Trending

Prado wins overall in Costa Rica

Kobin adds to her collection of victories

Image 1 of 37

The front part of the peloton climbs "La Alegría" before reaching the railroad tracks.

The front part of the peloton climbs "La Alegría" before reaching the railroad tracks.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 2 of 37

Top racers half-way through a four-kilometer steep ascent.

Top racers half-way through a four-kilometer steep ascent.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 3 of 37

Deiber Esquivel followed by Manny Prado as they reach the top of the mountain.

Deiber Esquivel followed by Manny Prado as they reach the top of the mountain.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 4 of 37

The second bridge crossing over the Reventazón River, one of Costa Rica's favorite for rafting.

The second bridge crossing over the Reventazón River, one of Costa Rica's favorite for rafting.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 5 of 37

A tight pack of favorites races at top speed.

A tight pack of favorites races at top speed.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 6 of 37

Ben Bostrom may have found La Ruta tougher than riding a Ducati superbike at 300km/h judging by this pose.

Ben Bostrom may have found La Ruta tougher than riding a Ducati superbike at 300km/h judging by this pose.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 7 of 37

Heinz Zowerg at the start line

Heinz Zowerg at the start line
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 8 of 37

Start of stage 4

Start of stage 4
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 9 of 37

While rain capes were donned the precipitation continued to fall.

While rain capes were donned the precipitation continued to fall.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 10 of 37

Alejandro Oporta races his third edition... with one arm.

Alejandro Oporta races his third edition... with one arm.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 11 of 37

Cory Wallace represents SleepMonsters.com and gets a piece of the action with the top pack.

Cory Wallace represents SleepMonsters.com and gets a piece of the action with the top pack.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 12 of 37

Mist in the jungles of Costa Rica

Mist in the jungles of Costa Rica
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 13 of 37

Giant sponsored these carts to cross racers over railroad bridges.

Giant sponsored these carts to cross racers over railroad bridges.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 14 of 37

Dax Heikel, nothing will stop him.

Dax Heikel, nothing will stop him.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 15 of 37

The spirit of La Ruta: friendship on the road less travelled.

The spirit of La Ruta: friendship on the road less travelled.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 16 of 37

La Ruta winner Louise Kobin

La Ruta winner Louise Kobin
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 17 of 37

These carts transported racers across the railroad bridge if they weren't comfortable going on their own.

These carts transported racers across the railroad bridge if they weren't comfortable going on their own.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 18 of 37

Costa Rican Adriana Rojas finishes in second place.

Costa Rican Adriana Rojas finishes in second place.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 19 of 37

Adriana Rojas

Adriana Rojas
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 20 of 37

There was no way you'd ride this bridge especially in the prevailing conditions.

There was no way you'd ride this bridge especially in the prevailing conditions.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 21 of 37

The carrying over the bridge wasn't made any easier by the rain.

The carrying over the bridge wasn't made any easier by the rain.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 22 of 37

There was still plenty of carrying to be done on the final day's stage.

There was still plenty of carrying to be done on the final day's stage.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 23 of 37

A rider negotiates the bridge over the Reventazón River.

A rider negotiates the bridge over the Reventazón River.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 24 of 37

War wounds are always a source of pride for the adventure mountain biker.

War wounds are always a source of pride for the adventure mountain biker.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 25 of 37

Deiber Esquivel leads 5kms away from the finish line

Deiber Esquivel leads 5kms away from the finish line
(Image credit: Deiber Esquivel leads 5kms away from the finish line)
Image 26 of 37

Riders were dirty after the final stage.

Riders were dirty after the final stage.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 27 of 37

La Ruta de los Conquistadores put on another good show in 2009.

La Ruta de los Conquistadores put on another good show in 2009.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 28 of 37

Jeremiah Bishop after stage four.

Jeremiah Bishop after stage four.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 29 of 37

And there was plenty of emotion on a rain-soaked afternoon in Costa Rica.

And there was plenty of emotion on a rain-soaked afternoon in Costa Rica.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 30 of 37

Some days just making it home is an achievement - this was one of those days.

Some days just making it home is an achievement - this was one of those days.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 31 of 37

Ouch… that one's going straight to the bin.

Ouch… that one's going straight to the bin.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 32 of 37

No time for pictures as Prado shares his achievement.

No time for pictures as Prado shares his achievement.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 33 of 37

Post race smiles were everywhere.

Post race smiles were everywhere.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 34 of 37

Hugs all around

Hugs all around
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 35 of 37

Two teammates embrace after stage four.

Two teammates embrace after stage four.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 36 of 37

A bike is raised in triumph after the finish.

A bike is raised in triumph after the finish.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)
Image 37 of 37

Stage four finished La Ruta de los Conquistadores for another year.

Stage four finished La Ruta de los Conquistadores for another year.
(Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)

Manuel Prado and Louise Kobin won the overall classifications for the men's and women's categories at La Ruta on Saturday. It was Prado's first overall win at the race, but Kobin has won previously - the last time in 2005.

Kobin and Deiber Esquivel won the final day's stage 4. It was a rain-drenched stage.  With her stage win, Kobin took over the lead from Adriana Rojas.  Prado finished third in the stage after Benn Sontag and successfully defended his top GC position.

"It's rained all night in Turrialba and all day throughout the race, non-stop. One river had so much water that riders had to be detoured to the main highway, a fascinating display for cars driving towards the Caribbean coast," said the race media director, J. Andrés Vargas.

Yet what for many might be terrible weather was for some, like Costa Rican Prado, no more than another day on their home terrain.

Setting an amazing pace, a small lead group left the town of Turrialba and headed towards the railroad tracks in the lowlands where the main highlights, besides riding on the railroad tracks for over 50 kilometers, were the railroad bridges over some of Costa Rica's most ferocious rivers.

Special carts were created to transport some of the racers across the bridges, mainly those that were affected by vertigo.

The high level of the rivers forced the organization to detour the race to a new course which led racers nearly 20 kilometers on a parallel highway. Cars, buses and trucks beeped as racers passed and their drivers took pictures.

Flat tires, blown gear sets and broken rims were the seen all through this section.

172 racers from all over the world completed the race.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deiber Esquivel4:34:15
2Benjamin Sonntag0:00:17
3Manuel Prado0:02:46
4Alex Grant0:02:47
5Carlos Abellan Ossenbach0:04:53
6Milton Ramos0:04:54
7Roberto Heras0:11:10
8Jeremiah Bishop0:15:06
9Luis Diego Sibaja0:17:44
10Bart Gillespie0:17:45
11Marc Traiter0:22:04
12Kris Janssens0:29:30
13Juan Ignacio Mendez0:31:53
14Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez0:34:59
15Alban Figueroa0:35:50
16Cory Wallace0:37:56
17Simon Tremblay0:40:20
18Esteban Pacheco Quiros0:41:11
19Brayan Alders0:45:45
20Eduard Hernandez Teixidor0:58:38
21Samuel De La Sotta1:01:19
22Oscar Marin Jimenez1:06:55
23Daniel Garcia Matamoros1:11:13
24Arnoldo Loaiza1:14:52
25Sebastian Conejo1:29:55
26Sebastian Linares1:42:38
27Heiner Mora1:42:42
28Jeffrey Collins1:44:48
29Pablo Velasquez1:50:50
30Adrian Alvarado Rossi1:50:52
31Roger Herrera1:53:25
32Rafael Mesen Solis1:54:26
33Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez1:56:00
34Javier Santana Bonilla2:06:10
35Antonio Jara Benavides2:09:24
36Daniel Muñiz2:17:24
37Rodrigo Herrera2:17:25
38Andres Rivera2:36:01
39Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez3:24:15
40Alexis Blanco Vargas

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louise Kobin5:13:00
2Adriana Rojas0:26:16
3Emma Smith1:09:57
4Yesennia Villalta Coto1:17:16
5Patrice Vercamen1:38:42
6Heidi Jo Clayton1:49:50
7Sarah O'byrne2:03:31
8M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal2:06:25
9Butler Cricket2:09:39
10Caroline Cashini2:15:45
11Nikane Mallea3:23:35
12Ruth Cunningham3:43:38

Master A men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Bostrom4:35:59
2Ron Ellis0:16:02
3Santos Corea0:16:26
4Alexander Ramirez Vega0:27:57
5Dax Jaikel0:36:01
6Justin Pokrivka0:49:19
7Allen Castro Alfaro0:52:01
8Jose Santos Miranda0:54:44
9Marco Antonio Valverde0:55:18
10Orion Orca Akerson0:59:31
11Marc Seidel0:59:33
12Carlo Mi Garcia D0:59:36
13Miguel Navarro Moral1:07:46
14Allan Arguedas Varela1:09:30
15Corey Scobie1:11:56
16Zlatko Piskulich1:20:01
17Cory Smith1:20:43
18Chris Wieczorek1:21:28
19Von Edwards1:23:09
20Jonathan Chester1:35:37
21Alvaro Quesada Loria1:40:55
22Kevin Curtis1:40:57
23Ronald Arias1:40:59
24Iker Maiz1:41:04
25Xabier Erdaide1:42:20
26Eduardo Solano Saenz1:43:14
27Jairo Garita Hernandez1:43:21
28Warren Ellis1:46:59
29Alejando Jose Wong Campos1:52:41
30Xavier Gazo German1:54:17
31Svein Olaus Markestad2:03:26
32Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti2:03:36
33Armando Gonzalez Jimenez2:04:51
34Alejandro Lopez Quesada2:08:33
35Adrian Solano Aguilar2:09:41
36Max Araya Orozco
37Svein Flornes2:18:33
38Henry Molina Vargas2:18:52
39Alejandro Arias2:20:16
40Bernardo Alfaro2:24:07
41Myron Rodriguez2:24:46
42Esteban Solano Moya2:40:06
43Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo2:46:40
44Jesus Rubio Garcia2:50:09
45Ed Cashin2:52:43
46Jesper Gronnebaek2:56:31
47Svend Paulsen2:56:41
48Philips Pessoa2:57:03
49Ricardo Sala2:57:05
50John Tatum3:15:36
51Esteban Mora Cyrman4:00:31
52Jesse Morton4:00:33
53Bingen Fernandez Bustinza4:00:35

Master B men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rune Christopher Hoydahl4:49:07
2Heinz Zoerweg0:03:19
3John Bullens0:16:09
4Carlos Arias Alvarado0:22:53
5Bruce Eric Young Nearing
6Fernando Salazar Chavaria
7Allan St Pierre0:23:06
8Randall Vargas0:37:13
9Dean Hill0:44:27
10Shawn Ruda0:46:26
11Alejandro Alvarado Castro0:51:40
12Tiziano Gortan0:52:04
13Per Martin Gundersen0:56:20
14Carlos Cardemil Vergine0:56:23
15Eduardo Del Collado0:58:39
16Ron Castia Livermore0:58:49
17Carlos Elizondo Vargas1:01:08
18Juan Carlos Apilluelo1:07:32
19Tjeerd De Vries1:11:23
20Tom De Haan1:11:24
21Marcel Molendijk1:11:25
22Carlos Carranza Morales1:12:13
23Enrique Navas Pes1:15:04
24Mike Kopec1:21:33
25Ron Rell1:22:10
26Ty Maynard Lang1:23:09
27Arcadio Ramirez1:27:48
28Klaus Rubensaal1:29:18
29Darryl Mekechuk1:30:04
30Patricio Fernandez1:30:11
31Federico Amador1:35:18
32Mauricio Pasos1:35:19
33Federico Escalante1:36:18
34Robert Stubbs1:38:37
35Oscar Molina Solano1:41:09
36Javier Guardia Astuaa1:57:33
37Dan Mccarthy1:58:38
38Eduardo Uribe2:00:04
39Max Fishel2:00:05
40Bart Linders2:02:34
41Kevin G Smith2:05:21
42Wolfgang Bubhart2:05:59
43Christopher Seavell2:11:29
44Armando Dattoli2:12:13
45Alejandro Hinojos
46Andreas Wittmann2:12:14
47Michael Thiele2:13:43
48Patricio Javier Dias2:14:51
49Alejandro Rojas Carazo2:21:51
50Rolando Lacle Zuñiga
51Geovanny Gomez Navarro2:33:32
52Otto Ortiz Alvarado
53Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode2:43:23
54Ron Spencer2:43:58
55Jeff Plank3:02:28
56Francisco Alfaro Morales3:12:23
57Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro3:13:43
58Luis Felipe Rojas Monge3:44:33
59Leonardo Garita Calvo3:44:35

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ole Kristian Silseth5:38:15
2Don Sissons0:18:26
3Don Mahnke0:34:55
4Jorge Castillo Montero1:06:15
5Amadeo Deprit1:31:55
6Mark White1:33:54
7Cliff Richmond1:46:37
8Heart Akerson1:59:50

All categories combined - stage results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Prado4:37:01
2Alex Grant0:00:01
4Marc Traiter0:19:18
6Heinz Zoerweg0:15:25
7Jeremiah Bishop0:12:20
8Milton Ramos0:02:08
10Roberto Heras0:08:24
11Carlos Abellan Ossenbach0:02:07
12Juan Ignacio Mendez0:29:07
13Santos Corea0:15:24
14Bart Gillespie0:14:59
15Cory Wallace0:35:10
16Alban Figueroa0:33:04
17Rune Christopher Hoydahl0:12:06
18Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez0:32:13
19Luis Diego Sibaja0:14:58
20Kris Janssens0:26:44
21John Bullens0:28:15
22Allan St Pierre0:35:12
23Alexander Ramirez Vega0:26:55
24Dax Jaikel0:34:59
25Louise Kobin0:35:59
26Carlos Arias Alvarado0:34:59
27Ron Ellis0:15:00
28Brayan Alders0:42:59
29Adriana Rojas1:02:15
30Esteban Pacheco Quiros0:38:25
31Allen Castro Alfaro0:50:59
32Bruce Eric Young Nearing0:34:59
33Simon Tremblay0:37:34
34Fernando Salazar Chavaria0:34:59
35Randall Vargas0:49:19
36Ole Kristian Silseth1:01:14
37Samuel De La Sotta0:58:33
38Marc Seidel0:58:31
39Corey Scobie1:10:54
40Oscar Marin Jimenez1:04:09
41Juan Carlos Apilluelo1:19:38
42Eduard Hernandez Teixidor0:55:52
43Shawn Ruda0:58:32
44Dean Hill0:56:33
45Marco Antonio Valverde0:54:16
46Jose Santos Miranda0:53:42
47Sebastian Linares1:39:52
48Tjeerd De Vries1:23:29
49Tom De Haan1:23:30
50Marcel Molendijk1:23:31
51Arnoldo Loaiza1:12:06
52Von Edwards1:22:07
53Justin Pokrivka0:48:17
54Per Martin Gundersen1:08:26
55Warren Ellis1:45:57
56Zlatko Piskulich1:18:59
57Carlos Cardemil Vergine1:08:29
58Don Sissons1:19:40
59Carlo Mi Garcia D0:58:34
60Jorge Castillo Montero2:07:29
61Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez1:53:14
62Ron Castia Livermore1:10:55
63Carlos Elizondo Vargas1:13:14
64Alejandro Alvarado Castro1:03:46
65Miguel Navarro Moral1:06:44
66Iker Maiz1:40:02
67Tiziano Gortan1:04:10
68Carlos Carranza Morales1:24:19
69Chris Wieczorek1:20:26
70Orion Orca Akerson0:58:29
71Daniel Garcia Matamoros1:08:27
72Allan Arguedas Varela1:08:28
73Federico Amador1:47:24
74Patricio Javier Dias2:26:57
75Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti2:02:34
76Jairo Garita Hernandez1:42:19
77Eduardo Del Collado1:10:45
78Ron Rell1:34:16
79Francisco Alfaro Morales3:24:29
80Emma Smith1:45:56
81Darryl Mekechuk1:42:10
82Cory Smith1:19:41
83Daniel Muñiz2:14:38
84Enrique Navas Pes1:27:10
85Klaus Rubensaal1:41:24
86Eduardo Solano Saenz1:42:12
87Sebastian Conejo1:27:09
88Oscar Molina Solano1:53:15
89Ty Maynard Lang1:35:15
90Mauricio Pasos1:47:25
91Adrian Alvarado Rossi1:48:06
92Arcadio Ramirez1:39:54
93Kevin Curtis1:39:55
94Adrian Solano Aguilar2:08:39
95Myron Rodriguez2:23:44
96Rodrigo Herrera2:14:39
97Yesennia Villalta Coto1:53:15
98Svein Olaus Markestad2:02:24
99Alejandro Arias2:19:14
100Alvaro Quesada Loria1:39:53
101Xavier Gazo German1:53:15
102Armando Gonzalez Jimenez2:03:49
103Jonathan Chester1:34:35
104Alejando Jose Wong Campos1:51:39
105Jeffrey Collins1:42:02
106Robert Stubbs1:50:43
107Mike Kopec1:33:39
108Max Araya Orozco2:08:39
109Xabier Erdaide1:41:18
110Javier Guardia Astuaa2:09:39
111Eduardo Uribe2:12:10
112Ronald Arias1:39:57
113Max Fishel2:12:11
114Bernardo Alfaro2:23:05
115Alejandro Rojas Carazo2:33:57
116Henry Molina Vargas2:17:50
117Dan Mccarthy2:10:44
118Svein Flornes2:17:31
119Heidi Jo Clayton2:25:49
120Geovanny Gomez Navarro2:45:38
121Alejandro Lopez Quesada2:07:31
122Pablo Velasquez1:48:04
123Jesus Rubio Garcia2:49:07
124Heiner Mora1:39:56
125Kevin G Smith2:17:27
126Antonio Jara Benavides2:06:38
127Federico Escalante1:48:24
128Armando Dattoli2:24:19
129Andres Rivera2:33:15
130Roger Herrera1:50:39
131Michael Thiele2:25:49
132Javier Santana Bonilla2:03:24
133Esteban Solano Moya2:39:04
134Christopher Seavell2:23:35
135Otto Ortiz Alvarado2:45:38
136Amadeo Deprit2:33:09
137Patricio Fernandez1:42:17
138Bingen Fernandez Bustinza3:59:33
139Wolfgang Bubhart2:18:05
140Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez3:21:29
141Sarah O'byrne2:39:30
142Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo2:45:38
143Don Mahnke1:36:09
144Alexis Blanco Vargas3:21:29
145Patrice Vercamen2:14:41
146Rafael Mesen Solis1:51:40
147Alejandro Hinojos2:24:19
148Cliff Richmond2:47:51
149Rolando Lacle Zuñiga2:33:57
150Bart Linders2:14:40
151M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal2:42:24
152Andreas Wittmann2:24:20
153Ron Spencer2:56:04
154Mark White2:35:08
155Ed Cashin2:51:41
156Butler Cricket2:45:38
157Philips Pessoa2:56:01
158Caroline Cashini2:51:44
159John Tatum3:14:34
160Jeff Plank
161Ricardo Sala2:56:03
162Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode2:55:29
163Jesper Gronnebaek
164Svend Paulsen2:55:39
165Leonardo Garita Calvo3:56:41
166Esteban Mora Cyrman3:59:29
167Luis Felipe Rojas Monge3:56:39
168Ruth Cunningham4:19:37
169Nikane Mallea3:59:34
170Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro3:25:49
171Jesse Morton3:59:31
172Heart Akerson3:01:04

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Prado18:09:28
2Alex Grant0:22:24
3Deiber Esquivel0:24:11
4Marc Traiter0:27:02
5Jeremiah Bishop0:34:54
6Milton Ramos0:41:51
7Benjamin Sonntag0:57:26
8Roberto Heras0:58:40
9Carlos Abellan Ossenbach1:38:06
10Juan Ignacio Mendez1:41:24
11Bart Gillespie2:10:03
12Cory Wallace2:12:58
13Alban Figueroa2:38:13
14Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez2:51:51
15Luis Diego Sibaja2:52:18
16Kris Janssens3:13:48
17Brayan Alders4:28:08
18Esteban Pacheco Quiros4:43:37
19Simon Tremblay5:04:07
20Samuel De La Sotta5:37:23
21Oscar Marin Jimenez6:04:41
22Eduard Hernandez Teixidor6:27:55
23Sebastian Linares7:00:08
24Arnoldo Loaiza7:01:06
25Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez7:30:21
26Daniel Garcia Matamoros8:17:07
27Daniel Muñiz9:15:38
28Sebastian Conejo9:35:16
29Adrian Alvarado Rossi10:07:08
30Rodrigo Herrera10:21:41
31Jeffrey Collins10:58:03
32Pablo Velasquez12:24:27
33Heiner Mora12:45:28
34Antonio Jara Benavides12:51:05
35Andres Rivera13:09:31
36Roger Herrera13:12:39
37Javier Santana Bonilla13:17:39
38Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez14:04:31
39Alexis Blanco Vargas14:21:21
40Rafael Mesen Solis14:30:03

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louise Kobin22:21:58
2Adriana Rojas0:21:23
3Emma Smith4:59:39
4Yesennia Villalta Coto6:16:54
5Heidi Jo Clayton7:53:30
6Sarah O'byrne9:53:20
7Patrice Vercamen10:09:36
8M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal11:11:20
9Butler Cricket12:47:05
10Caroline Cashini12:53:57
11Ruth Cunningham14:03:51
12Nikane Mallea14:07:17

Master A men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Bostrom18:36:38
2Santos Corea1:36:33
3Alexander Ramirez Vega3:36:13
4Dax Jaikel3:43:32
5Ron Ellis3:48:46
6Allen Castro Alfaro4:19:45
7Marc Seidel5:21:35
8Corey Scobie5:34:26
9Marco Antonio Valverde6:21:15
10Jose Santos Miranda6:21:50
11Von Edwards6:34:08
12Justin Pokrivka6:34:21
13Warren Ellis6:40:42
14Zlatko Piskulich6:46:21
15Carlo Mi Garcia D7:00:21
16Miguel Navarro Moral7:20:08
17Iker Maiz7:21:27
18Chris Wieczorek7:28:30
19Orion Orca Akerson7:29:42
20Allan Arguedas Varela8:00:23
21Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti8:30:32
22Jairo Garita Hernandez8:31:55
23Cory Smith8:47:13
24Eduardo Solano Saenz9:07:48
25Kevin Curtis9:44:58
26Adrian Solano Aguilar9:45:21
27Myron Rodriguez9:50:14
28Svein Olaus Markestad10:02:44
29Alejandro Arias10:06:39
30Alvaro Quesada Loria10:22:03
31Xavier Gazo German10:23:44
32Armando Gonzalez Jimenez10:23:57
33Jonathan Chester10:25:34
34Alejando Jose Wong Campos10:27:23
35Max Araya Orozco10:37:08
36Xabier Erdaide10:37:18
37Ronald Arias11:00:25
38Bernardo Alfaro11:05:14
39Henry Molina Vargas11:13:45
40Svein Flornes11:36:47
41Alejandro Lopez Quesada11:48:26
42Jesus Rubio Garcia11:58:34
43Esteban Solano Moya12:52:18
44Bingen Fernandez Bustinza13:20:26
45Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo13:44:06
46Ed Cashin16:31:32
47Philips Pessoa16:37:03
48John Tatum16:51:10
49Ricardo Sala17:03:23
50Jesper Gronnebaek17:05:36
51Svend Paulsen17:05:43
52Esteban Mora Cyrman17:10:28
53Jesse Morton19:10:16

Master B Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinz Zoerweg18:43:19
2Rune Christopher Hoydahl2:09:03
3John Bullens2:58:27
4Allan St Pierre3:15:34
5Carlos Arias Alvarado3:40:45
6Bruce Eric Young Nearing4:14:53
7Fernando Salazar Chavaria4:33:23
8Randall Vargas4:42:04
9Juan Carlos Apilluelo5:48:39
10Shawn Ruda6:01:09
11Dean Hill6:07:09
12Tjeerd De Vries6:26:20
13Tom De Haan
14Marcel Molendijk6:26:22
15Per Martin Gundersen6:33:07
16Carlos Cardemil Vergine6:39:53
17Ron Castia Livermore6:58:25
18Carlos Elizondo Vargas6:58:39
19Alejandro Alvarado Castro7:03:33
20Tiziano Gortan7:15:37
21Carlos Carranza Morales7:19:42
22Federico Amador7:53:47
23Patricio Javier Dias8:21:44
24Eduardo Del Collado8:25:24
25Ron Rell8:26:36
26Francisco Alfaro Morales8:34:03
27Darryl Mekechuk8:38:58
28Enrique Navas Pes8:54:58
29Klaus Rubensaal8:55:00
30Oscar Molina Solano9:10:49
31Ty Maynard Lang9:18:21
32Mauricio Pasos9:30:46
33Arcadio Ramirez9:37:28
34Robert Stubbs10:27:55
35Mike Kopec10:29:44
36Javier Guardia Astuaa10:48:41
37Eduardo Uribe10:52:44
38Max Fishel10:53:46
39Alejandro Rojas Carazo11:04:35
40Dan Mccarthy11:14:10
41Geovanny Gomez Navarro11:36:11
42Kevin G Smith12:16:14
43Federico Escalante12:19:39
44Armando Dattoli12:20:57
45Michael Thiele12:39:41
46Christopher Seavell12:48:54
47Otto Ortiz Alvarado12:55:48
48Patricio Fernandez13:02:29
49Wolfgang Bubhart13:27:52
50Alejandro Hinojos13:58:47
51Rolando Lacle Zuñiga14:35:45
52Bart Linders14:40:29
53Andreas Wittmann15:24:07
54Ron Spencer15:31:30
55Jeff Plank16:54:48
56Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode16:58:44
57Leonardo Garita Calvo17:02:32
58Luis Felipe Rojas Monge17:18:49
59Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro18:51:00

Veteran men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ole Kristian Silseth23:37:41
2Don Sissons1:51:53
3Jorge Castillo Montero2:02:07
4Amadeo Deprit8:04:30
5Don Mahnke8:49:05
6Cliff Richmond9:07:16
7Mark White11:12:37
8Heart Akerson16:34:22

All categories combined - final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Prado18:09:28
2Alex Grant0:22:24
3Deiber Esquivel0:24:11
4Marc Traiter0:27:02
5Benjamin Bostrom0:27:10
6Heinz Zoerweg0:33:51
7Jeremiah Bishop0:34:54
8Milton Ramos0:41:51
9Benjamin Sonntag0:57:26
10Roberto Heras0:58:40
11Carlos Abellan Ossenbach1:38:06
12Juan Ignacio Mendez1:41:24
13Santos Corea2:03:43
14Bart Gillespie2:10:03
15Cory Wallace2:12:58
16Alban Figueroa2:38:13
17Rune Christopher Hoydahl2:42:54
18Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez2:51:51
19Luis Diego Sibaja2:52:18
20Kris Janssens3:13:48
21John Bullens3:32:18
22Allan St Pierre3:49:25
23Alexander Ramirez Vega4:03:23
24Dax Jaikel4:10:42
25Louise Kobin4:12:30
26Carlos Arias Alvarado4:14:36
27Ron Ellis4:15:56
28Brayan Alders4:28:08
29Adriana Rojas4:33:53
30Esteban Pacheco Quiros4:43:37
31Allen Castro Alfaro4:46:55
32Bruce Eric Young Nearing4:48:44
33Simon Tremblay5:04:07
34Fernando Salazar Chavaria5:07:14
35Randall Vargas5:15:55
36Ole Kristian Silseth5:28:13
37Samuel De La Sotta5:37:23
38Marc Seidel5:48:45
39Corey Scobie6:01:36
40Oscar Marin Jimenez6:04:41
41Juan Carlos Apilluelo6:22:30
42Eduard Hernandez Teixidor6:27:55
43Shawn Ruda6:35:00
44Dean Hill6:41:00
45Marco Antonio Valverde6:48:25
46Jose Santos Miranda6:49:00
47Sebastian Linares7:00:08
48Tjeerd De Vries7:00:11
49Tom De Haan
50Marcel Molendijk7:00:13
51Arnoldo Loaiza7:01:06
52Von Edwards7:01:18
53Justin Pokrivka7:01:31
54Per Martin Gundersen7:06:58
55Warren Ellis7:07:52
56Zlatko Piskulich7:13:31
57Carlos Cardemil Vergine7:13:44
58Don Sissons7:20:06
59Carlo Mi Garcia D7:27:31
60Jorge Castillo Montero7:30:20
61Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez7:30:21
62Ron Castia Livermore7:32:16
63Carlos Elizondo Vargas7:32:30
64Alejandro Alvarado Castro7:37:24
65Miguel Navarro Moral7:47:18
66Iker Maiz7:48:37
67Tiziano Gortan7:49:28
68Carlos Carranza Morales7:53:33
69Chris Wieczorek7:55:40
70Orion Orca Akerson7:56:52
71Daniel Garcia Matamoros8:17:07
72Allan Arguedas Varela8:27:33
73Federico Amador8:27:38
74Patricio Javier Dias8:55:35
75Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti8:57:42
76Jairo Garita Hernandez8:59:05
77Eduardo Del Collado8:59:15
78Ron Rell9:00:27
79Francisco Alfaro Morales9:07:54
80Emma Smith9:12:09
81Darryl Mekechuk9:12:49
82Cory Smith9:14:23
83Daniel Muñiz9:15:38
84Enrique Navas Pes9:28:49
85Klaus Rubensaal9:28:51
86Eduardo Solano Saenz9:34:58
87Sebastian Conejo9:35:16
88Oscar Molina Solano9:44:40
89Ty Maynard Lang9:52:12
90Mauricio Pasos10:04:37
91Adrian Alvarado Rossi10:07:08
92Arcadio Ramirez10:11:19
93Kevin Curtis10:12:08
94Adrian Solano Aguilar10:12:31
95Myron Rodriguez10:17:24
96Rodrigo Herrera10:21:41
97Yesennia Villalta Coto10:29:24
98Svein Olaus Markestad10:29:54
99Alejandro Arias10:33:49
100Alvaro Quesada Loria10:49:13
101Xavier Gazo German10:50:54
102Armando Gonzalez Jimenez10:51:07
103Jonathan Chester10:52:44
104Alejando Jose Wong Campos10:54:33
105Jeffrey Collins10:58:03
106Robert Stubbs11:01:46
107Mike Kopec11:03:35
108Max Araya Orozco11:04:18
109Xabier Erdaide11:04:28
110Javier Guardia Astuaa11:22:32
111Eduardo Uribe11:26:35
112Ronald Arias11:27:35
113Max Fishel11:27:37
114Bernardo Alfaro11:32:24
115Alejandro Rojas Carazo11:38:26
116Henry Molina Vargas11:40:55
117Dan Mccarthy11:48:01
118Svein Flornes12:03:57
119Heidi Jo Clayton12:06:00
120Geovanny Gomez Navarro12:10:02
121Alejandro Lopez Quesada12:15:36
122Pablo Velasquez12:24:27
123Jesus Rubio Garcia12:25:44
124Heiner Mora12:45:28
125Kevin G Smith12:50:05
126Antonio Jara Benavides12:51:05
127Federico Escalante12:53:30
128Armando Dattoli12:54:48
129Andres Rivera13:09:31
130Roger Herrera13:12:39
131Michael Thiele13:13:32
132Javier Santana Bonilla13:17:39
133Esteban Solano Moya13:19:28
134Christopher Seavell13:22:45
135Otto Ortiz Alvarado13:29:39
136Amadeo Deprit13:32:43
137Patricio Fernandez13:36:20
138Bingen Fernandez Bustinza13:47:36
139Wolfgang Bubhart14:01:43
140Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez14:04:31
141Sarah O'byrne14:05:50
142Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo14:11:16
143Don Mahnke14:17:18
144Alexis Blanco Vargas14:21:21
145Patrice Vercamen14:22:06
146Rafael Mesen Solis14:30:03
147Alejandro Hinojos14:32:38
148Cliff Richmond14:35:29
149Rolando Lacle Zuñiga15:09:36
150Bart Linders15:14:20
151M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal15:23:50
152Andreas Wittmann15:57:58
153Ron Spencer16:05:21
154Mark White16:40:50
155Ed Cashin16:58:42
156Butler Cricket16:59:35
157Philips Pessoa17:04:13
158Caroline Cashini17:06:27
159John Tatum17:18:20
160Jeff Plank17:28:39
161Ricardo Sala17:30:33
162Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode17:32:35
163Jesper Gronnebaek17:32:46
164Svend Paulsen17:32:53
165Leonardo Garita Calvo17:36:23
166Esteban Mora Cyrman17:37:38
167Luis Felipe Rojas Monge17:52:40
168Ruth Cunningham18:16:21
169Nikane Mallea18:19:47
170Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro19:24:51
171Jesse Morton19:37:26
172Heart Akerson22:02:35

Latest on Cyclingnews