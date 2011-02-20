White, Lee solo to 24-hour wins in the desert
Pivot Cycles, Team Spatchula race to men's and women's duo victories
Unseasonable weather blew into the Tucson area on Saturday, and gave the 1,850 racers at Old Pueblo all they could handle. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, dust storms, overnight rain, and frigid temperatures made this year's edition of Old Pueblo one to be remembered for a long time. "24 Hour City" came under attack as tents blew down, dust infiltrated every crevice, and rain soaked everything.
Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes Elite Women) remarked "the dust didn't bother me as much as the wind. I actually did get blown from side to side." I actually almost ended up in cactus a few times. There was a strategy out there just in that you had to know both where the wind was coming from, and where the cactus were"
Anthony White won the solo men's race with a remarkable 18 laps completed. He rode laps between 1:04 and 1:34 during the event Jonathan Davis was second with 16 laps, and Kip Biese finished third with 15 laps. The women's winner was Lindy Lane who finished 13 laps, with Timiro Prius taking second place with 11 laps.
The most hotly contested race of the weekend was the 4-person men's race. Velocidad Maxima eked out just an 18-minute victory over the Epic Endurance Team. In the men's duo division, Pivot Cycles battled the Trek Bicycle Store for the entire weekend. When the dust settled, they both clocked 20 laps with Pivot being just 27 minutes faster than Trek.
The most dominating performance of the weekend came from the Stan's Elite Women's Team comprised of veteran racers Kathy Sherwin, Nina Baum, Shannon Gibson, and development rider Kaila Hart. It was obvious that they were the class of the field from the first lap when Nina Baum rode a time of 1:11. They won by two full laps over the Book Club team.
Kaila Hart was not only riding her first 24 hour race, but her first race as a pro. She seemed ecstatic as she headed out on the team's last lap to seal the victory. "I am happy with how I have done so far. I would have liked to been a little closer to the other girl's [teammates] times. I was about 8 minutes off their pace but I was happy with that since they have so much experience. The Durango resident added "I'm still in base [training], going to school, and working."
The race began with hundreds of racers sprinting on foot ¼ mile in a Le Man's start. While the fastest were able to grab their bikes and get underway, the majority of racers got caught in a logjam where some were still running while others were riding. Within a few minutes the chaos subsided and all riders were out on course.
The 16.1 mile course started off in reasonable good condition, then deteriorated due to an hour of sustained rain at 9:00 PM. By morning it had dried out and was becoming faster than Saturday's conditions. Amateur racer Dave Berg from Albuquerque explained "last night was definitely rough with the rain, cold, and wind but it shaped up the course nicely. It was all loose but now it is tight and fast. The course is a lot faster than it was yesterday."
Ben Sonntag, winner of La Ruta de los Conquistadores was impressive throughout the race. While his 5-person co-ed NoTubes/Weapons of Ass Destruction team finished second in their division, Sonntag rode blistering laps in under one hour. From here he travels to South Africa to race in the Cape Epic.
While the vast majority of racers told Cyclingnews they were there just for "fun", it was notable that the area around the leader board was packed with people for the final hour of the race. Many teams came up with unique names including Five Cruisers of an Old Age, Team Fat n' Fifty, 4 ½ Men, Cougar Barbie and her Four Kens, 3 Firefighters and a Concrete Guy, The Chainsmokers, and It Can't be my turn again!
In one of the most unique moments of the weekend, a racer named David asked his girlfriend Tess Anderson to come up onto the stage at the pre-race meeting. He got down on his knees and proposed marriage. She was stunned, but accepted as he slipped a diamond ring on her finger. The crowd of several thousand roared their approval.
Cyclingnews caught up with Tess after the race. She said "I raced on a co-ed 5 person team with lots of layers to battle the cold. It was my first time and I had a blast. I had a great mountain bike race, just rode my last lap, and I am going to marry the man of my dreams!"
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ant White
|18
|laps
|2
|Jonathan Davis
|16
|3
|Kip J. Biese
|15
|4
|Jeff Austin-Phillips
|15
|5
|Team Dave
|15
|6
|Paul Romero
|14
|7
|Al Lewis - Team Rhino
|14
|8
|Bill Morris
|14
|9
|Trek Bicycle Store
|12
|10
|Troupe Racing
|12
|11
|Drunk Cyclist
|12
|12
|Bluesails
|12
|13
|Loco solo
|12
|14
|Tom Stack
|11
|15
|Mykyta Yurtyn
|11
|16
|PKU Ride
|11
|17
|Brent Silvester
|11
|18
|Wes Barton
|10
|19
|Micheal McCarthy
|10
|20
|Serious Whiners
|10
|21
|Adam Stepanovic
|10
|22
|Thank you sir, may I have another
|9
|23
|SHR
|9
|24
|Turd Ferguson
|9
|25
|chris campen
|9
|26
|Solo in Soho
|9
|27
|Hecho en Mexico
|9
|28
|RJ Ponchione
|9
|29
|Canadian Pride
|8
|30
|JBUT
|8
|31
|Dudah
|8
|32
|Curt Wilhelm
|7
|33
|Not done yet
|7
|34
|Team Bacon Strip
|7
|35
|Chris Collins
|7
|36
|Scumpuppy
|7
|37
|Chad Sheirbon
|7
|38
|Bradley D. Ellis Sram Colorado
|6
|39
|Chukar
|6
|40
|dabowl
|6
|41
|Sainz
|6
|42
|SSFTA
|6
|43
|Super Dave
|6
|44
|Dave Byers
|5
|45
|RICK JACOBSON
|5
|46
|Rich Maines
|5
|47
|Gnome of DrunkCyclist.com
|5
|48
|What the hell am I doing out here
|5
|49
|Breathe Deep Into the Belly
|5
|50
|The Jordan
|5
|51
|Brown1
|5
|52
|SSFTA (Southern Sierra Fat Tire Assoc.)
|5
|53
|Gonzo
|5
|54
|Nicholas John
|4
|55
|Drunk Monkey
|4
|56
|Nutty Armadillo
|4
|57
|Something Obscene Passing for Wit
|4
|58
|Eric K Williams, Ph.D.
|4
|59
|Krauthammer
|4
|60
|Brian Suzuki
|4
|61
|El Capitan
|4
|62
|D2 at Drunkcyclist
|4
|63
|Painfully Fun
|4
|64
|Old and In the Way
|4
|65
|WhatRUnuts?!
|4
|66
|Desert Acupuncturist
|4
|67
|Synolsynthetics
|4
|68
|225 mega hurtz
|3
|69
|TNT
|3
|70
|All Alone
|3
|71
|Desert Sharp
|3
|72
|Team B & C
|3
|73
|Tainted Beef
|3
|74
|Really?
|3
|75
|Rwetheryt
|3
|76
|SKI
|3
|77
|Jocko Homo
|3
|78
|2X4
|3
|79
|Big Hit
|3
|80
|robzona
|3
|81
|Bad Idea
|2
|82
|Mark it 8, Dude!
|2
|83
|Timber Johnson
|2
|84
|Ken Harrison
|2
|85
|Terminator
|2
|86
|harry cooper
|1
|87
|It's funny because he's fat
|1
|88
|Jalapethos
|1
|89
|Eleven. Exactly. One louder.
|1
|90
|Hyenas at War
|1
|91
|hogan
|1
|92
|Troupe Racing
|1
|93
|By Choice Man!
|1
|94
|Endomatic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lindy Lee
|13
|laps
|2
|Timari Pruis (Pivot Cycles/Kenda)
|11
|3
|Rocky Mountain Racing
|10
|4
|Elizabeth Sugar Boese
|10
|5
|Pudgy Apple Worm Racing
|10
|6
|Sabrosa Cycles
|9
|7
|Ronda Sundermeier
|9
|8
|Arizona Cyclist
|8
|9
|Michele Bliss
|8
|10
|What, What, What Am I Doing?
|7
|11
|Sarah Kessans
|6
|12
|Hurtin' Whooha!
|6
|13
|Stephanie Surch
|6
|14
|Kata Ann
|5
|15
|Vanderkitten
|4
|16
|Brown2
|4
|17
|Terri Wahlberg
|3
|18
|Jen Klausner
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shawn Gregory
|15
|laps
|2
|Rubher Down
|14
|3
|Simon Z
|14
|4
|Big Lovin
|13
|5
|El Freako From Rico
|13
|6
|One Punch Cycle Co
|12
|7
|Seriously, I thought I signed up for corporate
|12
|8
|Ozone Bikes
|11
|9
|Two Wheel Jones Phil
|11
|10
|Dr. Dan
|10
|11
|Ozone Bikes
|10
|12
|Dirty Biker of Drunkcyclist.com
|9
|13
|Back of the Pack Racing
|9
|14
|Eddie Urcadez
|8
|15
|Overland Journal 2
|8
|16
|Rhino
|7
|17
|Single Minded "Single Pleasure"
|7
|18
|Scandinavian Jesus
|7
|19
|Jeff Kellum
|7
|20
|Shannon Brown
|6
|21
|zia velo db cycling
|6
|22
|Adam Pace
|6
|23
|OldBlackDudeRacing
|5
|24
|Bogan's Heroes
|5
|25
|Havin' Fun Now!
|5
|26
|The Caboose
|5
|27
|Team Free Lunch
|5
|28
|Single Minded
|4
|29
|Back of the Pack Racing
|4
|30
|Craiger
|4
|31
|Cutler
|3
|32
|Tony Steffan
|3
|33
|We're a Silver Gleaming Death Machine
|2
|34
|Rock out with your Cog out
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|No Tubes/Light & Motion
|10
|laps
|2
|Whole Hearted
|8
|3
|Hard-Hearted Harbinger of Haggis
|6
|4
|junebug
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pivot Cycles
|20
|laps
|2
|Trek Bicycle Store
|20
|3
|Evil Gazebo
|18
|4
|The Kitty Song
|18
|5
|Ezi & Cheezi
|18
|6
|Los Dos
|18
|7
|Balls out
|17
|8
|Team Name!
|17
|9
|Pura Vida Siempre
|17
|10
|Bastards of Ironclad
|16
|11
|Newton's First Law
|16
|12
|Rhys & Daren
|16
|13
|Troupe Racing Company D&C
|16
|14
|Mill Valley Mayhem
|16
|15
|T.J. Frisbee Bicycles
|16
|16
|Reusable Team
|15
|17
|Subculture Cyclery
|15
|18
|Tortugas Bombers
|15
|19
|Duo Loco
|15
|20
|Simon & Kurt
|15
|21
|Tim & Duncan
|15
|22
|Reservoir Dogs
|14
|23
|Cartman and Tweak
|13
|24
|2fg
|13
|25
|2 Lost Polaks
|12
|26
|Rattle Yer Dags
|12
|27
|Haus of Pain
|11
|28
|The Armand Hammers
|11
|29
|On Your Left
|11
|30
|Stompaz (Scooba Steve & Dubble R Dubble T)
|11
|31
|Fat Tire Gila Monsters
|11
|32
|PJ Lingley
|11
|33
|Dirty Pirates
|10
|34
|All Legs No Brains
|10
|35
|Wish we were riding solo
|10
|36
|Two boys & Seven Bitches
|10
|37
|Lactic Acid
|10
|38
|Older than dirt Brothers
|10
|39
|Salsa Especial
|10
|40
|Duodenum
|10
|41
|Team Incycle
|10
|42
|BWR Testes Brothers
|10
|43
|Mazura Brothers
|9
|44
|SpinDoc
|9
|45
|Pancho and Lefty
|9
|46
|Turkey
|9
|47
|Bad Decision Racing
|9
|48
|Black and Tan
|9
|49
|Jolly Roger
|8
|50
|Crocker Titus
|8
|51
|Texas
|8
|52
|2g's
|8
|53
|Full Fantasy Flyers
|8
|54
|Team Kappii
|7
|55
|Bucket List
|7
|56
|Back of the Pack Racing
|7
|57
|IIWII-ILL Adviseds
|7
|58
|Dos Muertos Gringos
|7
|59
|Red Rover
|7
|60
|not now donny
|7
|61
|2 Geeks from the Peaks
|7
|62
|Dazed and Confused
|7
|63
|Megasoreass
|6
|64
|Cyclocrossworld
|6
|65
|Team Yard Sale!
|6
|66
|the lion and his cub
|6
|67
|Bone Resistance
|6
|68
|East Coasters
|5
|69
|The Dueling Double D's
|5
|70
|Dos Borrachos
|5
|71
|two dudes one bike
|5
|72
|Team Zissou
|5
|73
|Do not pass, rider is sleeping.
|4
|74
|The Sledgehammers.
|4
|75
|MLR Dos Amigos
|4
|76
|Team Free Lunch-Duo
|4
|77
|Separated at Birth
|3
|78
|Positive Kill Ratio
|3
|79
|The Derailleur Duo
|2
|80
|The Sonoran Pirates Caca Pasa
|2
|81
|2 Pump Chumps
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Spatchula
|14
|laps
|2
|Whiners on Niners
|13
|3
|Dynamic Duo
|13
|4
|Pelotas de Ezekiel
|11
|5
|Team Godiva
|10
|6
|2 four-Play
|10
|7
|ruff riders
|8
|8
|Beerwig and the Bounty Hunter
|7
|9
|Crass McNasty
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topo Fusion Gooney Riders
|18
|laps
|2
|10-MPG
|18
|3
|Las Chupacabras
|17
|4
|JuanPam
|16
|5
|Bike LIT Porn Stars film again
|15
|6
|Tapped, Racked, and Ready
|12
|7
|We're not together
|11
|8
|Get Fit Sports Training
|8
|9
|Crawling Spiders
|8
|10
|Gianna Love
|8
|11
|Greased Lightning
|7
|12
|Team Bussey
|6
|13
|I'm just saying......
|6
|14
|The Bicycle Company
|5
|15
|Fast and Curious
|3
|16
|Team SMENA
|3
|17
|Olive Oyl and Popeye
|2
|18
|Bewilder
|2
|19
|The Bubba and Stinky Show
|2
|20
|Big Red Tandumb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Velocidad Maxima
|22
|laps
|2
|Epic Endurance - Team 1
|22
|3
|BicycleWorld.TV Team A
|21
|4
|Team Athlete Octane
|21
|5
|juwi solar
|21
|6
|BGR & The Old Growth Hoosiers
|20
|7
|Pain Locker
|20
|8
|Rocky Mounts
|20
|9
|cool arrows racing
|19
|10
|Epic Endurance - Team 2
|19
|11
|Fly'n Naked Apes
|19
|12
|Alpha Bicycle Company
|19
|13
|Monkey Butt
|19
|14
|Pedal Mulisha
|18
|15
|3 firefighters and a concrete guy
|18
|16
|Skidmarks
|18
|17
|Incycle
|18
|18
|Jemez Jellions
|18
|19
|Phoenix Police Athletic Club
|18
|20
|Lagartos La Primavera
|18
|21
|Sonoran Pirate Night at the Knoxbury
|18
|22
|Manifesto Cycles Expeditionary Force
|17
|23
|shake n bake
|17
|24
|The Four Locos
|17
|25
|Channel 4 News Team
|17
|26
|Cheese Grits
|17
|27
|Please Sir May I have another
|17
|28
|Perky Knobs/ Squishy Grips
|17
|29
|Team Armor Works
|16
|30
|Team FBR
|16
|31
|Dawn to Dust - Geared plus One
|16
|32
|Stabbing is so 90's.
|16
|33
|los quatro caballeros
|16
|34
|Newtexazona
|16
|35
|Winegar/Wixom/Daniel&Hays
|16
|36
|Crank Addicts
|16
|37
|Team Leiser Racing
|16
|38
|A Herd of Turtles
|16
|39
|Blood, Sweat and Gears
|16
|40
|Freeride Bandits
|16
|41
|Have bike, will ride!!!
|16
|42
|24 Hours of Bromance
|16
|43
|Hell on Wheels
|16
|44
|juwi solar - Power Pushers
|16
|45
|For Those about to Ride
|15
|46
|juwi solar - Solar Rollers
|15
|47
|WAKA/JAWAKA
|15
|48
|Area9 Denmark
|15
|49
|Equipo #17
|15
|50
|Ridin' Dirty I
|15
|51
|Fat Tire Hangover
|15
|52
|Ghost Shifters
|14
|53
|The Dirty Bums
|14
|54
|Stout Saguaro Riderz
|14
|55
|Kitchen Pass
|14
|56
|Blazing Saddles
|14
|57
|The Kickstand
|14
|58
|AZ Devo Support Crew
|14
|59
|Whiskey Club
|14
|60
|Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy
|14
|61
|Cool Aeros
|14
|62
|inCOGnito
|13
|63
|riding dirty 2
|13
|64
|The Mightier Meatballs
|13
|65
|Picking Up Chiclets
|13
|66
|Clydesdales
|13
|67
|IIWII - Eight Tender Testicles
|13
|68
|!@#%.....Shut up Legs!
|13
|69
|juwi solar - Killa Watts
|13
|70
|SARA
|13
|71
|Montezuma's Revenge
|13
|72
|3 Dads with Daughters and one TBA
|13
|73
|DON'T STOP
|12
|74
|Just the Tip
|12
|75
|OSBE&BS
|12
|76
|Los Pavos
|12
|77
|Team Brawndo
|12
|78
|Old Pueblo Gymnastics
|12
|79
|The Motorboaters
|12
|80
|Arogant big wheels
|12
|81
|Weakened Warriors
|12
|82
|Pugzarillas
|12
|83
|Sun Adventure Sports
|12
|84
|Wuffin it
|11
|85
|Wuffin It Too
|11
|86
|Blend Me Another Brother
|11
|87
|Rollin Rollin Man My Nuts R Swollen
|11
|88
|Old and in the Way
|11
|89
|It Can't Be My Turn Again
|11
|90
|Mountain Flyer Magazine
|11
|91
|Man vs. Bike & Beer
|11
|92
|juwi solar - Training Wheel Warriors
|11
|93
|Desert Yard Sale
|11
|94
|Los Terribles Cucarachas
|11
|95
|Is that a cactus in your pocket?
|10
|96
|Crispy Lizards
|10
|97
|Meat Fruit
|10
|98
|Primary Crushers
|10
|99
|The Dainty Pukers
|10
|100
|Sinaloa Bikes
|10
|101
|Sworthowswegutterduders
|10
|102
|Nads
|10
|103
|SpokeheadZ
|10
|104
|Firehouse Dawgs
|10
|105
|Tequila Shooters
|10
|106
|Slow Flat Mice
|10
|107
|4 web ones
|9
|108
|The Old New Mexicans
|9
|109
|Three Sheep and a Welshman
|9
|110
|Knights of Cyclonia
|9
|111
|McGuire Racing
|9
|112
|Rapscallions....Arrr
|9
|113
|Over The Line
|9
|114
|Fourth and Schlong
|9
|115
|Scrapple
|9
|116
|Sonoran Pirates Donkey Chasers
|9
|117
|Nacho Queso
|8
|118
|Pocket Rockets
|8
|119
|Team Wingnuts
|8
|120
|The Lords of the Chainrings
|8
|121
|Team Sport Kilt
|8
|122
|Los Terribles Chupacabras
|8
|123
|QuikBikes
|8
|124
|The Gene Yang Gang
|8
|125
|Team Super Grover
|8
|126
|Overland Journal
|7
|127
|ride rep
|7
|128
|Broken REMs
|6
|129
|Lube makes everything better
|6
|130
|Busted Knuckles
|6
|131
|Poco Loco
|6
|132
|Mick Flip and the Magic Beans
|6
|133
|Secondary Crushers
|6
|134
|Reservoir Cogs
|5
|135
|Pollitos Chicken
|4
|136
|snitchz get stichz
|4
|137
|Worn Out Rubbers
|4
|138
|chupacabra's
|4
|139
|Sonoran Pirates/ Quater Beaners
|4
|140
|Team ToDoIt
|4
|141
|The Rolling Rocks
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|No Tubes Women's Elite
|19
|laps
|2
|Book Club
|17
|3
|Rivet Sports Garage
|16
|4
|KK & CC's from CO
|16
|5
|Mud Honeys
|15
|6
|Cyborg Killer Daisies
|12
|7
|The Drunkcyclist Skirts
|12
|8
|Go Go Go Girls
|11
|9
|Pussy Power
|11
|10
|Red Riding Hoods
|11
|11
|Where's The Cabana Boy?
|9
|12
|Bat-Town Broads
|8
|13
|Low Estrogen
|8
|14
|Haulin Harpies
|8
|15
|Bitches Stole Our Wood
|7
|16
|Team High Maintenance - Red Oxx
|7
|17
|GS Boulder
|6
|18
|Pink Nipple Possey
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sinners, Saints and Singlespeeds
|20
|laps
|2
|Damn Buckeyes
|20
|3
|M & M Cycling
|19
|4
|Adventure Bicycle
|19
|5
|4 Corners Flyers
|19
|6
|Gay For Bikes
|18
|7
|A Cogwheel Orange
|18
|8
|Sons of the Red Sand
|17
|9
|The Dark Side
|16
|10
|Yeti Beti Team Spot Brand Bikes
|16
|11
|Golden Bike Shop/ Yeti Beti
|16
|12
|Sportin' Woodys featuring Salty Nuts
|15
|13
|SD Camelsak
|14
|14
|Single Minded
|14
|15
|Harbingers of Lager
|13
|16
|One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Gear
|13
|17
|Team Uno Bicycle Studio
|12
|18
|Team Solo Equipo
|11
|19
|BLVD Bike
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AZ Devo
|20
|laps
|2
|Chloe and the Colavito's
|19
|3
|Team Special Guys (& A Gal)
|18
|4
|El Grupo Uno
|18
|5
|Double Shred Date and Asa
|15
|6
|BIkes, Beers, and Billy
|15
|7
|Flaming Taint
|15
|8
|Everybody Wang Chung
|14
|9
|El Grupo Dos
|14
|10
|El Grupo Tres
|10
|11
|Team Sex
|8
|12
|Team MTBUI
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Light & Motion
|21
|laps
|2
|Stan's NoTubes
|21
|3
|ThisIsWhat I ThinkAboutDuringSex
|19
|4
|El Grupo Coaches
|19
|5
|M.E.S.S.N. with Cholla
|18
|6
|Miracle Racing II
|18
|7
|Spacely Sprockets
|17
|8
|Wolf Nipple Chips
|17
|9
|The Chainsmokers
|16
|10
|We are here for the beer
|16
|11
|Team Mount'n'Speedaway
|16
|12
|Pound The Round
|16
|13
|Coyote Chasers
|15
|14
|One Beer Short of a Six Pack
|15
|15
|Safety First
|15
|16
|dcbadventures.com
|14
|17
|IIWII - Inebriants
|14
|18
|Two-Wheeled Attack Team
|14
|19
|Madness Adventure Racing
|14
|20
|Pack it in already!
|13
|21
|4 Cocks and a Hen
|13
|22
|The Paisley Touch-Me-Theres
|13
|23
|Skin Side Up 3.0
|13
|24
|Momma's Little Disappointments
|13
|25
|PEDEL!
|13
|26
|Meat Candy Express
|13
|27
|Lady and the Tramps
|12
|28
|Tucson Tri Girls & a Lucky Guy
|12
|29
|The Spinning Elvises
|11
|30
|Osprey
|10
|31
|TREK Bicycle Superstores San Diego
|10
|32
|Phat Tired
|10
|33
|Cactus Magnets
|10
|34
|Slaves to Performance Bikes
|10
|35
|The Skid Marks
|9
|36
|Ridin' Dirty II
|9
|37
|Guys and Doll
|7
|38
|Bits of Real Panther
|7
|39
|Bitches Coming For The Bitches!
|6
|40
|Hell Yeah
|5
|41
|Vanilla Thunder
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Mormon Militia
|21
|laps
|2
|NoTubes/Weapons of Ass Destruction
|21
|3
|Geo Man Gear
|19
|4
|Cougar Barbie and her Four Kens
|18
|5
|SOCAL Endurance
|18
|6
|Pivot Cycles
|17
|7
|Manic Monkey Riders
|17
|8
|Pony Girl & the Four Horsemen
|17
|9
|Burnt Offering
|17
|10
|Team Slaya
|17
|11
|No Fork n' Brake
|16
|12
|Slomosexuals
|15
|13
|4 And a Half Men
|15
|14
|Typsy McDragginn Ass Retires
|15
|15
|Iron Flyers
|15
|16
|wheels of the kingdom
|14
|17
|Five Cruisers of Advanced Age
|14
|18
|no brakes racing
|13
|19
|Luna Links
|12
|20
|The Barmy Army: Save the Santa Ritas
|12
|21
|Team G.J.J
|12
|22
|Medical Tumbleweed
|12
|23
|Bad Assets
|12
|24
|Team Vitesse
|11
|25
|Team Tugboat
|11
|26
|Mising Link Coed
|11
|27
|3D2C
|10
|28
|El Grupies
|10
|29
|Of the Clan McLeod
|10
|30
|The Fatties
|10
|31
|Rhino Relix
|10
|32
|No Pueblemo!
|9
|33
|Double Helix
|9
|34
|Nacho's Guerros
|8
|35
|Cactus Ninja Crew
|8
|36
|Team Fat 'N Fifty
|8
|37
|The Un-Chained Melodies
|8
|38
|Better Late Than Never
|8
|39
|Oprah Winfrey Presents
|7
|40
|Manada lobos de idiota
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Area 51 A
|21
|laps
|2
|Hosie Cow
|21
|3
|Team Colleen's Bitches
|20
|4
|Team OVB + the DC
|19
|5
|Granite
|19
|6
|Team Green
|18
|7
|Team Tool
|17
|8
|Sunday Cycles Bike Shop
|17
|9
|Area 51 B
|17
|10
|my butt hurts
|16
|11
|Ventana MTB'rs Against Cancer
|16
|12
|Serious Visual
|16
|13
|Catalina Brewing Company
|16
|14
|Kona Magic Tanuki
|15
|15
|Team Gnar Shred and the Rad Riders
|15
|16
|Fusion
|14
|17
|IIWII - Nauseously Optimistics
|14
|18
|U of A Emergency Medicine
|14
|19
|Fat Spatula
|13
|20
|Fair Wheel
|11
|21
|Broke Spoke
|11
|22
|Missile Trail Blazers
|9
|23
|Rolling Mayhem
|9
|24
|Willow Springs Ranch Hands
|8
|25
|Pass the Wine Buddy
|7
|26
|Chupacabras
|5
