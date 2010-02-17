White, Marks win solo categories
Pivot Cycles, Lagunita/Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy, 2-Epic top duo categories
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ant White
|17
|laps
|2
|Sean Allan
|16
|3
|Dave Byers
|15
|4
|Chester Artman
|14
|5
|Sean Cornelius McDevitt
|13
|6
|Dham Khalsa
|13
|7
|dudah
|13
|8
|AzRhino
|13
|9
|the kitty song
|12
|10
|DUROBIKE
|12
|11
|Bryan VanVleet
|12
|12
|escape adventures
|12
|13
|Ed Diaz
|12
|14
|Thank you sir, may I have another
|11
|15
|Tom Stack/Wii Sports Training Systms
|11
|16
|Rehbs
|11
|17
|Lovinâ€™ at the Speed of (Lamda/Nu)
|11
|18
|Are We There Yet?
|10
|19
|Cruising JJ
|10
|20
|Turd Ferguson
|10
|21
|Rene Ortega
|10
|22
|Kevin Perry
|10
|23
|Cycle Maniacs
|10
|24
|Brad T
|10
|25
|I Gufi di Trento - "CapoGufo"
|10
|26
|scaldedmonkey
|10
|27
|CLAW
|9
|28
|Save me SARA!
|9
|29
|greg brown
|9
|30
|CyclingTrek.org
|9
|31
|Billy Boy
|9
|32
|Rupert
|9
|33
|The Sainz
|9
|34
|Bunny Man
|8
|35
|Motorhead
|8
|36
|Solo Joe
|8
|37
|gobstopers
|8
|38
|Ron Strand
|7
|39
|Team Bacon Strip
|7
|40
|Bustigator
|7
|41
|Endomatic
|7
|42
|Super Dave
|7
|43
|baumgarte
|7
|44
|Missing Link Racing
|7
|45
|SynolSynthetics
|7
|46
|Unintentional Hickey
|6
|47
|Sonoran Pirates: Team UpperCut
|6
|48
|Craiger
|6
|49
|Brian Suzuki
|6
|50
|Fat Kidd Express
|6
|51
|www.socalendurance.com
|6
|52
|Winter Storm
|6
|53
|Spindoc
|6
|54
|JAC-Exactly Why Am I Doing This?
|6
|55
|Chris Barney
|6
|56
|Robert Payne
|5
|57
|KFP
|5
|58
|Toxophilite
|5
|59
|Keep Biking Stoopid
|5
|60
|Rubbing On Plenty
|5
|61
|flipper
|5
|62
|Woody
|5
|63
|himdawg
|5
|64
|Team B & C
|4
|65
|Knobbies & Nads
|4
|66
|Missing Link Racing
|4
|67
|Madman Enterprises
|4
|68
|In Memory of Zoe Emilia
|4
|69
|Bryce Phinney
|2
|70
|Ganesh and No Silver Moon
|1
|DNF
|Kip J Biese
|8
|DNF
|Tj Frisbee Bicycles
|8
|DNF
|Steven Yore
|7
|DNF
|Team Dave
|7
|DNF
|Uno Rhino
|6
|DNF
|Chad Sheirbon
|6
|DNF
|Tj Frisbee Bicycles
|6
|DNF
|Shredder
|6
|DNF
|Tireless Velo
|6
|DNF
|CrankJunkie
|6
|DNF
|Drunkcyclist.com II
|6
|DNF
|Taco Bill
|5
|DNF
|COBRA
|5
|DNF
|Gabriel Williams
|5
|DNF
|Bitty Bitty FB
|5
|DNF
|Bold Chub
|4
|DNF
|The Caboose
|4
|DNF
|atron
|3
|DNF
|Eric Gutierrez
|3
|DNF
|The Flo
|3
|DNF
|Ken Harrison
|3
|DNF
|I Gufi di Trento - Carlo
|3
|DNF
|Spin, Hydrate, Eat and Repeat
|2
|DNF
|Todd Haugen
|2
|DNF
|I know I kan
|2
|DNF
|Crazy Canadian
|2
|DNF
|El Compadre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Windy Marks
|13
|laps
|2
|Sabrosa Cycles
|12
|3
|Team Cuteness
|11
|4
|Wendy Skean
|11
|5
|Catherine Bywaters
|10
|6
|Peak UK
|6
|7
|Kristine Rotan
|6
|8
|Cycle Analysis
|5
|9
|Her Dawg
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick E. Bobby
|17
|laps
|2
|Shawn Gregory-Kokopelli Bike+Board
|16
|3
|Liver Alone Cheese Mine
|14
|4
|No Gears Lotta beers
|14
|5
|Matt Donaldson
|13
|6
|simon z
|13
|7
|Independent Fabrication - Sully
|13
|8
|Ozone Bikes
|12
|9
|BWR Solo Mojo
|11
|10
|The S.S. Superfly
|11
|11
|Jeff Parker TrisportsEclipse Racing
|11
|12
|Pedal Damn It
|10
|13
|Big Wheel Racing/El Freako
|10
|14
|Back of the Pack Racing
|10
|15
|Back of the Pack Racing
|10
|16
|OZONE
|10
|17
|Where's Walto
|9
|18
|Drunkcyclist.com I
|9
|19
|Miracle
|9
|20
|Back of the Pack Racing
|8
|21
|Tapioca Thief
|8
|22
|one speed
|8
|23
|Chad Mitchell
|7
|24
|moxie
|7
|25
|Blue Nipples
|7
|26
|Team Dan
|6
|27
|Christophe Noel
|6
|28
|Darwins Theory of Revolution
|6
|29
|Selfish
|6
|30
|Blazing Saddle
|6
|31
|The Donny and Marie Show
|5
|32
|SS Gramps
|4
|33
|The Great Pumpkin
|3
|DNF
|Solo Abusement
|5
|DNF
|Team Free Lunch-Tucson
|5
|DNF
|Dirdir
|4
|DNF
|old chub
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|NoTubes/Velo Bella
|13
|laps
|2
|Coyote Rolling
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pivot Cycles
|20
|laps
|2
|Zia-Gem
|19
|3
|San Tan Racing/ 3 More Than Lance
|18
|4
|Duraplulse
|18
|5
|Big, Stiff and Single
|17
|6
|Duo Daddies on Wife Support
|17
|7
|Wildcat
|17
|8
|bikeworks albuquerque
|16
|9
|Vegas Pacman
|16
|10
|Fish Duex
|16
|11
|Iguanabee's
|16
|12
|Steak and Tofu
|15
|13
|Monsters of Rock
|15
|14
|Journey Cycling
|15
|15
|itz like beir
|15
|16
|Mazura Brother's
|14
|17
|Midnight Crawlers
|14
|18
|Cactus in My Pants
|13
|19
|Team Rosene
|13
|20
|Deep in the Sheep
|13
|21
|Waltworks
|13
|22
|Sonoran Loco Motion
|13
|23
|FCA/Celiac
|13
|24
|Blue Burrito Grille
|13
|25
|Doin Work Racing
|13
|26
|Catheter Kid and His Bebop Buddy
|12
|27
|Ride Club
|12
|28
|Troubled Mind
|12
|29
|Drinkalot
|12
|30
|Team Raisin Hope
|12
|31
|The Amoeba Single Speeders
|11
|32
|Travis & Sam
|11
|33
|Red Snapper
|11
|34
|Seen My Nuts?
|11
|35
|Dueling Daves
|10
|36
|RÃ¤uberstÃ¶rche
|10
|37
|I need an adult!
|10
|38
|The Matt Damons
|10
|39
|Team Vaquero Bandido's
|10
|40
|Pork & Beans
|9
|41
|Rented Mule
|9
|42
|Lost Nuts
|9
|43
|You Can Touch It...Once
|9
|44
|SoCal Endurance
|9
|45
|Life Behind Bars
|9
|46
|rileydoodle
|9
|47
|Swarm! Burrito Demolition Squad
|9
|48
|Team Whiners
|8
|49
|Eme Tres Dos
|8
|50
|Duodenum
|8
|51
|too tall singles
|8
|52
|Just2Crazy
|8
|53
|The unambiguously guy duo
|8
|54
|team perez
|8
|55
|zweite Fahrradkerle
|7
|56
|We Just Paid $200 to Camp and Drink
|7
|57
|Painfully Fun
|7
|58
|Just a Flesh Wound
|6
|59
|Smashing Plumpkins
|6
|60
|Is there an app for my next lap?
|6
|61
|The Hairy Fish Eyes
|6
|62
|Crash & Burn
|6
|63
|zona
|6
|64
|Buer's Familiars
|6
|65
|Making Molehills Out of Mountains
|6
|66
|Sonoran Pirate Dos Diablo's
|6
|67
|Thought This Was A Bar Crawl
|5
|68
|The Larry Jay Project
|5
|DNF
|Vaca Locos
|12
|DNF
|Phil's World Junkies
|10
|DNF
|Bitch Pleeeze
|9
|DNF
|We Don't Talk About Poop
|8
|DNF
|team evotek
|8
|DNF
|B-Rad and Dad
|6
|DNF
|Snitchz get Stichz
|3
|DNF
|Rocinante
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lagunita/Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy
|14
|laps
|2
|Team Red Dress
|12
|3
|B Kitty on the MCR
|11
|4
|Beerwig and the Bounty Hunter
|9
|5
|Godiva Duo
|8
|DNF
|Spa Day
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|2-Epic
|20
|laps
|2
|Fast & Sassy
|19
|3
|Road Turtles
|18
|4
|Don't push me!
|14
|5
|Gwdihw
|14
|6
|bikefix.net
|13
|7
|Duoing it for Primavera Foundation
|12
|8
|Spicy Meatball and a white dude
|12
|9
|Night Owls
|10
|10
|Small n' Tall
|9
|11
|SB Duo
|9
|12
|Billgelena
|9
|13
|Floating Over Your Rocky Spine
|7
|14
|Look for the utters
|6
|15
|Two Bad
|6
|16
|LOVE PUMP
|5
|17
|Turtle Pace
|5
|DNF
|Mit FTA in Amerika
|5
|DNF
|Tank Girl & Friend
|4
|DNF
|Free Lunch
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Area 51 Audio
|20
|laps
|2
|Hosie Cow
|20
|3
|Granite Construction
|20
|4
|Oro Valley Bicycle
|19
|5
|Tim E Suo Stonze
|19
|6
|Tiger Wood's Love Machine
|17
|7
|Team Tool
|17
|8
|Pistolas Del Desierto
|17
|9
|Beyond Bread
|16
|10
|Ocho Hombres y Una Muchacha
|16
|11
|The Procrastinators
|16
|12
|Ordinarly
|15
|13
|Broke Spoke
|15
|14
|Fat Spatula
|15
|15
|Inglorious Sieben
|15
|16
|Kona Crotch Rockets
|15
|17
|Fair Wheel Bikes
|14
|18
|Thoroughbred Cool
|14
|19
|Catalina Brewing Company
|14
|20
|Deckers.com
|14
|21
|Ridin' Dirty I
|13
|22
|Team Wang Chung
|13
|23
|Serious Visuals
|13
|24
|Area 51 Audio B Team
|13
|25
|Ridin Dirty III
|13
|26
|The Sub 1:59ers B - Team
|13
|27
|ABE Onelaponeders
|11
|28
|24 On-24 Off
|11
|29
|SARA 2
|11
|30
|Willow Springs Ranch Hands
|11
|31
|Boreale Mountain Biking
|10
|32
|The Seven Irons
|10
|33
|Kona Rotten Crotches
|6
|DNF
|R6
|7
|DNF
|UMC Emergency Physicians
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bach Builders
|22
|laps
|2
|3 Dicks and a Johnson
|21
|3
|Sinners, Saints and Single Speeds
|20
|4
|Los Cycle Locos II
|20
|5
|Damn Buckeyes
|20
|6
|Team 50/50
|20
|7
|One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Gear
|19
|8
|Sons of the Red Sand
|18
|9
|2 beers short of a 6 pack
|18
|10
|Cacti Crusaders
|16
|11
|Sonoran Singletrack Samurais
|16
|12
|H2B Racing SS
|16
|13
|BOB IV
|14
|14
|Sun 'N Spokes Single Speed Psychos
|14
|15
|Whiskey Dicks
|14
|DNF
|The Azco Project
|11
|DNF
|Liquor Up, Rubber Down
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Systems MTC Dream Team
|22
|laps
|2
|Lost Boys
|21
|3
|Hammer Head Bicycles
|21
|4
|Trek Bike Store, Boulder
|21
|5
|Form Vassago
|21
|6
|Single Minded
|21
|7
|Flagstaff's Revolution Bicycles
|21
|8
|FUCT(Flagstaff Unified Cycling Team)
|20
|9
|Lagunitas-Niner
|20
|10
|3 Richard Craniums & puff
|20
|11
|Thiele's Automotive
|20
|12
|Team Athlete Octane
|20
|13
|Fly'n Naked Apes
|19
|14
|Orale Vatos
|19
|15
|Thieles 4 guys from Kissmyassikstan
|19
|16
|Slickrock Conspiracy
|19
|17
|Crazy Cat Mountain Top Strike Force
|18
|18
|Reservoir Cogs
|18
|19
|One Potato, Two,Three Potato, Four
|18
|20
|South Mountain Cycles
|18
|21
|Phat + Sassy
|18
|22
|Fellowship of Christain Athletes
|18
|23
|Jackalopes
|18
|24
|The Frumious Bandersnatches
|18
|25
|IC3 - Dead Men Riding
|18
|26
|Quatros Locos
|18
|27
|Single Track Gang Bang
|18
|28
|Almost Canadian
|18
|29
|Grandma's Old New Mexicans
|18
|30
|Snowbird
|18
|31
|Your Mom's Cosby Sweater
|17
|32
|More Cowbell
|17
|33
|Team StrengthLab
|17
|34
|H2B Racing #1
|17
|35
|Tribe Racing
|17
|36
|broken sprockets
|17
|37
|Cyclepaths
|17
|38
|Sinaloa Bikes
|17
|39
|Phat Tyred
|17
|40
|Lagartos La Primavera
|17
|41
|American Traffic Solutions
|17
|42
|Picture Time
|17
|43
|The Kid & 3 Old Men
|16
|44
|Greased Taint
|16
|45
|At least 16
|16
|46
|HamerLove
|16
|47
|Fat Spatula
|16
|48
|Ridin Dirty II
|16
|49
|Busted Nuckles
|16
|50
|Freeride Bandits
|16
|51
|Jemez Jellions
|16
|52
|Thoroughbred Race
|16
|53
|Half Fast Riders
|16
|54
|The Bike Team (The CalMass Project)
|16
|55
|OFF CONSTANTLY
|16
|56
|Four Niners
|16
|57
|Manifesto Cycles Volunteer Expeditio
|16
|58
|that's what chris said
|16
|59
|Cheese Grits
|16
|60
|Bite Me Will
|16
|61
|Sofa Kings
|16
|62
|Molasses
|16
|63
|The Trail Crew
|16
|64
|Hell Hath No Fury ...
|16
|65
|Oxidative Phosphorylation
|15
|66
|Whiskey Club
|15
|67
|The Lycra Sanction
|15
|68
|Cactose Intolerance
|15
|69
|NutLab
|15
|70
|the Mudflaps
|15
|71
|Pride of P-Town
|14
|72
|No Pueblemo
|14
|73
|Short Bus
|14
|74
|UBO
|14
|75
|The Motorboaters
|14
|76
|Team Coonhound
|14
|77
|DÃ¶rte & The Drunken Drahtesel-Cowboy
|14
|78
|Bike Polo
|14
|79
|Clydesdales
|14
|80
|Cholla Magnets
|14
|81
|We're What Willis Was Talkin' 'Bout
|14
|82
|Lochiel Luchadores
|14
|83
|Quatro Locos
|13
|84
|BAR Boys
|13
|85
|Team ToDoIt
|13
|86
|Bleeding Saddle Sores
|13
|87
|Hairy Bears
|13
|88
|Stahl Taint de tu Mama
|13
|89
|Le Tigre and the Warriors
|13
|90
|Thunder Chickens
|13
|91
|Purple People Eaters
|13
|92
|Los Nativos
|12
|93
|Rolliing Mayhem
|12
|94
|The Armand Hammers
|12
|95
|Slow Flat Mice
|12
|96
|The Bottom Bracket
|12
|97
|No Fork n' Brake
|12
|98
|Krauthammer
|12
|99
|Ground-Pounders
|11
|100
|Meat Fruit
|11
|101
|3 Farts and a Shart
|11
|102
|2 Young, 2 Old
|11
|103
|Wingnuts
|11
|104
|Quatro Stinko
|11
|105
|HOT FUZZ
|11
|106
|Purple Cobras
|11
|107
|Man V Bike
|11
|108
|There's no F in Team
|11
|109
|The Rolling Rocks
|10
|110
|Les Hommes de Lanterne Rouge
|10
|111
|EME TRES CUATRO
|10
|112
|The Whirlin' n Hurlin' Hi-Shatters
|10
|113
|No ER Visits
|10
|114
|Michael Bennett and Michael Bennett All Stars
|10
|115
|Hoggenberger & the Scappers
|10
|116
|Park Gang
|9
|117
|Castle Kings
|9
|118
|rinconpain.com
|9
|119
|Sonoran Pirates - Eat Shitake
|9
|120
|Bakersfield Chimps
|8
|121
|Phoenix Police Bike Team
|8
|122
|Uncle Pat & The Mustache Riders
|8
|123
|Weebles of Mass Destruction
|8
|124
|It taint our First Rodeo
|7
|125
|Off The Beaten Trail Cycles Durango
|6
|126
|Sonoran Pirates: Spoked Bacon
|5
|127
|4 Rhinos getting fun
|4
|DNF
|Pedal-File-RZ
|16
|DNF
|Cafe Giuseppe
|15
|DNF
|Tick, Tock, Boom
|15
|DNF
|Iron Giant
|12
|DNF
|Racer's Sabrosa Cycles
|11
|DNF
|Bikes Blood and Beers
|10
|DNF
|Brown Bullets
|8
|DNF
|Team Hammerballs
|8
|DNF
|Chupacabras
|8
|DNF
|We Got Nothing
|7
|DNF
|UnderAchievers
|6
|DNF
|Cobra Kai
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|The No Pants Party
|16
|laps
|2
|Cruces Camel Toes
|16
|3
|Gogo Girls
|15
|4
|Girls Gone Wild in the Old Pueblo
|14
|5
|Where's the Cabana Boy?
|14
|6
|Single Track Tramps
|11
|7
|Trouser Take on Arizona
|10
|8
|Many Colored Days
|9
|9
|Zombie Troop from Planet Girl
|8
|10
|Granny Gear Geek Goddesses
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|4 Unity & A Schampa
|19
|laps
|2
|The Sub 1:59ers A - Team
|15
|3
|El Grupo Tres
|15
|4
|El Grupo Uno
|15
|5
|The Gutbuckets
|14
|6
|Red Racers
|13
|7
|dicklepuss
|12
|8
|Fisherprice
|10
|DNF
|El Grupo Dos
|15
|DNF
|Tribe Rollies
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hippie Ninja's of Stan's World
|22
|laps
|2
|Team Topeak - Ergon
|21
|3
|Heidi's Pig Farm
|20
|4
|Zero Gravity
|20
|5
|4 studs and their sugar daddy
|18
|6
|Team Adrenalin Cycles
|18
|7
|Team Niner - Surley Wench
|18
|8
|Miracle Racing
|18
|9
|Pop-Cycle
|18
|10
|On your left, I'm a contender!
|17
|11
|evolv
|16
|12
|temper-mental
|16
|13
|El Grupo - Coaches
|16
|14
|Use Your Optical Illusion II
|16
|15
|Mountain Beavers
|15
|16
|Nerd Crankers
|15
|17
|Waka/Jawaka
|15
|18
|Overland Journal
|15
|19
|Maniacal MTBRS
|15
|20
|A Cougar, A Pup, and Three Bitches
|15
|21
|High Five
|15
|22
|Vanilla Thunder
|15
|23
|SARA 1
|15
|24
|Estrella Mountain Cyclery
|14
|25
|4 Gringos und ein GroÃŸer Deutscher
|14
|26
|Team Cranky
|14
|27
|Tucson Tri Girls and a Token Guy
|13
|28
|Yogurt Bebible
|12
|29
|Phat Tired
|12
|30
|Larry 1 Lap & the 13 Hour Naps
|12
|31
|Sonoran Pirates--Plutonium Rods
|9
|32
|Sonoran Pirates Monkey Mastication
|7
|DNF
|4 Nancy's and a Girl
|12
|DNF
|Team Airpark Bike
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Notubes.com/Weapons of Ass Destruction
|21
|laps
|2
|Team Rhino
|20
|3
|Carpe Diem
|20
|4
|Super B and the Spider Monkeys
|19
|5
|Kitchen Pass
|19
|6
|Vegas High Rollers
|18
|7
|Vegas 5
|18
|8
|MEGASOREASS
|18
|9
|Pog Mo Thon
|18
|10
|Pivot Cycles
|17
|11
|Bittylicious
|17
|12
|Slowmosexuals
|17
|13
|Rhino Relix
|17
|14
|Manic Monkey Riders
|17
|15
|No Hicks
|16
|16
|1 Rocker & 4 La-Z-Boys
|16
|17
|Four Pricks and a Chick
|16
|18
|Flying Monkeys
|16
|19
|Bad Assets
|16
|20
|Shellie & 4 Amigos
|16
|21
|Mogollon Riders
|16
|22
|Dirt Snails
|15
|23
|desert yardsale
|15
|24
|Powered by DrWillBar.com
|15
|25
|Barley, Hops and Beer
|15
|26
|Bitty Bitty
|14
|27
|Hootenanny
|14
|28
|Is it over yet?
|14
|29
|Beer Please - MLR
|14
|30
|Need More Cowbell
|13
|31
|H2B Racing #2
|12
|32
|Fat 'n Fifty
|11
|33
|Midnight Riders
|10
|34
|High Life
|9
|35
|GrumpyDogs!!!
|9
|DNF
|Grace Under Pressure
|8
|DNF
|Blood Donors
|7
