Local favourite Mary McConneloug (Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) powered to her second victory of the season with a solo victory on Saturday in the 19th annual Cycle-Smart International. Canada's Natasha Elliott (Garneau/Club Chassure/Ogilvy) finished second, 21 seconds behind McConneloug, while Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) crossed the line in third, 37 seconds off the pace in the ninth round of the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross Series.

The Elite women's race split up quickly after the gun with McConneloug and Elliott breaking away from the field on the first lap. A chase group formed behind them with Verge series leader Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles), Van Gilder, Minuteman Road Club racers Andrea Smith and Anna Barensfeld as well as Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (Pedalpowercoaching.com/Landry’s Bicycles).

McConneloug and Elliott were able to stretch their advantage on the chase group and were matching each other move for move until Elliott bobbled in the sand. McConneloug, hearing of Elliott's bobble over the loudspeaker, threw down a huge attack and held Elliott at an arm's length for the rest of the race, eventually finishing with a 21-second advantage.

Behind them, Van Gilder proved to be too strong for the chase group and soloed in for third place ahead of Bruno Roy. Barensfeld outsprinted Smith for fourth.

The Elite women race in Northampton, Massachusetts once again on Sunday in the second day of the Cycle-Smart International, round 10 of the 14-race Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross Series.