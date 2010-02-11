Image 1 of 106 Yesterday's winner Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne). (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 2 of 106 The Mallorca Challenge podium girls Noemi and Diana. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 3 of 106 It was hailing this morning at the start. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 4 of 106 The Rabobank riders enjoying the hail. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 5 of 106 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) ready to go. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 6 of 106 Jens Voigt in good spirits for the day, and ready to attack. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 7 of 106 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) played down his chances in today's stage. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 8 of 106 Oscar Freire's fans greet him at the start. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 9 of 106 The podium girls dressed for the freezing conditions. Andre Greipel of HTC-Columbia finally won a sprint in the Mallorca Challenge, winning the Trofeo Magaluf-Palmanova today. The German sprinter won the mass sprint in the final race of the series ahead of Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto).

Greipel had come into the race from the Tour Down Under, where he won three stages and the overall title. However, he had not done as well as expected on Mallorca, finishing 14th and second in his two appearances.

The 27-year-old won after 158.5 rolling kilometres, which included five ranked climbs, four category two and one category three. He also overcame a punctured tyre only 10 km before the finish.

“I wasn't expecting this win,” Greipel said afterwards. “Before the stage I thought I'd just try to hang on for as long as I could in the hillier parts, but I got over the climbs in a lot better shape than I'd thought possible.

"In the last 40 kilometres my HTC-Columbia teammates did a lot of chasing of the riders who'd broken away and that way we had everything under control in the last part of the stage.”

The race turned into a battle between those teams who wanted to establish a break and those who wanted to keep the peloton together for the mass sprint. Footon-Servetto was determined to make a an escape, sending first Ermanno Capelli and later Matthias Brändle up the road, but the peloton didn't let anyone get too far ahead.

A high-powered group of Joan Horrach (Katusha), Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne), Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia) and Daniele Moreno (Omega Pharma-Lotto) got away near the end, but was caught again with four km to go. HTC-Columbia set up the sprint and Greipel galloped home for his fifth win of the year.

Greipel said, “I followed my teammate [Vicente] Reynes. I was about fifth wheel on the final right-hand corner onto the finishing straight on the seafront and then I went for it in the last 200 metres. It's always good to get a win, but I'm particularly pleased with how well I got over the climbs on a tough day, too. My teammates worked hard for this, too, and we deserved to get a win."

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4:13:17 2 Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 4 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 7 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 8 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 9 Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 13 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 14 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 15 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:06 16 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:07 17 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 18 Iván Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 19 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 20 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:10 22 Iván Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 25 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 27 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 29 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 30 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 31 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:13 33 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 34 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 35 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 36 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 37 Franck Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 38 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 39 Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 40 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 41 Antonio Tauler (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:00:17 42 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 43 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 44 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Orbea 45 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 46 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 47 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 49 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:20 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 53 Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 54 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 55 Rodrigo García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 56 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 57 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 58 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:31 59 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:32 60 Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 61 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 62 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 63 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 64 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:41 65 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:45 66 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:08 67 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:01:53 68 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 0:01:54 69 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:24 70 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 71 Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 72 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 73 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 74 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 75 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 76 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 77 Iñaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 90 Tom Stansnisder (Ned) Rabobank 0:09:07 91 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 92 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 93 Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 94 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:09:14 95 Joaquín Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha 96 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:19 97 José Fco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:12:15 HD Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:12:50 HD Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:14:09 HD Bartt Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof HD Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:20:21 HD Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Thomas Patricks Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto HD Vladimir Isaychev (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia HD Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano HD Sergi Escobar (Spa) Spanish National Team HD Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon HD Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur HD Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano HD Gustavo Rodríguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia HD Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank HD Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano HD Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:22:53 HD Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano HD Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano HD Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea HD Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step HD Glenn D'hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto HD Beñat Urain (Spa) Orbea HD Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea HD Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Jakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Remco Tebrake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof HD Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea HD Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof HD Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step HD Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp HD Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia HD Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea HD Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 0:23:01 HD Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:23:06 HD Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 0:23:12 HD Andri Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 0:25:39 DNF David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Andrés Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step DNF Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step DNF Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram DNF Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram DNF Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram DNF Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram DNF Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank DNF Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur DNF Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur DNF Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur DNF Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur DNF Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step DNF Alan Pérez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto DNF Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto DNF Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto DNF Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step DNF Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram DNF Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank DNF Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank DNF Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur DNF Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano DNF Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNF Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNF Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNF Delio Fernández (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNF Jose Antonio De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNF Adrián Saez (Spa) Orbea DNF Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea DNF Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea DNF Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp DNF Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp DNF Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp DNF Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp DNF Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp DNF Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp DNF Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp DNF Duyn Huub (Ned) Team Netapp DNF Carlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Asier Maeztu (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Pablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Jose A. Carrasco (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Rafael Serrano (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof DNF Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof DNF Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof DNF Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof DNF Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon DNF Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon DNF José Carlos Lara (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon DNF Pascual Orengo López (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon DNF Ramon Domene (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Airán Fernández (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Andrés A Antuña (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon

Combination Competition 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 12 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 10 3 Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 4 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 7 5 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 7 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 7 7 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 8 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 9 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 10 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 5 11 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 4 12 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 13 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 3 14 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 3 15 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 2 16 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 17 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 2 18 Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Sprints 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 3 pts 2 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 2 3 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 2 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprints Special 1 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 3 3 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 4 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountains 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 14 pts 2 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 10 4 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 8 5 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 7 6 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 7 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 8 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 9 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 10 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 3 11 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 12 Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 13 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 2 14 Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 1 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 1