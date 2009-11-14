Prado wins overall in Costa Rica
Kobin adds to her collection of victories
Manuel Prado and Louise Kobin won the overall classifications for the men's and women's categories at La Ruta on Saturday. It was Prado's first overall win at the race, but Kobin has won previously - the last time in 2005.
Kobin and Deiber Esquivel won the final day's stage 4. It was a rain-drenched stage. With her stage win, Kobin took over the lead from Adriana Rojas. Prado finished third in the stage after Benn Sontag and successfully defended his top GC position.
"It's rained all night in Turrialba and all day throughout the race, non-stop. One river had so much water that riders had to be detoured to the main highway, a fascinating display for cars driving towards the Caribbean coast," said the race media director, J. Andrés Vargas.
Yet what for many might be terrible weather was for some, like Costa Rican Prado, no more than another day on their home terrain.
Setting an amazing pace, a small lead group left the town of Turrialba and headed towards the railroad tracks in the lowlands where the main highlights, besides riding on the railroad tracks for over 50 kilometers, were the railroad bridges over some of Costa Rica's most ferocious rivers.
Special carts were created to transport some of the racers across the bridges, mainly those that were affected by vertigo.
The high level of the rivers forced the organization to detour the race to a new course which led racers nearly 20 kilometers on a parallel highway. Cars, buses and trucks beeped as racers passed and their drivers took pictures.
Flat tires, blown gear sets and broken rims were the seen all through this section.
172 racers from all over the world completed the race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deiber Esquivel
|4:34:15
|2
|Benjamin Sonntag
|0:00:17
|3
|Manuel Prado
|0:02:46
|4
|Alex Grant
|0:02:47
|5
|Carlos Abellan Ossenbach
|0:04:53
|6
|Milton Ramos
|0:04:54
|7
|Roberto Heras
|0:11:10
|8
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:15:06
|9
|Luis Diego Sibaja
|0:17:44
|10
|Bart Gillespie
|0:17:45
|11
|Marc Traiter
|0:22:04
|12
|Kris Janssens
|0:29:30
|13
|Juan Ignacio Mendez
|0:31:53
|14
|Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez
|0:34:59
|15
|Alban Figueroa
|0:35:50
|16
|Cory Wallace
|0:37:56
|17
|Simon Tremblay
|0:40:20
|18
|Esteban Pacheco Quiros
|0:41:11
|19
|Brayan Alders
|0:45:45
|20
|Eduard Hernandez Teixidor
|0:58:38
|21
|Samuel De La Sotta
|1:01:19
|22
|Oscar Marin Jimenez
|1:06:55
|23
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros
|1:11:13
|24
|Arnoldo Loaiza
|1:14:52
|25
|Sebastian Conejo
|1:29:55
|26
|Sebastian Linares
|1:42:38
|27
|Heiner Mora
|1:42:42
|28
|Jeffrey Collins
|1:44:48
|29
|Pablo Velasquez
|1:50:50
|30
|Adrian Alvarado Rossi
|1:50:52
|31
|Roger Herrera
|1:53:25
|32
|Rafael Mesen Solis
|1:54:26
|33
|Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez
|1:56:00
|34
|Javier Santana Bonilla
|2:06:10
|35
|Antonio Jara Benavides
|2:09:24
|36
|Daniel Muñiz
|2:17:24
|37
|Rodrigo Herrera
|2:17:25
|38
|Andres Rivera
|2:36:01
|39
|Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez
|3:24:15
|40
|Alexis Blanco Vargas
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louise Kobin
|5:13:00
|2
|Adriana Rojas
|0:26:16
|3
|Emma Smith
|1:09:57
|4
|Yesennia Villalta Coto
|1:17:16
|5
|Patrice Vercamen
|1:38:42
|6
|Heidi Jo Clayton
|1:49:50
|7
|Sarah O'byrne
|2:03:31
|8
|M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal
|2:06:25
|9
|Butler Cricket
|2:09:39
|10
|Caroline Cashini
|2:15:45
|11
|Nikane Mallea
|3:23:35
|12
|Ruth Cunningham
|3:43:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Bostrom
|4:35:59
|2
|Ron Ellis
|0:16:02
|3
|Santos Corea
|0:16:26
|4
|Alexander Ramirez Vega
|0:27:57
|5
|Dax Jaikel
|0:36:01
|6
|Justin Pokrivka
|0:49:19
|7
|Allen Castro Alfaro
|0:52:01
|8
|Jose Santos Miranda
|0:54:44
|9
|Marco Antonio Valverde
|0:55:18
|10
|Orion Orca Akerson
|0:59:31
|11
|Marc Seidel
|0:59:33
|12
|Carlo Mi Garcia D
|0:59:36
|13
|Miguel Navarro Moral
|1:07:46
|14
|Allan Arguedas Varela
|1:09:30
|15
|Corey Scobie
|1:11:56
|16
|Zlatko Piskulich
|1:20:01
|17
|Cory Smith
|1:20:43
|18
|Chris Wieczorek
|1:21:28
|19
|Von Edwards
|1:23:09
|20
|Jonathan Chester
|1:35:37
|21
|Alvaro Quesada Loria
|1:40:55
|22
|Kevin Curtis
|1:40:57
|23
|Ronald Arias
|1:40:59
|24
|Iker Maiz
|1:41:04
|25
|Xabier Erdaide
|1:42:20
|26
|Eduardo Solano Saenz
|1:43:14
|27
|Jairo Garita Hernandez
|1:43:21
|28
|Warren Ellis
|1:46:59
|29
|Alejando Jose Wong Campos
|1:52:41
|30
|Xavier Gazo German
|1:54:17
|31
|Svein Olaus Markestad
|2:03:26
|32
|Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti
|2:03:36
|33
|Armando Gonzalez Jimenez
|2:04:51
|34
|Alejandro Lopez Quesada
|2:08:33
|35
|Adrian Solano Aguilar
|2:09:41
|36
|Max Araya Orozco
|37
|Svein Flornes
|2:18:33
|38
|Henry Molina Vargas
|2:18:52
|39
|Alejandro Arias
|2:20:16
|40
|Bernardo Alfaro
|2:24:07
|41
|Myron Rodriguez
|2:24:46
|42
|Esteban Solano Moya
|2:40:06
|43
|Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo
|2:46:40
|44
|Jesus Rubio Garcia
|2:50:09
|45
|Ed Cashin
|2:52:43
|46
|Jesper Gronnebaek
|2:56:31
|47
|Svend Paulsen
|2:56:41
|48
|Philips Pessoa
|2:57:03
|49
|Ricardo Sala
|2:57:05
|50
|John Tatum
|3:15:36
|51
|Esteban Mora Cyrman
|4:00:31
|52
|Jesse Morton
|4:00:33
|53
|Bingen Fernandez Bustinza
|4:00:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rune Christopher Hoydahl
|4:49:07
|2
|Heinz Zoerweg
|0:03:19
|3
|John Bullens
|0:16:09
|4
|Carlos Arias Alvarado
|0:22:53
|5
|Bruce Eric Young Nearing
|6
|Fernando Salazar Chavaria
|7
|Allan St Pierre
|0:23:06
|8
|Randall Vargas
|0:37:13
|9
|Dean Hill
|0:44:27
|10
|Shawn Ruda
|0:46:26
|11
|Alejandro Alvarado Castro
|0:51:40
|12
|Tiziano Gortan
|0:52:04
|13
|Per Martin Gundersen
|0:56:20
|14
|Carlos Cardemil Vergine
|0:56:23
|15
|Eduardo Del Collado
|0:58:39
|16
|Ron Castia Livermore
|0:58:49
|17
|Carlos Elizondo Vargas
|1:01:08
|18
|Juan Carlos Apilluelo
|1:07:32
|19
|Tjeerd De Vries
|1:11:23
|20
|Tom De Haan
|1:11:24
|21
|Marcel Molendijk
|1:11:25
|22
|Carlos Carranza Morales
|1:12:13
|23
|Enrique Navas Pes
|1:15:04
|24
|Mike Kopec
|1:21:33
|25
|Ron Rell
|1:22:10
|26
|Ty Maynard Lang
|1:23:09
|27
|Arcadio Ramirez
|1:27:48
|28
|Klaus Rubensaal
|1:29:18
|29
|Darryl Mekechuk
|1:30:04
|30
|Patricio Fernandez
|1:30:11
|31
|Federico Amador
|1:35:18
|32
|Mauricio Pasos
|1:35:19
|33
|Federico Escalante
|1:36:18
|34
|Robert Stubbs
|1:38:37
|35
|Oscar Molina Solano
|1:41:09
|36
|Javier Guardia Astuaa
|1:57:33
|37
|Dan Mccarthy
|1:58:38
|38
|Eduardo Uribe
|2:00:04
|39
|Max Fishel
|2:00:05
|40
|Bart Linders
|2:02:34
|41
|Kevin G Smith
|2:05:21
|42
|Wolfgang Bubhart
|2:05:59
|43
|Christopher Seavell
|2:11:29
|44
|Armando Dattoli
|2:12:13
|45
|Alejandro Hinojos
|46
|Andreas Wittmann
|2:12:14
|47
|Michael Thiele
|2:13:43
|48
|Patricio Javier Dias
|2:14:51
|49
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo
|2:21:51
|50
|Rolando Lacle Zuñiga
|51
|Geovanny Gomez Navarro
|2:33:32
|52
|Otto Ortiz Alvarado
|53
|Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode
|2:43:23
|54
|Ron Spencer
|2:43:58
|55
|Jeff Plank
|3:02:28
|56
|Francisco Alfaro Morales
|3:12:23
|57
|Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro
|3:13:43
|58
|Luis Felipe Rojas Monge
|3:44:33
|59
|Leonardo Garita Calvo
|3:44:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ole Kristian Silseth
|5:38:15
|2
|Don Sissons
|0:18:26
|3
|Don Mahnke
|0:34:55
|4
|Jorge Castillo Montero
|1:06:15
|5
|Amadeo Deprit
|1:31:55
|6
|Mark White
|1:33:54
|7
|Cliff Richmond
|1:46:37
|8
|Heart Akerson
|1:59:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Prado
|4:37:01
|2
|Alex Grant
|0:00:01
|4
|Marc Traiter
|0:19:18
|6
|Heinz Zoerweg
|0:15:25
|7
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:12:20
|8
|Milton Ramos
|0:02:08
|10
|Roberto Heras
|0:08:24
|11
|Carlos Abellan Ossenbach
|0:02:07
|12
|Juan Ignacio Mendez
|0:29:07
|13
|Santos Corea
|0:15:24
|14
|Bart Gillespie
|0:14:59
|15
|Cory Wallace
|0:35:10
|16
|Alban Figueroa
|0:33:04
|17
|Rune Christopher Hoydahl
|0:12:06
|18
|Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez
|0:32:13
|19
|Luis Diego Sibaja
|0:14:58
|20
|Kris Janssens
|0:26:44
|21
|John Bullens
|0:28:15
|22
|Allan St Pierre
|0:35:12
|23
|Alexander Ramirez Vega
|0:26:55
|24
|Dax Jaikel
|0:34:59
|25
|Louise Kobin
|0:35:59
|26
|Carlos Arias Alvarado
|0:34:59
|27
|Ron Ellis
|0:15:00
|28
|Brayan Alders
|0:42:59
|29
|Adriana Rojas
|1:02:15
|30
|Esteban Pacheco Quiros
|0:38:25
|31
|Allen Castro Alfaro
|0:50:59
|32
|Bruce Eric Young Nearing
|0:34:59
|33
|Simon Tremblay
|0:37:34
|34
|Fernando Salazar Chavaria
|0:34:59
|35
|Randall Vargas
|0:49:19
|36
|Ole Kristian Silseth
|1:01:14
|37
|Samuel De La Sotta
|0:58:33
|38
|Marc Seidel
|0:58:31
|39
|Corey Scobie
|1:10:54
|40
|Oscar Marin Jimenez
|1:04:09
|41
|Juan Carlos Apilluelo
|1:19:38
|42
|Eduard Hernandez Teixidor
|0:55:52
|43
|Shawn Ruda
|0:58:32
|44
|Dean Hill
|0:56:33
|45
|Marco Antonio Valverde
|0:54:16
|46
|Jose Santos Miranda
|0:53:42
|47
|Sebastian Linares
|1:39:52
|48
|Tjeerd De Vries
|1:23:29
|49
|Tom De Haan
|1:23:30
|50
|Marcel Molendijk
|1:23:31
|51
|Arnoldo Loaiza
|1:12:06
|52
|Von Edwards
|1:22:07
|53
|Justin Pokrivka
|0:48:17
|54
|Per Martin Gundersen
|1:08:26
|55
|Warren Ellis
|1:45:57
|56
|Zlatko Piskulich
|1:18:59
|57
|Carlos Cardemil Vergine
|1:08:29
|58
|Don Sissons
|1:19:40
|59
|Carlo Mi Garcia D
|0:58:34
|60
|Jorge Castillo Montero
|2:07:29
|61
|Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez
|1:53:14
|62
|Ron Castia Livermore
|1:10:55
|63
|Carlos Elizondo Vargas
|1:13:14
|64
|Alejandro Alvarado Castro
|1:03:46
|65
|Miguel Navarro Moral
|1:06:44
|66
|Iker Maiz
|1:40:02
|67
|Tiziano Gortan
|1:04:10
|68
|Carlos Carranza Morales
|1:24:19
|69
|Chris Wieczorek
|1:20:26
|70
|Orion Orca Akerson
|0:58:29
|71
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros
|1:08:27
|72
|Allan Arguedas Varela
|1:08:28
|73
|Federico Amador
|1:47:24
|74
|Patricio Javier Dias
|2:26:57
|75
|Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti
|2:02:34
|76
|Jairo Garita Hernandez
|1:42:19
|77
|Eduardo Del Collado
|1:10:45
|78
|Ron Rell
|1:34:16
|79
|Francisco Alfaro Morales
|3:24:29
|80
|Emma Smith
|1:45:56
|81
|Darryl Mekechuk
|1:42:10
|82
|Cory Smith
|1:19:41
|83
|Daniel Muñiz
|2:14:38
|84
|Enrique Navas Pes
|1:27:10
|85
|Klaus Rubensaal
|1:41:24
|86
|Eduardo Solano Saenz
|1:42:12
|87
|Sebastian Conejo
|1:27:09
|88
|Oscar Molina Solano
|1:53:15
|89
|Ty Maynard Lang
|1:35:15
|90
|Mauricio Pasos
|1:47:25
|91
|Adrian Alvarado Rossi
|1:48:06
|92
|Arcadio Ramirez
|1:39:54
|93
|Kevin Curtis
|1:39:55
|94
|Adrian Solano Aguilar
|2:08:39
|95
|Myron Rodriguez
|2:23:44
|96
|Rodrigo Herrera
|2:14:39
|97
|Yesennia Villalta Coto
|1:53:15
|98
|Svein Olaus Markestad
|2:02:24
|99
|Alejandro Arias
|2:19:14
|100
|Alvaro Quesada Loria
|1:39:53
|101
|Xavier Gazo German
|1:53:15
|102
|Armando Gonzalez Jimenez
|2:03:49
|103
|Jonathan Chester
|1:34:35
|104
|Alejando Jose Wong Campos
|1:51:39
|105
|Jeffrey Collins
|1:42:02
|106
|Robert Stubbs
|1:50:43
|107
|Mike Kopec
|1:33:39
|108
|Max Araya Orozco
|2:08:39
|109
|Xabier Erdaide
|1:41:18
|110
|Javier Guardia Astuaa
|2:09:39
|111
|Eduardo Uribe
|2:12:10
|112
|Ronald Arias
|1:39:57
|113
|Max Fishel
|2:12:11
|114
|Bernardo Alfaro
|2:23:05
|115
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo
|2:33:57
|116
|Henry Molina Vargas
|2:17:50
|117
|Dan Mccarthy
|2:10:44
|118
|Svein Flornes
|2:17:31
|119
|Heidi Jo Clayton
|2:25:49
|120
|Geovanny Gomez Navarro
|2:45:38
|121
|Alejandro Lopez Quesada
|2:07:31
|122
|Pablo Velasquez
|1:48:04
|123
|Jesus Rubio Garcia
|2:49:07
|124
|Heiner Mora
|1:39:56
|125
|Kevin G Smith
|2:17:27
|126
|Antonio Jara Benavides
|2:06:38
|127
|Federico Escalante
|1:48:24
|128
|Armando Dattoli
|2:24:19
|129
|Andres Rivera
|2:33:15
|130
|Roger Herrera
|1:50:39
|131
|Michael Thiele
|2:25:49
|132
|Javier Santana Bonilla
|2:03:24
|133
|Esteban Solano Moya
|2:39:04
|134
|Christopher Seavell
|2:23:35
|135
|Otto Ortiz Alvarado
|2:45:38
|136
|Amadeo Deprit
|2:33:09
|137
|Patricio Fernandez
|1:42:17
|138
|Bingen Fernandez Bustinza
|3:59:33
|139
|Wolfgang Bubhart
|2:18:05
|140
|Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez
|3:21:29
|141
|Sarah O'byrne
|2:39:30
|142
|Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo
|2:45:38
|143
|Don Mahnke
|1:36:09
|144
|Alexis Blanco Vargas
|3:21:29
|145
|Patrice Vercamen
|2:14:41
|146
|Rafael Mesen Solis
|1:51:40
|147
|Alejandro Hinojos
|2:24:19
|148
|Cliff Richmond
|2:47:51
|149
|Rolando Lacle Zuñiga
|2:33:57
|150
|Bart Linders
|2:14:40
|151
|M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal
|2:42:24
|152
|Andreas Wittmann
|2:24:20
|153
|Ron Spencer
|2:56:04
|154
|Mark White
|2:35:08
|155
|Ed Cashin
|2:51:41
|156
|Butler Cricket
|2:45:38
|157
|Philips Pessoa
|2:56:01
|158
|Caroline Cashini
|2:51:44
|159
|John Tatum
|3:14:34
|160
|Jeff Plank
|161
|Ricardo Sala
|2:56:03
|162
|Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode
|2:55:29
|163
|Jesper Gronnebaek
|164
|Svend Paulsen
|2:55:39
|165
|Leonardo Garita Calvo
|3:56:41
|166
|Esteban Mora Cyrman
|3:59:29
|167
|Luis Felipe Rojas Monge
|3:56:39
|168
|Ruth Cunningham
|4:19:37
|169
|Nikane Mallea
|3:59:34
|170
|Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro
|3:25:49
|171
|Jesse Morton
|3:59:31
|172
|Heart Akerson
|3:01:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Prado
|18:09:28
|2
|Alex Grant
|0:22:24
|3
|Deiber Esquivel
|0:24:11
|4
|Marc Traiter
|0:27:02
|5
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:34:54
|6
|Milton Ramos
|0:41:51
|7
|Benjamin Sonntag
|0:57:26
|8
|Roberto Heras
|0:58:40
|9
|Carlos Abellan Ossenbach
|1:38:06
|10
|Juan Ignacio Mendez
|1:41:24
|11
|Bart Gillespie
|2:10:03
|12
|Cory Wallace
|2:12:58
|13
|Alban Figueroa
|2:38:13
|14
|Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez
|2:51:51
|15
|Luis Diego Sibaja
|2:52:18
|16
|Kris Janssens
|3:13:48
|17
|Brayan Alders
|4:28:08
|18
|Esteban Pacheco Quiros
|4:43:37
|19
|Simon Tremblay
|5:04:07
|20
|Samuel De La Sotta
|5:37:23
|21
|Oscar Marin Jimenez
|6:04:41
|22
|Eduard Hernandez Teixidor
|6:27:55
|23
|Sebastian Linares
|7:00:08
|24
|Arnoldo Loaiza
|7:01:06
|25
|Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez
|7:30:21
|26
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros
|8:17:07
|27
|Daniel Muñiz
|9:15:38
|28
|Sebastian Conejo
|9:35:16
|29
|Adrian Alvarado Rossi
|10:07:08
|30
|Rodrigo Herrera
|10:21:41
|31
|Jeffrey Collins
|10:58:03
|32
|Pablo Velasquez
|12:24:27
|33
|Heiner Mora
|12:45:28
|34
|Antonio Jara Benavides
|12:51:05
|35
|Andres Rivera
|13:09:31
|36
|Roger Herrera
|13:12:39
|37
|Javier Santana Bonilla
|13:17:39
|38
|Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez
|14:04:31
|39
|Alexis Blanco Vargas
|14:21:21
|40
|Rafael Mesen Solis
|14:30:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louise Kobin
|22:21:58
|2
|Adriana Rojas
|0:21:23
|3
|Emma Smith
|4:59:39
|4
|Yesennia Villalta Coto
|6:16:54
|5
|Heidi Jo Clayton
|7:53:30
|6
|Sarah O'byrne
|9:53:20
|7
|Patrice Vercamen
|10:09:36
|8
|M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal
|11:11:20
|9
|Butler Cricket
|12:47:05
|10
|Caroline Cashini
|12:53:57
|11
|Ruth Cunningham
|14:03:51
|12
|Nikane Mallea
|14:07:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Bostrom
|18:36:38
|2
|Santos Corea
|1:36:33
|3
|Alexander Ramirez Vega
|3:36:13
|4
|Dax Jaikel
|3:43:32
|5
|Ron Ellis
|3:48:46
|6
|Allen Castro Alfaro
|4:19:45
|7
|Marc Seidel
|5:21:35
|8
|Corey Scobie
|5:34:26
|9
|Marco Antonio Valverde
|6:21:15
|10
|Jose Santos Miranda
|6:21:50
|11
|Von Edwards
|6:34:08
|12
|Justin Pokrivka
|6:34:21
|13
|Warren Ellis
|6:40:42
|14
|Zlatko Piskulich
|6:46:21
|15
|Carlo Mi Garcia D
|7:00:21
|16
|Miguel Navarro Moral
|7:20:08
|17
|Iker Maiz
|7:21:27
|18
|Chris Wieczorek
|7:28:30
|19
|Orion Orca Akerson
|7:29:42
|20
|Allan Arguedas Varela
|8:00:23
|21
|Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti
|8:30:32
|22
|Jairo Garita Hernandez
|8:31:55
|23
|Cory Smith
|8:47:13
|24
|Eduardo Solano Saenz
|9:07:48
|25
|Kevin Curtis
|9:44:58
|26
|Adrian Solano Aguilar
|9:45:21
|27
|Myron Rodriguez
|9:50:14
|28
|Svein Olaus Markestad
|10:02:44
|29
|Alejandro Arias
|10:06:39
|30
|Alvaro Quesada Loria
|10:22:03
|31
|Xavier Gazo German
|10:23:44
|32
|Armando Gonzalez Jimenez
|10:23:57
|33
|Jonathan Chester
|10:25:34
|34
|Alejando Jose Wong Campos
|10:27:23
|35
|Max Araya Orozco
|10:37:08
|36
|Xabier Erdaide
|10:37:18
|37
|Ronald Arias
|11:00:25
|38
|Bernardo Alfaro
|11:05:14
|39
|Henry Molina Vargas
|11:13:45
|40
|Svein Flornes
|11:36:47
|41
|Alejandro Lopez Quesada
|11:48:26
|42
|Jesus Rubio Garcia
|11:58:34
|43
|Esteban Solano Moya
|12:52:18
|44
|Bingen Fernandez Bustinza
|13:20:26
|45
|Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo
|13:44:06
|46
|Ed Cashin
|16:31:32
|47
|Philips Pessoa
|16:37:03
|48
|John Tatum
|16:51:10
|49
|Ricardo Sala
|17:03:23
|50
|Jesper Gronnebaek
|17:05:36
|51
|Svend Paulsen
|17:05:43
|52
|Esteban Mora Cyrman
|17:10:28
|53
|Jesse Morton
|19:10:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinz Zoerweg
|18:43:19
|2
|Rune Christopher Hoydahl
|2:09:03
|3
|John Bullens
|2:58:27
|4
|Allan St Pierre
|3:15:34
|5
|Carlos Arias Alvarado
|3:40:45
|6
|Bruce Eric Young Nearing
|4:14:53
|7
|Fernando Salazar Chavaria
|4:33:23
|8
|Randall Vargas
|4:42:04
|9
|Juan Carlos Apilluelo
|5:48:39
|10
|Shawn Ruda
|6:01:09
|11
|Dean Hill
|6:07:09
|12
|Tjeerd De Vries
|6:26:20
|13
|Tom De Haan
|14
|Marcel Molendijk
|6:26:22
|15
|Per Martin Gundersen
|6:33:07
|16
|Carlos Cardemil Vergine
|6:39:53
|17
|Ron Castia Livermore
|6:58:25
|18
|Carlos Elizondo Vargas
|6:58:39
|19
|Alejandro Alvarado Castro
|7:03:33
|20
|Tiziano Gortan
|7:15:37
|21
|Carlos Carranza Morales
|7:19:42
|22
|Federico Amador
|7:53:47
|23
|Patricio Javier Dias
|8:21:44
|24
|Eduardo Del Collado
|8:25:24
|25
|Ron Rell
|8:26:36
|26
|Francisco Alfaro Morales
|8:34:03
|27
|Darryl Mekechuk
|8:38:58
|28
|Enrique Navas Pes
|8:54:58
|29
|Klaus Rubensaal
|8:55:00
|30
|Oscar Molina Solano
|9:10:49
|31
|Ty Maynard Lang
|9:18:21
|32
|Mauricio Pasos
|9:30:46
|33
|Arcadio Ramirez
|9:37:28
|34
|Robert Stubbs
|10:27:55
|35
|Mike Kopec
|10:29:44
|36
|Javier Guardia Astuaa
|10:48:41
|37
|Eduardo Uribe
|10:52:44
|38
|Max Fishel
|10:53:46
|39
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo
|11:04:35
|40
|Dan Mccarthy
|11:14:10
|41
|Geovanny Gomez Navarro
|11:36:11
|42
|Kevin G Smith
|12:16:14
|43
|Federico Escalante
|12:19:39
|44
|Armando Dattoli
|12:20:57
|45
|Michael Thiele
|12:39:41
|46
|Christopher Seavell
|12:48:54
|47
|Otto Ortiz Alvarado
|12:55:48
|48
|Patricio Fernandez
|13:02:29
|49
|Wolfgang Bubhart
|13:27:52
|50
|Alejandro Hinojos
|13:58:47
|51
|Rolando Lacle Zuñiga
|14:35:45
|52
|Bart Linders
|14:40:29
|53
|Andreas Wittmann
|15:24:07
|54
|Ron Spencer
|15:31:30
|55
|Jeff Plank
|16:54:48
|56
|Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode
|16:58:44
|57
|Leonardo Garita Calvo
|17:02:32
|58
|Luis Felipe Rojas Monge
|17:18:49
|59
|Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro
|18:51:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ole Kristian Silseth
|23:37:41
|2
|Don Sissons
|1:51:53
|3
|Jorge Castillo Montero
|2:02:07
|4
|Amadeo Deprit
|8:04:30
|5
|Don Mahnke
|8:49:05
|6
|Cliff Richmond
|9:07:16
|7
|Mark White
|11:12:37
|8
|Heart Akerson
|16:34:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Prado
|18:09:28
|2
|Alex Grant
|0:22:24
|3
|Deiber Esquivel
|0:24:11
|4
|Marc Traiter
|0:27:02
|5
|Benjamin Bostrom
|0:27:10
|6
|Heinz Zoerweg
|0:33:51
|7
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:34:54
|8
|Milton Ramos
|0:41:51
|9
|Benjamin Sonntag
|0:57:26
|10
|Roberto Heras
|0:58:40
|11
|Carlos Abellan Ossenbach
|1:38:06
|12
|Juan Ignacio Mendez
|1:41:24
|13
|Santos Corea
|2:03:43
|14
|Bart Gillespie
|2:10:03
|15
|Cory Wallace
|2:12:58
|16
|Alban Figueroa
|2:38:13
|17
|Rune Christopher Hoydahl
|2:42:54
|18
|Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez
|2:51:51
|19
|Luis Diego Sibaja
|2:52:18
|20
|Kris Janssens
|3:13:48
|21
|John Bullens
|3:32:18
|22
|Allan St Pierre
|3:49:25
|23
|Alexander Ramirez Vega
|4:03:23
|24
|Dax Jaikel
|4:10:42
|25
|Louise Kobin
|4:12:30
|26
|Carlos Arias Alvarado
|4:14:36
|27
|Ron Ellis
|4:15:56
|28
|Brayan Alders
|4:28:08
|29
|Adriana Rojas
|4:33:53
|30
|Esteban Pacheco Quiros
|4:43:37
|31
|Allen Castro Alfaro
|4:46:55
|32
|Bruce Eric Young Nearing
|4:48:44
|33
|Simon Tremblay
|5:04:07
|34
|Fernando Salazar Chavaria
|5:07:14
|35
|Randall Vargas
|5:15:55
|36
|Ole Kristian Silseth
|5:28:13
|37
|Samuel De La Sotta
|5:37:23
|38
|Marc Seidel
|5:48:45
|39
|Corey Scobie
|6:01:36
|40
|Oscar Marin Jimenez
|6:04:41
|41
|Juan Carlos Apilluelo
|6:22:30
|42
|Eduard Hernandez Teixidor
|6:27:55
|43
|Shawn Ruda
|6:35:00
|44
|Dean Hill
|6:41:00
|45
|Marco Antonio Valverde
|6:48:25
|46
|Jose Santos Miranda
|6:49:00
|47
|Sebastian Linares
|7:00:08
|48
|Tjeerd De Vries
|7:00:11
|49
|Tom De Haan
|50
|Marcel Molendijk
|7:00:13
|51
|Arnoldo Loaiza
|7:01:06
|52
|Von Edwards
|7:01:18
|53
|Justin Pokrivka
|7:01:31
|54
|Per Martin Gundersen
|7:06:58
|55
|Warren Ellis
|7:07:52
|56
|Zlatko Piskulich
|7:13:31
|57
|Carlos Cardemil Vergine
|7:13:44
|58
|Don Sissons
|7:20:06
|59
|Carlo Mi Garcia D
|7:27:31
|60
|Jorge Castillo Montero
|7:30:20
|61
|Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez
|7:30:21
|62
|Ron Castia Livermore
|7:32:16
|63
|Carlos Elizondo Vargas
|7:32:30
|64
|Alejandro Alvarado Castro
|7:37:24
|65
|Miguel Navarro Moral
|7:47:18
|66
|Iker Maiz
|7:48:37
|67
|Tiziano Gortan
|7:49:28
|68
|Carlos Carranza Morales
|7:53:33
|69
|Chris Wieczorek
|7:55:40
|70
|Orion Orca Akerson
|7:56:52
|71
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros
|8:17:07
|72
|Allan Arguedas Varela
|8:27:33
|73
|Federico Amador
|8:27:38
|74
|Patricio Javier Dias
|8:55:35
|75
|Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti
|8:57:42
|76
|Jairo Garita Hernandez
|8:59:05
|77
|Eduardo Del Collado
|8:59:15
|78
|Ron Rell
|9:00:27
|79
|Francisco Alfaro Morales
|9:07:54
|80
|Emma Smith
|9:12:09
|81
|Darryl Mekechuk
|9:12:49
|82
|Cory Smith
|9:14:23
|83
|Daniel Muñiz
|9:15:38
|84
|Enrique Navas Pes
|9:28:49
|85
|Klaus Rubensaal
|9:28:51
|86
|Eduardo Solano Saenz
|9:34:58
|87
|Sebastian Conejo
|9:35:16
|88
|Oscar Molina Solano
|9:44:40
|89
|Ty Maynard Lang
|9:52:12
|90
|Mauricio Pasos
|10:04:37
|91
|Adrian Alvarado Rossi
|10:07:08
|92
|Arcadio Ramirez
|10:11:19
|93
|Kevin Curtis
|10:12:08
|94
|Adrian Solano Aguilar
|10:12:31
|95
|Myron Rodriguez
|10:17:24
|96
|Rodrigo Herrera
|10:21:41
|97
|Yesennia Villalta Coto
|10:29:24
|98
|Svein Olaus Markestad
|10:29:54
|99
|Alejandro Arias
|10:33:49
|100
|Alvaro Quesada Loria
|10:49:13
|101
|Xavier Gazo German
|10:50:54
|102
|Armando Gonzalez Jimenez
|10:51:07
|103
|Jonathan Chester
|10:52:44
|104
|Alejando Jose Wong Campos
|10:54:33
|105
|Jeffrey Collins
|10:58:03
|106
|Robert Stubbs
|11:01:46
|107
|Mike Kopec
|11:03:35
|108
|Max Araya Orozco
|11:04:18
|109
|Xabier Erdaide
|11:04:28
|110
|Javier Guardia Astuaa
|11:22:32
|111
|Eduardo Uribe
|11:26:35
|112
|Ronald Arias
|11:27:35
|113
|Max Fishel
|11:27:37
|114
|Bernardo Alfaro
|11:32:24
|115
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo
|11:38:26
|116
|Henry Molina Vargas
|11:40:55
|117
|Dan Mccarthy
|11:48:01
|118
|Svein Flornes
|12:03:57
|119
|Heidi Jo Clayton
|12:06:00
|120
|Geovanny Gomez Navarro
|12:10:02
|121
|Alejandro Lopez Quesada
|12:15:36
|122
|Pablo Velasquez
|12:24:27
|123
|Jesus Rubio Garcia
|12:25:44
|124
|Heiner Mora
|12:45:28
|125
|Kevin G Smith
|12:50:05
|126
|Antonio Jara Benavides
|12:51:05
|127
|Federico Escalante
|12:53:30
|128
|Armando Dattoli
|12:54:48
|129
|Andres Rivera
|13:09:31
|130
|Roger Herrera
|13:12:39
|131
|Michael Thiele
|13:13:32
|132
|Javier Santana Bonilla
|13:17:39
|133
|Esteban Solano Moya
|13:19:28
|134
|Christopher Seavell
|13:22:45
|135
|Otto Ortiz Alvarado
|13:29:39
|136
|Amadeo Deprit
|13:32:43
|137
|Patricio Fernandez
|13:36:20
|138
|Bingen Fernandez Bustinza
|13:47:36
|139
|Wolfgang Bubhart
|14:01:43
|140
|Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez
|14:04:31
|141
|Sarah O'byrne
|14:05:50
|142
|Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo
|14:11:16
|143
|Don Mahnke
|14:17:18
|144
|Alexis Blanco Vargas
|14:21:21
|145
|Patrice Vercamen
|14:22:06
|146
|Rafael Mesen Solis
|14:30:03
|147
|Alejandro Hinojos
|14:32:38
|148
|Cliff Richmond
|14:35:29
|149
|Rolando Lacle Zuñiga
|15:09:36
|150
|Bart Linders
|15:14:20
|151
|M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal
|15:23:50
|152
|Andreas Wittmann
|15:57:58
|153
|Ron Spencer
|16:05:21
|154
|Mark White
|16:40:50
|155
|Ed Cashin
|16:58:42
|156
|Butler Cricket
|16:59:35
|157
|Philips Pessoa
|17:04:13
|158
|Caroline Cashini
|17:06:27
|159
|John Tatum
|17:18:20
|160
|Jeff Plank
|17:28:39
|161
|Ricardo Sala
|17:30:33
|162
|Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode
|17:32:35
|163
|Jesper Gronnebaek
|17:32:46
|164
|Svend Paulsen
|17:32:53
|165
|Leonardo Garita Calvo
|17:36:23
|166
|Esteban Mora Cyrman
|17:37:38
|167
|Luis Felipe Rojas Monge
|17:52:40
|168
|Ruth Cunningham
|18:16:21
|169
|Nikane Mallea
|18:19:47
|170
|Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro
|19:24:51
|171
|Jesse Morton
|19:37:26
|172
|Heart Akerson
|22:02:35
