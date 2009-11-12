Trending

Esquivel wins second stage

Prado and Trayter round out top three

Image 1 of 13

Stage 2 - Racers climb from 800 to 1800 meters above sea level within eight kilometers.

Stage 2 - Racers climb from 800 to 1800 meters above sea level within eight kilometers.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 2 of 13

Two riders climb in the Escazú Mountains

Two riders climb in the Escazú Mountains
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 3 of 13

Riders have a hard time making it up the steep hill.

Riders have a hard time making it up the steep hill.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 4 of 13

Children at local schools cheer the racers along the route during stage 2.

Children at local schools cheer the racers along the route during stage 2.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 5 of 13

MonaVie Cannondale leads out the stage 2 sprint.

MonaVie Cannondale leads out the stage 2 sprint.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 6 of 13

Alex Grant at the end of the stage.

Alex Grant at the end of the stage.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 7 of 13

Jeremiah Bishop at the end of the stage.

Jeremiah Bishop at the end of the stage.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 8 of 13

Race leader Manuel Prado

Race leader Manuel Prado
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 9 of 13

A Specialized rider after stage 2.

A Specialized rider after stage 2.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 10 of 13

Deiber Esquivel talks to the press after winning the stage.

Deiber Esquivel talks to the press after winning the stage.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 11 of 13

Stage winner Louis Kobin

Stage winner Louis Kobin
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 12 of 13

Dax Heikel rode an amazing race today.

Dax Heikel rode an amazing race today.
(Image credit: La Ruta)
Image 13 of 13

Matt Ohran

Matt Ohran
(Image credit: La Ruta)

One of La Ruta's strongest ascents was ridden nearly one and a half kilometers after the start of the stage two, a wall that took riders from 800 meters up to 1,400 meters above sea level within eight kilometers.

Top racers showed their world-class level by making the first ascent seem like a ride in the park although several elite riders paid the price of a rapid pace and a grueling push to the top. Such was the case of Ben Sonntag, when at a mere 100 meters from reaching the top of the mountain, his chain sunk within the depths of his rear cassette.

Paolo Montoya (Team Giant Italia), who was near the scene as a spectator (due to recent injury), mentioned that Sonntag was in a top-five position when the chain got jammed in the cassette. He lost over 20 minutes and got passed by more than half an entire participant list, yet he managed to make it back up into 10th position.

Costa Rica's Deiber Esquivel put in another amazing comeback from a previous hardware malfunction. After finishing in 13th on stage 1, Esquivel won stage 2, 30 seconds in front of Manuel Prado, who held onto first place in the overall standings.

Deiber is the only elite racer from team Economy-Citi-Blue. The Costa Rican Cycling Federation threatened disqualification for elite local riders who participated in La Ruta. La Ruta was considered too far toward the adventure racing side of the fence for the UCI's regulations three years ago. The disqualifications were threatened after the Costa Rican federation claimed La Ruta must pay honoraries and percentages.

Both Esquivel and Prado are riders who would be subject to sanctions yet have clearly stated that their main goal throughout the season has been to prepare for La Ruta and are willing to face penalties to represent their country and teams.

Monavie-Cannondale's Tinker Juarez was not able to finish the stage when finding himself lost on an abandoned road for over an hour. His misfortune continued with a flat tire that forced him to accept a car ride from where he was located.

"It's truly unfortunate, but these things happen," said Juarez, who will continue racing, but be unranked. Juarez was seen after the stage with his signature smile on his face, available as always for a photograph with his loyal fans.

Stage 3 awaits one of the toughest stages of the race, the climb to the Irazú and Turrialba volcanoes. The course will take racers to a height of 3,400 meters above sea level.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deiber Esquivel3:45:27
2Manuel Prado0:00:31
3Marc Traiter0:00:35
4Milton Ramos0:05:42
5Jeremiah Bishop0:06:08
6Alex Grant
7Roberto Heras
8Juan Ignacio Mendez0:22:50
9Cory Wallace0:25:29
10Benjamin Sonntag0:26:09
11Carlos Abellan Ossenbach0:31:56
12Bart Gillespie0:39:17
13Alban Figueroa0:41:41
14Luis Diego Sibaja0:45:44
15Kris Janssens0:51:18
16Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez0:51:19
17Esteban Pacheco Quiros1:03:02
18Brayan Alders1:03:21
19Simon Tremblay1:06:35
20Samuel De La Sotta1:13:26
21Oscar Marin Jimenez1:25:30
22Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez1:34:04
23Fabricio Brenes Quiros1:34:35
24Arnoldo Loaiza1:34:53
25Sebastian Linares1:37:29
26Daniel Garcia Matamoros1:50:22
27Daniel Muñiz1:56:37
28Eduard Hernandez Teixidor2:03:33
29Rodrigo Herrera2:04:25
30Sebastian Conejo2:10:06
31Adrian Alvarado Rossi2:12:03
32Jeffrey Collins2:38:04
33Allan Padilla Umaña2:57:21
34Antonio Jara Benavides2:57:31
35Pablo Velasquez2:58:17
36Javier Santana Bonilla3:01:24
37Roger Herrera3:09:54
38Heiner Mora3:15:44
39Andres Rivera3:21:06
40Alexis Blanco Vargas3:22:29
41Rafael Mesen Solis3:33:48
42Arnoldo Broutin3:56:12
43Ibrahim Mustafa Porras4:08:44
44Michael Powers4:48:08
DNFTinker Juarez
DNFFelipe Castro Barquero
DNFMarvin Campos
DNFDouglas Offer
DNFMauricio Patiño

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louise Kobin4:42:34
2Adriana Rojas0:02:18
3Emma Smith1:15:16
4Yesennia Villalta Coto1:40:56
5Heidi Jo Clayton1:56:48
6Patrice Vercamen2:10:31
7Tania Radic2:27:45
8Sarah O'byrne2:27:47
9Caroline Cashini3:00:11
10Butler Cricket3:08:11
11M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal3:11:37
12Nikane Mallea4:02:54
13Ruth Cunningham4:14:06

Men's Master A
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Bostrom3:53:05
2Bingen Fernandez Bustinza0:20:13
3Santos Corea0:34:09
4Edgar Zumbado0:47:54
5Ron Ellis0:54:57
6Dax Jaikel0:56:08
7Alexander Ramirez Vega0:57:53
8Allen Castro Alfaro1:05:22
9Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano1:07:16
10Marc Seidel1:17:28
11Marco Antonio Valverde Lara1:18:18
12Iker Maiz1:22:06
13Zlatko Piskulich1:23:15
14Jose Pozuelo
15Von Edwards1:27:14
16Jose Santos Miranda1:27:15
17Warren Ellis1:34:04
18Matt Ohran1:40:14
19Miguel Sanchez Perez1:44:59
20Myron Rodriguez1:55:35
21Miguel Navarro Moral1:55:55
22Justin Pokrivka1:58:46
23Carlo Mi Garcia D2:00:54
24Jairo Garita Hernandez2:02:28
25Orion Orca Akerson2:03:18
26Allan Arguedas Varela2:04:29
27Kevin Curtis2:05:22
28Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara
29Max Araya Orozco2:07:07
30Cory Smith2:07:35
31Adrian Solano Aguilar2:11:16
32Eduardo Solano Saenz2:12:10
33Alejandro Arias2:15:25
34Jesus Rubio Garcia2:16:17
35Svein Olaus Markestad2:21:40
36Svein Flornes2:28:07
37Alvaro Quesada Loria2:28:15
38Jonathan Chester2:33:05
39Xabier Erdaide2:33:16
40Alejando Jose Wong Campos2:35:50
41Armando Gonzalez Jimenez2:38:10
42Bernardo Alfaro2:41:36
43Alejandro Lopez Quesada2:56:48
44Henry Molina Vargas2:58:09
45Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo3:09:41
46Ronald Arias3:24:01
47Esteban Solano Moya3:27:32
48Ed Cashin3:41:50
49Svend Paulsen3:48:42
50Jesper Gronnebaek3:48:43
51Esteban Mora Cyrman3:51:25
52Gavin Romanis3:57:41
53Philips Pessoa3:59:10
54Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo4:01:06
55John Tatum4:05:20
56Ricardo Sala4:18:11
57Jesse Morton4:27:17
58Alex Murray4:30:42
59Cristian Lara Herrera5:09:20
DNFRonald Jimenez Rodriguez
DNSDaniel Patterson
DNSMatt Johnson
DNSJason Evangelista
DNSMatthew Blacker

Men's Master B
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heinz Zoerweg3:51:35
2Patrick Jansen0:32:05
3Allan St Pierre0:47:44
4Rune Christopher Hoydahl0:52:00
5Carlos Arias Alvarado0:56:27
6John Bullens0:59:14
7Shawn Ruda1:07:03
8Fernando Salazar Chavaria1:12:40
9Bruce Eric Young Nearing1:14:38
10Carlos Cardemil Vergine1:16:54
11Randall Vargas
12Ron Castia Livermore1:23:35
13Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez1:28:28
14Carlos Carranza Morales1:29:12
15Per Martin Gundersen1:32:20
16Tom De Haan1:37:04
17Marcel Molendijk1:37:05
18Tjeerd De Vries1:37:06
19Francisco Alfaro Morales1:41:44
20Carlos Elizondo Vargas1:44:57
21Tiziano Gortan1:45:07
22Ron Rell1:46:28
23Federico Amador1:47:47
24Alejandro Alvarado Castro
25Patricio Javier Dias1:48:58
26Eduardo Del Collado1:52:08
27Dean Hill1:58:57
28Darryl Mekechuk2:00:40
29Ty Maynard Lang2:06:35
30Mauricio Pasos2:11:15
31Klaus Rubensaal2:11:25
32Oscar Molina Solano2:13:40
33Arnaldo Brenes Rojas2:14:15
34Enrique Navas Pes2:19:20
35Arcadio Ramirez2:25:05
36Xavier Gazo German2:27:01
37Javier Guardia Astuaa2:28:04
38Dan Mccarthy2:35:16
39Christopher Seavell2:37:07
40Roman Pert2:37:40
41Max Fishel2:42:31
42Robert Stubbs2:42:44
43Alejandro Baccani2:45:00
44Michael Thiele2:47:47
45Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez2:50:50
46Geovanny Gomez Navarro2:57:29
47Eduardo Uribe3:09:36
48Federico Escalante
49Kevin G Smith3:11:40
50Mike Kopec3:14:25
51Alejandro Hinojos3:16:21
52Armando Dattoli
53Patricio Fernandez3:18:44
54Otto Ortiz Alvarado3:18:47
55Rolando Lacle Zuñiga3:34:50
56Wolfgang Bubhart3:40:45
57Jens Kraus
58Marck Burguez3:45:25
59Luis Felipe Rojas Monge3:47:00
60Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode3:50:03
61Bart Linders3:53:45
62Leonardo Garita Calvo3:54:10
63Ron Spencer4:00:40
64Andreas Wittmann4:02:29
65Jeff Plank4:06:50
66Idelfonso Alejandro Oporta Reyes4:34:01
DNFKyle Tompkins
DNFJulio Cesar Ramirez Rojass
DNSHans Lienhart
DNSMike Daggett
DNSJohn Fotheringham

Veterans
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ole Kristian Silseth4:54:20
2Jorge Castillo Montero0:30:39
3Don Sissons0:47:40
4Alejandro Rojas Carazo1:35:05
5Amadeo Deprit1:52:57
6Don Mahnke1:52:58
7Cliff Richmond2:46:57
8Mark White2:48:10
9Jose Casla2:56:27
10Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro4:03:10
11Herman Quirynen4:28:25
12Luis Uribeechevarria4:30:39
13Juan Abasolo
DNFHeart Akerson
DNSJohann Kroell
DNSGreg Grimes

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Prado9:29:33
2Marc Traiter0:06:49
8Roberto Heras0:15:54
5Jeremiah Bishop0:23:42
4Alex Grant0:23:43
6Deiber Esquivel0:36:50
10Juan Ignacio Mendez0:56:01
9Benjamin Sonntag1:01:16
11Carlos Abellan Ossenbach1:15:43
14Bart Gillespie1:18:18
12Cory Wallace1:18:53
15Alban Figueroa1:24:46
19Luis Diego Sibaja1:46:55
20Kris Janssens1:52:29
16Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez1:52:35
31Esteban Pacheco Quiros3:07:56
44Sebastian Linares3:23:25
34Simon Tremblay3:29:19
38Samuel De La Sotta3:34:39
41Oscar Marin Jimenez3:42:12
57Arnoldo Loaiza3:53:49
53Fabricio Brenes Quiros3:54:29
52Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez4:10:11
47Eduard Hernandez Teixidor4:12:46
78Daniel Garcia Matamoros4:55:52
77Daniel Muñiz5:16:04
98Adrian Alvarado Rossi5:28:58
93Rodrigo Herrera5:37:48
114Jeffrey Collins6:48:07
137Allan Padilla Umaña6:59:23
94Sebastian Conejo7:03:02
133Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez7:23:07
153Michael Powers7:37:37
135Antonio Jara Benavides7:39:41
140Alexis Blanco Vargas7:39:57
130Andres Rivera7:40:34
131Pablo Velasquez7:40:41
144Javier Santana Bonilla7:54:20
145Roger Herrera7:55:30
142Heiner Mora8:33:12
155Rafael Mesen Solis8:46:19
178Arnoldo Broutin8:53:34

Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
23Adriana Rojas12:02:15
26Louise Kobin12:10:28
82Emma Smith / Trek14:47:28
102Yesennia Villalta Coto15:34:56
122Heidi Jo Clayton16:42:49
147Sarah O'byrne17:42:32
151Patrice Vercamen18:23:37
171Caroline Cashini19:03:44
157M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal19:05:09
172Nikane Mallea19:25:10
169Butler Cricket19:34:42
164Ruth Cunningham19:47:13

Master A general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Benjamin Bostrom9:57:45
13Santos Corea10:36:58
17Edgar Zumbado11:13:43
28Allen Castro Alfaro12:15:04
25Alexander Ramirez Vega12:15:36
24Dax Jaikel12:19:13
33Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano12:48:32
30Ron Ellis12:50:03
39Marc Seidel13:15:47
40Corey Scobie13:16:40
43Jose Pozuelo13:17:07
45Warren Ellis13:29:09
58Marco Antonio Valverde Lara13:31:37
54Von Edwards13:49:31
60Jose Santos Miranda13:57:00
64Iker Maiz14:04:49
59Zlatko Piskulich14:10:09
89Myron Rodriguez14:19:50
73Miguel Navarro Moral14:29:10
65Justin Pokrivka14:30:31
69Carlo Mi Garcia D14:31:19
75Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara14:34:47
71Chris Wieczorek14:37:49
76Orion Orca Akerson14:49:57
125Bingen Fernandez Bustinza14:53:00
90Cory Smith14:56:20
80Allan Arguedas Varela14:59:52
88Eduardo Solano Saenz15:01:23
79Jairo Garita Hernandez15:13:37
126Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo15:18:49
92Adrian Solano Aguilar15:35:50
99Svein Olaus Markestad15:37:19
103Armando Gonzalez Jimenez15:41:40
101Kevin Curtis15:42:17
104Max Araya Orozco15:44:02
84Alejandro Arias15:52:02
106Alejando Jose Wong Campos15:54:52
109Alvaro Quesada Loria15:55:55
105Xavier Gazo German16:01:11
115Jonathan Chester16:07:00
117Xabier Erdaide16:07:16
108Bernardo Alfaro16:08:43
116Henry Molina Vargas16:10:29
120Jesus Rubio Garcia16:20:44
123Svein Flornes16:24:08
124Ronald Arias16:34:15
132Esteban Solano Moya16:39:52
127Alejandro Lopez Quesada16:44:01
146Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo17:56:37
167Ed Cashin18:56:02
161Esteban Mora Cyrman19:04:52
168Philips Pessoa19:08:23
165John Tatum19:30:24
175Svend Paulsen19:44:41
176Jesper Gronnebaek19:44:42
177Alex Murray19:48:36
173Ricardo Sala20:00:17
181Jesse Morton20:10:07
179Cristian Lara Herrera20:32:50

Master B General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Heinz Zoerweg9:35:11
18Rune Christopher Hoydahl11:21:40
21John Bullens11:44:02
22Allan St Pierre11:54:14
29Alejandro Alvarado Castro12:00:18
27Carlos Arias Alvarado12:17:38
35Randall Vargas12:29:21
32Bruce Eric Young Nearing12:40:37
37Fernando Salazar Chavaria13:04:33
42Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez13:22:48
48Shawn Ruda13:33:17
55Francisco Alfaro Morales13:34:32
49Tom De Haan13:35:46
50Marcel Molendijk13:35:48
51Tjeerd De Vries13:35:49
63Carlos Cardemil Vergine13:41:43
56Dean Hill13:42:19
70Carlos Carranza Morales13:54:27
61Per Martin Gundersen13:58:07
67Ron Castia Livermore13:59:39
68Patricio Javier Dias14:28:15
66Carlos Elizondo Vargas14:30:28
81Ron Rell14:33:34
72Federico Amador14:34:20
74Tiziano Gortan14:55:55
87Oscar Molina Solano15:01:23
85Klaus Rubensaal15:04:11
96Mauricio Pasos15:11:34
83Darryl Mekechuk15:15:15
97Arnaldo Brenes Rojas15:16:17
100Arcadio Ramirez15:20:18
86Eduardo Del Collado15:21:22
95Ty Maynard Lang15:26:30
91Enrique Navas Pes15:49:25
113Max Fishel15:53:20
111Javier Guardia Astuaa16:03:11
118Geovanny Gomez Navarro16:14:42
110Robert Stubbs16:22:25
112Eduardo Uribe16:23:58
143Alejandro Baccani16:34:55
121Dan Mccarthy16:51:06
119Mike Kopec17:00:00
134Otto Ortiz Alvarado17:24:16
138Christopher Seavell17:25:19
129Kevin G Smith17:33:50
136Michael Thiele17:50:21
154Rolando Lacle Zuñiga17:56:46
141Federico Escalante18:02:48
128Armando Dattoli18:11:22
152Alejandro Hinojos
148Wolfgang Bubhart18:18:31
150Patricio Fernandez18:33:32
163Luis Felipe Rojas Monge18:56:13
162Leonardo Garita Calvo19:02:46
160Andreas Wittmann19:11:06
158Bart Linders19:15:52
159Ron Spencer19:25:29
170Jeff Plank19:40:43
174Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode19:44:32

Veteran general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
36Ole Kristian Silseth13:05:15
46Jorge Castillo Montero13:11:08
62Don Sissons13:35:59
107Alejandro Rojas Carazo15:43:58
139Amadeo Deprit17:29:26
149Cliff Richmond18:10:01
156Don Mahnke18:26:26
166Mark White19:26:29
180Jose Casla19:42:31
182Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro20:55:47
184Luis Uribeechevarria21:37:56
185Juan Abasolo
183Herman Quirynen21:53:54
186Heart Akerson23:30:48

