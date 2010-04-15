Bos powers into Palencia
Theo Bos survived a late-race split to continue his winning run at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon with victory on stage two into the northern Spanish city of Palencia on Thursday.
Yet again, the Cervélo sprinter broke the heart of Australian sprinter Graeme Brown (Rabobank) who finished second to his Dutch rival for the third time this year. Local rider Oscar Grau (Burgos 2016) upstaged a number of his ProTour and Professional Continental colleagues to take third place.
A split in the peloton with less than 17 kilometres had seen a group of 22 riders go clear to the finish. A number of riders who had been in the top-ten overall at the start of the stage missed the move, but race favourites Alberto Contador (Astana), Denis Menchov (Rabobank) and Tiago Machado (RadioShack) were alert to the danger and took their place amongst the group.
The group swelled to 49 riders with five kilometres to go, but with Bos and Brown both present, Rabobank's posse took control for the finale, hoping to upset the now relatively isolated race leader. But unfortunately for the men in orange and blue, Bos kept a clear head as he hitched a ride before leaping ahead of the train at the finish.
It was Bos' fourth victory of the season and will prolong his tenure in the race leader's jersey for at least another day. Friday's two Category 1 climbs are likely to see him hand the tunic over to the men most likely to decide the final classification result.
Mayoz the man with a plan
Once again, the peloton set off beneath grey skies. The damp conditions didn't deter the riders as Spaniards Antonio Cabello (Andalucia-Cajasur), Ruben Reig (Caja Rural) and Andoni Blazquez (Orbea) performed their national duty and attempted to escape the main group.
Despite the 210 kilometre distance of the stage, the pace of the peloton quickly saw the trio back in the fold. However, for the second day in a row Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto) had better luck than his predecessors. He set off with Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), José Herrada (Caja Rural) and Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucia-Cajasur), and built up an advantage of 1:30.
The leaders were given plenty of leeway in their endeavours as they stretched their gap to more than seven minutes after 56 kilometres of racing. Cervélo made good on their responsibility for the race leader, Theo Bos, as the Swiss squad organised at the front of the peloton and begin to impact upon the distance to the leaders, so that by kilometre 72, their lead was pegged at six minutes.
Ahead, Mayoz was taking full advantage of his second day on the attack as he absorbed maximum points at the mountain primes on offer. Satisfied with his haul, the Spaniard slunk back to the peloton, leaving his three former companions to battle on alone.
The leader's advantage was steadily reduced, and as they closed in on the final 50 kilometres of the stage, the gap dropped from around four minutes to just two. By now, Cervélo were sharing the workload in the peloton with Astana.
A rain shower lasted long enough to soak the peloton, but as the race entered its final 30 kilometres the sun returned to heat up the chase, which by now had wrestled the time gap down to 1:30.
Five kilometres later the gap had dropped to a minute as Kruijswijk decided enough was enough and dropped out of the lead group to see what could be done to assist his teammates in the run to the finish. Herrada and Toribio's hopes of survival against the Astana-led armada behind were slim, and they were swallowed up with just less than 17 kilometres to go.
Shortly after their capture, the peloton fractured. Five riders each from Astana and Rabobank took their place among a 22-rider front group. Those with the majority worked hard to drive the advantage, but by the finish the group had ballooned to double its original size after a concerted chase back by Euskaltel-Euskadi.
Nevertheless, Rabobank and Astana held their positions at the front of the peloton into the final four kilometres. But despite the Dutch squad's efforts for their sprinter Graeme Brown, Theo Bos continued his ascendancy at the race as he sprinted to a second successive stage win.
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|4:45:55
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|3
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|4
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|8
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|11
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|13
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|15
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|17
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|18
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|19
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|20
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|21
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|23
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|24
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|27
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|28
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|29
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper
|30
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|31
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|32
|Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
|33
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|34
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|35
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|37
|Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|39
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|40
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|41
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|42
|Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|43
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|44
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|45
|Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
|46
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack
|47
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|48
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|49
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea
|0:00:24
|50
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|51
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|52
|Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|53
|Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:27
|54
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|0:00:34
|55
|Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
|0:00:40
|56
|Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|57
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|58
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper
|59
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper
|60
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|61
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|62
|Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|63
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|0:00:53
|64
|Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|0:00:55
|65
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|0:00:58
|66
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|67
|Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper
|0:01:52
|68
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper
|69
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|70
|Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|71
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:02:51
|72
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|73
|Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|74
|Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea
|75
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|76
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|77
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea
|78
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|79
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
|80
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|81
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|82
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|83
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|85
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper
|86
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|87
|Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|88
|Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|89
|Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|90
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|92
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|93
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea
|94
|Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|95
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|96
|David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|97
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|98
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
|99
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:03:06
|101
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:07:47
|102
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|103
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|104
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|105
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|106
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|107
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:08:56
|108
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|25
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|20
|3
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|16
|4
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|5
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|6
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|10
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|9
|8
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|8
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|7
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|6
|11
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|12
|Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|4
|13
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|3
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|2
|15
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|1
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|pts
|2
|Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|3
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Rabobank
|14:17:45
|2
|La-Rota Dos Moveis
|3
|Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Leon
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|Astana
|6
|Xacobeo Galicia
|7
|Team Radioshack
|8
|Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|Caja Rural
|10
|Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:00:24
|11
|Barbot-Siper
|0:00:40
|12
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:51
|13
|Footon-Servetto
|0:03:31
|14
|Orbea
|0:03:55
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|8:38:03
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|3
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|6
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|8
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|11
|Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|12
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper
|15
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|16
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|17
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|18
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|19
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|22
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|23
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|24
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|25
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|26
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|27
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|28
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|30
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|31
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|32
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|33
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|34
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|35
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack
|36
|Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
|37
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|38
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|39
|Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
|40
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|41
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|42
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|43
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
|44
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|45
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:24
|46
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|47
|Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|48
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea
|49
|Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:27
|50
|Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|51
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|0:00:34
|52
|Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|0:00:40
|53
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper
|54
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|55
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|56
|Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|57
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:54
|58
|Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|0:00:55
|59
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|0:00:58
|60
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|61
|Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
|0:01:42
|62
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:52
|63
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper
|64
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:02:13
|65
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:02:51
|66
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|67
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper
|68
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|69
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|70
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea
|71
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|72
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|74
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|75
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper
|76
|Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|77
|Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|78
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|79
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|80
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|81
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
|83
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:03:53
|84
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:05
|85
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|86
|Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|87
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea
|0:04:24
|88
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper
|0:04:45
|89
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:04:55
|90
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|0:04:58
|91
|Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper
|0:05:57
|92
|Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:06:56
|93
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|94
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|95
|Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|96
|Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea
|97
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
|98
|Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|99
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|101
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:07:47
|102
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:10:29
|103
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|104
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:44
|105
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:11:52
|106
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|107
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam
|108
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|50
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|40
|3
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|4
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|22
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|16
|6
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|16
|7
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|8
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|9
|10
|Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|9
|11
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|8
|12
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|8
|13
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|7
|15
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam
|6
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|17
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|18
|Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|4
|19
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|20
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper
|3
|21
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|3
|22
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|2
|23
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|2
|24
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|25
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper
|1
|1
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|9
|pts
|2
|Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|3
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|4
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|5
|Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|1
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|2
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|4
|3
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|4
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|8
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|10
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|16
|7
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|17
|8
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|20
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|10
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|11
|Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|29
|1
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|2
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|3
|Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|4
|Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|5
|Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
|6
|David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|7
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|1
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|3
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|5
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|8
|Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
|11
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|Rabobank
|25:54:09
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|La-Rota Dos Moveis
|4
|Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Le
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|Team Radioshack
|7
|Astana
|8
|Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|Caja Rural
|10
|Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:00:24
|11
|Barbot-Siper
|0:00:40
|12
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:51
|13
|Footon-Servetto
|0:03:31
|14
|Orbea
|0:03:55
