New Zealand’s Simon Van Velthooven (left) edges Australia’s Scott Sunderland on the line to win the gold medal in the Keirin

(Image credit: Envious Photography-BikeNZ)

Big Manawatu sprinter Simon Van Velthooven showed real maturity in his young career with a superb victory in keirin on the third night of finals in Invercargill tonight.

The 22-year-old produced a massive effort in the final thrust at the line to edge out Australian champion Scott Sunderland. It was van Velthooven's third gold medal this week after national records in winning the team sprint and 1000m time trial.

Van Velthooven has been the fourth rider among the burgeoning sprint group but his performances have forced him into real consideration for next year's London Olympics.

"This year I did not go to Japan to race in the professional series and that was a good thing," Van Velthooven said. "It allowed me to train in Europe with the guys, then race in the US and come back and really prepare well.

"I knew if I got behind Sunderland I would get boxed in and not get over him. But I just held there for two laps on his wheel. I lost some ground in the corners but made it up in the straights. I knew with my kilo performance that I could hang in there.

"To be fair even at the last corner I was behind but that's great to get up."

Sunderland finished second with compatriot Peter Lewis third with the other kiwi Eddie Dawkins unable to get clear air.

Men's omnium update

Earlier world silver medallist Shane Archbold showed speed and skill to claim the lead after three events of the men's omnium at the ILT Velodrome.

Archbald (Timaru) produced a personal best to win the Flying Lap and disappointed for fifth in the Points race earlier in the day, before bouncing back to win the Elimination race with an assured display.

After three races, he leads on seven points with fellow kiwis Cameron Karwowski and veteran Jason Allen sharing second on 12 points, Westley Gough on 13 and the leading Australian Edward Bissaker on 14.

Women's omnium update

Canterbury professional Joanne Kiesanowski proved her super-consistent self with three second placings to be second overall on six points, sandwiched one point behind Amy Cure and two ahead of her Australian teammate Ashlee Ankudinoff.

Kiesanowski produced a personal best to finish behind world champion pursuiter Ankudinoff in the Flying Lap, with the kiwis' 14.795 a personal best.

Cure dominated the points race, getting away in a break to put a lap on the field mid-race which set her up for the win, but Kiesanowski showed so much nous to finish second.

Again Kiesanowski was classy throughout the Elimination but the explosive Cure held her off in the final sprint for the win.

Under 19 sprint

The men's under 19 New Zealand combination of Hayden McCormick, Tom Beadle, Kristoff Ford and Dylan Kennett smashed the national record in winning their 4000m final over Australia, clocking 4:11.339.

The young kiwi rider came back to win the under 19 10km scratch race when he held out the world junior omnium champion Caleb Ewan by 5/1000th of a second on the photo finish.

It capped a great week for Kennett, with the Waimate teenager picking up four gold medal, with three of then won in national records.

Men's points race

The evening was completed with a superb men's 30km points race, won brilliantly in the final sprint by Southland star Tom Scully. The Garmin development team professional edged out New Zealand representative Aaron Gate in the last sprint of the night to finish one point clear.

The championships conclude tomorrow with the completion of the omnium competition and sprints for men and women.

Full Results

Elite men omnium elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Archbold (New Zealand)
2Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand)
3Jason Allen (New Zealand)
4Edward Bissaker (Australia)
5Myron Simpson (New Zealand)
6Scott Law (Australia)
7Wes Gough (New Zealand)
8Regan Sheath (New Zealand)
9Marc Ryan (New Zealand)
10Brad Tuhi (New Zealand)
11Matiu Kaihau (New Zealand)
12Andrew Van Der Heyden (New Zealand)

Elite women omnium elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Amy Cure (Australia)
2Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
3Sequoia Cooper (New Zealand)
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia)
5Katherine Bates (Australia)
6Elizabeth Steel (New Zealand)
7Alexandra Neems (New Zealand)
8Racquel Sheath (New Zealand)
9Kathryn Jones (New Zealand)
10Holly Takos (Australia)
11Hannah Latta (New Zealand)
12Brie Dutton (Australia)
13Aimee Burns (New Zealand)
14Holly Hefernan (Australia)
15Stacey Riedel (Australia)

U19 women sprint Semifinal Heat 1 - Race #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paige Paterson (New Zealand)0:00:12.79
2Rebecca Dunn (Australia)

U19 women sprint Semifinal Heat 1 - Race #2 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paige Paterson (New Zealand)0:00:12.93
2Rebecca Dunn (Australia)

U19 women sprint Semifinal Heat 2 - Race #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allee Proud (Australia)0:00:13.10
2Tennille Falappi (Australia)

U19 women sprint Semifinal Heat 2 - Race #2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tennille Falappi (Australia)0:00:12.88
2Allee Proud (Australia)

U19 women sprint Semifinal Heat 2 - Race #3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allee Proud (Australia)0:00:12.81
2Tennille Falappi (Australia)

U19 men sprint Semifinal Heat 1 - Race #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Radzikiewicz (Australia)0:00:11.95
2Mathew Beazley (Australia)

U19 men sprint Semifinal Heat 1 - Race #2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Radzikiewicz (Australia)0:00:11.63
2Mathew Beazley (Australia)

U19 men sprint Semifinal Heat 2 - Race #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Clemen (France)0:00:12.07
2Daniel Ellison (New Zealand)

U19 men sprint Semifinal Heat 2 - Race #2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Clemen (France)0:00:11.55
2Daniel Ellison (New Zealand)

U19 men team pursuit finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand)0:04:11.34
Tom Beadle (New Zealand)
Kristoff Ford (New Zealand)
Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
2Caleb Ewan (Australia)
Tirian Mcmanus (Australia)
Reece Robinson (Australia)
Jack Mcculloch (Australia)

U19 women sprint 3rd-4th - Race #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tennille Falappi (Australia)316:48:00.00
2Rebecca Dunn (Australia)

U19 women sprint 3rd-4th - Race #2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tennille Falappi (Australia)
2Rebecca Dunn (Australia)

U19 women sprint Final - Race #1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paige Paterson (New Zealand)0:00:12.98
2Allee Proud (Australia)

U19 women sprint Final - Race #2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paige Paterson (New Zealand)0:00:12.72
2Allee Proud (Australia)

U19 men sprint 3rd-4th - Race #1
Rider Name (Country) Team
Mathew Beazley (Australia)
Daniel Ellison (New Zealand)

U19 men sprint 3rd-4th - Race #2
Rider Name (Country) Team
Daniel Ellison (New Zealand)
Mathew Beazley (Australia)

U19 men sprint 3rd-4th - Race #3
Rider Name (Country) Team
Daniel Ellison (New Zealand)
Mathew Beazley (Australia)

U19 men sprint Final - Race #1
Rider Name (Country) Team
Bryan Clemen (France)
Alex Radzikiewicz (Australia)

U19 men sprint Final - Race #2
Rider Name (Country) Team
Alex Radzikiewicz (Australia)
Bryan Clemen (France)

U19 men sprint Final - Race #3
Rider Name (Country) Team
Alex Radzikiewicz (Australia)
Bryan Clemen (France)

Men keirin final 1-6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
2Scott Sunderland (Australia)
3Peter Lewis (Australia)
4Andrew Taylor (Australia)
5Dan Ellis (Australia)
6Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men keirin final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Mitchell Bullen (Australia)
8Jason Niblett (Australia)
9James Vercoe (New Zealand)
DSQKarl Watson (New Zealand)

U19 men scratch 10km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
2Caleb Ewan (Australia)
3Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand)
4Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand)
5Tirian Mcmanus (Australia)
6Kristoff Ford (New Zealand)
7Chad Elliston (New Zealand)
8Boris Clark (New Zealand)
9Joshua Harrison (Australia)
10Jean Goyetche (France)
11Jack Mcculloch (Australia)
12Thomas Kaesler (Australia)
13Reece Robinson (Australia)
14Zac Williams (New Zealand)
15Mathew Zenovich (New Zealand)
16Tom Beadle (New Zealand)
17Alex Hooper (New Zealand)
18Joshua Haggerty (New Zealand)
DNFTayla Harrison (New Zealand)
DNFDaniel Ellison (New Zealand)
DNFMitchell Podmore (New Zealand)

Elite men 30km points race final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Scully49pts
2Aaron Gate48
4Sam Bewley18
3Sean Finning16
6Peter Loft6
5Peter Latham5
7Brad Evans-9
8Patrick Jones-20
DNFJackson Law
DNFJesse Sergent
DNFWilliam Bowman
DNFPieter Bulling

