McEwen returns to winners' circle in Mallorca

Australian caps recovery from knee injury with sprint win

Image 1 of 74

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) gets back to his winning ways on the first stage of Challenge Mallorca

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) gets back to his winning ways on the first stage of Challenge Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 74

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha)

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha)
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 3 of 74

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) waits for racing to get underway

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) waits for racing to get underway
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 4 of 74

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) looks relaxed at the start

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) looks relaxed at the start
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 5 of 74

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne)

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 6 of 74

Euskaltel-Euskadi at the presentation of the teams

Euskaltel-Euskadi at the presentation of the teams
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 7 of 74

Frank Schleck's brother Andy left Mallorca on the morning of the race. He will receive treatment on knee inflamation this week in Luxembourg

Frank Schleck's brother Andy left Mallorca on the morning of the race. He will receive treatment on knee inflamation this week in Luxembourg
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 8 of 74

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 9 of 74

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) expresses his opinion before the race

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) expresses his opinion before the race
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 10 of 74

The ever-gregarious Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)

The ever-gregarious Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 11 of 74

Local hero Joan Horrach (Katusha)

Local hero Joan Horrach (Katusha)
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 12 of 74

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 13 of 74

Quick Step line up before the stage

Quick Step line up before the stage
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 14 of 74

Rabobank at the team presentation

Rabobank at the team presentation
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 15 of 74

The Spanish national team is presented

The Spanish national team is presented
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 16 of 74

Team PSK Whirlpool-Author at the presentation.

Team PSK Whirlpool-Author at the presentation.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 17 of 74

Team HTC Coluumbia with Frantisek Rabon and Peter Velits

Team HTC Coluumbia with Frantisek Rabon and Peter Velits
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 18 of 74

Rabobank's Oscar Freire

Rabobank's Oscar Freire
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 19 of 74

Saxo Bank's Frank Schleck shakes hands.

Saxo Bank's Frank Schleck shakes hands.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 20 of 74

Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank) waves to the crowd.

Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank) waves to the crowd.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 21 of 74

Frank Schleck with his Saxo Bank team.

Frank Schleck with his Saxo Bank team.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 22 of 74

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne)

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 23 of 74

Czech champion Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool-Author) with Peter Velits (HTC Columbia)

Czech champion Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool-Author) with Peter Velits (HTC Columbia)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 24 of 74

Czech champion Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool-Author) with Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank)

Czech champion Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool-Author) with Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 25 of 74

Czech champion Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool-Author) races uphill

Czech champion Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool-Author) races uphill
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 26 of 74

Two Rabobank riders in the bunch

Two Rabobank riders in the bunch
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 27 of 74

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) at the front of the peloton

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 28 of 74

Frantisek Rabon (HTC Columbia)

Frantisek Rabon (HTC Columbia)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 29 of 74

A whole lot of Caisse d'Epargne riders are lined up behind a Katusha rider.

A whole lot of Caisse d'Epargne riders are lined up behind a Katusha rider.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 30 of 74

Robbie McEwen (Team Katusha) wins

Robbie McEwen (Team Katusha) wins
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 31 of 74

Koldo Fernández (Euskaltel - Euskadi), Óscar Freire (Rabobank) and André Schulze (Psk Whirlpool - Author) follow the winner Robbie McEwen across the line.

Koldo Fernández (Euskaltel - Euskadi), Óscar Freire (Rabobank) and André Schulze (Psk Whirlpool - Author) follow the winner Robbie McEwen across the line.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 32 of 74

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 33 of 74

Robbie McEwen (Team Katusha) on the podium

Robbie McEwen (Team Katusha) on the podium
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 34 of 74

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) enjoying his time on the podium at the Mallorca Challenge

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) enjoying his time on the podium at the Mallorca Challenge
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 35 of 74

Weather's great for the first stage of the Mallorca Challenge

Weather's great for the first stage of the Mallorca Challenge
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 36 of 74

Team Footon-Servetto would try to get on a few breakaways throughout the stage

Team Footon-Servetto would try to get on a few breakaways throughout the stage
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 37 of 74

First breakaway of the stage starting to take shape, but they would be swallowed by the peloton shortly

First breakaway of the stage starting to take shape, but they would be swallowed by the peloton shortly
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 38 of 74

Another breakaway and again team Saxo Bank getting in the action

Another breakaway and again team Saxo Bank getting in the action
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 39 of 74

The peloton was very focused today and never really let anyone get away for longer than a few meters.

The peloton was very focused today and never really let anyone get away for longer than a few meters.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 40 of 74

The mix of colors from the peloton at the Mallorca Challenge

The mix of colors from the peloton at the Mallorca Challenge
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 41 of 74

Speeds were kept high by the sprinter's teams during the stage

Speeds were kept high by the sprinter's teams during the stage
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 42 of 74

What's this? Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) attacking? No way! He put on a great show during a few kilometers

What's this? Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) attacking? No way! He put on a great show during a few kilometers
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 43 of 74

Many people came out to enjoy the great weather from the terraces and watch the pros racing in Palma de Mallorca

Many people came out to enjoy the great weather from the terraces and watch the pros racing in Palma de Mallorca
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 44 of 74

The Spanish put on a great show throughout the stage

The Spanish put on a great show throughout the stage
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 45 of 74

With 3 laps to go, Team HTC - Columbia starts to come to the front to organize the chase

With 3 laps to go, Team HTC - Columbia starts to come to the front to organize the chase
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 46 of 74

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) safely riding at the back of the peloton

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) safely riding at the back of the peloton
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 47 of 74

Toni Tauler (Spain) and a rider from the HTC-Columbia team lasted the longest out in a breakaway today

Toni Tauler (Spain) and a rider from the HTC-Columbia team lasted the longest out in a breakaway today
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 48 of 74

Team Caisse D'Epargne also gets in the chase at the front, with one lap to go

Team Caisse D'Epargne also gets in the chase at the front, with one lap to go
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 49 of 74

The pace of the last lap increased frenetically as the teams worked hard to get their sprinters to the front

The pace of the last lap increased frenetically as the teams worked hard to get their sprinters to the front
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 50 of 74

Alejandro Valverde seemed very relaxed during the stage, probably thinking more of the overall

Alejandro Valverde seemed very relaxed during the stage, probably thinking more of the overall
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 51 of 74

The riders pass one last time by the Cathedral of Palma de Mallorca, founded in 1221 by King James I of Aragon

The riders pass one last time by the Cathedral of Palma de Mallorca, founded in 1221 by King James I of Aragon
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 52 of 74

Beautiful day to go to the beach in Mallorca, or to have a bike race!

Beautiful day to go to the beach in Mallorca, or to have a bike race!
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 53 of 74

Four km's to go and the riders at the back are stretched out trying to stay with the peloton

Four km's to go and the riders at the back are stretched out trying to stay with the peloton
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 54 of 74

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) beats the likes of Oscar Freire and Koldo Fernandez, and makes it look so easy across the line to take the first stage of the Mallorca Challenge

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) beats the likes of Oscar Freire and Koldo Fernandez, and makes it look so easy across the line to take the first stage of the Mallorca Challenge
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 55 of 74

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) seemed very pleased with his win

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) seemed very pleased with his win
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 56 of 74

José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse D'Epargne) at the end of the stage

José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse D'Epargne) at the end of the stage
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 57 of 74

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) gets his first win of the season in Europe in Mallorca

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) gets his first win of the season in Europe in Mallorca
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 58 of 74

José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse D'Epargne) on the podium

José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse D'Epargne) on the podium
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 59 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 74

compete on Oct. 23

compete on Oct. 23
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 74

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 74

Oscar Freire (Rabobank)

Oscar Freire (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 74

André Greipel (Columbia-HTC)

André Greipel (Columbia-HTC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Australian Robbie McEwen (Katusha) today claimed his first win in almost eight months with victory in the Trophy Palma, the opening stage of the 2010 Challenge Mallorca.

McEwen commenced his sprint with 300 metres to go and rode to an impressive win over Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Oscar Freire (Rabobank).

It was an especially pleasing result for McEwen, who has faced a long road back from a serious knee injury suffered in last year's Tour of Belgium. "I'm really happy for this victory. It's my second career after the injury I had last season and that kept me from racing for 7 months and is a very important victory for me," he said afterwards.

"For me, the most important thing is that I have no discomfort in my leg, I feel fine and I can compete again with the best "

"The sprint was difficult, because I had to control a lot of riders and there were a lot of strong teams there. Skil-Shimano has prepared the sprint for the final kilometre and I jumped at 300 meters when I saw Freire go."

Sprinters reign supreme in Spain

Clear conditions had met the peloton for the opening stage of the 2010 Challenge Mallorca. The early stages of the race were marked by Andalucía-CajaSur's attempts to break free of the main bunch, with Xabier Zabala (Orbea), Toni Tauler (Spanish National Team) and Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia) all making their own bids for individual glory.

However, none of the attacks were given any lee-way and none were able to stretch their advantage beyond 30 seconds. In the end, it was the teams of the sprinters who took control of the peloton for the finale.

Clearly in form after his debut at the Tour Down Under last month, it was McEwen who proved the fastest in the sprint in the city of Palma.
 

Results
1Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha2:21:16
2Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
3Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
4André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool-Author
5Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
6José Fco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
7Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Milram
8Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
9José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
10Robert Förster (Ger) Milram
11Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
12Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea
13Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp
14André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
15Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
16Remco Tebrake (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
17Arnoud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
18Unai Elorriaga (Spa) Spanish National Team
19Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
20Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
21Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil-Shimano
22Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
23Iñaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
24Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Anders Lund (Den) Saxo Bank
26Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
27Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team
28Thomas Fothen (Ger) Milram
29Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
30Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos Monumental
31Dominik Nerz (Ger) Milram
32Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank
33Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Jose A. Carrasco (Spa) Spanish National Team
37Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos Monumental
38Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
39Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool-Author
40Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Milram
41Markus Fothen (Ger) Milram
42Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
44Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
45Beñat Urain (Spa) Orbea
46Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
48Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
49Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
51Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
52Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos Monumental
53Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
54Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
55Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Christian Knees (Ger) Milram
57Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
58Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
59Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank
60Job Vissers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
61Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
62Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
63Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
64José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
65Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Columbia
66Jon Izagirre (Spa) Orbea
67Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
68Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos Monumental
69Tejai Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Columbia
70Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
71Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos Monumental
72Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
73Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
74Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
75Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
76Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
77Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
78Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
79Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
80Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
81Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
82Pascual Orengo López (Spa) Burgos Monumental
83Rodrigo García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
84Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
85Carlos Castaño (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
86Vladimir Isaychev (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
87David Deroo (Fra) Skil-Shimano
88Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank
89Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
90Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
91Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
92Iván Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
94André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank
95Jens Voigt (Ger) Saxo Bank
96Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
97Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:00:07
98Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil-Shimano
99Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
100Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos Monumental
101Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
102Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
104Gustavo Rodríguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
105Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
106Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
107Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
108Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
109Paul Voss (Ger) Milram
110Josae Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
111Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
112Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
113Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) HTC-Columbia
114Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
115Frederik Wilmann NO Skil-Shimano0:00:11
116Fco David Delgado (Spa) Burgos Monumental
117Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
118David Muntaner (Spa) Spanish National Team
119Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
120Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
121Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
122Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
123Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
124Delio Fernández (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
125Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
126Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
127Tom Stansnisder (Ned) Rabobank
128Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
129Nico Keinath (Ger) Team NetApp
130Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spanish National Team
131Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
132Glenn D'hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
133Ibán Leanizbarrutia (Spa) Spanish National Team
134Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
135Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
136Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
137Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Columbia
138Andrés Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
139Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
140Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
141Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
142Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
143Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
144José Carlos Lara (Spa) Burgos Monumental
145Andri Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
146Duyn Huub (Ned) Team NetApp
147Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
148Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spanish National Team
149Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil-Shimano
150Alan Pérez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
151Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea
152Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
153Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) HTC-Columbia
154Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
155Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia0:00:19
156Andrés A Antuña (Spa) Burgos Monumental
157Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
158Albert Torres (Spa) Spanish National Team
159Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
160Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
161Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank
162Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
163Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
164Markus Eichler (Ger) Milram
165Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
166Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
167Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
168Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
169Dimitri Clayes (Bel) Team NetApp
170Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank
171Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Saxo Bank
172Franck Schleck (Lux) Saxo Bank
173Alberto Benítez Román (Spa) Footon-Servetto
174Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
175Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
176Antonio Tauler (Spa) Spanish National Team
177Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
178Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
179Dominik Roels (Ger) Milram
180Jin Long (Chn) Skil-Shimano
181David Gutiérrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
182Joaquín Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha
183Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
184Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
185Andoni Lafuente (Spa) Spanish National Team
186Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
187David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
188Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
189Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
190Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Columbia
191Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
192Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Columbia0:01:36
193Vicente Reynes (Spa) HTC-Columbia0:01:44
194Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea0:04:27

Teams
1Caisse d'Epargne7:03:48
2Milram
3Euskaltel-Euskadi
4Katusha
5Van Vliet Elshof

Combination Competition
1Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha10pts
2Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
3Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank7

Mountains
1André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank6pts
2Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia Cajasur3
3Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3

Sprints
1Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank4pts
2Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea3
3Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea2

Sprints Special
1José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse D'epargne3pts
2Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp3
3Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof3

Local Rider
1Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos Monumental - Castilla

