Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
118Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
119William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
120Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
121Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)
122Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)
123Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
124Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
125Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
126Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
127Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
128Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
129David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:41
130Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)
131Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)
132Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)
133Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
134Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
135Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
136Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)
137Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
138Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
139Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:05:51
140Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)0:06:19
141Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
142Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
143Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
144Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)0:07:49
145Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
146Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)
147Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)
148Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
149Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
150Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
151Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
152Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
153Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar)0:10:39
154Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:11:16
155Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
156Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)0:11:47
157Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms)
158Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)
159Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:12:41
160Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
161Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)0:12:43
162Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)
163Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)
164Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
165Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:12:50
166Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society)
167Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:16:11
168Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:16:13
169Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)0:19:09
170Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling)0:19:40
171Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
172Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation)
173Chris Hong (Exergy)
174Austin Arguello (Exergy)
175Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:20:06
176Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:20:17
HDTad Hamilton (Exergy)
HDWill Mcginnis (Moontoast / Tristar)
HDAlejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFRahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
DNFJoshua Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFDavid Talbott (Moontoast / Tristar)
DNFJeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling)
DNFCurtis Gunn (Williams Cycling)
DNFSpencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFPaul Che (Team Pista Palace)
DNFDanny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
DNFGustavo Mendez (Herbalife LaGrange)
DNFBrandon Lynch (Exergy)
DNFAlex Dowsett (Trek-Livestrong)

Lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)7pts
2Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)5
3Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)3
4Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)2
5Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)1

Lap 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)7pts
2Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)5
3Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)3
4Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)2
5Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)7pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
3Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)3
4Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)2
5Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)1

Elite women
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)3:06:18
2Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
3Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
4Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
5Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
6Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
7Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
8Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
9Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)
10Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
11Christina Smith (Veloforma)
12Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
13Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
14Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
15Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
16Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)
17Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
18Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
19Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
20Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
21Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
22Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
23Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)
24Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
25Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)
26Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
27Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
28Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
29Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
30Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)
31Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
32Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
33Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
34Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
35Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)
36Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)
37Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
38Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
39Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
40Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
41Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
42Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
43Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
44Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
45Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
46Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
47Leah Goldsrein (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
48Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
49Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
50Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
51Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
52Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)
53Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
54Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)
55Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)
56Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
57Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)
58Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
59Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)
60Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
61Katie Donovan (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
62Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)0:01:20
63Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)
64Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)
65Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
66Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)
67Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
68Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)0:02:24
69Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
70Becka Hartkop (Veloforma)0:02:45
71Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
72Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
73Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
74Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)
75Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
76Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)
77Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)
78Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
79Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)
80Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
81Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:07:42
82Andrea Bunnin (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:07:44
83Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
84Stacy Sims (Third Pillar)
85Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)
86Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:09:13
87Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)0:10:16
88Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)
89Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)
90Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)
91Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)
92Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)
93Gwen Inglis (Treads.Com/DFT)
94Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar)0:12:48
95Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:13:28
96Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:14:03
97Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:17:37
HDJulia La Franchise (NOW-MS Society)0:19:44
HDSarah Coney (Specialized Mazda Samson)
HDLana Atchley (Herbalife-LaGrange)
HDGina Grain (Webcor Builders)
HDSarah Caravella (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
HDLisa Reeve (Veloforma)
HDMary Jo Ford (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
HDAmy Gray-Smith (Treads.Com/DFT)0:20:30
HDLauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)0:24:32
HDCora Olson (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)0:28:01
HDKaitlin Michener (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:35:34
HDLeslie Vice (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:40:47
DNFLindsay Myers (Webcor Builders)
DNFTamara Lamb (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
DNFYukie Nakamura (Third Pillar)
DNFLindsay Fox (Veloforma)

Lap 1
1Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)7pts
2Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)5
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)3
4Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)2
5Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)1

Lap 2
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)7pts
2Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)5
3Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)3
4Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)2
5Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)1
5Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)1

Final Lap
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)7pts
2Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)5
3Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)3
4Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)2

Lap 1 Banning Bench
1Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)7pts
2Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)5
3Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)4
4Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)3
5Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)2

Lap 2 Bogart Park
1Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)7pts
2Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)5
3Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)4
4Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)3
5Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)2

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)4:22:44
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
3Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:01
4Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:02
5Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:04
6Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:06
7Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:00:12
8Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:15
9Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:19
10Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:22
11Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:28
12Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
13Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:30
14Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
15Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
16Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:32
17Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:33
18Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
19Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:34
20Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)
21Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:36
22Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
23Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)0:00:37
24Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)0:00:38
25Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:39
26Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
27Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
28Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)0:00:41
29Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:42
30Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:44
31Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:47
32Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
33Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:49
34Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
35Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:50
36Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:51
37Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)0:00:52
38Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)0:00:54
39Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)
40Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)0:00:55
41David Boily (Team Spidertech)0:00:58
42Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
43Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
44Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
45Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
46Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:00:59
47Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
48Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)0:01:00
49Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)
50Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
51Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
52Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:01:01
53Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
54Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)
55Will Dugan (Team Type 1)0:01:02
56Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)0:01:04
57Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:05
58Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:01:06
59Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
60Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)0:01:09
61Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
62Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)0:01:10
63Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
64Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
65Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)0:01:12
66Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)0:01:13
67Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:01:14
68Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:01:16
69Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)0:01:17
70Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:23
71Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:25
72Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)0:01:26
73Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:01:30
74Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:31
75Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
76Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:32
77Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy)0:01:33
78Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:01:34
79Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
80Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)0:01:35
81Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
82Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)0:01:36
83Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)0:01:37
84James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)0:01:38
85Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)0:01:43
86Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)0:01:49
87James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)0:01:51
88Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:55
89Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)0:02:05
90Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:02:06
91Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)0:02:09
92Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
93Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:12
94Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)0:02:13
95Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)0:02:14
96Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:15
97Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:02:18
98Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)0:02:19
99Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)0:02:20
100Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling)0:02:22
101Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)0:02:28
102Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)0:02:30
103Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)0:02:31
104Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)0:02:32
105Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:02:33
106Tommy Nelson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:02:38
107Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:02:41
108David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:02:42
109Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)0:02:52
110Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)0:02:58
111Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:03:15
112Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:03:18
113Kai Applequist (Exergy)0:03:22
114Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:03:23
115Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:03:25
116Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)
117Chris Stuart (Exergy)0:03:33
118Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
119Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)0:03:40
120Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:03:42
121Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)0:03:45
122Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:03:46
123Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)0:03:49
124William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:03:52
125Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:04:01
126Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:03
127Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:04:04
128Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:04:05
129Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)0:04:07
130Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:04:20
131Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)0:04:28
132David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:51
133Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)0:05:04
134Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:05:18
135Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)0:05:22
136Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:05:23
137Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)0:05:37
138Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)0:07:03
139Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:07:13
140Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)0:07:23
141Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
142Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)0:08:13
143Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:08:32
144Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)0:09:03
145Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:09:07
146Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)0:09:13
147Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:09:14
148Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:31
149Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)0:09:39
150Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)0:09:42
151Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)0:10:07
152Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)0:10:08
153Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:12:06
154Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar)
155Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)0:13:00
156Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:13:15
157Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms)0:13:56
158Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)0:13:58
159Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:14:09
160Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
161Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:14:11
162Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:14:12
163Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)0:14:31
164Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)0:15:03
165Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)0:15:11
166Kit Karzen (NOW-MS Society)0:15:39
167Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:17:23
168Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:17:53
169Chris Hong (Exergy)0:20:57
170Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:21:23
171Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation)0:21:31
172Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)0:21:49
173Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling)0:21:55
174Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)0:22:10
175Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:22:30
176Austin Arguello (Exergy)0:22:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)14pts
2Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)10
3Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)7
4Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)6
5Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
6Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)4
7Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)3
8Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)2
9Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)2
10Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)14pts
2Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)13
3Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)10
4Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)9
5Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)8
6Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)7
7Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)5
8Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)5
9Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)4
10Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)3
11Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)2
12Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)2
13Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling12:40:17
2Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
3Jamis Sutter Home/Colavit0:00:03
4Team Type 10:00:07
5Holowesko Partners U23
6Team Spidertech
7Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc
9UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxi
10Mountain Khakis/Jittery J
11Trek-Livestrong
12Team Possabilities
13Fly V Australia
14Yahoo! Cycling Team
15California Giant Berry Fa
16Adageo Energy Pro Cycling0:01:03
17Team Pista Palace
18Hagens Berman Cycling
19NOW-MS Society0:01:59
20Ride Clean / Patentit.com0:02:07
21Bikereg.com / Cannondale0:04:07
22Herbalife LaGrange
23Exergy0:05:03
24Williams Cycling0:08:45
25CRCA/Foundation0:12:43
26Moontoast / Tristar0:14:13

Elite women
1Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)3:17:14
2Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)0:00:14
3Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:00:16
4Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)0:00:21
5Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:31
6Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:00:32
7Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:35
8Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:00:43
9Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)0:00:45
10Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:00:46
11Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:00:50
12Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:00:54
13Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:00:59
14Katie Donovan (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
15Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)0:01:01
16Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:01:03
17Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:01:04
18Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:01:06
19Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
20Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:01:09
21Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:10
22Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:12
23Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:01:16
24Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:01:17
25Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
26Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:01:18
27Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:01:22
28Leah Goldsrein (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:23
29Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
30Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:01:25
31Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)0:01:29
32Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:01:33
33Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
34Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)0:01:34
35Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:01:38
36Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:39
37Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
38Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)0:01:40
39Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:01:44
40Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)0:01:49
41Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)0:01:51
42Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:01:54
43Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
44Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)0:01:55
45Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
46Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:56
47Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:02:02
48Christina Smith (Veloforma)
49Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:02:03
50Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
51Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:02:04
52Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:02:05
53Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:02:06
54Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:02:10
55Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:02:11
56Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:02:12
57Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)0:02:15
58Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)
59Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:02:23
60Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)0:02:24
61Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)0:02:28
62Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)0:03:06
63Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)0:03:10
64Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:03:11
65Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:03:16
66Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:03:39
67Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:04:16
68Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:04:22
69Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)0:04:27
70Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:04:28
71Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)0:04:40
72Kathleen Billington (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)0:04:55
73Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:04:58
74Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:05:01
75Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)0:05:03
76Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)
77Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:05:15
78Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)0:05:23
79Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:05:33
80Becka Hartkop (Veloforma)0:06:55
81Stacy Sims (Third Pillar)0:09:44
82Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:09:49
83Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:09:51
84Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)0:10:11
85Andrea Bunnin (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:10:37
86Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:11:31
87Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)0:12:26
88Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:12:30
89Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)0:12:48
90Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)0:13:00
91Gwen Inglis (Treads.Com/DFT)0:13:01
92Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)0:13:22
93Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)0:13:37
94Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:15:23
95Karla Kingsley (Third Pillar)0:15:40
96Heather Sborz (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:16:02
97Kathryn Bertine (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:19:54

Sprint classification
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)19pts
2Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)10
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)8
4Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)7
5Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)5
6Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)2
7Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)1
8Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)1
9Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)1

Mountains classification
1Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)16pts
2Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)10
3Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)7
4Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)6
5Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)5
6Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)4
7Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)4
8Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)4
9Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)3
10Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)2
11Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)2

Teams classification
1Colavita/Baci pb Cooking9:18:54
2TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycl
3Team Vera Bradley Foundat
4Webcor Builders
5Peanut Butter & Co. Twent
6HTC Columbia
7Team Nanoblur-Gears
8Veloforma
9Roosters P/B Edge Composi
10Specialized Mazda Samson
11Trisports Cycling / Eclip
12Specialized D4W/Bicycle H0:02:40
13Treads.Com/DFT0:02:45
14Third Pillar0:04:05
15Herbalife-LaGrange0:05:30
16Dare to Be-BMW-Bianchi0:15:25
17NOW-MS Society15:25:00

 

Latest on Cyclingnews