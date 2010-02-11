Trending

Greipel grabs Mallorca finale

German sprinter bests Fernández and Cardoso in bunch gallop

Image 1 of 106

Yesterday's winner Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne).

Yesterday's winner Rui Costa (Caisse d'Epargne).
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 2 of 106

The Mallorca Challenge podium girls Noemi and Diana.

The Mallorca Challenge podium girls Noemi and Diana.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 3 of 106

It was hailing this morning at the start.

It was hailing this morning at the start.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 4 of 106

The Rabobank riders enjoying the hail.

The Rabobank riders enjoying the hail.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 5 of 106

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) ready to go.

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) ready to go.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 6 of 106

Jens Voigt in good spirits for the day, and ready to attack.

Jens Voigt in good spirits for the day, and ready to attack.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 7 of 106

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) played down his chances in today's stage.

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) played down his chances in today's stage.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 8 of 106

Oscar Freire's fans greet him at the start.

Oscar Freire's fans greet him at the start.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 9 of 106

The podium girls dressed for the freezing conditions.

The podium girls dressed for the freezing conditions.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 10 of 106

Luis León Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) happy to see the sun come out at last.

Luis León Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) happy to see the sun come out at last.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 11 of 106

A rider from Andalucía Cajasur gets a puncture but later easily catches up to the peloton.

A rider from Andalucía Cajasur gets a puncture but later easily catches up to the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 12 of 106

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) in his new team kit.

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) in his new team kit.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 13 of 106

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) showing his new kit and bike.

Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) showing his new kit and bike.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 14 of 106

Sprinter Robbie McEwen (Katusha) also played down his chances in today's stage and was the last rider to sign in today.

Sprinter Robbie McEwen (Katusha) also played down his chances in today's stage and was the last rider to sign in today.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 15 of 106

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) joking with teammates at the start.

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) joking with teammates at the start.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 16 of 106

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) happy to start today's hilly stage.

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) happy to start today's hilly stage.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 17 of 106

HTC-Columbia would play a major role in the outcome of today's stage.

HTC-Columbia would play a major role in the outcome of today's stage.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 18 of 106

Rabobank was very active in the first part of the race.

Rabobank was very active in the first part of the race.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 19 of 106

Rabobank teammates joking in the pack.

Rabobank teammates joking in the pack.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 20 of 106

The riders heading towards the town of El Toro.

The riders heading towards the town of El Toro.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 21 of 106

The peloton was together for the first 5kms all the way to Santa Ponsa.

The peloton was together for the first 5kms all the way to Santa Ponsa.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 22 of 106

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) outsprints Koldo Fernández (Euskaltel - Euskadi) to take the win.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) outsprints Koldo Fernández (Euskaltel - Euskadi) to take the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 106

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) in action during the Trofeo Magaluf – Palmanova.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) in action during the Trofeo Magaluf – Palmanova.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 106

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) on the podium after his stage win.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) on the podium after his stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 106

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) sprints to victory in the Trofeo Magaluf – Palmanova.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) sprints to victory in the Trofeo Magaluf – Palmanova.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 106

Riders quickly started peeling off all the extra clothing as the sun came out.

Riders quickly started peeling off all the extra clothing as the sun came out.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 27 of 106

A couple of riders break from the peloton on their way to Calviá and the first mountain of the day.

A couple of riders break from the peloton on their way to Calviá and the first mountain of the day.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 28 of 106

Two more riders try their luck attacking the peloton on the first mountain.

Two more riders try their luck attacking the peloton on the first mountain.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 29 of 106

Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto) was able to break free and ride all the way up the first mountain.

Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto) was able to break free and ride all the way up the first mountain.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 30 of 106

The peloton going by the almond fields of Calviá.

The peloton going by the almond fields of Calviá.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 31 of 106

The peloton together and slowly catching up to Ermanno Capelli, the solo breakaway rider up front.

The peloton together and slowly catching up to Ermanno Capelli, the solo breakaway rider up front.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 32 of 106

The peloton gets to the top of Calviá and now heads towards Capdellá.

The peloton gets to the top of Calviá and now heads towards Capdellá.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 33 of 106

The first mountain did not splinter the peloton, but many riders took the break between hills to get back to their team cars.

The first mountain did not splinter the peloton, but many riders took the break between hills to get back to their team cars.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 34 of 106

A Skil-Shimano rider gets back to his team car to talk strategy.

A Skil-Shimano rider gets back to his team car to talk strategy.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 35 of 106

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) putting on a blistering pace with his breakaway companions.

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) putting on a blistering pace with his breakaway companions.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 36 of 106

The riders starting the first big mountain of the day.

The riders starting the first big mountain of the day.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 37 of 106

In the distance Galatxó mountain of Mallorca's mountain range.

In the distance Galatxó mountain of Mallorca's mountain range.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 38 of 106

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) in the middle of the pack.

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) in the middle of the pack.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 39 of 106

The second mountain of the day, a 7km climb to the town of Estellencs.

The second mountain of the day, a 7km climb to the town of Estellencs.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 40 of 106

The peloton staying together at the foot of the mountain.

The peloton staying together at the foot of the mountain.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 41 of 106

The peloton suffered a few attacks on the way to the top of this mountain, but was able to neutralize most of them.

The peloton suffered a few attacks on the way to the top of this mountain, but was able to neutralize most of them.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 42 of 106

The riders at the back of the bunch suffering to stay together.

The riders at the back of the bunch suffering to stay together.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 43 of 106

These roads border the mountains and the west coast of Mallorca.

These roads border the mountains and the west coast of Mallorca.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 44 of 106

A short break and a chance to get some water bottles for this Euskaltel-Euskadi rider.

A short break and a chance to get some water bottles for this Euskaltel-Euskadi rider.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 45 of 106

The peloton near the top of the third mountain of the day, just outside Banyalbufar.

The peloton near the top of the third mountain of the day, just outside Banyalbufar.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 46 of 106

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) had some trouble near the top of this climb.

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) had some trouble near the top of this climb.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 47 of 106

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) and a teammate had no trouble staying near the front throughout the day.

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) and a teammate had no trouble staying near the front throughout the day.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 48 of 106

A Katusha rider drives the pace at the front of the peloton.

A Katusha rider drives the pace at the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 49 of 106

Jens Voigt and a few other riders broke away from the peloton towards the end of the climb to chase Ermanno Capelli who was still the leader of the race.

Jens Voigt and a few other riders broke away from the peloton towards the end of the climb to chase Ermanno Capelli who was still the leader of the race.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 50 of 106

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) putting on a blistering pace with his breakaway companions.

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) putting on a blistering pace with his breakaway companions.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 51 of 106

Still off the front, Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto).

Still off the front, Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto).
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 52 of 106

Jens Voigt put on a great effort in the breakaway.

Jens Voigt put on a great effort in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 53 of 106

The mountains of Mallorca covered in snow.

The mountains of Mallorca covered in snow.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 54 of 106

The breakaway reaches Ermanno Capelli and the feedzone.

The breakaway reaches Ermanno Capelli and the feedzone.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 55 of 106

Jens Voigt reaching into his feedbag to get some energy for the big climb coming up.

Jens Voigt reaching into his feedbag to get some energy for the big climb coming up.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 56 of 106

The Caisse d'Epargne riders in the breakaway get to the front and drive the pace up Sóller mountain.

The Caisse d'Epargne riders in the breakaway get to the front and drive the pace up Sóller mountain.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 57 of 106

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) keeping the pace high up Sóller mountain.

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) keeping the pace high up Sóller mountain.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 58 of 106

The breakaway climbing Sóller mountain.

The breakaway climbing Sóller mountain.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 59 of 106

The breakaway knows the peloton is chasing them, and they kept driving the pace higher and higher up the mountain.

The breakaway knows the peloton is chasing them, and they kept driving the pace higher and higher up the mountain.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 60 of 106

The riders tucked in on the downhill towards Palma de Mallorca.

The riders tucked in on the downhill towards Palma de Mallorca.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 61 of 106

Mallorca local Joan Horrach (Katusha) riding behind a Caisse d'Epargne rider.

Mallorca local Joan Horrach (Katusha) riding behind a Caisse d'Epargne rider.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 62 of 106

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 63 of 106

Bram Tankink (Rabobank)

Bram Tankink (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 64 of 106

Andrey Amador (Caisse d'Epargne) riding the fast downhill towards Palma de Mallorca.

Andrey Amador (Caisse d'Epargne) riding the fast downhill towards Palma de Mallorca.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 65 of 106

Joan Horrach (Katusha) and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia).

Joan Horrach (Katusha) and Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia).
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 66 of 106

Andrey Amador (Caisse d'Epargne) leading the breakaway.

Andrey Amador (Caisse d'Epargne) leading the breakaway.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 67 of 106

The Euskaltel-Euskadi team was chasing the break. TelloCM564.jpg A rider from Omega Pharma-Lotto breaks away from t

The Euskaltel-Euskadi team was chasing the break. TelloCM564.jpg A rider from Omega Pharma-Lotto breaks away from t
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 68 of 106

A rider from Omega Pharma-Lotto breaks away from the peloton on the way back towards Valdemossa

A rider from Omega Pharma-Lotto breaks away from the peloton on the way back towards Valdemossa
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 69 of 106

The HTC-Columbia team gets to the front to pull back the breakaway and set the stage for Andre Greipel.

The HTC-Columbia team gets to the front to pull back the breakaway and set the stage for Andre Greipel.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 70 of 106

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) was dropped on the penultimate climb of the day.

Oscar Freire (Rabobank) was dropped on the penultimate climb of the day.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 71 of 106

An untimely puncture for Andre Greipel meant the entire HTC-Columbia team dropped back to lead him back to the peloton.

An untimely puncture for Andre Greipel meant the entire HTC-Columbia team dropped back to lead him back to the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 72 of 106

A well organized effort by the HTC-Columbia team to pace Andre Greipel back to the field after suffering a flat.

A well organized effort by the HTC-Columbia team to pace Andre Greipel back to the field after suffering a flat.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 73 of 106

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) having trouble on the way to the last climb of the day.

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) having trouble on the way to the last climb of the day.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 74 of 106

Team HTC-Columbia back at the front again.

Team HTC-Columbia back at the front again.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 75 of 106

As the riders go up Calviá the HTC-Columbia team kept the pace high trying to prevent any breakaways.

As the riders go up Calviá the HTC-Columbia team kept the pace high trying to prevent any breakaways.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 76 of 106

A Saxo Bank rider and an Omega Pharma - Lotto rider try their luck before they reach the top of the last mountain.

A Saxo Bank rider and an Omega Pharma - Lotto rider try their luck before they reach the top of the last mountain.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 77 of 106

After the top of this mountain there is only a very fast 4km descent to the finish line.

After the top of this mountain there is only a very fast 4km descent to the finish line.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 78 of 106

A Katusha rider also gives it a try on the final kilometre of the climb.

A Katusha rider also gives it a try on the final kilometre of the climb.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 79 of 106

A Xacobeo Galicia rider is able to get a small gap but would be swallowed by the HTC-Columbia led peloton shortly.

A Xacobeo Galicia rider is able to get a small gap but would be swallowed by the HTC-Columbia led peloton shortly.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 80 of 106

Final 4kms for the HTC-Columbia team and then it's up to Andre Greipel to put the icing on the cake.

Final 4kms for the HTC-Columbia team and then it's up to Andre Greipel to put the icing on the cake.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 81 of 106

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) continues his winning streak and makes it look easy at the finish line.

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) continues his winning streak and makes it look easy at the finish line.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 82 of 106

Andre Greipel crosses the finish line first on the last stage of the Mallorca Challenge in Palmanova.

Andre Greipel crosses the finish line first on the last stage of the Mallorca Challenge in Palmanova.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 83 of 106

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) and riders from Rabobank and Quick Step cross the line behind the sprinters.

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) and riders from Rabobank and Quick Step cross the line behind the sprinters.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 84 of 106

Andre Greipel on the way to the podium to receive another trophy for his collection.

Andre Greipel on the way to the podium to receive another trophy for his collection.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 85 of 106

Mallorcan Vicente Reynes (HTC-Columbia) did a fantastic job on the closing kms of the stage.

Mallorcan Vicente Reynes (HTC-Columbia) did a fantastic job on the closing kms of the stage.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 86 of 106

Andre Greipel clearly very pleased with his performance today.

Andre Greipel clearly very pleased with his performance today.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 87 of 106

Today's winner, Andr

Today's winner, Andr
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 88 of 106

Peter Velits waits for the start.

Peter Velits waits for the start.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 89 of 106

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 90 of 106

Stanislav Kozubek in the break.

Stanislav Kozubek in the break.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 91 of 106

Andr

Andr
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 92 of 106

The peloton breaks up the grey...

The peloton breaks up the grey...
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 93 of 106

Jens Voight in usual pose - working on the front and suffering.

Jens Voight in usual pose - working on the front and suffering.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 94 of 106

Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) does his fair share of the work.

Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) does his fair share of the work.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 95 of 106

Czech national champ Martin Mare

Czech national champ Martin Mare
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 96 of 106

Leopold K

Leopold K
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 97 of 106

Tomas Buchacek (PSK Whirlpool - Author)

Tomas Buchacek (PSK Whirlpool - Author)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 98 of 106

The leading group did its best to stay away.

The leading group did its best to stay away.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 99 of 106

Frantisek Rabon works hard for the Columbia crew.

Frantisek Rabon works hard for the Columbia crew.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 100 of 106

Frantisek Rabon puts in the hard yards in the pack.

Frantisek Rabon puts in the hard yards in the pack.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 101 of 106

Martin Mare

Martin Mare
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 102 of 106

Jakub Danac

Jakub Danac
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 103 of 106

Andr

Andr
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 104 of 106

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) rolls in to the finish.

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) rolls in to the finish.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 105 of 106

Pablo Lastras (Caisse d'Epargne) after the finish

Pablo Lastras (Caisse d'Epargne) after the finish
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 106 of 106

Team Katusha's Robbie McEwen after the finish.

Team Katusha's Robbie McEwen after the finish.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)

Andre Greipel of HTC-Columbia finally won a sprint in the Mallorca Challenge, winning the Trofeo Magaluf-Palmanova today. The German sprinter won the mass sprint in the final race of the series ahead of Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto).

Greipel had come into the race from the Tour Down Under, where he won three stages and the overall title. However, he had not done as well as expected on Mallorca, finishing 14th and second in his two appearances.

The 27-year-old won after 158.5 rolling kilometres, which included five ranked climbs, four category two and one category three.  He also overcame a punctured tyre only 10 km before the finish.

“I wasn't expecting this win,” Greipel said afterwards. “Before the stage I thought I'd just try to hang on for as long as I could in the hillier parts, but I got over the climbs in a lot better shape than I'd thought possible.

"In the last 40 kilometres my HTC-Columbia teammates did a lot of chasing of the riders who'd broken away and that way we had everything under control in the last part of the stage.”

The race turned into a battle between those teams who wanted to establish a break and those who wanted to keep the peloton together for the mass sprint. Footon-Servetto was determined to make a an escape, sending first Ermanno Capelli and later Matthias Brändle up the road, but the peloton didn't let anyone get too far ahead.

A high-powered group of Joan Horrach (Katusha), Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne), Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia) and Daniele Moreno (Omega Pharma-Lotto) got away near the end, but was caught again with four km to go. HTC-Columbia set up the sprint and Greipel galloped home for his fifth win of the year.

Greipel said, “I followed my teammate [Vicente] Reynes. I was about fifth wheel on the final right-hand corner onto the finishing straight on the seafront and then I went for it in the last 200 metres. It's always good to get a win, but I'm particularly pleased with how well I got over the climbs on a tough day, too. My teammates worked hard for this, too, and we deserved to get a win."

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4:13:17
2Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
3Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
4José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
6Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
7Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
8Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
9Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
11Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
12Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
13Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
14Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
15Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:06
16Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:07
17Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
18Iván Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
19Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
20Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:10
22Iván Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
23Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
25Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
27Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
29David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
30Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
31Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
32Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:13
33Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
34Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
35Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Franck Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
38André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
39Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
40Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
41Antonio Tauler (Spa) Spanish National Team0:00:17
42Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
43Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
44Jon Izagirre (Spa) Orbea
45Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
46Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
47Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
49Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
50Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
51Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:00:20
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
53Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
54Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
55Rodrigo García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
56Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
57Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
58Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:31
59Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:32
60Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
61Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
62Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
63Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
64Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:41
65Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:00:45
66Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:08
67Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:01:53
68Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:01:54
69Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:24
70Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
71Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
72Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
73Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
74Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
75Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
76Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
77Iñaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
90Tom Stansnisder (Ned) Rabobank0:09:07
91Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
92Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
93Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
94Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:09:14
95Joaquín Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha
96Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:09:19
97José Fco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:12:15
HDStijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:12:50
HDJose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:14:09
HDBartt Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
HDNoe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:20:21
HDAdam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDThomas Patricks Faiers (GBr) Footon-Servetto
HDVladimir Isaychev (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
HDRobin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
HDSergi Escobar (Spa) Spanish National Team
HDLuis Mas (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
HDChristophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDMartin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDSergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
HDPiet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
HDGustavo Rodríguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
HDRichie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
HDMitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
HDRobert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:22:53
HDJob Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
HDKenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
HDJon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea
HDKurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
HDGlenn D'hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
HDBeñat Urain (Spa) Orbea
HDAritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea
HDStanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDJakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDRemco Tebrake (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
HDXabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
HDSjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
HDBranislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
HDTomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
HDAlberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
HDNoel Martin (Spa) Orbea
HDJeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:23:01
HDAlbert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:23:06
HDRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:23:12
HDAndri Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step0:25:39
DNFDavid Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFAitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFMikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFJuan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFAndrés Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
DNFMauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
DNFMarkus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
DNFThomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
DNFMatthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
DNFKoos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFManuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
DNFJuan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
DNFManuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
DNFJavier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
DNFAlan Pérez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFErmanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNFIban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNFMartin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
DNFNikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
DNFJoost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
DNFÓscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
DNFMario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFAntonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
DNFKevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFNicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFTristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFKalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFTony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFGustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFGustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFSerafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFDelio Fernández (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFJose Antonio De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFAdrián Saez (Spa) Orbea
DNFAndoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
DNFMikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea
DNFEric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFBastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
DNFTimon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFTassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
DNFNico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFJan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
DNFDuyn Huub (Ned) Team Netapp
DNFCarlos Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFAsier Maeztu (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFPablo Aitor Bernal (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFJose A. Carrasco (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFRafael Serrano (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFMarc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFPetr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFFrantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFLeopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFTomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFMartin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFStefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
DNFBas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
DNFRikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
DNFBram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
DNFDiego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
DNFManuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
DNFJosé Carlos Lara (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
DNFPascual Orengo López (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
DNFRamon Domene (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFAntonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFAirán Fernández (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFAndrés A Antuña (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon

Combination Competition
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank12pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia10
3Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
4Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto7
5André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank7
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia7
7José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
8Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
10Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step5
11Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram4
12Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
13Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank3
14Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto3
15Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp2
16Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
17Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne2
18Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Sprints
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia3pts
2Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step2
3Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank2
4Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprints Special
1Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank3
3André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountains
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank14pts
2André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank12
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto10
4Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne8
5Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step7
6Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
7Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha7
8Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
9Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
10David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto3
11Pablo Lastras (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
12Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia3
13Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto2
14Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon1
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia1

Teams
1Team Milram12:39:58
2Team Saxo Bank
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:03
4Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:10
5Team Katusha0:00:13
6Team HTC - Columbia0:00:19
7Caisse d'Epargne
8Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:26
9Rabobank0:00:27
10Footon-Servetto0:00:35
11Andalucia - Cajasur0:02:06
12Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:02:07
13Quick Step0:12:56
14Skil - Shimano0:20:41
15Orbea0:23:20
16Xacobeo Galicia0:32:49
17Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:41:19
18PSK Whirlpool - Author1:06:00

 

Latest on Cyclingnews