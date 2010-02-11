Greipel grabs Mallorca finale
German sprinter bests Fernández and Cardoso in bunch gallop
Andre Greipel of HTC-Columbia finally won a sprint in the Mallorca Challenge, winning the Trofeo Magaluf-Palmanova today. The German sprinter won the mass sprint in the final race of the series ahead of Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto).
Greipel had come into the race from the Tour Down Under, where he won three stages and the overall title. However, he had not done as well as expected on Mallorca, finishing 14th and second in his two appearances.
The 27-year-old won after 158.5 rolling kilometres, which included five ranked climbs, four category two and one category three. He also overcame a punctured tyre only 10 km before the finish.
“I wasn't expecting this win,” Greipel said afterwards. “Before the stage I thought I'd just try to hang on for as long as I could in the hillier parts, but I got over the climbs in a lot better shape than I'd thought possible.
"In the last 40 kilometres my HTC-Columbia teammates did a lot of chasing of the riders who'd broken away and that way we had everything under control in the last part of the stage.”
The race turned into a battle between those teams who wanted to establish a break and those who wanted to keep the peloton together for the mass sprint. Footon-Servetto was determined to make a an escape, sending first Ermanno Capelli and later Matthias Brändle up the road, but the peloton didn't let anyone get too far ahead.
A high-powered group of Joan Horrach (Katusha), Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne), Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia) and Daniele Moreno (Omega Pharma-Lotto) got away near the end, but was caught again with four km to go. HTC-Columbia set up the sprint and Greipel galloped home for his fifth win of the year.
Greipel said, “I followed my teammate [Vicente] Reynes. I was about fifth wheel on the final right-hand corner onto the finishing straight on the seafront and then I went for it in the last 200 metres. It's always good to get a win, but I'm particularly pleased with how well I got over the climbs on a tough day, too. My teammates worked hard for this, too, and we deserved to get a win."
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:13:17
|2
|Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|4
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|9
|Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|12
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|13
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|15
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:06
|16
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:07
|17
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|Iván Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|19
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:10
|22
|Iván Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|25
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|29
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|30
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|31
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:13
|33
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|34
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|35
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Franck Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|40
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|41
|Antonio Tauler (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:00:17
|42
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
|43
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|44
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Orbea
|45
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|46
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|47
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|49
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:20
|52
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|53
|Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|54
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|55
|Rodrigo García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|56
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|57
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|58
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:31
|59
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|60
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|61
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|62
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|63
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|64
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:41
|65
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:45
|66
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:08
|67
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:01:53
|68
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:01:54
|69
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:24
|70
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|71
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|72
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|73
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|74
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|75
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|76
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|77
|Iñaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|90
|Tom Stansnisder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:09:07
|91
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|92
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|93
|Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|94
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:09:14
|95
|Joaquín Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|96
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:19
|97
|José Fco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:12:15
|HD
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:12:50
|HD
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:14:09
|HD
|Bartt Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|HD
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:20:21
|HD
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Thomas Patricks Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
|HD
|Vladimir Isaychev (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|HD
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Sergi Escobar (Spa) Spanish National Team
|HD
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|HD
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|HD
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Gustavo Rodríguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|HD
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|HD
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:53
|HD
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea
|HD
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|HD
|Glenn D'hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|HD
|Beñat Urain (Spa) Orbea
|HD
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea
|HD
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Jakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Remco Tebrake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|HD
|Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
|HD
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|HD
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|HD
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|HD
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|HD
|Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|HD
|Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea
|HD
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:23:01
|HD
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:06
|HD
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:23:12
|HD
|Andri Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|0:25:39
|DNF
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Andrés Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|DNF
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|DNF
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|DNF
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|DNF
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|DNF
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|DNF
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|DNF
|Alan Pérez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|DNF
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|DNF
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNF
|Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNF
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNF
|Delio Fernández (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNF
|Jose Antonio De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNF
|Adrián Saez (Spa) Orbea
|DNF
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|DNF
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea
|DNF
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Duyn Huub (Ned) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Carlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|Pablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|Jose A. Carrasco (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|Rafael Serrano (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|DNF
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|DNF
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|DNF
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|DNF
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|DNF
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|DNF
|José Carlos Lara (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|DNF
|Pascual Orengo López (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|DNF
|Ramon Domene (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|Airán Fernández (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|Andrés A Antuña (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|3
|Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|4
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|7
|5
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|7
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|8
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|9
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|10
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|5
|11
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|12
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|13
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|3
|14
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|3
|15
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|2
|16
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|17
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|18
|Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|pts
|2
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|2
|3
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|2
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|1
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|3
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|6
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|pts
|2
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|10
|4
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|5
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|7
|6
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|7
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|8
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|9
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|10
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|3
|11
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|12
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|13
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|2
|14
|Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|1
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Team Milram
|12:39:58
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:03
|4
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:10
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:00:13
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:19
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:26
|9
|Rabobank
|0:00:27
|10
|Footon-Servetto
|0:00:35
|11
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:02:06
|12
|Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
|0:02:07
|13
|Quick Step
|0:12:56
|14
|Skil - Shimano
|0:20:41
|15
|Orbea
|0:23:20
|16
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:32:49
|17
|Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|0:41:19
|18
|PSK Whirlpool - Author
|1:06:00
