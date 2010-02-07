Image 1 of 74 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) gets back to his winning ways on the first stage of Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 74 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 3 of 74 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) waits for racing to get underway (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 4 of 74 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) looks relaxed at the start (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 5 of 74 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 6 of 74 Euskaltel-Euskadi at the presentation of the teams (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 7 of 74 Frank Schleck's brother Andy left Mallorca on the morning of the race. Australian Robbie McEwen (Katusha) today claimed his first win in almost eight months with victory in the Trophy Palma, the opening stage of the 2010 Challenge Mallorca.

McEwen commenced his sprint with 300 metres to go and rode to an impressive win over Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Oscar Freire (Rabobank).

It was an especially pleasing result for McEwen, who has faced a long road back from a serious knee injury suffered in last year's Tour of Belgium. "I'm really happy for this victory. It's my second career after the injury I had last season and that kept me from racing for 7 months and is a very important victory for me," he said afterwards.

"For me, the most important thing is that I have no discomfort in my leg, I feel fine and I can compete again with the best "

"The sprint was difficult, because I had to control a lot of riders and there were a lot of strong teams there. Skil-Shimano has prepared the sprint for the final kilometre and I jumped at 300 meters when I saw Freire go."

Sprinters reign supreme in Spain

Clear conditions had met the peloton for the opening stage of the 2010 Challenge Mallorca. The early stages of the race were marked by Andalucía-CajaSur's attempts to break free of the main bunch, with Xabier Zabala (Orbea), Toni Tauler (Spanish National Team) and Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia) all making their own bids for individual glory.

However, none of the attacks were given any lee-way and none were able to stretch their advantage beyond 30 seconds. In the end, it was the teams of the sprinters who took control of the peloton for the finale.

Clearly in form after his debut at the Tour Down Under last month, it was McEwen who proved the fastest in the sprint in the city of Palma.



Results 1 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 2:21:16 2 Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 4 André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool-Author 5 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 6 José Fco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 7 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Milram 8 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano 9 José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 Robert Förster (Ger) Milram 11 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 12 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea 13 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp 14 André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia 15 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 16 Remco Tebrake (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 17 Arnoud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 18 Unai Elorriaga (Spa) Spanish National Team 19 Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 20 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 21 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil-Shimano 22 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 23 Iñaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 24 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Anders Lund (Den) Saxo Bank 26 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 27 Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team 28 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Milram 29 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 30 Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos Monumental 31 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Milram 32 Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank 33 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Jose A. Carrasco (Spa) Spanish National Team 37 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos Monumental 38 Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 39 Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool-Author 40 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Milram 41 Markus Fothen (Ger) Milram 42 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 44 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 45 Beñat Urain (Spa) Orbea 46 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 47 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 49 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 51 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 52 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos Monumental 53 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 54 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 55 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Christian Knees (Ger) Milram 57 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 58 Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 59 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank 60 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 61 Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author 62 Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 63 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 64 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 65 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Columbia 66 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Orbea 67 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 68 Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos Monumental 69 Tejai Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Columbia 70 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author 71 Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos Monumental 72 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 73 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 74 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 76 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 77 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 78 Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author 79 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 80 Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 81 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 82 Pascual Orengo López (Spa) Burgos Monumental 83 Rodrigo García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 84 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 85 Carlos Castaño (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 86 Vladimir Isaychev (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 87 David Deroo (Fra) Skil-Shimano 88 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank 89 Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 90 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 91 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 92 Iván Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 94 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank 95 Jens Voigt (Ger) Saxo Bank 96 Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea 97 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:07 98 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil-Shimano 99 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 100 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos Monumental 101 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 102 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 103 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 104 Gustavo Rodríguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 105 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 106 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 107 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 108 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 109 Paul Voss (Ger) Milram 110 Josae Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 111 Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author 112 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 113 Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) HTC-Columbia 114 Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author 115 Frederik Wilmann NO Skil-Shimano 0:00:11 116 Fco David Delgado (Spa) Burgos Monumental 117 Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author 118 David Muntaner (Spa) Spanish National Team 119 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 120 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 121 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 122 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 123 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 124 Delio Fernández (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 125 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 126 Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author 127 Tom Stansnisder (Ned) Rabobank 128 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 129 Nico Keinath (Ger) Team NetApp 130 Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spanish National Team 131 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 132 Glenn D'hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 133 Ibán Leanizbarrutia (Spa) Spanish National Team 134 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 135 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 136 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 137 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Columbia 138 Andrés Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 139 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp 140 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 141 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 142 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 143 Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author 144 José Carlos Lara (Spa) Burgos Monumental 145 Andri Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 146 Duyn Huub (Ned) Team NetApp 147 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 148 Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spanish National Team 149 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil-Shimano 150 Alan Pérez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 151 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea 152 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 153 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) HTC-Columbia 154 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 155 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia 0:00:19 156 Andrés A Antuña (Spa) Burgos Monumental 157 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 158 Albert Torres (Spa) Spanish National Team 159 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 160 Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 161 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank 162 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 163 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 164 Markus Eichler (Ger) Milram 165 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 166 Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea 167 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 168 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 169 Dimitri Clayes (Bel) Team NetApp 170 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank 171 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Saxo Bank 172 Franck Schleck (Lux) Saxo Bank 173 Alberto Benítez Román (Spa) Footon-Servetto 174 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 175 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 176 Antonio Tauler (Spa) Spanish National Team 177 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 178 Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp 179 Dominik Roels (Ger) Milram 180 Jin Long (Chn) Skil-Shimano 181 David Gutiérrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 182 Joaquín Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha 183 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 184 Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 185 Andoni Lafuente (Spa) Spanish National Team 186 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 187 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 188 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 189 Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 190 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Columbia 191 Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 192 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Columbia 0:01:36 193 Vicente Reynes (Spa) HTC-Columbia 0:01:44 194 Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea 0:04:27

Teams 1 Caisse d'Epargne 7:03:48 2 Milram 3 Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 Katusha 5 Van Vliet Elshof

Combination Competition 1 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 3 Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 7

Mountains 1 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank 6 pts 2 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia Cajasur 3 3 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3

Sprints 1 Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank 4 pts 2 Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea 3 3 Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea 2

Sprints Special 1 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse D'epargne 3 pts 2 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 3 3 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 3