White, Marks win solo categories

Pivot Cycles, Lagunita/Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy, 2-Epic top duo categories

Image 1 of 17

Victory belonged to the Hippie Ninja's of Stan's World in the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo race in Tucson. The NoTubes team passed up Team Topeak-Ergon in the Five Person Co-ed 150-199 Combined Age category.

(Image credit: Dennis Gray / www.dpgrayphoto.com)
Image 2 of 17

Stan Koziatek of Stan's NoTubes accepts the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo dedication award from Todd Sadow of Epic Rides in Tucson, Arizona on the evening before the race

Image 3 of 17

Travis McMaster holds up his winning creation for the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo coloring contest on the eve of the race. Each year, event sponsor Cirrus Visuals of Tucson, Arizona holds a coloring contest at the dedication dinner with an impromptu panel of judges awarding a prize to their preferred artist.

Image 4 of 17

Stan Koziatek of Stan's NoTubes and Richard Cunningham discuss one of Stan's wheels at the Kona 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo expo area.

Image 5 of 17

Team Gogo Girls poses and preps for their run at the Four Person Women Open category of the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo race.

Image 6 of 17

Riders prep for the Le Mans start of the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo race. The Le Mans start of the race sends riders sprinting on foot down a mile-long path to retrieve their bikes and head out on the riding course.

Image 7 of 17

A steady stream of riders flows along the Le Mans start at the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo race.

Image 8 of 17

A Corporate team rider from Fair Wheel Bikes (727 - front), Adrian Schumacher(7), and Andrew Chlup (yellow jersey) round out a stretch of singletrack through the Arizona desert in the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo race

Image 9 of 17

Karen Rishel with team NoTubes/Velo Bella checks in at the exchange tent for her third lap in the 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo race. Rishel took first place in the Solo - Singlespeed Female category.

Image 10 of 17

Schwag Angel, Cat Zavala enlightens the masses with gifts at the Kona Bikes 24 hours in the Old Pueblo race.

Image 11 of 17

Heading towards the finish of the first night lap at the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo, a group of riders bask in the glow of headlamps and the setting sun.

Image 12 of 17

Warming up around the barrel fire and the hospitality of the Kona crew are a welcome respite at the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo race.

Image 13 of 17

Second place finisher in the Solo Male category, Sean Allan, shoots down the option on his way to the rock drop at the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo race on Sunday.

Image 14 of 17

Jeff Kerkove of Team Topeak-Ergon rocks his way through the desert landscape at the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo race. Kerkove's Topeak-Ergon team took second place in the Five Person Co-ed 150-199 Combined Age category of the event.

Image 15 of 17

Several riders spin their way between cactus on some singletrack of the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo race in Tucson. Leading the pack is Dave Byers, the third place finisher in the Solo Male category.

Image 16 of 17

Barreling down the Le Mans start, a herd of riders stampede their way to the bike staging area of the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo race.

Image 17 of 17

Dave Wiens from Team Topeak - Ergon rounds the corner before descending the rock drop option at the Kona Bikes 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo race in Tucson. Wiens' Topeak-Ergon team took second place in the Five Person Co-ed 150-199 Combined Age category of the event.

Full Results

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ant White17laps
2Sean Allan16
3Dave Byers15
4Chester Artman14
5Sean Cornelius McDevitt13
6Dham Khalsa13
7dudah13
8AzRhino13
9the kitty song12
10DUROBIKE12
11Bryan VanVleet12
12escape adventures12
13Ed Diaz12
14Thank you sir, may I have another11
15Tom Stack/Wii Sports Training Systms11
16Rehbs11
17Lovinâ€™ at the Speed of (Lamda/Nu)11
18Are We There Yet?10
19Cruising JJ10
20Turd Ferguson10
21Rene Ortega10
22Kevin Perry10
23Cycle Maniacs10
24Brad T10
25I Gufi di Trento - "CapoGufo"10
26scaldedmonkey10
27CLAW9
28Save me SARA!9
29greg brown9
30CyclingTrek.org9
31Billy Boy9
32Rupert9
33The Sainz9
34Bunny Man8
35Motorhead8
36Solo Joe8
37gobstopers8
38Ron Strand7
39Team Bacon Strip7
40Bustigator7
41Endomatic7
42Super Dave7
43baumgarte7
44Missing Link Racing7
45SynolSynthetics7
46Unintentional Hickey6
47Sonoran Pirates: Team UpperCut6
48Craiger6
49Brian Suzuki6
50Fat Kidd Express6
51www.socalendurance.com6
52Winter Storm6
53Spindoc6
54JAC-Exactly Why Am I Doing This?6
55Chris Barney6
56Robert Payne5
57KFP5
58Toxophilite5
59Keep Biking Stoopid5
60Rubbing On Plenty5
61flipper5
62Woody5
63himdawg5
64Team B & C4
65Knobbies & Nads4
66Missing Link Racing4
67Madman Enterprises4
68In Memory of Zoe Emilia4
69Bryce Phinney2
70Ganesh and No Silver Moon1
DNFKip J Biese8
DNFTj Frisbee Bicycles8
DNFSteven Yore7
DNFTeam Dave7
DNFUno Rhino6
DNFChad Sheirbon6
DNFTj Frisbee Bicycles6
DNFShredder6
DNFTireless Velo6
DNFCrankJunkie6
DNFDrunkcyclist.com II6
DNFTaco Bill5
DNFCOBRA5
DNFGabriel Williams5
DNFBitty Bitty FB5
DNFBold Chub4
DNFThe Caboose4
DNFatron3
DNFEric Gutierrez3
DNFThe Flo3
DNFKen Harrison3
DNFI Gufi di Trento - Carlo3
DNFSpin, Hydrate, Eat and Repeat2
DNFTodd Haugen2
DNFI know I kan2
DNFCrazy Canadian2
DNFEl Compadre1

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Windy Marks13laps
2Sabrosa Cycles12
3Team Cuteness11
4Wendy Skean11
5Catherine Bywaters10
6Peak UK6
7Kristine Rotan6
8Cycle Analysis5
9Her Dawg5

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick E. Bobby17laps
2Shawn Gregory-Kokopelli Bike+Board16
3Liver Alone Cheese Mine14
4No Gears Lotta beers14
5Matt Donaldson13
6simon z13
7Independent Fabrication - Sully13
8Ozone Bikes12
9BWR Solo Mojo11
10The S.S. Superfly11
11Jeff Parker TrisportsEclipse Racing11
12Pedal Damn It10
13Big Wheel Racing/El Freako10
14Back of the Pack Racing10
15Back of the Pack Racing10
16OZONE10
17Where's Walto9
18Drunkcyclist.com I9
19Miracle9
20Back of the Pack Racing8
21Tapioca Thief8
22one speed8
23Chad Mitchell7
24moxie7
25Blue Nipples7
26Team Dan6
27Christophe Noel6
28Darwins Theory of Revolution6
29Selfish6
30Blazing Saddle6
31The Donny and Marie Show5
32SS Gramps4
33The Great Pumpkin3
DNFSolo Abusement5
DNFTeam Free Lunch-Tucson5
DNFDirdir4
DNFold chub1

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1NoTubes/Velo Bella13laps
2Coyote Rolling4

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pivot Cycles20laps
2Zia-Gem19
3San Tan Racing/ 3 More Than Lance18
4Duraplulse18
5Big, Stiff and Single17
6Duo Daddies on Wife Support17
7Wildcat17
8bikeworks albuquerque16
9Vegas Pacman16
10Fish Duex16
11Iguanabee's16
12Steak and Tofu15
13Monsters of Rock15
14Journey Cycling15
15itz like beir15
16Mazura Brother's14
17Midnight Crawlers14
18Cactus in My Pants13
19Team Rosene13
20Deep in the Sheep13
21Waltworks13
22Sonoran Loco Motion13
23FCA/Celiac13
24Blue Burrito Grille13
25Doin Work Racing13
26Catheter Kid and His Bebop Buddy12
27Ride Club12
28Troubled Mind12
29Drinkalot12
30Team Raisin Hope12
31The Amoeba Single Speeders11
32Travis & Sam11
33Red Snapper11
34Seen My Nuts?11
35Dueling Daves10
36RÃ¤uberstÃ¶rche10
37I need an adult!10
38The Matt Damons10
39Team Vaquero Bandido's10
40Pork & Beans9
41Rented Mule9
42Lost Nuts9
43You Can Touch It...Once9
44SoCal Endurance9
45Life Behind Bars9
46rileydoodle9
47Swarm! Burrito Demolition Squad9
48Team Whiners8
49Eme Tres Dos8
50Duodenum8
51too tall singles8
52Just2Crazy8
53The unambiguously guy duo8
54team perez8
55zweite Fahrradkerle7
56We Just Paid $200 to Camp and Drink7
57Painfully Fun7
58Just a Flesh Wound6
59Smashing Plumpkins6
60Is there an app for my next lap?6
61The Hairy Fish Eyes6
62Crash & Burn6
63zona6
64Buer's Familiars6
65Making Molehills Out of Mountains6
66Sonoran Pirate Dos Diablo's6
67Thought This Was A Bar Crawl5
68The Larry Jay Project5
DNFVaca Locos12
DNFPhil's World Junkies10
DNFBitch Pleeeze9
DNFWe Don't Talk About Poop8
DNFteam evotek8
DNFB-Rad and Dad6
DNFSnitchz get Stichz3
DNFRocinante2

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lagunita/Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy14laps
2Team Red Dress12
3B Kitty on the MCR11
4Beerwig and the Bounty Hunter9
5Godiva Duo8
DNFSpa Day2

Duo coed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
12-Epic20laps
2Fast & Sassy19
3Road Turtles18
4Don't push me!14
5Gwdihw14
6bikefix.net13
7Duoing it for Primavera Foundation12
8Spicy Meatball and a white dude12
9Night Owls10
10Small n' Tall9
11SB Duo9
12Billgelena9
13Floating Over Your Rocky Spine7
14Look for the utters6
15Two Bad6
16LOVE PUMP5
17Turtle Pace5
DNFMit FTA in Amerika5
DNFTank Girl & Friend4
DNFFree Lunch2

Corporate team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Area 51 Audio20laps
2Hosie Cow20
3Granite Construction20
4Oro Valley Bicycle19
5Tim E Suo Stonze19
6Tiger Wood's Love Machine17
7Team Tool17
8Pistolas Del Desierto17
9Beyond Bread16
10Ocho Hombres y Una Muchacha16
11The Procrastinators16
12Ordinarly15
13Broke Spoke15
14Fat Spatula15
15Inglorious Sieben15
16Kona Crotch Rockets15
17Fair Wheel Bikes14
18Thoroughbred Cool14
19Catalina Brewing Company14
20Deckers.com14
21Ridin' Dirty I13
22Team Wang Chung13
23Serious Visuals13
24Area 51 Audio B Team13
25Ridin Dirty III13
26The Sub 1:59ers B - Team13
27ABE Onelaponeders11
2824 On-24 Off11
29SARA 211
30Willow Springs Ranch Hands11
31Boreale Mountain Biking10
32The Seven Irons10
33Kona Rotten Crotches6
DNFR67
DNFUMC Emergency Physicians6

Four person singlespeed team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bach Builders22laps
23 Dicks and a Johnson21
3Sinners, Saints and Single Speeds20
4Los Cycle Locos II20
5Damn Buckeyes20
6Team 50/5020
7One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Gear19
8Sons of the Red Sand18
92 beers short of a 6 pack18
10Cacti Crusaders16
11Sonoran Singletrack Samurais16
12H2B Racing SS16
13BOB IV14
14Sun 'N Spokes Single Speed Psychos14
15Whiskey Dicks14
DNFThe Azco Project11
DNFLiquor Up, Rubber Down10

Four person men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Systems MTC Dream Team22laps
2Lost Boys21
3Hammer Head Bicycles21
4Trek Bike Store, Boulder21
5Form Vassago21
6Single Minded21
7Flagstaff's Revolution Bicycles21
8FUCT(Flagstaff Unified Cycling Team)20
9Lagunitas-Niner20
103 Richard Craniums & puff20
11Thiele's Automotive20
12Team Athlete Octane20
13Fly'n Naked Apes19
14Orale Vatos19
15Thieles 4 guys from Kissmyassikstan19
16Slickrock Conspiracy19
17Crazy Cat Mountain Top Strike Force18
18Reservoir Cogs18
19One Potato, Two,Three Potato, Four18
20South Mountain Cycles18
21Phat + Sassy18
22Fellowship of Christain Athletes18
23Jackalopes18
24The Frumious Bandersnatches18
25IC3 - Dead Men Riding18
26Quatros Locos18
27Single Track Gang Bang18
28Almost Canadian18
29Grandma's Old New Mexicans18
30Snowbird18
31Your Mom's Cosby Sweater17
32More Cowbell17
33Team StrengthLab17
34H2B Racing #117
35Tribe Racing17
36broken sprockets17
37Cyclepaths17
38Sinaloa Bikes17
39Phat Tyred17
40Lagartos La Primavera17
41American Traffic Solutions17
42Picture Time17
43The Kid & 3 Old Men16
44Greased Taint16
45At least 1616
46HamerLove16
47Fat Spatula16
48Ridin Dirty II16
49Busted Nuckles16
50Freeride Bandits16
51Jemez Jellions16
52Thoroughbred Race16
53Half Fast Riders16
54The Bike Team (The CalMass Project)16
55OFF CONSTANTLY16
56Four Niners16
57Manifesto Cycles Volunteer Expeditio16
58that's what chris said16
59Cheese Grits16
60Bite Me Will16
61Sofa Kings16
62Molasses16
63The Trail Crew16
64Hell Hath No Fury ...16
65Oxidative Phosphorylation15
66Whiskey Club15
67The Lycra Sanction15
68Cactose Intolerance15
69NutLab15
70the Mudflaps15
71Pride of P-Town14
72No Pueblemo14
73Short Bus14
74UBO14
75The Motorboaters14
76Team Coonhound14
77DÃ¶rte & The Drunken Drahtesel-Cowboy14
78Bike Polo14
79Clydesdales14
80Cholla Magnets14
81We're What Willis Was Talkin' 'Bout14
82Lochiel Luchadores14
83Quatro Locos13
84BAR Boys13
85Team ToDoIt13
86Bleeding Saddle Sores13
87Hairy Bears13
88Stahl Taint de tu Mama13
89Le Tigre and the Warriors13
90Thunder Chickens13
91Purple People Eaters13
92Los Nativos12
93Rolliing Mayhem12
94The Armand Hammers12
95Slow Flat Mice12
96The Bottom Bracket12
97No Fork n' Brake12
98Krauthammer12
99Ground-Pounders11
100Meat Fruit11
1013 Farts and a Shart11
1022 Young, 2 Old11
103Wingnuts11
104Quatro Stinko11
105HOT FUZZ11
106Purple Cobras11
107Man V Bike11
108There's no F in Team11
109The Rolling Rocks10
110Les Hommes de Lanterne Rouge10
111EME TRES CUATRO10
112The Whirlin' n Hurlin' Hi-Shatters10
113No ER Visits10
114Michael Bennett and Michael Bennett All Stars10
115Hoggenberger & the Scappers10
116Park Gang9
117Castle Kings9
118rinconpain.com9
119Sonoran Pirates - Eat Shitake9
120Bakersfield Chimps8
121Phoenix Police Bike Team8
122Uncle Pat & The Mustache Riders8
123Weebles of Mass Destruction8
124It taint our First Rodeo7
125Off The Beaten Trail Cycles Durango6
126Sonoran Pirates: Spoked Bacon5
1274 Rhinos getting fun4
DNFPedal-File-RZ16
DNFCafe Giuseppe15
DNFTick, Tock, Boom15
DNFIron Giant12
DNFRacer's Sabrosa Cycles11
DNFBikes Blood and Beers10
DNFBrown Bullets8
DNFTeam Hammerballs8
DNFChupacabras8
DNFWe Got Nothing7
DNFUnderAchievers6
DNFCobra Kai3

Four person women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1The No Pants Party16laps
2Cruces Camel Toes16
3Gogo Girls15
4Girls Gone Wild in the Old Pueblo14
5Where's the Cabana Boy?14
6Single Track Tramps11
7Trouser Take on Arizona10
8Many Colored Days9
9Zombie Troop from Planet Girl8
10Granny Gear Geek Goddesses6

Five person coed 0 to 149
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
14 Unity & A Schampa19laps
2The Sub 1:59ers A - Team15
3El Grupo Tres15
4El Grupo Uno15
5The Gutbuckets14
6Red Racers13
7dicklepuss12
8Fisherprice10
DNFEl Grupo Dos15
DNFTribe Rollies7

Five person coed 150 to 199
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hippie Ninja's of Stan's World22laps
2Team Topeak - Ergon21
3Heidi's Pig Farm20
4Zero Gravity20
54 studs and their sugar daddy18
6Team Adrenalin Cycles18
7Team Niner - Surley Wench18
8Miracle Racing18
9Pop-Cycle18
10On your left, I'm a contender!17
11evolv16
12temper-mental16
13El Grupo - Coaches16
14Use Your Optical Illusion II16
15Mountain Beavers15
16Nerd Crankers15
17Waka/Jawaka15
18Overland Journal15
19Maniacal MTBRS15
20A Cougar, A Pup, and Three Bitches15
21High Five15
22Vanilla Thunder15
23SARA 115
24Estrella Mountain Cyclery14
254 Gringos und ein GroÃŸer Deutscher14
26Team Cranky14
27Tucson Tri Girls and a Token Guy13
28Yogurt Bebible12
29Phat Tired12
30Larry 1 Lap & the 13 Hour Naps12
31Sonoran Pirates--Plutonium Rods9
32Sonoran Pirates Monkey Mastication7
DNF4 Nancy's and a Girl12
DNFTeam Airpark Bike11

Five person coed 200+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Notubes.com/Weapons of Ass Destruction21laps
2Team Rhino20
3Carpe Diem20
4Super B and the Spider Monkeys19
5Kitchen Pass19
6Vegas High Rollers18
7Vegas 518
8MEGASOREASS18
9Pog Mo Thon18
10Pivot Cycles17
11Bittylicious17
12Slowmosexuals17
13Rhino Relix17
14Manic Monkey Riders17
15No Hicks16
161 Rocker & 4 La-Z-Boys16
17Four Pricks and a Chick16
18Flying Monkeys16
19Bad Assets16
20Shellie & 4 Amigos16
21Mogollon Riders16
22Dirt Snails15
23desert yardsale15
24Powered by DrWillBar.com15
25Barley, Hops and Beer15
26Bitty Bitty14
27Hootenanny14
28Is it over yet?14
29Beer Please - MLR14
30Need More Cowbell13
31H2B Racing #212
32Fat 'n Fifty11
33Midnight Riders10
34High Life9
35GrumpyDogs!!!9
DNFGrace Under Pressure8
DNFBlood Donors7

