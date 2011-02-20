Trending

White, Lee solo to 24-hour wins in the desert

Pivot Cycles, Team Spatchula race to men's and women's duo victories

Image 1 of 37

Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes Elite Women) on a rocky descent

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 37

Amateur racers were still smiling with one hour to go.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 37

Anthony White rides 18 laps to take the Solo Men's race at Old Pueblo.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 37

The moon at Sunrise

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 37

Bicycle staging at the end of the Le Mans run

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 37

The Running of the Bulls

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 37

A racer coming through the rocks at dusk

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 37

A Performance Bicycle racer threads his way through a rock garden

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 37

Team racers wait inside the transfer tent for their teammates so they can start their lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 37

A Hammer Nutrition athlete eyes a scary drop

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 37

Kids got to climb plenty of rocks this weekend

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 37

Riders dressed for 40-degree weather on Sunday morning

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 37

The main tent survived the high winds and dust storms

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 37

Sweet singletrack made up for the lack of sleep

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 37

A group of racers ride the outskirts of "24 Hour Town"

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 37

Warm clothes and a toasty fire were the order of the day on Sunday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 37

Kaela Hart (NoTubes Elite Women) was happy with her lap times

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 37

La Ruta chamion Ben Sonntag was turning sub-one hour laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 37

NoTubes races hit a descent with two hours to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 37

You could easily tell which racers were there for fun rather than results

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 37

After a cold night of rain, a beautiful sunrise greeted racers on Sunday morning

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 37

The race was held at Willow Springs Ranch which is over 10 miles from any paved road

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 37

"24 Hour Town" housed several thousand people this weekend in tents, RVs, and campers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 37

Stans NoTubes sponsored several teams this including its new Elite Women's Team

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 37

1,850 racers crowd the main square to hear Todd Sadow give pre-race instructions.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 37

Pinal Country Deputy Sheriff Chris Lee (left) and Sheriff Graciano Lopez were on hand to help with any emergencies.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 37

Racers ran a quarter mile in a Le Mans start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 37

Chloe Forsman cheers on a member of "Chloe and the Colavitos"

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 37

Tyler Coplea, 24-hour Junior Champion got off to a top 10 start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 37

A female racer in one of the more creative costumes

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 37

This rider apparently planned to scare the competiton with his fake teeth.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 37

Dust storms forced many racers to revert to bandanas that have long been used in the Wild West.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 37

TJ Woodruff knocked off a top five first lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 37

Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) was racing on a duo team with his father

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 37

Racers descend a technical rock drop

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 37

A NoTubes solo racer is among the first women on the first lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 37

Fortunately riders seemed to have plenty of warm clothes to battle the cold

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Unseasonable weather blew into the Tucson area on Saturday, and gave the 1,850 racers at Old Pueblo all they could handle. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, dust storms, overnight rain, and frigid temperatures made this year's edition of Old Pueblo one to be remembered for a long time. "24 Hour City" came under attack as tents blew down, dust infiltrated every crevice, and rain soaked everything. 

Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes Elite Women) remarked "the dust didn't bother me as much as the wind. I actually did get blown from side to side." I actually almost ended up in cactus a few times. There was a strategy out there just in that you had to know both where the wind was coming from, and where the cactus were"

Anthony White won the solo men's race with a remarkable 18 laps completed. He rode laps between 1:04 and 1:34 during the event Jonathan Davis was second with 16 laps, and Kip Biese finished third with 15 laps. The women's winner was Lindy Lane who finished 13 laps, with Timiro Prius taking second place with 11 laps.

The most hotly contested race of the weekend was the 4-person men's race. Velocidad Maxima eked out just an 18-minute victory over the Epic Endurance Team. In the men's duo division, Pivot Cycles battled the Trek Bicycle Store for the entire weekend. When the dust settled, they both clocked 20 laps with Pivot being just 27 minutes faster than Trek.

The most dominating performance of the weekend came from the Stan's Elite Women's Team comprised of veteran racers Kathy Sherwin, Nina Baum, Shannon Gibson, and development rider Kaila Hart. It was obvious that they were the class of the field from the first lap when Nina Baum rode a time of 1:11. They won by two full laps over the Book Club team.

Kaila Hart was not only riding her first 24 hour race, but her first race as a pro. She seemed ecstatic as she headed out on the team's last lap to seal the victory. "I am happy with how I have done so far. I would have liked to been a little closer to the other girl's [teammates] times. I was about 8 minutes off their pace but I was happy with that since they have so much experience. The Durango resident added "I'm still in base [training], going to school, and working."

The race began with hundreds of racers sprinting on foot ¼ mile in a Le Man's start. While the fastest were able to grab their bikes and get underway, the majority of racers got caught in a logjam where some were still running while others were riding. Within a few minutes the chaos subsided and all riders were out on course.

The 16.1 mile course started off in reasonable good condition, then deteriorated due to an hour of sustained rain at 9:00 PM. By morning it had dried out and was becoming faster than Saturday's conditions. Amateur racer Dave Berg from Albuquerque explained "last night was definitely rough with the rain, cold, and wind but it shaped up the course nicely. It was all loose but now it is tight and fast. The course is a lot faster than it was yesterday."

Ben Sonntag, winner of La Ruta de los Conquistadores was impressive throughout the race. While his 5-person co-ed NoTubes/Weapons of Ass Destruction team finished second in their division, Sonntag rode blistering laps in under one hour. From here he travels to South Africa to race in the Cape Epic.

While the vast majority of racers told Cyclingnews they were there just for "fun", it was notable that the area around the leader board was packed with people for the final hour of the race. Many teams came up with unique names including Five Cruisers of an Old Age, Team Fat n' Fifty, 4 ½ Men, Cougar Barbie and her Four Kens, 3 Firefighters and a Concrete Guy, The Chainsmokers, and It Can't be my turn again!

In one of the most unique moments of the weekend, a racer named David asked his girlfriend Tess Anderson to come up onto the stage at the pre-race meeting. He got down on his knees and proposed marriage. She was stunned, but accepted as he slipped a diamond ring on her finger. The crowd of several thousand roared their approval.

Cyclingnews caught up with Tess after the race. She said "I raced on a co-ed 5 person team with lots of layers to battle the cold. It was my first time and I had a blast. I had a great mountain bike race, just rode my last lap, and I am going to marry the man of my dreams!"

Results

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ant White18laps
2Jonathan Davis16
3Kip J. Biese15
4Jeff Austin-Phillips15
5Team Dave15
6Paul Romero14
7Al Lewis - Team Rhino14
8Bill Morris14
9Trek Bicycle Store12
10Troupe Racing12
11Drunk Cyclist12
12Bluesails12
13Loco solo12
14Tom Stack11
15Mykyta Yurtyn11
16PKU Ride11
17Brent Silvester11
18Wes Barton10
19Micheal McCarthy10
20Serious Whiners10
21Adam Stepanovic10
22Thank you sir, may I have another9
23SHR9
24Turd Ferguson9
25chris campen9
26Solo in Soho9
27Hecho en Mexico9
28RJ Ponchione9
29Canadian Pride8
30JBUT8
31Dudah8
32Curt Wilhelm7
33Not done yet7
34Team Bacon Strip7
35Chris Collins7
36Scumpuppy7
37Chad Sheirbon7
38Bradley D. Ellis Sram Colorado6
39Chukar6
40dabowl6
41Sainz6
42SSFTA6
43Super Dave6
44Dave Byers5
45RICK JACOBSON5
46Rich Maines5
47Gnome of DrunkCyclist.com5
48What the hell am I doing out here5
49Breathe Deep Into the Belly5
50The Jordan5
51Brown15
52SSFTA (Southern Sierra Fat Tire Assoc.)5
53Gonzo5
54Nicholas John4
55Drunk Monkey4
56Nutty Armadillo4
57Something Obscene Passing for Wit4
58Eric K Williams, Ph.D.4
59Krauthammer4
60Brian Suzuki4
61El Capitan4
62D2 at Drunkcyclist4
63Painfully Fun4
64Old and In the Way4
65WhatRUnuts?!4
66Desert Acupuncturist4
67Synolsynthetics4
68225 mega hurtz3
69TNT3
70All Alone3
71Desert Sharp3
72Team B & C3
73Tainted Beef3
74Really?3
75Rwetheryt3
76SKI3
77Jocko Homo3
782X43
79Big Hit3
80robzona3
81Bad Idea2
82Mark it 8, Dude!2
83Timber Johnson2
84Ken Harrison2
85Terminator2
86harry cooper1
87It's funny because he's fat1
88Jalapethos1
89Eleven. Exactly. One louder.1
90Hyenas at War1
91hogan1
92Troupe Racing1
93By Choice Man!1
94Endomatic1

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindy Lee13laps
2Timari Pruis (Pivot Cycles/Kenda)11
3Rocky Mountain Racing10
4Elizabeth Sugar Boese10
5Pudgy Apple Worm Racing10
6Sabrosa Cycles9
7Ronda Sundermeier9
8Arizona Cyclist8
9Michele Bliss8
10What, What, What Am I Doing?7
11Sarah Kessans6
12Hurtin' Whooha!6
13Stephanie Surch6
14Kata Ann5
15Vanderkitten4
16Brown24
17Terri Wahlberg3
18Jen Klausner1

Solo singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shawn Gregory15laps
2Rubher Down14
3Simon Z14
4Big Lovin13
5El Freako From Rico13
6One Punch Cycle Co12
7Seriously, I thought I signed up for corporate12
8Ozone Bikes11
9Two Wheel Jones Phil11
10Dr. Dan10
11Ozone Bikes10
12Dirty Biker of Drunkcyclist.com9
13Back of the Pack Racing9
14Eddie Urcadez8
15Overland Journal 28
16Rhino7
17Single Minded "Single Pleasure"7
18Scandinavian Jesus7
19Jeff Kellum7
20Shannon Brown6
21zia velo db cycling6
22Adam Pace6
23OldBlackDudeRacing5
24Bogan's Heroes5
25Havin' Fun Now!5
26The Caboose5
27Team Free Lunch5
28Single Minded4
29Back of the Pack Racing4
30Craiger4
31Cutler3
32Tony Steffan3
33We're a Silver Gleaming Death Machine2
34Rock out with your Cog out1

Solo singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1No Tubes/Light & Motion10laps
2Whole Hearted8
3Hard-Hearted Harbinger of Haggis6
4junebug4

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pivot Cycles20laps
2Trek Bicycle Store20
3Evil Gazebo18
4The Kitty Song18
5Ezi & Cheezi18
6Los Dos18
7Balls out17
8Team Name!17
9Pura Vida Siempre17
10Bastards of Ironclad16
11Newton's First Law16
12Rhys & Daren16
13Troupe Racing Company D&C16
14Mill Valley Mayhem16
15T.J. Frisbee Bicycles16
16Reusable Team15
17Subculture Cyclery15
18Tortugas Bombers15
19Duo Loco15
20Simon & Kurt15
21Tim & Duncan15
22Reservoir Dogs14
23Cartman and Tweak13
242fg13
252 Lost Polaks12
26Rattle Yer Dags12
27Haus of Pain11
28The Armand Hammers11
29On Your Left11
30Stompaz (Scooba Steve & Dubble R Dubble T)11
31Fat Tire Gila Monsters11
32PJ Lingley11
33Dirty Pirates10
34All Legs No Brains10
35Wish we were riding solo10
36Two boys & Seven Bitches10
37Lactic Acid10
38Older than dirt Brothers10
39Salsa Especial10
40Duodenum10
41Team Incycle10
42BWR Testes Brothers10
43Mazura Brothers9
44SpinDoc9
45Pancho and Lefty9
46Turkey9
47Bad Decision Racing9
48Black and Tan9
49Jolly Roger8
50Crocker Titus8
51Texas8
522g's8
53Full Fantasy Flyers8
54Team Kappii7
55Bucket List7
56Back of the Pack Racing7
57IIWII-ILL Adviseds7
58Dos Muertos Gringos7
59Red Rover7
60not now donny7
612 Geeks from the Peaks7
62Dazed and Confused7
63Megasoreass6
64Cyclocrossworld6
65Team Yard Sale!6
66the lion and his cub6
67Bone Resistance6
68East Coasters5
69The Dueling Double D's5
70Dos Borrachos5
71two dudes one bike5
72Team Zissou5
73Do not pass, rider is sleeping.4
74The Sledgehammers.4
75MLR Dos Amigos4
76Team Free Lunch-Duo4
77Separated at Birth3
78Positive Kill Ratio3
79The Derailleur Duo2
80The Sonoran Pirates Caca Pasa2
812 Pump Chumps2

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Spatchula14laps
2Whiners on Niners13
3Dynamic Duo13
4Pelotas de Ezekiel11
5Team Godiva10
62 four-Play10
7ruff riders8
8Beerwig and the Bounty Hunter7
9Crass McNasty4

Duo co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topo Fusion Gooney Riders18laps
210-MPG18
3Las Chupacabras17
4JuanPam16
5Bike LIT Porn Stars film again15
6Tapped, Racked, and Ready12
7We're not together11
8Get Fit Sports Training8
9Crawling Spiders8
10Gianna Love8
11Greased Lightning7
12Team Bussey6
13I'm just saying......6
14The Bicycle Company5
15Fast and Curious3
16Team SMENA3
17Olive Oyl and Popeye2
18Bewilder2
19The Bubba and Stinky Show2
20Big Red Tandumb2

Four-person male team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Velocidad Maxima22laps
2Epic Endurance - Team 122
3BicycleWorld.TV Team A21
4Team Athlete Octane21
5juwi solar21
6BGR & The Old Growth Hoosiers20
7Pain Locker20
8Rocky Mounts20
9cool arrows racing19
10Epic Endurance - Team 219
11Fly'n Naked Apes19
12Alpha Bicycle Company19
13Monkey Butt19
14Pedal Mulisha18
153 firefighters and a concrete guy18
16Skidmarks18
17Incycle18
18Jemez Jellions18
19Phoenix Police Athletic Club18
20Lagartos La Primavera18
21Sonoran Pirate Night at the Knoxbury18
22Manifesto Cycles Expeditionary Force17
23shake n bake17
24The Four Locos17
25Channel 4 News Team17
26Cheese Grits17
27Please Sir May I have another17
28Perky Knobs/ Squishy Grips17
29Team Armor Works16
30Team FBR16
31Dawn to Dust - Geared plus One16
32Stabbing is so 90's.16
33los quatro caballeros16
34Newtexazona16
35Winegar/Wixom/Daniel&Hays16
36Crank Addicts16
37Team Leiser Racing16
38A Herd of Turtles16
39Blood, Sweat and Gears16
40Freeride Bandits16
41Have bike, will ride!!!16
4224 Hours of Bromance16
43Hell on Wheels16
44juwi solar - Power Pushers16
45For Those about to Ride15
46juwi solar - Solar Rollers15
47WAKA/JAWAKA15
48Area9 Denmark15
49Equipo #1715
50Ridin' Dirty I15
51Fat Tire Hangover15
52Ghost Shifters14
53The Dirty Bums14
54Stout Saguaro Riderz14
55Kitchen Pass14
56Blazing Saddles14
57The Kickstand14
58AZ Devo Support Crew14
59Whiskey Club14
60Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy14
61Cool Aeros14
62inCOGnito13
63riding dirty 213
64The Mightier Meatballs13
65Picking Up Chiclets13
66Clydesdales13
67IIWII - Eight Tender Testicles13
68!@#%.....Shut up Legs!13
69juwi solar - Killa Watts13
70SARA13
71Montezuma's Revenge13
723 Dads with Daughters and one TBA13
73DON'T STOP12
74Just the Tip12
75OSBE&BS12
76Los Pavos12
77Team Brawndo12
78Old Pueblo Gymnastics12
79The Motorboaters12
80Arogant big wheels12
81Weakened Warriors12
82Pugzarillas12
83Sun Adventure Sports12
84Wuffin it11
85Wuffin It Too11
86Blend Me Another Brother11
87Rollin Rollin Man My Nuts R Swollen11
88Old and in the Way11
89It Can't Be My Turn Again11
90Mountain Flyer Magazine11
91Man vs. Bike & Beer11
92juwi solar - Training Wheel Warriors11
93Desert Yard Sale11
94Los Terribles Cucarachas11
95Is that a cactus in your pocket?10
96Crispy Lizards10
97Meat Fruit10
98Primary Crushers10
99The Dainty Pukers10
100Sinaloa Bikes10
101Sworthowswegutterduders10
102Nads10
103SpokeheadZ10
104Firehouse Dawgs10
105Tequila Shooters10
106Slow Flat Mice10
1074 web ones9
108The Old New Mexicans9
109Three Sheep and a Welshman9
110Knights of Cyclonia9
111McGuire Racing9
112Rapscallions....Arrr9
113Over The Line9
114Fourth and Schlong9
115Scrapple9
116Sonoran Pirates Donkey Chasers9
117Nacho Queso8
118Pocket Rockets8
119Team Wingnuts8
120The Lords of the Chainrings8
121Team Sport Kilt8
122Los Terribles Chupacabras8
123QuikBikes8
124The Gene Yang Gang8
125Team Super Grover8
126Overland Journal7
127ride rep7
128Broken REMs6
129Lube makes everything better6
130Busted Knuckles6
131Poco Loco6
132Mick Flip and the Magic Beans6
133Secondary Crushers6
134Reservoir Cogs5
135Pollitos Chicken4
136snitchz get stichz4
137Worn Out Rubbers4
138chupacabra's4
139Sonoran Pirates/ Quater Beaners4
140Team ToDoIt4
141The Rolling Rocks3

Four-person female team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1No Tubes Women's Elite19laps
2Book Club17
3Rivet Sports Garage16
4KK & CC's from CO16
5Mud Honeys15
6Cyborg Killer Daisies12
7The Drunkcyclist Skirts12
8Go Go Go Girls11
9Pussy Power11
10Red Riding Hoods11
11Where's The Cabana Boy?9
12Bat-Town Broads8
13Low Estrogen8
14Haulin Harpies8
15Bitches Stole Our Wood7
16Team High Maintenance - Red Oxx7
17GS Boulder6
18Pink Nipple Possey6

Four-person singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sinners, Saints and Singlespeeds20laps
2Damn Buckeyes20
3M & M Cycling19
4Adventure Bicycle19
54 Corners Flyers19
6Gay For Bikes18
7A Cogwheel Orange18
8Sons of the Red Sand17
9The Dark Side16
10Yeti Beti Team Spot Brand Bikes16
11Golden Bike Shop/ Yeti Beti16
12Sportin' Woodys featuring Salty Nuts15
13SD Camelsak14
14Single Minded14
15Harbingers of Lager13
16One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Gear13
17Team Uno Bicycle Studio12
18Team Solo Equipo11
19BLVD Bike5

Five-person co-ed 0 to 149
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AZ Devo20laps
2Chloe and the Colavito's19
3Team Special Guys (& A Gal)18
4El Grupo Uno18
5Double Shred Date and Asa15
6BIkes, Beers, and Billy15
7Flaming Taint15
8Everybody Wang Chung14
9El Grupo Dos14
10El Grupo Tres10
11Team Sex8
12Team MTBUI7

Five person Co-ed 150-199
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Light & Motion21laps
2Stan's NoTubes21
3ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex19
4El Grupo Coaches19
5M.E.S.S.N. with Cholla18
6Miracle Racing II18
7Spacely Sprockets17
8Wolf Nipple Chips17
9The Chainsmokers16
10We are here for the beer16
11Team Mount'n'Speedaway16
12Pound The Round16
13Coyote Chasers15
14One Beer Short of a Six Pack15
15Safety First15
16dcbadventures.com14
17IIWII - Inebriants14
18Two-Wheeled Attack Team14
19Madness Adventure Racing14
20Pack it in already!13
214 Cocks and a Hen13
22The Paisley Touch-Me-Theres13
23Skin Side Up 3.013
24Momma's Little Disappointments13
25PEDEL!13
26Meat Candy Express13
27Lady and the Tramps12
28Tucson Tri Girls & a Lucky Guy12
29The Spinning Elvises11
30Osprey10
31TREK Bicycle Superstores San Diego10
32Phat Tired10
33Cactus Magnets10
34Slaves to Performance Bikes10
35The Skid Marks9
36Ridin' Dirty II9
37Guys and Doll7
38Bits of Real Panther7
39Bitches Coming For The Bitches!6
40Hell Yeah5
41Vanilla Thunder4

Five-person Co-ed 200+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Mormon Militia21laps
2NoTubes/Weapons of Ass Destruction21
3Geo Man Gear19
4Cougar Barbie and her Four Kens18
5SOCAL Endurance18
6Pivot Cycles17
7Manic Monkey Riders17
8Pony Girl & the Four Horsemen17
9Burnt Offering17
10Team Slaya17
11No Fork n' Brake16
12Slomosexuals15
134 And a Half Men15
14Typsy McDragginn Ass Retires15
15Iron Flyers15
16wheels of the kingdom14
17Five Cruisers of Advanced Age14
18no brakes racing13
19Luna Links12
20The Barmy Army: Save the Santa Ritas12
21Team G.J.J12
22Medical Tumbleweed12
23Bad Assets12
24Team Vitesse11
25Team Tugboat11
26Mising Link Coed11
273D2C10
28El Grupies10
29Of the Clan McLeod10
30The Fatties10
31Rhino Relix10
32No Pueblemo!9
33Double Helix9
34Nacho's Guerros8
35Cactus Ninja Crew8
36Team Fat 'N Fifty8
37The Un-Chained Melodies8
38Better Late Than Never8
39Oprah Winfrey Presents7
40Manada lobos de idiota4

Corporate teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Area 51 A21laps
2Hosie Cow21
3Team Colleen's Bitches20
4Team OVB + the DC19
5Granite19
6Team Green18
7Team Tool17
8Sunday Cycles Bike Shop17
9Area 51 B17
10my butt hurts16
11Ventana MTB'rs Against Cancer16
12Serious Visual16
13Catalina Brewing Company16
14Kona Magic Tanuki15
15Team Gnar Shred and the Rad Riders15
16Fusion14
17IIWII - Nauseously Optimistics14
18U of A Emergency Medicine14
19Fat Spatula13
20Fair Wheel11
21Broke Spoke11
22Missile Trail Blazers9
23Rolling Mayhem9
24Willow Springs Ranch Hands8
25Pass the Wine Buddy7
26Chupacabras5

 

