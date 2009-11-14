Image 1 of 37 The front part of the peloton climbs "La Alegría" before reaching the railroad tracks. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 2 of 37 Top racers half-way through a four-kilometer steep ascent. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 3 of 37 Deiber Esquivel followed by Manny Prado as they reach the top of the mountain. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 4 of 37 The second bridge crossing over the Reventazón River, one of Costa Rica's favorite for rafting. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 5 of 37 A tight pack of favorites races at top speed. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 6 of 37 Ben Bostrom may have found La Ruta tougher than riding a Ducati superbike at 300km/h judging by this pose. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 7 of 37 Heinz Zowerg at the start line (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 8 of 37 Start of stage 4 (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 9 of 37 While rain capes were donned the precipitation continued to fall. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 10 of 37 Alejandro Oporta races his third edition... with one arm. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 11 of 37 Cory Wallace represents SleepMonsters.com and gets a piece of the action with the top pack. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 12 of 37 Mist in the jungles of Costa Rica (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 13 of 37 Giant sponsored these carts to cross racers over railroad bridges. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 14 of 37 Dax Heikel, nothing will stop him. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 15 of 37 The spirit of La Ruta: friendship on the road less travelled. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 16 of 37 La Ruta winner Louise Kobin (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 17 of 37 These carts transported racers across the railroad bridge if they weren't comfortable going on their own. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 18 of 37 Costa Rican Adriana Rojas finishes in second place. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 19 of 37 Adriana Rojas (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 20 of 37 There was no way you'd ride this bridge especially in the prevailing conditions. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 21 of 37 The carrying over the bridge wasn't made any easier by the rain. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 22 of 37 There was still plenty of carrying to be done on the final day's stage. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 23 of 37 A rider negotiates the bridge over the Reventazón River. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 24 of 37 War wounds are always a source of pride for the adventure mountain biker. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 25 of 37 Deiber Esquivel leads 5kms away from the finish line (Image credit: Deiber Esquivel leads 5kms away from the finish line) Image 26 of 37 Riders were dirty after the final stage. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 27 of 37 La Ruta de los Conquistadores put on another good show in 2009. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 28 of 37 Jeremiah Bishop after stage four. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 29 of 37 And there was plenty of emotion on a rain-soaked afternoon in Costa Rica. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 30 of 37 Some days just making it home is an achievement - this was one of those days. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 31 of 37 Ouch… that one's going straight to the bin. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 32 of 37 No time for pictures as Prado shares his achievement. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 33 of 37 Post race smiles were everywhere. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 34 of 37 Hugs all around (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 35 of 37 Two teammates embrace after stage four. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 36 of 37 A bike is raised in triumph after the finish. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media) Image 37 of 37 Stage four finished La Ruta de los Conquistadores for another year. (Image credit: J. Andreas Vargas/Lead Adventure Media)

Manuel Prado and Louise Kobin won the overall classifications for the men's and women's categories at La Ruta on Saturday. It was Prado's first overall win at the race, but Kobin has won previously - the last time in 2005.

Kobin and Deiber Esquivel won the final day's stage 4. It was a rain-drenched stage. With her stage win, Kobin took over the lead from Adriana Rojas. Prado finished third in the stage after Benn Sontag and successfully defended his top GC position.

"It's rained all night in Turrialba and all day throughout the race, non-stop. One river had so much water that riders had to be detoured to the main highway, a fascinating display for cars driving towards the Caribbean coast," said the race media director, J. Andrés Vargas.

Yet what for many might be terrible weather was for some, like Costa Rican Prado, no more than another day on their home terrain.

Setting an amazing pace, a small lead group left the town of Turrialba and headed towards the railroad tracks in the lowlands where the main highlights, besides riding on the railroad tracks for over 50 kilometers, were the railroad bridges over some of Costa Rica's most ferocious rivers.

Special carts were created to transport some of the racers across the bridges, mainly those that were affected by vertigo.

The high level of the rivers forced the organization to detour the race to a new course which led racers nearly 20 kilometers on a parallel highway. Cars, buses and trucks beeped as racers passed and their drivers took pictures.

Flat tires, blown gear sets and broken rims were the seen all through this section.

172 racers from all over the world completed the race.

Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deiber Esquivel 4:34:15 2 Benjamin Sonntag 0:00:17 3 Manuel Prado 0:02:46 4 Alex Grant 0:02:47 5 Carlos Abellan Ossenbach 0:04:53 6 Milton Ramos 0:04:54 7 Roberto Heras 0:11:10 8 Jeremiah Bishop 0:15:06 9 Luis Diego Sibaja 0:17:44 10 Bart Gillespie 0:17:45 11 Marc Traiter 0:22:04 12 Kris Janssens 0:29:30 13 Juan Ignacio Mendez 0:31:53 14 Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez 0:34:59 15 Alban Figueroa 0:35:50 16 Cory Wallace 0:37:56 17 Simon Tremblay 0:40:20 18 Esteban Pacheco Quiros 0:41:11 19 Brayan Alders 0:45:45 20 Eduard Hernandez Teixidor 0:58:38 21 Samuel De La Sotta 1:01:19 22 Oscar Marin Jimenez 1:06:55 23 Daniel Garcia Matamoros 1:11:13 24 Arnoldo Loaiza 1:14:52 25 Sebastian Conejo 1:29:55 26 Sebastian Linares 1:42:38 27 Heiner Mora 1:42:42 28 Jeffrey Collins 1:44:48 29 Pablo Velasquez 1:50:50 30 Adrian Alvarado Rossi 1:50:52 31 Roger Herrera 1:53:25 32 Rafael Mesen Solis 1:54:26 33 Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez 1:56:00 34 Javier Santana Bonilla 2:06:10 35 Antonio Jara Benavides 2:09:24 36 Daniel Muñiz 2:17:24 37 Rodrigo Herrera 2:17:25 38 Andres Rivera 2:36:01 39 Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez 3:24:15 40 Alexis Blanco Vargas

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louise Kobin 5:13:00 2 Adriana Rojas 0:26:16 3 Emma Smith 1:09:57 4 Yesennia Villalta Coto 1:17:16 5 Patrice Vercamen 1:38:42 6 Heidi Jo Clayton 1:49:50 7 Sarah O'byrne 2:03:31 8 M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal 2:06:25 9 Butler Cricket 2:09:39 10 Caroline Cashini 2:15:45 11 Nikane Mallea 3:23:35 12 Ruth Cunningham 3:43:38

Master A men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Bostrom 4:35:59 2 Ron Ellis 0:16:02 3 Santos Corea 0:16:26 4 Alexander Ramirez Vega 0:27:57 5 Dax Jaikel 0:36:01 6 Justin Pokrivka 0:49:19 7 Allen Castro Alfaro 0:52:01 8 Jose Santos Miranda 0:54:44 9 Marco Antonio Valverde 0:55:18 10 Orion Orca Akerson 0:59:31 11 Marc Seidel 0:59:33 12 Carlo Mi Garcia D 0:59:36 13 Miguel Navarro Moral 1:07:46 14 Allan Arguedas Varela 1:09:30 15 Corey Scobie 1:11:56 16 Zlatko Piskulich 1:20:01 17 Cory Smith 1:20:43 18 Chris Wieczorek 1:21:28 19 Von Edwards 1:23:09 20 Jonathan Chester 1:35:37 21 Alvaro Quesada Loria 1:40:55 22 Kevin Curtis 1:40:57 23 Ronald Arias 1:40:59 24 Iker Maiz 1:41:04 25 Xabier Erdaide 1:42:20 26 Eduardo Solano Saenz 1:43:14 27 Jairo Garita Hernandez 1:43:21 28 Warren Ellis 1:46:59 29 Alejando Jose Wong Campos 1:52:41 30 Xavier Gazo German 1:54:17 31 Svein Olaus Markestad 2:03:26 32 Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti 2:03:36 33 Armando Gonzalez Jimenez 2:04:51 34 Alejandro Lopez Quesada 2:08:33 35 Adrian Solano Aguilar 2:09:41 36 Max Araya Orozco 37 Svein Flornes 2:18:33 38 Henry Molina Vargas 2:18:52 39 Alejandro Arias 2:20:16 40 Bernardo Alfaro 2:24:07 41 Myron Rodriguez 2:24:46 42 Esteban Solano Moya 2:40:06 43 Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo 2:46:40 44 Jesus Rubio Garcia 2:50:09 45 Ed Cashin 2:52:43 46 Jesper Gronnebaek 2:56:31 47 Svend Paulsen 2:56:41 48 Philips Pessoa 2:57:03 49 Ricardo Sala 2:57:05 50 John Tatum 3:15:36 51 Esteban Mora Cyrman 4:00:31 52 Jesse Morton 4:00:33 53 Bingen Fernandez Bustinza 4:00:35

Master B men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rune Christopher Hoydahl 4:49:07 2 Heinz Zoerweg 0:03:19 3 John Bullens 0:16:09 4 Carlos Arias Alvarado 0:22:53 5 Bruce Eric Young Nearing 6 Fernando Salazar Chavaria 7 Allan St Pierre 0:23:06 8 Randall Vargas 0:37:13 9 Dean Hill 0:44:27 10 Shawn Ruda 0:46:26 11 Alejandro Alvarado Castro 0:51:40 12 Tiziano Gortan 0:52:04 13 Per Martin Gundersen 0:56:20 14 Carlos Cardemil Vergine 0:56:23 15 Eduardo Del Collado 0:58:39 16 Ron Castia Livermore 0:58:49 17 Carlos Elizondo Vargas 1:01:08 18 Juan Carlos Apilluelo 1:07:32 19 Tjeerd De Vries 1:11:23 20 Tom De Haan 1:11:24 21 Marcel Molendijk 1:11:25 22 Carlos Carranza Morales 1:12:13 23 Enrique Navas Pes 1:15:04 24 Mike Kopec 1:21:33 25 Ron Rell 1:22:10 26 Ty Maynard Lang 1:23:09 27 Arcadio Ramirez 1:27:48 28 Klaus Rubensaal 1:29:18 29 Darryl Mekechuk 1:30:04 30 Patricio Fernandez 1:30:11 31 Federico Amador 1:35:18 32 Mauricio Pasos 1:35:19 33 Federico Escalante 1:36:18 34 Robert Stubbs 1:38:37 35 Oscar Molina Solano 1:41:09 36 Javier Guardia Astuaa 1:57:33 37 Dan Mccarthy 1:58:38 38 Eduardo Uribe 2:00:04 39 Max Fishel 2:00:05 40 Bart Linders 2:02:34 41 Kevin G Smith 2:05:21 42 Wolfgang Bubhart 2:05:59 43 Christopher Seavell 2:11:29 44 Armando Dattoli 2:12:13 45 Alejandro Hinojos 46 Andreas Wittmann 2:12:14 47 Michael Thiele 2:13:43 48 Patricio Javier Dias 2:14:51 49 Alejandro Rojas Carazo 2:21:51 50 Rolando Lacle Zuñiga 51 Geovanny Gomez Navarro 2:33:32 52 Otto Ortiz Alvarado 53 Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode 2:43:23 54 Ron Spencer 2:43:58 55 Jeff Plank 3:02:28 56 Francisco Alfaro Morales 3:12:23 57 Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro 3:13:43 58 Luis Felipe Rojas Monge 3:44:33 59 Leonardo Garita Calvo 3:44:35

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ole Kristian Silseth 5:38:15 2 Don Sissons 0:18:26 3 Don Mahnke 0:34:55 4 Jorge Castillo Montero 1:06:15 5 Amadeo Deprit 1:31:55 6 Mark White 1:33:54 7 Cliff Richmond 1:46:37 8 Heart Akerson 1:59:50

All categories combined - stage results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Prado 4:37:01 2 Alex Grant 0:00:01 4 Marc Traiter 0:19:18 6 Heinz Zoerweg 0:15:25 7 Jeremiah Bishop 0:12:20 8 Milton Ramos 0:02:08 10 Roberto Heras 0:08:24 11 Carlos Abellan Ossenbach 0:02:07 12 Juan Ignacio Mendez 0:29:07 13 Santos Corea 0:15:24 14 Bart Gillespie 0:14:59 15 Cory Wallace 0:35:10 16 Alban Figueroa 0:33:04 17 Rune Christopher Hoydahl 0:12:06 18 Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez 0:32:13 19 Luis Diego Sibaja 0:14:58 20 Kris Janssens 0:26:44 21 John Bullens 0:28:15 22 Allan St Pierre 0:35:12 23 Alexander Ramirez Vega 0:26:55 24 Dax Jaikel 0:34:59 25 Louise Kobin 0:35:59 26 Carlos Arias Alvarado 0:34:59 27 Ron Ellis 0:15:00 28 Brayan Alders 0:42:59 29 Adriana Rojas 1:02:15 30 Esteban Pacheco Quiros 0:38:25 31 Allen Castro Alfaro 0:50:59 32 Bruce Eric Young Nearing 0:34:59 33 Simon Tremblay 0:37:34 34 Fernando Salazar Chavaria 0:34:59 35 Randall Vargas 0:49:19 36 Ole Kristian Silseth 1:01:14 37 Samuel De La Sotta 0:58:33 38 Marc Seidel 0:58:31 39 Corey Scobie 1:10:54 40 Oscar Marin Jimenez 1:04:09 41 Juan Carlos Apilluelo 1:19:38 42 Eduard Hernandez Teixidor 0:55:52 43 Shawn Ruda 0:58:32 44 Dean Hill 0:56:33 45 Marco Antonio Valverde 0:54:16 46 Jose Santos Miranda 0:53:42 47 Sebastian Linares 1:39:52 48 Tjeerd De Vries 1:23:29 49 Tom De Haan 1:23:30 50 Marcel Molendijk 1:23:31 51 Arnoldo Loaiza 1:12:06 52 Von Edwards 1:22:07 53 Justin Pokrivka 0:48:17 54 Per Martin Gundersen 1:08:26 55 Warren Ellis 1:45:57 56 Zlatko Piskulich 1:18:59 57 Carlos Cardemil Vergine 1:08:29 58 Don Sissons 1:19:40 59 Carlo Mi Garcia D 0:58:34 60 Jorge Castillo Montero 2:07:29 61 Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez 1:53:14 62 Ron Castia Livermore 1:10:55 63 Carlos Elizondo Vargas 1:13:14 64 Alejandro Alvarado Castro 1:03:46 65 Miguel Navarro Moral 1:06:44 66 Iker Maiz 1:40:02 67 Tiziano Gortan 1:04:10 68 Carlos Carranza Morales 1:24:19 69 Chris Wieczorek 1:20:26 70 Orion Orca Akerson 0:58:29 71 Daniel Garcia Matamoros 1:08:27 72 Allan Arguedas Varela 1:08:28 73 Federico Amador 1:47:24 74 Patricio Javier Dias 2:26:57 75 Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti 2:02:34 76 Jairo Garita Hernandez 1:42:19 77 Eduardo Del Collado 1:10:45 78 Ron Rell 1:34:16 79 Francisco Alfaro Morales 3:24:29 80 Emma Smith 1:45:56 81 Darryl Mekechuk 1:42:10 82 Cory Smith 1:19:41 83 Daniel Muñiz 2:14:38 84 Enrique Navas Pes 1:27:10 85 Klaus Rubensaal 1:41:24 86 Eduardo Solano Saenz 1:42:12 87 Sebastian Conejo 1:27:09 88 Oscar Molina Solano 1:53:15 89 Ty Maynard Lang 1:35:15 90 Mauricio Pasos 1:47:25 91 Adrian Alvarado Rossi 1:48:06 92 Arcadio Ramirez 1:39:54 93 Kevin Curtis 1:39:55 94 Adrian Solano Aguilar 2:08:39 95 Myron Rodriguez 2:23:44 96 Rodrigo Herrera 2:14:39 97 Yesennia Villalta Coto 1:53:15 98 Svein Olaus Markestad 2:02:24 99 Alejandro Arias 2:19:14 100 Alvaro Quesada Loria 1:39:53 101 Xavier Gazo German 1:53:15 102 Armando Gonzalez Jimenez 2:03:49 103 Jonathan Chester 1:34:35 104 Alejando Jose Wong Campos 1:51:39 105 Jeffrey Collins 1:42:02 106 Robert Stubbs 1:50:43 107 Mike Kopec 1:33:39 108 Max Araya Orozco 2:08:39 109 Xabier Erdaide 1:41:18 110 Javier Guardia Astuaa 2:09:39 111 Eduardo Uribe 2:12:10 112 Ronald Arias 1:39:57 113 Max Fishel 2:12:11 114 Bernardo Alfaro 2:23:05 115 Alejandro Rojas Carazo 2:33:57 116 Henry Molina Vargas 2:17:50 117 Dan Mccarthy 2:10:44 118 Svein Flornes 2:17:31 119 Heidi Jo Clayton 2:25:49 120 Geovanny Gomez Navarro 2:45:38 121 Alejandro Lopez Quesada 2:07:31 122 Pablo Velasquez 1:48:04 123 Jesus Rubio Garcia 2:49:07 124 Heiner Mora 1:39:56 125 Kevin G Smith 2:17:27 126 Antonio Jara Benavides 2:06:38 127 Federico Escalante 1:48:24 128 Armando Dattoli 2:24:19 129 Andres Rivera 2:33:15 130 Roger Herrera 1:50:39 131 Michael Thiele 2:25:49 132 Javier Santana Bonilla 2:03:24 133 Esteban Solano Moya 2:39:04 134 Christopher Seavell 2:23:35 135 Otto Ortiz Alvarado 2:45:38 136 Amadeo Deprit 2:33:09 137 Patricio Fernandez 1:42:17 138 Bingen Fernandez Bustinza 3:59:33 139 Wolfgang Bubhart 2:18:05 140 Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez 3:21:29 141 Sarah O'byrne 2:39:30 142 Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo 2:45:38 143 Don Mahnke 1:36:09 144 Alexis Blanco Vargas 3:21:29 145 Patrice Vercamen 2:14:41 146 Rafael Mesen Solis 1:51:40 147 Alejandro Hinojos 2:24:19 148 Cliff Richmond 2:47:51 149 Rolando Lacle Zuñiga 2:33:57 150 Bart Linders 2:14:40 151 M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal 2:42:24 152 Andreas Wittmann 2:24:20 153 Ron Spencer 2:56:04 154 Mark White 2:35:08 155 Ed Cashin 2:51:41 156 Butler Cricket 2:45:38 157 Philips Pessoa 2:56:01 158 Caroline Cashini 2:51:44 159 John Tatum 3:14:34 160 Jeff Plank 161 Ricardo Sala 2:56:03 162 Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode 2:55:29 163 Jesper Gronnebaek 164 Svend Paulsen 2:55:39 165 Leonardo Garita Calvo 3:56:41 166 Esteban Mora Cyrman 3:59:29 167 Luis Felipe Rojas Monge 3:56:39 168 Ruth Cunningham 4:19:37 169 Nikane Mallea 3:59:34 170 Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro 3:25:49 171 Jesse Morton 3:59:31 172 Heart Akerson 3:01:04

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Prado 18:09:28 2 Alex Grant 0:22:24 3 Deiber Esquivel 0:24:11 4 Marc Traiter 0:27:02 5 Jeremiah Bishop 0:34:54 6 Milton Ramos 0:41:51 7 Benjamin Sonntag 0:57:26 8 Roberto Heras 0:58:40 9 Carlos Abellan Ossenbach 1:38:06 10 Juan Ignacio Mendez 1:41:24 11 Bart Gillespie 2:10:03 12 Cory Wallace 2:12:58 13 Alban Figueroa 2:38:13 14 Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez 2:51:51 15 Luis Diego Sibaja 2:52:18 16 Kris Janssens 3:13:48 17 Brayan Alders 4:28:08 18 Esteban Pacheco Quiros 4:43:37 19 Simon Tremblay 5:04:07 20 Samuel De La Sotta 5:37:23 21 Oscar Marin Jimenez 6:04:41 22 Eduard Hernandez Teixidor 6:27:55 23 Sebastian Linares 7:00:08 24 Arnoldo Loaiza 7:01:06 25 Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez 7:30:21 26 Daniel Garcia Matamoros 8:17:07 27 Daniel Muñiz 9:15:38 28 Sebastian Conejo 9:35:16 29 Adrian Alvarado Rossi 10:07:08 30 Rodrigo Herrera 10:21:41 31 Jeffrey Collins 10:58:03 32 Pablo Velasquez 12:24:27 33 Heiner Mora 12:45:28 34 Antonio Jara Benavides 12:51:05 35 Andres Rivera 13:09:31 36 Roger Herrera 13:12:39 37 Javier Santana Bonilla 13:17:39 38 Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez 14:04:31 39 Alexis Blanco Vargas 14:21:21 40 Rafael Mesen Solis 14:30:03

Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louise Kobin 22:21:58 2 Adriana Rojas 0:21:23 3 Emma Smith 4:59:39 4 Yesennia Villalta Coto 6:16:54 5 Heidi Jo Clayton 7:53:30 6 Sarah O'byrne 9:53:20 7 Patrice Vercamen 10:09:36 8 M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal 11:11:20 9 Butler Cricket 12:47:05 10 Caroline Cashini 12:53:57 11 Ruth Cunningham 14:03:51 12 Nikane Mallea 14:07:17

Master A men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Bostrom 18:36:38 2 Santos Corea 1:36:33 3 Alexander Ramirez Vega 3:36:13 4 Dax Jaikel 3:43:32 5 Ron Ellis 3:48:46 6 Allen Castro Alfaro 4:19:45 7 Marc Seidel 5:21:35 8 Corey Scobie 5:34:26 9 Marco Antonio Valverde 6:21:15 10 Jose Santos Miranda 6:21:50 11 Von Edwards 6:34:08 12 Justin Pokrivka 6:34:21 13 Warren Ellis 6:40:42 14 Zlatko Piskulich 6:46:21 15 Carlo Mi Garcia D 7:00:21 16 Miguel Navarro Moral 7:20:08 17 Iker Maiz 7:21:27 18 Chris Wieczorek 7:28:30 19 Orion Orca Akerson 7:29:42 20 Allan Arguedas Varela 8:00:23 21 Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti 8:30:32 22 Jairo Garita Hernandez 8:31:55 23 Cory Smith 8:47:13 24 Eduardo Solano Saenz 9:07:48 25 Kevin Curtis 9:44:58 26 Adrian Solano Aguilar 9:45:21 27 Myron Rodriguez 9:50:14 28 Svein Olaus Markestad 10:02:44 29 Alejandro Arias 10:06:39 30 Alvaro Quesada Loria 10:22:03 31 Xavier Gazo German 10:23:44 32 Armando Gonzalez Jimenez 10:23:57 33 Jonathan Chester 10:25:34 34 Alejando Jose Wong Campos 10:27:23 35 Max Araya Orozco 10:37:08 36 Xabier Erdaide 10:37:18 37 Ronald Arias 11:00:25 38 Bernardo Alfaro 11:05:14 39 Henry Molina Vargas 11:13:45 40 Svein Flornes 11:36:47 41 Alejandro Lopez Quesada 11:48:26 42 Jesus Rubio Garcia 11:58:34 43 Esteban Solano Moya 12:52:18 44 Bingen Fernandez Bustinza 13:20:26 45 Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo 13:44:06 46 Ed Cashin 16:31:32 47 Philips Pessoa 16:37:03 48 John Tatum 16:51:10 49 Ricardo Sala 17:03:23 50 Jesper Gronnebaek 17:05:36 51 Svend Paulsen 17:05:43 52 Esteban Mora Cyrman 17:10:28 53 Jesse Morton 19:10:16

Master B Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinz Zoerweg 18:43:19 2 Rune Christopher Hoydahl 2:09:03 3 John Bullens 2:58:27 4 Allan St Pierre 3:15:34 5 Carlos Arias Alvarado 3:40:45 6 Bruce Eric Young Nearing 4:14:53 7 Fernando Salazar Chavaria 4:33:23 8 Randall Vargas 4:42:04 9 Juan Carlos Apilluelo 5:48:39 10 Shawn Ruda 6:01:09 11 Dean Hill 6:07:09 12 Tjeerd De Vries 6:26:20 13 Tom De Haan 14 Marcel Molendijk 6:26:22 15 Per Martin Gundersen 6:33:07 16 Carlos Cardemil Vergine 6:39:53 17 Ron Castia Livermore 6:58:25 18 Carlos Elizondo Vargas 6:58:39 19 Alejandro Alvarado Castro 7:03:33 20 Tiziano Gortan 7:15:37 21 Carlos Carranza Morales 7:19:42 22 Federico Amador 7:53:47 23 Patricio Javier Dias 8:21:44 24 Eduardo Del Collado 8:25:24 25 Ron Rell 8:26:36 26 Francisco Alfaro Morales 8:34:03 27 Darryl Mekechuk 8:38:58 28 Enrique Navas Pes 8:54:58 29 Klaus Rubensaal 8:55:00 30 Oscar Molina Solano 9:10:49 31 Ty Maynard Lang 9:18:21 32 Mauricio Pasos 9:30:46 33 Arcadio Ramirez 9:37:28 34 Robert Stubbs 10:27:55 35 Mike Kopec 10:29:44 36 Javier Guardia Astuaa 10:48:41 37 Eduardo Uribe 10:52:44 38 Max Fishel 10:53:46 39 Alejandro Rojas Carazo 11:04:35 40 Dan Mccarthy 11:14:10 41 Geovanny Gomez Navarro 11:36:11 42 Kevin G Smith 12:16:14 43 Federico Escalante 12:19:39 44 Armando Dattoli 12:20:57 45 Michael Thiele 12:39:41 46 Christopher Seavell 12:48:54 47 Otto Ortiz Alvarado 12:55:48 48 Patricio Fernandez 13:02:29 49 Wolfgang Bubhart 13:27:52 50 Alejandro Hinojos 13:58:47 51 Rolando Lacle Zuñiga 14:35:45 52 Bart Linders 14:40:29 53 Andreas Wittmann 15:24:07 54 Ron Spencer 15:31:30 55 Jeff Plank 16:54:48 56 Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode 16:58:44 57 Leonardo Garita Calvo 17:02:32 58 Luis Felipe Rojas Monge 17:18:49 59 Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro 18:51:00

Veteran men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ole Kristian Silseth 23:37:41 2 Don Sissons 1:51:53 3 Jorge Castillo Montero 2:02:07 4 Amadeo Deprit 8:04:30 5 Don Mahnke 8:49:05 6 Cliff Richmond 9:07:16 7 Mark White 11:12:37 8 Heart Akerson 16:34:22