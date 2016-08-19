Trending

Mariana Pajon defends women's BMX crown

Alise Post and Stefany Hernandez complete medla podium

Mariana Pajón (Colombia) celebrates her second career gold medal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mariana Pajón (Colombia)
2Alise Post (United States of America)
3Stefany Hernandez (Venezuela)
4Brooke Crain (United States of America)
5Yaroslava Bondarenko (Russia)
6Elke Vanhoof (Belgium)
7Laura Smulders (Netherlands)
8Manon Valentino (France)

