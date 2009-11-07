Trending

McConneloug wins Cycle-Smart International weekend opener

Elliott and Van Gilder round out podium

Image 1 of 32

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) wins the Elite women's Cycle-Smart International on Saturday.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 32

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) is coming off a win last weekend.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 32

Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure Oglivy) does some jumping at the start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 32

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) leading up the first run-up.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 32

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) on a steep run-up.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 32

Rebecca Wellons (Ridley) looks like she is winning starts again.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 32

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) with Elliot close behind.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 32

Series leader Mo Bruno Roy (M&M Racing/Seven Cycles) having little trouble with the sand pit.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 32

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) in the sand pit.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 32

Sara Breskick_Zocci (Pedalpower coaching/Landry's) riding the sand.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 32

Anna Milkowski (Bike Reg) riding in the top ten.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 32

Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure Oglivy) leading McConneloug.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 32

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) sprinting up a hill.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 32

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) following Elliot on the steep climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 32

Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) climbing

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 32

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) looking like a road racer.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 32

Rebecca Wellons (Ridley) climbing out of the saddle.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 32

Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure Oglivy) running the barriers behind McConneloug.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 32

Anna Milkowski (Bike Reg) lifting her bike high over the barriers.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 32

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) with a 20-second lead.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 32

Arielle Filiberti (Hot Tubes Development) flying over the barriers.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 32

Rebecca Blatt (US Army/Central Wheel) checking out the next barrier.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 32

Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure Oglivy) trying to recover from a small mistake in the sand pit.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 32

Women's Podium (L to R) Natasha Elliot (Garneau Club Chaussure) 2nd, Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) 1st, Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) 3rd.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 32

Mo Bruno-Roy (M&M Racing/Seven Cycles) retains the Verge series leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 32

The start of the elite women's race.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 27 of 32

Laura Van Gilder jumps over the train tracks.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 28 of 32

Mary McConneloug opened a gap on the first lap and never looked back.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 29 of 32

Mary McConneloug in the sand pit.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 30 of 32

Maureen Bruno Rooy adjusts her helmet as Richard Fries calls up the rest of the elite women.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 31 of 32

Natasha Elliott chased Mary McConneloug all day but could not close the gap.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)
Image 32 of 32

The women's podium (l-r): Natasha Elliott, 2nd; Mary McConneloug, 1st; Laura Van Gilder, 3rd.

(Image credit: Paul Weiss)

Local favourite Mary McConneloug (Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) powered to her second victory of the season with a solo victory on Saturday in the 19th annual Cycle-Smart International. Canada's Natasha Elliott (Garneau/Club Chassure/Ogilvy) finished second, 21 seconds behind McConneloug, while Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) crossed the line in third, 37 seconds off the pace in the ninth round of the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross Series.

The Elite women's race split up quickly after the gun with McConneloug and Elliott breaking away from the field on the first lap. A chase group formed behind them with Verge series leader Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles), Van Gilder, Minuteman Road Club racers Andrea Smith and Anna Barensfeld as well as Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (Pedalpowercoaching.com/Landry’s Bicycles).

McConneloug and Elliott were able to stretch their advantage on the chase group and were matching each other move for move until Elliott bobbled in the sand. McConneloug, hearing of Elliott's bobble over the loudspeaker, threw down a huge attack and held Elliott at an arm's length for the rest of the race, eventually finishing with a 21-second advantage.

Behind them, Van Gilder proved to be too strong for the chase group and soloed in for third place ahead of Bruno Roy. Barensfeld outsprinted Smith for fourth.

The Elite women race in Northampton, Massachusetts once again on Sunday in the second day of the Cycle-Smart International, round 10 of the 14-race Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross Series.

Full results
1Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes0:35:43
2Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy0:00:21
3Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:37
4Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles0:01:08
5Anna Barensfeld (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:01:44
6Andrea Smith (USA) Minuteman Road Club
7Anna Milkowski (USA) BikeReg.com/Joe's Garage/IF0:01:58
8Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Pedalpowercoaching.com/Landry's Bicycles0:02:05
9Rebecca Wellons (USA) Team Plan C0:02:15
10Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) Minuteman Cycling Club0:02:38
11Sally Annis (USA) Hub Racing
12Linnea Koons (USA) October Factory Racing0:03:20
13Rebecca Blatt (USA) US Army/Central Wheel0:03:33
14Karen Potter (USA) Zanconato0:03:34
15Christina Tamilio (USA) Minuteman Road Club
16Crystal Anthony (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:03:40
17Anna McLoon (USA) Altarum Women's Cycling Team0:04:05
18Arielle Filiberti (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.0:04:09
19Karin Holmes (USA) Sunapee S&W0:04:16
20Sarah Krzysiak (USA) Syracuse Bicycle/Spokepost.com0:04:52
21Beth Mason (USA) Verge Sport - Test Pilot0:05:02
22Natalia Gardiol (USA) Cambridge Bicycle0:05:03
23Marilyn Ruseckas (USA) Seven Cycles0:05:13
24Michelle Kersbergen (USA) Joe's Garage0:05:38
25Carmen Labbe (Can) POLAR Canada0:05:52
26Allison Snooks (USA) Minuteman Road Club0:06:16
27Mary Lynn Hadix (USA) CVC/Subaru of New England0:07:53
LappedCallie Gordon (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
DNFAnna Young (USA) Pioneer Racing
DNSEmily Curry (USA) Joe's Garage

