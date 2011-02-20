Image 1 of 37 Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes Elite Women) on a rocky descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 37 Amateur racers were still smiling with one hour to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 37 Anthony White rides 18 laps to take the Solo Men's race at Old Pueblo. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 37 The moon at Sunrise (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 37 Bicycle staging at the end of the Le Mans run (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 37 The Running of the Bulls (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 37 A racer coming through the rocks at dusk (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 37 A Performance Bicycle racer threads his way through a rock garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 37 Team racers wait inside the transfer tent for their teammates so they can start their lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 37 A Hammer Nutrition athlete eyes a scary drop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 37 Kids got to climb plenty of rocks this weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 37 Riders dressed for 40-degree weather on Sunday morning (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 37 The main tent survived the high winds and dust storms (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 37 Sweet singletrack made up for the lack of sleep (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 37 A group of racers ride the outskirts of "24 Hour Town" (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 37 Warm clothes and a toasty fire were the order of the day on Sunday (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 37 Kaela Hart (NoTubes Elite Women) was happy with her lap times (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 37 La Ruta chamion Ben Sonntag was turning sub-one hour laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 37 NoTubes races hit a descent with two hours to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 37 You could easily tell which racers were there for fun rather than results (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 37 After a cold night of rain, a beautiful sunrise greeted racers on Sunday morning (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 37 The race was held at Willow Springs Ranch which is over 10 miles from any paved road (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 37 "24 Hour Town" housed several thousand people this weekend in tents, RVs, and campers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 37 Stans NoTubes sponsored several teams this including its new Elite Women's Team (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 37 1,850 racers crowd the main square to hear Todd Sadow give pre-race instructions. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 37 Pinal Country Deputy Sheriff Chris Lee (left) and Sheriff Graciano Lopez were on hand to help with any emergencies. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 37 Racers ran a quarter mile in a Le Mans start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 37 Chloe Forsman cheers on a member of "Chloe and the Colavitos" (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 37 Tyler Coplea, 24-hour Junior Champion got off to a top 10 start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 37 A female racer in one of the more creative costumes (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 37 This rider apparently planned to scare the competiton with his fake teeth. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 37 Dust storms forced many racers to revert to bandanas that have long been used in the Wild West. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 37 TJ Woodruff knocked off a top five first lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 37 Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) was racing on a duo team with his father (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 37 Racers descend a technical rock drop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 37 A NoTubes solo racer is among the first women on the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 37 Fortunately riders seemed to have plenty of warm clothes to battle the cold (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Unseasonable weather blew into the Tucson area on Saturday, and gave the 1,850 racers at Old Pueblo all they could handle. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, dust storms, overnight rain, and frigid temperatures made this year's edition of Old Pueblo one to be remembered for a long time. "24 Hour City" came under attack as tents blew down, dust infiltrated every crevice, and rain soaked everything.

Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes Elite Women) remarked "the dust didn't bother me as much as the wind. I actually did get blown from side to side." I actually almost ended up in cactus a few times. There was a strategy out there just in that you had to know both where the wind was coming from, and where the cactus were"

Anthony White won the solo men's race with a remarkable 18 laps completed. He rode laps between 1:04 and 1:34 during the event Jonathan Davis was second with 16 laps, and Kip Biese finished third with 15 laps. The women's winner was Lindy Lane who finished 13 laps, with Timiro Prius taking second place with 11 laps.

The most hotly contested race of the weekend was the 4-person men's race. Velocidad Maxima eked out just an 18-minute victory over the Epic Endurance Team. In the men's duo division, Pivot Cycles battled the Trek Bicycle Store for the entire weekend. When the dust settled, they both clocked 20 laps with Pivot being just 27 minutes faster than Trek.

The most dominating performance of the weekend came from the Stan's Elite Women's Team comprised of veteran racers Kathy Sherwin, Nina Baum, Shannon Gibson, and development rider Kaila Hart. It was obvious that they were the class of the field from the first lap when Nina Baum rode a time of 1:11. They won by two full laps over the Book Club team.

Kaila Hart was not only riding her first 24 hour race, but her first race as a pro. She seemed ecstatic as she headed out on the team's last lap to seal the victory. "I am happy with how I have done so far. I would have liked to been a little closer to the other girl's [teammates] times. I was about 8 minutes off their pace but I was happy with that since they have so much experience. The Durango resident added "I'm still in base [training], going to school, and working."

The race began with hundreds of racers sprinting on foot ¼ mile in a Le Man's start. While the fastest were able to grab their bikes and get underway, the majority of racers got caught in a logjam where some were still running while others were riding. Within a few minutes the chaos subsided and all riders were out on course.

The 16.1 mile course started off in reasonable good condition, then deteriorated due to an hour of sustained rain at 9:00 PM. By morning it had dried out and was becoming faster than Saturday's conditions. Amateur racer Dave Berg from Albuquerque explained "last night was definitely rough with the rain, cold, and wind but it shaped up the course nicely. It was all loose but now it is tight and fast. The course is a lot faster than it was yesterday."

Ben Sonntag, winner of La Ruta de los Conquistadores was impressive throughout the race. While his 5-person co-ed NoTubes/Weapons of Ass Destruction team finished second in their division, Sonntag rode blistering laps in under one hour. From here he travels to South Africa to race in the Cape Epic.

While the vast majority of racers told Cyclingnews they were there just for "fun", it was notable that the area around the leader board was packed with people for the final hour of the race. Many teams came up with unique names including Five Cruisers of an Old Age, Team Fat n' Fifty, 4 ½ Men, Cougar Barbie and her Four Kens, 3 Firefighters and a Concrete Guy, The Chainsmokers, and It Can't be my turn again!

In one of the most unique moments of the weekend, a racer named David asked his girlfriend Tess Anderson to come up onto the stage at the pre-race meeting. He got down on his knees and proposed marriage. She was stunned, but accepted as he slipped a diamond ring on her finger. The crowd of several thousand roared their approval.

Cyclingnews caught up with Tess after the race. She said "I raced on a co-ed 5 person team with lots of layers to battle the cold. It was my first time and I had a blast. I had a great mountain bike race, just rode my last lap, and I am going to marry the man of my dreams!"



Results

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ant White 18 laps 2 Jonathan Davis 16 3 Kip J. Biese 15 4 Jeff Austin-Phillips 15 5 Team Dave 15 6 Paul Romero 14 7 Al Lewis - Team Rhino 14 8 Bill Morris 14 9 Trek Bicycle Store 12 10 Troupe Racing 12 11 Drunk Cyclist 12 12 Bluesails 12 13 Loco solo 12 14 Tom Stack 11 15 Mykyta Yurtyn 11 16 PKU Ride 11 17 Brent Silvester 11 18 Wes Barton 10 19 Micheal McCarthy 10 20 Serious Whiners 10 21 Adam Stepanovic 10 22 Thank you sir, may I have another 9 23 SHR 9 24 Turd Ferguson 9 25 chris campen 9 26 Solo in Soho 9 27 Hecho en Mexico 9 28 RJ Ponchione 9 29 Canadian Pride 8 30 JBUT 8 31 Dudah 8 32 Curt Wilhelm 7 33 Not done yet 7 34 Team Bacon Strip 7 35 Chris Collins 7 36 Scumpuppy 7 37 Chad Sheirbon 7 38 Bradley D. Ellis Sram Colorado 6 39 Chukar 6 40 dabowl 6 41 Sainz 6 42 SSFTA 6 43 Super Dave 6 44 Dave Byers 5 45 RICK JACOBSON 5 46 Rich Maines 5 47 Gnome of DrunkCyclist.com 5 48 What the hell am I doing out here 5 49 Breathe Deep Into the Belly 5 50 The Jordan 5 51 Brown1 5 52 SSFTA (Southern Sierra Fat Tire Assoc.) 5 53 Gonzo 5 54 Nicholas John 4 55 Drunk Monkey 4 56 Nutty Armadillo 4 57 Something Obscene Passing for Wit 4 58 Eric K Williams, Ph.D. 4 59 Krauthammer 4 60 Brian Suzuki 4 61 El Capitan 4 62 D2 at Drunkcyclist 4 63 Painfully Fun 4 64 Old and In the Way 4 65 WhatRUnuts?! 4 66 Desert Acupuncturist 4 67 Synolsynthetics 4 68 225 mega hurtz 3 69 TNT 3 70 All Alone 3 71 Desert Sharp 3 72 Team B & C 3 73 Tainted Beef 3 74 Really? 3 75 Rwetheryt 3 76 SKI 3 77 Jocko Homo 3 78 2X4 3 79 Big Hit 3 80 robzona 3 81 Bad Idea 2 82 Mark it 8, Dude! 2 83 Timber Johnson 2 84 Ken Harrison 2 85 Terminator 2 86 harry cooper 1 87 It's funny because he's fat 1 88 Jalapethos 1 89 Eleven. Exactly. One louder. 1 90 Hyenas at War 1 91 hogan 1 92 Troupe Racing 1 93 By Choice Man! 1 94 Endomatic 1

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lindy Lee 13 laps 2 Timari Pruis (Pivot Cycles/Kenda) 11 3 Rocky Mountain Racing 10 4 Elizabeth Sugar Boese 10 5 Pudgy Apple Worm Racing 10 6 Sabrosa Cycles 9 7 Ronda Sundermeier 9 8 Arizona Cyclist 8 9 Michele Bliss 8 10 What, What, What Am I Doing? 7 11 Sarah Kessans 6 12 Hurtin' Whooha! 6 13 Stephanie Surch 6 14 Kata Ann 5 15 Vanderkitten 4 16 Brown2 4 17 Terri Wahlberg 3 18 Jen Klausner 1

Solo singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shawn Gregory 15 laps 2 Rubher Down 14 3 Simon Z 14 4 Big Lovin 13 5 El Freako From Rico 13 6 One Punch Cycle Co 12 7 Seriously, I thought I signed up for corporate 12 8 Ozone Bikes 11 9 Two Wheel Jones Phil 11 10 Dr. Dan 10 11 Ozone Bikes 10 12 Dirty Biker of Drunkcyclist.com 9 13 Back of the Pack Racing 9 14 Eddie Urcadez 8 15 Overland Journal 2 8 16 Rhino 7 17 Single Minded "Single Pleasure" 7 18 Scandinavian Jesus 7 19 Jeff Kellum 7 20 Shannon Brown 6 21 zia velo db cycling 6 22 Adam Pace 6 23 OldBlackDudeRacing 5 24 Bogan's Heroes 5 25 Havin' Fun Now! 5 26 The Caboose 5 27 Team Free Lunch 5 28 Single Minded 4 29 Back of the Pack Racing 4 30 Craiger 4 31 Cutler 3 32 Tony Steffan 3 33 We're a Silver Gleaming Death Machine 2 34 Rock out with your Cog out 1

Solo singlespeed women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 No Tubes/Light & Motion 10 laps 2 Whole Hearted 8 3 Hard-Hearted Harbinger of Haggis 6 4 junebug 4

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pivot Cycles 20 laps 2 Trek Bicycle Store 20 3 Evil Gazebo 18 4 The Kitty Song 18 5 Ezi & Cheezi 18 6 Los Dos 18 7 Balls out 17 8 Team Name! 17 9 Pura Vida Siempre 17 10 Bastards of Ironclad 16 11 Newton's First Law 16 12 Rhys & Daren 16 13 Troupe Racing Company D&C 16 14 Mill Valley Mayhem 16 15 T.J. Frisbee Bicycles 16 16 Reusable Team 15 17 Subculture Cyclery 15 18 Tortugas Bombers 15 19 Duo Loco 15 20 Simon & Kurt 15 21 Tim & Duncan 15 22 Reservoir Dogs 14 23 Cartman and Tweak 13 24 2fg 13 25 2 Lost Polaks 12 26 Rattle Yer Dags 12 27 Haus of Pain 11 28 The Armand Hammers 11 29 On Your Left 11 30 Stompaz (Scooba Steve & Dubble R Dubble T) 11 31 Fat Tire Gila Monsters 11 32 PJ Lingley 11 33 Dirty Pirates 10 34 All Legs No Brains 10 35 Wish we were riding solo 10 36 Two boys & Seven Bitches 10 37 Lactic Acid 10 38 Older than dirt Brothers 10 39 Salsa Especial 10 40 Duodenum 10 41 Team Incycle 10 42 BWR Testes Brothers 10 43 Mazura Brothers 9 44 SpinDoc 9 45 Pancho and Lefty 9 46 Turkey 9 47 Bad Decision Racing 9 48 Black and Tan 9 49 Jolly Roger 8 50 Crocker Titus 8 51 Texas 8 52 2g's 8 53 Full Fantasy Flyers 8 54 Team Kappii 7 55 Bucket List 7 56 Back of the Pack Racing 7 57 IIWII-ILL Adviseds 7 58 Dos Muertos Gringos 7 59 Red Rover 7 60 not now donny 7 61 2 Geeks from the Peaks 7 62 Dazed and Confused 7 63 Megasoreass 6 64 Cyclocrossworld 6 65 Team Yard Sale! 6 66 the lion and his cub 6 67 Bone Resistance 6 68 East Coasters 5 69 The Dueling Double D's 5 70 Dos Borrachos 5 71 two dudes one bike 5 72 Team Zissou 5 73 Do not pass, rider is sleeping. 4 74 The Sledgehammers. 4 75 MLR Dos Amigos 4 76 Team Free Lunch-Duo 4 77 Separated at Birth 3 78 Positive Kill Ratio 3 79 The Derailleur Duo 2 80 The Sonoran Pirates Caca Pasa 2 81 2 Pump Chumps 2

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Spatchula 14 laps 2 Whiners on Niners 13 3 Dynamic Duo 13 4 Pelotas de Ezekiel 11 5 Team Godiva 10 6 2 four-Play 10 7 ruff riders 8 8 Beerwig and the Bounty Hunter 7 9 Crass McNasty 4

Duo co-ed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topo Fusion Gooney Riders 18 laps 2 10-MPG 18 3 Las Chupacabras 17 4 JuanPam 16 5 Bike LIT Porn Stars film again 15 6 Tapped, Racked, and Ready 12 7 We're not together 11 8 Get Fit Sports Training 8 9 Crawling Spiders 8 10 Gianna Love 8 11 Greased Lightning 7 12 Team Bussey 6 13 I'm just saying...... 6 14 The Bicycle Company 5 15 Fast and Curious 3 16 Team SMENA 3 17 Olive Oyl and Popeye 2 18 Bewilder 2 19 The Bubba and Stinky Show 2 20 Big Red Tandumb 2

Four-person male team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Velocidad Maxima 22 laps 2 Epic Endurance - Team 1 22 3 BicycleWorld.TV Team A 21 4 Team Athlete Octane 21 5 juwi solar 21 6 BGR & The Old Growth Hoosiers 20 7 Pain Locker 20 8 Rocky Mounts 20 9 cool arrows racing 19 10 Epic Endurance - Team 2 19 11 Fly'n Naked Apes 19 12 Alpha Bicycle Company 19 13 Monkey Butt 19 14 Pedal Mulisha 18 15 3 firefighters and a concrete guy 18 16 Skidmarks 18 17 Incycle 18 18 Jemez Jellions 18 19 Phoenix Police Athletic Club 18 20 Lagartos La Primavera 18 21 Sonoran Pirate Night at the Knoxbury 18 22 Manifesto Cycles Expeditionary Force 17 23 shake n bake 17 24 The Four Locos 17 25 Channel 4 News Team 17 26 Cheese Grits 17 27 Please Sir May I have another 17 28 Perky Knobs/ Squishy Grips 17 29 Team Armor Works 16 30 Team FBR 16 31 Dawn to Dust - Geared plus One 16 32 Stabbing is so 90's. 16 33 los quatro caballeros 16 34 Newtexazona 16 35 Winegar/Wixom/Daniel&Hays 16 36 Crank Addicts 16 37 Team Leiser Racing 16 38 A Herd of Turtles 16 39 Blood, Sweat and Gears 16 40 Freeride Bandits 16 41 Have bike, will ride!!! 16 42 24 Hours of Bromance 16 43 Hell on Wheels 16 44 juwi solar - Power Pushers 16 45 For Those about to Ride 15 46 juwi solar - Solar Rollers 15 47 WAKA/JAWAKA 15 48 Area9 Denmark 15 49 Equipo #17 15 50 Ridin' Dirty I 15 51 Fat Tire Hangover 15 52 Ghost Shifters 14 53 The Dirty Bums 14 54 Stout Saguaro Riderz 14 55 Kitchen Pass 14 56 Blazing Saddles 14 57 The Kickstand 14 58 AZ Devo Support Crew 14 59 Whiskey Club 14 60 Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy 14 61 Cool Aeros 14 62 inCOGnito 13 63 riding dirty 2 13 64 The Mightier Meatballs 13 65 Picking Up Chiclets 13 66 Clydesdales 13 67 IIWII - Eight Tender Testicles 13 68 !@#%.....Shut up Legs! 13 69 juwi solar - Killa Watts 13 70 SARA 13 71 Montezuma's Revenge 13 72 3 Dads with Daughters and one TBA 13 73 DON'T STOP 12 74 Just the Tip 12 75 OSBE&BS 12 76 Los Pavos 12 77 Team Brawndo 12 78 Old Pueblo Gymnastics 12 79 The Motorboaters 12 80 Arogant big wheels 12 81 Weakened Warriors 12 82 Pugzarillas 12 83 Sun Adventure Sports 12 84 Wuffin it 11 85 Wuffin It Too 11 86 Blend Me Another Brother 11 87 Rollin Rollin Man My Nuts R Swollen 11 88 Old and in the Way 11 89 It Can't Be My Turn Again 11 90 Mountain Flyer Magazine 11 91 Man vs. Bike & Beer 11 92 juwi solar - Training Wheel Warriors 11 93 Desert Yard Sale 11 94 Los Terribles Cucarachas 11 95 Is that a cactus in your pocket? 10 96 Crispy Lizards 10 97 Meat Fruit 10 98 Primary Crushers 10 99 The Dainty Pukers 10 100 Sinaloa Bikes 10 101 Sworthowswegutterduders 10 102 Nads 10 103 SpokeheadZ 10 104 Firehouse Dawgs 10 105 Tequila Shooters 10 106 Slow Flat Mice 10 107 4 web ones 9 108 The Old New Mexicans 9 109 Three Sheep and a Welshman 9 110 Knights of Cyclonia 9 111 McGuire Racing 9 112 Rapscallions....Arrr 9 113 Over The Line 9 114 Fourth and Schlong 9 115 Scrapple 9 116 Sonoran Pirates Donkey Chasers 9 117 Nacho Queso 8 118 Pocket Rockets 8 119 Team Wingnuts 8 120 The Lords of the Chainrings 8 121 Team Sport Kilt 8 122 Los Terribles Chupacabras 8 123 QuikBikes 8 124 The Gene Yang Gang 8 125 Team Super Grover 8 126 Overland Journal 7 127 ride rep 7 128 Broken REMs 6 129 Lube makes everything better 6 130 Busted Knuckles 6 131 Poco Loco 6 132 Mick Flip and the Magic Beans 6 133 Secondary Crushers 6 134 Reservoir Cogs 5 135 Pollitos Chicken 4 136 snitchz get stichz 4 137 Worn Out Rubbers 4 138 chupacabra's 4 139 Sonoran Pirates/ Quater Beaners 4 140 Team ToDoIt 4 141 The Rolling Rocks 3

Four-person female team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 No Tubes Women's Elite 19 laps 2 Book Club 17 3 Rivet Sports Garage 16 4 KK & CC's from CO 16 5 Mud Honeys 15 6 Cyborg Killer Daisies 12 7 The Drunkcyclist Skirts 12 8 Go Go Go Girls 11 9 Pussy Power 11 10 Red Riding Hoods 11 11 Where's The Cabana Boy? 9 12 Bat-Town Broads 8 13 Low Estrogen 8 14 Haulin Harpies 8 15 Bitches Stole Our Wood 7 16 Team High Maintenance - Red Oxx 7 17 GS Boulder 6 18 Pink Nipple Possey 6

Four-person singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sinners, Saints and Singlespeeds 20 laps 2 Damn Buckeyes 20 3 M & M Cycling 19 4 Adventure Bicycle 19 5 4 Corners Flyers 19 6 Gay For Bikes 18 7 A Cogwheel Orange 18 8 Sons of the Red Sand 17 9 The Dark Side 16 10 Yeti Beti Team Spot Brand Bikes 16 11 Golden Bike Shop/ Yeti Beti 16 12 Sportin' Woodys featuring Salty Nuts 15 13 SD Camelsak 14 14 Single Minded 14 15 Harbingers of Lager 13 16 One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Gear 13 17 Team Uno Bicycle Studio 12 18 Team Solo Equipo 11 19 BLVD Bike 5

Five-person co-ed 0 to 149 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AZ Devo 20 laps 2 Chloe and the Colavito's 19 3 Team Special Guys (& A Gal) 18 4 El Grupo Uno 18 5 Double Shred Date and Asa 15 6 BIkes, Beers, and Billy 15 7 Flaming Taint 15 8 Everybody Wang Chung 14 9 El Grupo Dos 14 10 El Grupo Tres 10 11 Team Sex 8 12 Team MTBUI 7

Five person Co-ed 150-199 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Light & Motion 21 laps 2 Stan's NoTubes 21 3 ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex 19 4 El Grupo Coaches 19 5 M.E.S.S.N. with Cholla 18 6 Miracle Racing II 18 7 Spacely Sprockets 17 8 Wolf Nipple Chips 17 9 The Chainsmokers 16 10 We are here for the beer 16 11 Team Mount'n'Speedaway 16 12 Pound The Round 16 13 Coyote Chasers 15 14 One Beer Short of a Six Pack 15 15 Safety First 15 16 dcbadventures.com 14 17 IIWII - Inebriants 14 18 Two-Wheeled Attack Team 14 19 Madness Adventure Racing 14 20 Pack it in already! 13 21 4 Cocks and a Hen 13 22 The Paisley Touch-Me-Theres 13 23 Skin Side Up 3.0 13 24 Momma's Little Disappointments 13 25 PEDEL! 13 26 Meat Candy Express 13 27 Lady and the Tramps 12 28 Tucson Tri Girls & a Lucky Guy 12 29 The Spinning Elvises 11 30 Osprey 10 31 TREK Bicycle Superstores San Diego 10 32 Phat Tired 10 33 Cactus Magnets 10 34 Slaves to Performance Bikes 10 35 The Skid Marks 9 36 Ridin' Dirty II 9 37 Guys and Doll 7 38 Bits of Real Panther 7 39 Bitches Coming For The Bitches! 6 40 Hell Yeah 5 41 Vanilla Thunder 4

Five-person Co-ed 200+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Mormon Militia 21 laps 2 NoTubes/Weapons of Ass Destruction 21 3 Geo Man Gear 19 4 Cougar Barbie and her Four Kens 18 5 SOCAL Endurance 18 6 Pivot Cycles 17 7 Manic Monkey Riders 17 8 Pony Girl & the Four Horsemen 17 9 Burnt Offering 17 10 Team Slaya 17 11 No Fork n' Brake 16 12 Slomosexuals 15 13 4 And a Half Men 15 14 Typsy McDragginn Ass Retires 15 15 Iron Flyers 15 16 wheels of the kingdom 14 17 Five Cruisers of Advanced Age 14 18 no brakes racing 13 19 Luna Links 12 20 The Barmy Army: Save the Santa Ritas 12 21 Team G.J.J 12 22 Medical Tumbleweed 12 23 Bad Assets 12 24 Team Vitesse 11 25 Team Tugboat 11 26 Mising Link Coed 11 27 3D2C 10 28 El Grupies 10 29 Of the Clan McLeod 10 30 The Fatties 10 31 Rhino Relix 10 32 No Pueblemo! 9 33 Double Helix 9 34 Nacho's Guerros 8 35 Cactus Ninja Crew 8 36 Team Fat 'N Fifty 8 37 The Un-Chained Melodies 8 38 Better Late Than Never 8 39 Oprah Winfrey Presents 7 40 Manada lobos de idiota 4