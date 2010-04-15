Image 1 of 4 Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Rabobank push the pace in the late-race escape (Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León) Image 3 of 4 Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) wins his second successive stage at the Vuelta a Castilla y León (Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León) Image 4 of 4 Theo Bos (Cervélo TestTeam) sends his winner's bouquet into the crowd (Image credit: Vuelta a Castilla y León)

Theo Bos survived a late-race split to continue his winning run at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon with victory on stage two into the northern Spanish city of Palencia on Thursday.

Yet again, the Cervélo sprinter broke the heart of Australian sprinter Graeme Brown (Rabobank) who finished second to his Dutch rival for the third time this year. Local rider Oscar Grau (Burgos 2016) upstaged a number of his ProTour and Professional Continental colleagues to take third place.

A split in the peloton with less than 17 kilometres had seen a group of 22 riders go clear to the finish. A number of riders who had been in the top-ten overall at the start of the stage missed the move, but race favourites Alberto Contador (Astana), Denis Menchov (Rabobank) and Tiago Machado (RadioShack) were alert to the danger and took their place amongst the group.

The group swelled to 49 riders with five kilometres to go, but with Bos and Brown both present, Rabobank's posse took control for the finale, hoping to upset the now relatively isolated race leader. But unfortunately for the men in orange and blue, Bos kept a clear head as he hitched a ride before leaping ahead of the train at the finish.

It was Bos' fourth victory of the season and will prolong his tenure in the race leader's jersey for at least another day. Friday's two Category 1 climbs are likely to see him hand the tunic over to the men most likely to decide the final classification result.

Mayoz the man with a plan

Once again, the peloton set off beneath grey skies. The damp conditions didn't deter the riders as Spaniards Antonio Cabello (Andalucia-Cajasur), Ruben Reig (Caja Rural) and Andoni Blazquez (Orbea) performed their national duty and attempted to escape the main group.

Despite the 210 kilometre distance of the stage, the pace of the peloton quickly saw the trio back in the fold. However, for the second day in a row Iban Mayoz (Footon-Servetto) had better luck than his predecessors. He set off with Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), José Herrada (Caja Rural) and Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucia-Cajasur), and built up an advantage of 1:30.

The leaders were given plenty of leeway in their endeavours as they stretched their gap to more than seven minutes after 56 kilometres of racing. Cervélo made good on their responsibility for the race leader, Theo Bos, as the Swiss squad organised at the front of the peloton and begin to impact upon the distance to the leaders, so that by kilometre 72, their lead was pegged at six minutes.

Ahead, Mayoz was taking full advantage of his second day on the attack as he absorbed maximum points at the mountain primes on offer. Satisfied with his haul, the Spaniard slunk back to the peloton, leaving his three former companions to battle on alone.

The leader's advantage was steadily reduced, and as they closed in on the final 50 kilometres of the stage, the gap dropped from around four minutes to just two. By now, Cervélo were sharing the workload in the peloton with Astana.

A rain shower lasted long enough to soak the peloton, but as the race entered its final 30 kilometres the sun returned to heat up the chase, which by now had wrestled the time gap down to 1:30.

Five kilometres later the gap had dropped to a minute as Kruijswijk decided enough was enough and dropped out of the lead group to see what could be done to assist his teammates in the run to the finish. Herrada and Toribio's hopes of survival against the Astana-led armada behind were slim, and they were swallowed up with just less than 17 kilometres to go.

Shortly after their capture, the peloton fractured. Five riders each from Astana and Rabobank took their place among a 22-rider front group. Those with the majority worked hard to drive the advantage, but by the finish the group had ballooned to double its original size after a concerted chase back by Euskaltel-Euskadi.

Nevertheless, Rabobank and Astana held their positions at the front of the peloton into the final four kilometres. But despite the Dutch squad's efforts for their sprinter Graeme Brown, Theo Bos continued his ascendancy at the race as he sprinted to a second successive stage win.

Full Results 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 4:45:55 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 3 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 4 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 8 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 11 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 12 Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 13 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 15 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 16 Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 17 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 18 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 19 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 20 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 21 Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 23 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 24 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 27 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 28 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 29 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper 30 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 31 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 32 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 33 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 34 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 35 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 36 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 37 Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 39 Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 40 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 41 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 42 Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 43 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 44 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 45 Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 46 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack 47 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 48 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 49 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea 0:00:24 50 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 51 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 52 Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 53 Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:27 54 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 0:00:34 55 Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea 0:00:40 56 Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 57 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 58 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper 59 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper 60 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 61 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 62 Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 63 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:00:53 64 Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:00:55 65 Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:00:58 66 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 67 Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:01:52 68 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper 69 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 70 Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 71 Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam 0:02:51 72 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 73 Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 74 Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea 75 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 76 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 77 Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea 78 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 79 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea 80 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 81 Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea 82 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 83 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 85 Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper 86 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 87 Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 88 Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 89 Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla 90 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 92 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper 93 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea 94 Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 95 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 96 David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 97 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 98 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 99 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam 0:03:06 101 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam 0:07:47 102 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack 103 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 104 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 105 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 106 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 107 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 0:08:56 108 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam

Points 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 25 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 20 3 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 16 4 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 5 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 6 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 10 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 9 8 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 8 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 7 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 6 11 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 5 12 Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 4 13 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 3 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 2 15 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1

Mountain - Alto del Embalse (Category 3, 80.6km) 1 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 pts 2 Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 3 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Teams 1 Rabobank 14:17:45 2 La-Rota Dos Moveis 3 Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Leon 4 Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 Astana 6 Xacobeo Galicia 7 Team Radioshack 8 Caisse d'Epargne 9 Caja Rural 10 Andalucia-Cajasur 0:00:24 11 Barbot-Siper 0:00:40 12 Cervelo Test Team 0:02:51 13 Footon-Servetto 0:03:31 14 Orbea 0:03:55

General Classification 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 8:38:03 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 3 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 6 Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 8 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 9 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 11 Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 12 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper 15 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 17 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 18 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 19 Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 20 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 21 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 22 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 23 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 24 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 25 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 26 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 27 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 28 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Mario Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 30 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 31 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 32 Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 33 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 34 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot-Siper 35 Markel Irizar (Spa) Team RadioShack 36 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 37 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 38 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 39 Jose Rubiera (Spa) Team RadioShack 40 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 41 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 42 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 43 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Astana 44 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 45 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:24 46 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 47 Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 48 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea 49 Gonzalo Rabuñal. (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:27 50 Ruben Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 51 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 0:00:34 52 Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 0:00:40 53 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper 54 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 55 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 56 Jose Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 57 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:54 58 Virgilio Santos (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:00:55 59 Hugo Sabido (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 0:00:58 60 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 61 Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea 0:01:42 62 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:52 63 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot-Siper 64 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:02:13 65 Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam 0:02:51 66 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 67 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot-Siper 68 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 69 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 70 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea 71 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 72 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla 74 Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea 75 Helder Oliveira (Por) Barbot-Siper 76 Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 77 Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 78 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 79 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 80 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 81 Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 83 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:03:53 84 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:05 85 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 86 Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 87 Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea 0:04:24 88 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:04:45 89 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo TestTeam 0:04:55 90 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:04:58 91 Rui Sousa (Por) Barbot-Siper 0:05:57 92 Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:06:56 93 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 94 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 95 Tomas Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto 96 Benat Urain (Spa) Orbea 97 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea 98 Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 99 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 101 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:07:47 102 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 0:10:29 103 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 104 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:11:44 105 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:11:52 106 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 107 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo TestTeam 108 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack

Points Classification 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 50 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 40 3 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 4 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 22 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 16 6 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 16 7 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 8 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 9 10 Michael Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 9 11 Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 8 12 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 8 13 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 7 15 Edward King (USA) Cervelo TestTeam 6 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 5 17 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 5 18 Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 4 19 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 20 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot-Siper 3 21 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 3 22 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 2 23 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 2 24 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1 25 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot-Siper 1

Mountains Classfication 1 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 9 pts 2 Jose Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 3 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 4 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 1 5 Hernani Broco (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 1

Combination Classfication 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 2 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 4 3 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 4 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 8 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 10 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 16 7 Edgar Pinto (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 17 8 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 20 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 24 10 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 11 Jose Mendes (Por) La-Rota Dos Moveis 29

Local Riders Classification 1 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 2 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 3 Ruben Calvo (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 4 Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 5 Miguel Candil (Spa) La-Rota Dos Moveis 6 David Francisco (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 7 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam

Spanish Riders Classfication 1 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 3 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 5 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 7 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 8 Francisco Perez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 Oscar Pereiro (Spa) Astana 11 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia