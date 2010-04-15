Trending

Bos powers into Palencia

Cervélo sprinter consolidates his overall race lead

Image 1 of 4

Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam)

Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 4

Rabobank push the pace in the late-race escape

Rabobank push the pace in the late-race escape
(Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León)
Image 3 of 4

Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) wins his second successive stage at the Vuelta a Castilla y León

Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) wins his second successive stage at the Vuelta a Castilla y León
(Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León)
Image 4 of 4

Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) sends his winner's bouquet into the crowd

Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) sends his winner's bouquet into the crowd
(Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León)

Theo Bos survived a late-race split to continue his winning run at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon with victory on stage two into the northern Spanish city of Palencia on Thursday.

Yet again, the Cervélo sprinter broke the heart of Australian sprinter Graeme Brown (Rabobank) who finished second to his Dutch rival for the third time this year. Local rider Oscar Grau (Burgos 2016) upstaged a number of his ProTour and Professional Continental colleagues to take third place.

A split in the peloton with less than 17 kilometres had seen a group of 22 riders go clear to the finish. A number of riders who had been in the top-ten overall at the start of the stage missed the move, but race favourites Alberto Contador (Astana), Denis Menchov (Rabobank) and Tiago Machado (RadioShack) were alert to the danger and took their place amongst the group.

The group swelled to 49 riders with five kilometres to go, but with Bos and Brown both present, Rabobank's posse took control for the finale, hoping to upset the now relatively isolated race leader. But unfortunately for the men in orange and blue, Bos kept a clear head as he hitched a ride before leaping ahead of the train at the finish.

It was Bos' fourth victory of the season and will prolong his tenure in the race leader's jersey for at least another day. Friday's two Category 1 climbs are likely to see him hand the tunic over to the men most likely to decide the final classification result.

Mayoz the man with a plan

Once again, the peloton set off beneath grey skies. The damp conditions didn't deter the riders as Spaniards Antonio Cabello (Andalucia-Cajasur), Ruben Reig (Caja Rural) and Andoni Blazquez (Orbea) performed their national duty and attempted to escape the main group.

Despite the 210 kilometre distance of the stage, the pace of the peloton quickly saw the trio back in the fold. However, for the second day in a row Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto) had better luck than his predecessors. He set off with Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), José Herrada (Caja Rural) and Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucia-Cajasur), and built up an advantage of 1:30.

The leaders were given plenty of leeway in their endeavours as they stretched their gap to more than seven minutes after 56 kilometres of racing. Cervélo made good on their responsibility for the race leader, Theo Bos, as the Swiss squad organised at the front of the peloton and begin to impact upon the distance to the leaders, so that by kilometre 72, their lead was pegged at six minutes.

Ahead, Mayoz was taking full advantage of his second day on the attack as he absorbed maximum points at the mountain primes on offer. Satisfied with his haul, the Spaniard slunk back to the peloton, leaving his three former companions to battle on alone.

The leader's advantage was steadily reduced, and as they closed in on the final 50 kilometres of the stage, the gap dropped from around four minutes to just two. By now, Cervélo were sharing the workload in the peloton with Astana.

A rain shower lasted long enough to soak the peloton, but as the race entered its final 30 kilometres the sun returned to heat up the chase, which by now had wrestled the time gap down to 1:30.

Five kilometres later the gap had dropped to a minute as Kruijswijk decided enough was enough and dropped out of the lead group to see what could be done to assist his teammates in the run to the finish. Herrada and Toribio's hopes of survival against the Astana-led armada behind were slim, and they were swallowed up with just less than 17 kilometres to go.

Shortly after their capture, the peloton fractured. Five riders each from Astana and Rabobank took their place among a 22-rider front group. Those with the majority worked hard to drive the advantage, but by the finish the group had ballooned to double its original size after a concerted chase back by Euskaltel-Euskadi.

Nevertheless, Rabobank and Astana held their positions at the front of the peloton into the final four kilometres. But despite the Dutch squad's efforts for their sprinter Graeme Brown, Theo Bos continued his ascendancy at the race as he sprinted to a second successive stage win.

 

Full Results
1Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam4:45:55
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
3Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
4Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
6Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
8Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
11Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
12Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
13Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
15David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
16Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
17Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
18Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
19Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
20Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
21Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
22Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
23Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
24Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
27Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
28Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
29Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper
30Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
31Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
32Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
33Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
34David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
35Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
36Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
37Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
38Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
39Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
40Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
41Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
42Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
43Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
44Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
45Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
46Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack
47Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
48Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
49Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea0:00:24
50Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
51Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
52Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
53Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:27
54Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana0:00:34
55Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea0:00:40
56Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
57Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
58Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper
59Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper
60Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
61Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
62Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
63Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:00:53
64Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:00:55
65Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:00:58
66Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
67Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper0:01:52
68Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper
69Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
70Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
71Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam0:02:51
72Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
73Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
74Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea
75Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
76Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
77Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea
78Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
79Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
80Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
81Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
82Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
83Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
85Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper
86Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
87Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
88Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
89Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla
90Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
92Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper
93Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea
94Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
95Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
96David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
97David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
98Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
99Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam0:03:06
101Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam0:07:47
102Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
103Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
104Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
105Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
106Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
107Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam0:08:56
108Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam

Points
1Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam25pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank20
3Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla16
4Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14
5Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
6Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis10
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana9
8Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam8
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank7
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack6
11Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne5
12Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis4
13Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana3
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack2
15David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1

Mountain - Alto del Embalse (Category 3, 80.6km)
1Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto3pts
2Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
3Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural1

Teams
1Rabobank14:17:45
2La-Rota Dos Moveis
3Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Leon
4Euskaltel-Euskadi
5Astana
6Xacobeo Galicia
7Team Radioshack
8Caisse d'Epargne
9Caja Rural
10Andalucia-Cajasur0:00:24
11Barbot-Siper0:00:40
12Cervelo Test Team0:02:51
13Footon-Servetto0:03:31
14Orbea0:03:55

General Classification
1Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam8:38:03
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
3Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
4Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
6Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
8Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
9David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
10Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
11Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
12Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
13Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
14Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper
15Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
17Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
18Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
19Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
20Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
21Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
22Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
23Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
24Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
25Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
26Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
27Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
28Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
30Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
31Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
32Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
33Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
34David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper
35Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack
36Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
37Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
38Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
39Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack
40Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
41Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
42Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
43Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana
44Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
45Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:24
46Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
47Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
48Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea
49Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:27
50Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
51Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana0:00:34
52Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural0:00:40
53Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper
54Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
55Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
56Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
57Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:54
58Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:00:55
59Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis0:00:58
60Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
61Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea0:01:42
62Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:52
63Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper
64Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:02:13
65Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam0:02:51
66Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
67Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper
68Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
69David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
70Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea
71Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
72Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla
74Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
75Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper
76Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
77Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
78Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
79David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
80Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
81Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
83Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:03:53
84Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:05
85Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
86Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
87Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea0:04:24
88Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper0:04:45
89Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam0:04:55
90Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:04:58
91Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper0:05:57
92Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:06:56
93Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
94Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
95Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
96Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea
97Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
98Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis
99Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
101Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:07:47
102Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam0:10:29
103Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
104Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:11:44
105Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:11:52
106Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
107Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam
108Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack

Points Classification
1Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam50pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank40
3Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
4Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis22
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack16
6Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla16
7Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne14
8Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto12
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana9
10Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural9
11Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis8
12Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam8
13Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank7
15Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam6
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne5
17Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne5
18Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis4
19Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
20Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper3
21Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana3
22Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla2
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack2
24David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1
25Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper1

Mountains Classfication
1Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto9pts
2Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
3Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
4Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural1
5Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis1

Combination Classfication
1Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam2pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank4
3Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
4Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis8
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack10
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana16
7Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis17
8Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne20
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne24
10Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25
11Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis29

Local Riders Classification
1Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
2Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
3Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
4Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
5Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis
6David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
7Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam

Spanish Riders Classfication
1Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
3David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
4Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
5Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
6Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
7Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
8Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
9Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
10Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana
11Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia

Teams Classfication
1Rabobank25:54:09
2Caisse d'Epargne
3La-Rota Dos Moveis
4Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Le
5Euskaltel-Euskadi
6Team Radioshack
7Astana
8Xacobeo Galicia
9Caja Rural
10Andalucia-Cajasur0:00:24
11Barbot-Siper0:00:40
12Cervelo Test Team0:02:51
13Footon-Servetto0:03:31
14Orbea0:03:55

 

Latest on Cyclingnews