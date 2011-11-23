New Zealand’s Simon Van Velthooven (left) edges Australia’s Scott Sunderland on the line to win the gold medal in the Keirin (Image credit: Envious Photography-BikeNZ)

Big Manawatu sprinter Simon Van Velthooven showed real maturity in his young career with a superb victory in keirin on the third night of finals in Invercargill tonight.

The 22-year-old produced a massive effort in the final thrust at the line to edge out Australian champion Scott Sunderland. It was van Velthooven's third gold medal this week after national records in winning the team sprint and 1000m time trial.

Van Velthooven has been the fourth rider among the burgeoning sprint group but his performances have forced him into real consideration for next year's London Olympics.

"This year I did not go to Japan to race in the professional series and that was a good thing," Van Velthooven said. "It allowed me to train in Europe with the guys, then race in the US and come back and really prepare well.

"I knew if I got behind Sunderland I would get boxed in and not get over him. But I just held there for two laps on his wheel. I lost some ground in the corners but made it up in the straights. I knew with my kilo performance that I could hang in there.

"To be fair even at the last corner I was behind but that's great to get up."

Sunderland finished second with compatriot Peter Lewis third with the other kiwi Eddie Dawkins unable to get clear air.

Men's omnium update

Earlier world silver medallist Shane Archbold showed speed and skill to claim the lead after three events of the men's omnium at the ILT Velodrome.

Archbald (Timaru) produced a personal best to win the Flying Lap and disappointed for fifth in the Points race earlier in the day, before bouncing back to win the Elimination race with an assured display.

After three races, he leads on seven points with fellow kiwis Cameron Karwowski and veteran Jason Allen sharing second on 12 points, Westley Gough on 13 and the leading Australian Edward Bissaker on 14.

Women's omnium update

Canterbury professional Joanne Kiesanowski proved her super-consistent self with three second placings to be second overall on six points, sandwiched one point behind Amy Cure and two ahead of her Australian teammate Ashlee Ankudinoff.

Kiesanowski produced a personal best to finish behind world champion pursuiter Ankudinoff in the Flying Lap, with the kiwis' 14.795 a personal best.

Cure dominated the points race, getting away in a break to put a lap on the field mid-race which set her up for the win, but Kiesanowski showed so much nous to finish second.

Again Kiesanowski was classy throughout the Elimination but the explosive Cure held her off in the final sprint for the win.

Under 19 sprint

The men's under 19 New Zealand combination of Hayden McCormick, Tom Beadle, Kristoff Ford and Dylan Kennett smashed the national record in winning their 4000m final over Australia, clocking 4:11.339.

The young kiwi rider came back to win the under 19 10km scratch race when he held out the world junior omnium champion Caleb Ewan by 5/1000th of a second on the photo finish.

It capped a great week for Kennett, with the Waimate teenager picking up four gold medal, with three of then won in national records.

Men's points race

The evening was completed with a superb men's 30km points race, won brilliantly in the final sprint by Southland star Tom Scully. The Garmin development team professional edged out New Zealand representative Aaron Gate in the last sprint of the night to finish one point clear.

The championships conclude tomorrow with the completion of the omnium competition and sprints for men and women.

Elite men omnium elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shane Archbold (New Zealand) 2 Cameron Karwowski (New Zealand) 3 Jason Allen (New Zealand) 4 Edward Bissaker (Australia) 5 Myron Simpson (New Zealand) 6 Scott Law (Australia) 7 Wes Gough (New Zealand) 8 Regan Sheath (New Zealand) 9 Marc Ryan (New Zealand) 10 Brad Tuhi (New Zealand) 11 Matiu Kaihau (New Zealand) 12 Andrew Van Der Heyden (New Zealand)

Elite women omnium elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Amy Cure (Australia) 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 3 Sequoia Cooper (New Zealand) 4 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Australia) 5 Katherine Bates (Australia) 6 Elizabeth Steel (New Zealand) 7 Alexandra Neems (New Zealand) 8 Racquel Sheath (New Zealand) 9 Kathryn Jones (New Zealand) 10 Holly Takos (Australia) 11 Hannah Latta (New Zealand) 12 Brie Dutton (Australia) 13 Aimee Burns (New Zealand) 14 Holly Hefernan (Australia) 15 Stacey Riedel (Australia)

U19 women sprint Semifinal Heat 1 - Race #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paige Paterson (New Zealand) 0:00:12.79 2 Rebecca Dunn (Australia)

U19 women sprint Semifinal Heat 1 - Race #2 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paige Paterson (New Zealand) 0:00:12.93 2 Rebecca Dunn (Australia)

U19 women sprint Semifinal Heat 2 - Race #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allee Proud (Australia) 0:00:13.10 2 Tennille Falappi (Australia)

U19 women sprint Semifinal Heat 2 - Race #2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tennille Falappi (Australia) 0:00:12.88 2 Allee Proud (Australia)

U19 women sprint Semifinal Heat 2 - Race #3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allee Proud (Australia) 0:00:12.81 2 Tennille Falappi (Australia)

U19 men sprint Semifinal Heat 1 - Race #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Radzikiewicz (Australia) 0:00:11.95 2 Mathew Beazley (Australia)

U19 men sprint Semifinal Heat 1 - Race #2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Radzikiewicz (Australia) 0:00:11.63 2 Mathew Beazley (Australia)

U19 men sprint Semifinal Heat 2 - Race #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Clemen (France) 0:00:12.07 2 Daniel Ellison (New Zealand)

U19 men sprint Semifinal Heat 2 - Race #2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Clemen (France) 0:00:11.55 2 Daniel Ellison (New Zealand)

U19 men team pursuit finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand) 0:04:11.34 Tom Beadle (New Zealand) Kristoff Ford (New Zealand) Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) 2 Caleb Ewan (Australia) Tirian Mcmanus (Australia) Reece Robinson (Australia) Jack Mcculloch (Australia)

U19 women sprint 3rd-4th - Race #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tennille Falappi (Australia) 316:48:00.00 2 Rebecca Dunn (Australia)

U19 women sprint 3rd-4th - Race #2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tennille Falappi (Australia) 2 Rebecca Dunn (Australia)

U19 women sprint Final - Race #1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paige Paterson (New Zealand) 0:00:12.98 2 Allee Proud (Australia)

U19 women sprint Final - Race #2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paige Paterson (New Zealand) 0:00:12.72 2 Allee Proud (Australia)

U19 men sprint 3rd-4th - Race #1 Rider Name (Country) Team Mathew Beazley (Australia) Daniel Ellison (New Zealand)

U19 men sprint 3rd-4th - Race #2 Rider Name (Country) Team Daniel Ellison (New Zealand) Mathew Beazley (Australia)

U19 men sprint 3rd-4th - Race #3 Rider Name (Country) Team Daniel Ellison (New Zealand) Mathew Beazley (Australia)

U19 men sprint Final - Race #1 Rider Name (Country) Team Bryan Clemen (France) Alex Radzikiewicz (Australia)

U19 men sprint Final - Race #2 Rider Name (Country) Team Alex Radzikiewicz (Australia) Bryan Clemen (France)

U19 men sprint Final - Race #3 Rider Name (Country) Team Alex Radzikiewicz (Australia) Bryan Clemen (France)

Men keirin final 1-6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 2 Scott Sunderland (Australia) 3 Peter Lewis (Australia) 4 Andrew Taylor (Australia) 5 Dan Ellis (Australia) 6 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Men keirin final 7-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Mitchell Bullen (Australia) 8 Jason Niblett (Australia) 9 James Vercoe (New Zealand) DSQ Karl Watson (New Zealand)

U19 men scratch 10km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) 2 Caleb Ewan (Australia) 3 Hamish Schreurs (New Zealand) 4 Hayden Mccormick (New Zealand) 5 Tirian Mcmanus (Australia) 6 Kristoff Ford (New Zealand) 7 Chad Elliston (New Zealand) 8 Boris Clark (New Zealand) 9 Joshua Harrison (Australia) 10 Jean Goyetche (France) 11 Jack Mcculloch (Australia) 12 Thomas Kaesler (Australia) 13 Reece Robinson (Australia) 14 Zac Williams (New Zealand) 15 Mathew Zenovich (New Zealand) 16 Tom Beadle (New Zealand) 17 Alex Hooper (New Zealand) 18 Joshua Haggerty (New Zealand) DNF Tayla Harrison (New Zealand) DNF Daniel Ellison (New Zealand) DNF Mitchell Podmore (New Zealand)