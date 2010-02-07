McEwen returns to winners' circle in Mallorca
Australian caps recovery from knee injury with sprint win
Australian Robbie McEwen (Katusha) today claimed his first win in almost eight months with victory in the Trophy Palma, the opening stage of the 2010 Challenge Mallorca.
McEwen commenced his sprint with 300 metres to go and rode to an impressive win over Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Oscar Freire (Rabobank).
It was an especially pleasing result for McEwen, who has faced a long road back from a serious knee injury suffered in last year's Tour of Belgium. "I'm really happy for this victory. It's my second career after the injury I had last season and that kept me from racing for 7 months and is a very important victory for me," he said afterwards.
"For me, the most important thing is that I have no discomfort in my leg, I feel fine and I can compete again with the best "
"The sprint was difficult, because I had to control a lot of riders and there were a lot of strong teams there. Skil-Shimano has prepared the sprint for the final kilometre and I jumped at 300 meters when I saw Freire go."
Sprinters reign supreme in Spain
Clear conditions had met the peloton for the opening stage of the 2010 Challenge Mallorca. The early stages of the race were marked by Andalucía-CajaSur's attempts to break free of the main bunch, with Xabier Zabala (Orbea), Toni Tauler (Spanish National Team) and Aleksejs Saramotins (HTC-Columbia) all making their own bids for individual glory.
However, none of the attacks were given any lee-way and none were able to stretch their advantage beyond 30 seconds. In the end, it was the teams of the sprinters who took control of the peloton for the finale.
Clearly in form after his debut at the Tour Down Under last month, it was McEwen who proved the fastest in the sprint in the city of Palma.
|1
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|2:21:16
|2
|Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|4
|André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|5
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|6
|José Fco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|7
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Milram
|8
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|9
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|Robert Förster (Ger) Milram
|11
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|12
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea
|13
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|15
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|Remco Tebrake (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|17
|Arnoud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|18
|Unai Elorriaga (Spa) Spanish National Team
|19
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|20
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|21
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|22
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|23
|Iñaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|24
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Anders Lund (Den) Saxo Bank
|26
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|27
|Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team
|28
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Milram
|29
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|30
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos Monumental
|31
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Milram
|32
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Saxo Bank
|33
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Jose A. Carrasco (Spa) Spanish National Team
|37
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos Monumental
|38
|Ángel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|40
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Milram
|41
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Milram
|42
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|44
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|45
|Beñat Urain (Spa) Orbea
|46
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|47
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|48
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|49
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|52
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos Monumental
|53
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|54
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|55
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Christian Knees (Ger) Milram
|57
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|58
|Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|59
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Saxo Bank
|60
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|61
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|62
|Jesús Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|63
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|64
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|65
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Columbia
|66
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Orbea
|67
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
|68
|Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos Monumental
|69
|Tejai Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Columbia
|70
|Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|71
|Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos Monumental
|72
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|73
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|74
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|76
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|77
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|78
|Petr Kaltofen (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|79
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|80
|Javier Ramírez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|81
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|82
|Pascual Orengo López (Spa) Burgos Monumental
|83
|Rodrigo García (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|84
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|85
|Carlos Castaño (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|86
|Vladimir Isaychev (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|87
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|88
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank
|89
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|90
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|91
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|92
|Iván Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|94
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank
|95
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Saxo Bank
|96
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|97
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:07
|98
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil-Shimano
|99
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|100
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos Monumental
|101
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|102
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|103
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|104
|Gustavo Rodríguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|105
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|106
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|107
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|108
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|109
|Paul Voss (Ger) Milram
|110
|Josae Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|111
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|112
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|113
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) HTC-Columbia
|114
|Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|115
|Frederik Wilmann NO Skil-Shimano
|0:00:11
|116
|Fco David Delgado (Spa) Burgos Monumental
|117
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|118
|David Muntaner (Spa) Spanish National Team
|119
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|120
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|121
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|122
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|123
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|124
|Delio Fernández (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|125
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|126
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|127
|Tom Stansnisder (Ned) Rabobank
|128
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|129
|Nico Keinath (Ger) Team NetApp
|130
|Eloy Teruel (Spa) Spanish National Team
|131
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|132
|Glenn D'hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|133
|Ibán Leanizbarrutia (Spa) Spanish National Team
|134
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|135
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|136
|Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|137
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Columbia
|138
|Andrés Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|139
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|140
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|141
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|142
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|143
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool-Author
|144
|José Carlos Lara (Spa) Burgos Monumental
|145
|Andri Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|146
|Duyn Huub (Ned) Team NetApp
|147
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|148
|Torrent Tarres (Spa) Spanish National Team
|149
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil-Shimano
|150
|Alan Pérez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|151
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea
|152
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|153
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) HTC-Columbia
|154
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|155
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|0:00:19
|156
|Andrés A Antuña (Spa) Burgos Monumental
|157
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|158
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spanish National Team
|159
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|160
|Jose Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|161
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank
|162
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|163
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|164
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Milram
|165
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|166
|Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
|167
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|168
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|169
|Dimitri Clayes (Bel) Team NetApp
|170
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank
|171
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Saxo Bank
|172
|Franck Schleck (Lux) Saxo Bank
|173
|Alberto Benítez Román (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|174
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|175
|Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|176
|Antonio Tauler (Spa) Spanish National Team
|177
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|178
|Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team NetApp
|179
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Milram
|180
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|181
|David Gutiérrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|182
|Joaquín Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|183
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|184
|Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|185
|Andoni Lafuente (Spa) Spanish National Team
|186
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|187
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|188
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|189
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|190
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Columbia
|191
|Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|192
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Columbia
|0:01:36
|193
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) HTC-Columbia
|0:01:44
|194
|Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea
|0:04:27
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|7:03:48
|2
|Milram
|3
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|Katusha
|5
|Van Vliet Elshof
|1
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Koldo Fernández (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|3
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|7
|1
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank
|6
|pts
|2
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia Cajasur
|3
|3
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|1
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|pts
|2
|Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea
|3
|3
|Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea
|2
|1
|José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse D'epargne
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|3
|3
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
|3
|1
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos Monumental - Castilla
