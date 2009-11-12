Esquivel wins second stage
Prado and Trayter round out top three
One of La Ruta's strongest ascents was ridden nearly one and a half kilometers after the start of the stage two, a wall that took riders from 800 meters up to 1,400 meters above sea level within eight kilometers.
Top racers showed their world-class level by making the first ascent seem like a ride in the park although several elite riders paid the price of a rapid pace and a grueling push to the top. Such was the case of Ben Sonntag, when at a mere 100 meters from reaching the top of the mountain, his chain sunk within the depths of his rear cassette.
Paolo Montoya (Team Giant Italia), who was near the scene as a spectator (due to recent injury), mentioned that Sonntag was in a top-five position when the chain got jammed in the cassette. He lost over 20 minutes and got passed by more than half an entire participant list, yet he managed to make it back up into 10th position.
Costa Rica's Deiber Esquivel put in another amazing comeback from a previous hardware malfunction. After finishing in 13th on stage 1, Esquivel won stage 2, 30 seconds in front of Manuel Prado, who held onto first place in the overall standings.
Deiber is the only elite racer from team Economy-Citi-Blue. The Costa Rican Cycling Federation threatened disqualification for elite local riders who participated in La Ruta. La Ruta was considered too far toward the adventure racing side of the fence for the UCI's regulations three years ago. The disqualifications were threatened after the Costa Rican federation claimed La Ruta must pay honoraries and percentages.
Both Esquivel and Prado are riders who would be subject to sanctions yet have clearly stated that their main goal throughout the season has been to prepare for La Ruta and are willing to face penalties to represent their country and teams.
Monavie-Cannondale's Tinker Juarez was not able to finish the stage when finding himself lost on an abandoned road for over an hour. His misfortune continued with a flat tire that forced him to accept a car ride from where he was located.
"It's truly unfortunate, but these things happen," said Juarez, who will continue racing, but be unranked. Juarez was seen after the stage with his signature smile on his face, available as always for a photograph with his loyal fans.
Stage 3 awaits one of the toughest stages of the race, the climb to the Irazú and Turrialba volcanoes. The course will take racers to a height of 3,400 meters above sea level.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deiber Esquivel
|3:45:27
|2
|Manuel Prado
|0:00:31
|3
|Marc Traiter
|0:00:35
|4
|Milton Ramos
|0:05:42
|5
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:06:08
|6
|Alex Grant
|7
|Roberto Heras
|8
|Juan Ignacio Mendez
|0:22:50
|9
|Cory Wallace
|0:25:29
|10
|Benjamin Sonntag
|0:26:09
|11
|Carlos Abellan Ossenbach
|0:31:56
|12
|Bart Gillespie
|0:39:17
|13
|Alban Figueroa
|0:41:41
|14
|Luis Diego Sibaja
|0:45:44
|15
|Kris Janssens
|0:51:18
|16
|Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez
|0:51:19
|17
|Esteban Pacheco Quiros
|1:03:02
|18
|Brayan Alders
|1:03:21
|19
|Simon Tremblay
|1:06:35
|20
|Samuel De La Sotta
|1:13:26
|21
|Oscar Marin Jimenez
|1:25:30
|22
|Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez
|1:34:04
|23
|Fabricio Brenes Quiros
|1:34:35
|24
|Arnoldo Loaiza
|1:34:53
|25
|Sebastian Linares
|1:37:29
|26
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros
|1:50:22
|27
|Daniel Muñiz
|1:56:37
|28
|Eduard Hernandez Teixidor
|2:03:33
|29
|Rodrigo Herrera
|2:04:25
|30
|Sebastian Conejo
|2:10:06
|31
|Adrian Alvarado Rossi
|2:12:03
|32
|Jeffrey Collins
|2:38:04
|33
|Allan Padilla Umaña
|2:57:21
|34
|Antonio Jara Benavides
|2:57:31
|35
|Pablo Velasquez
|2:58:17
|36
|Javier Santana Bonilla
|3:01:24
|37
|Roger Herrera
|3:09:54
|38
|Heiner Mora
|3:15:44
|39
|Andres Rivera
|3:21:06
|40
|Alexis Blanco Vargas
|3:22:29
|41
|Rafael Mesen Solis
|3:33:48
|42
|Arnoldo Broutin
|3:56:12
|43
|Ibrahim Mustafa Porras
|4:08:44
|44
|Michael Powers
|4:48:08
|DNF
|Tinker Juarez
|DNF
|Felipe Castro Barquero
|DNF
|Marvin Campos
|DNF
|Douglas Offer
|DNF
|Mauricio Patiño
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louise Kobin
|4:42:34
|2
|Adriana Rojas
|0:02:18
|3
|Emma Smith
|1:15:16
|4
|Yesennia Villalta Coto
|1:40:56
|5
|Heidi Jo Clayton
|1:56:48
|6
|Patrice Vercamen
|2:10:31
|7
|Tania Radic
|2:27:45
|8
|Sarah O'byrne
|2:27:47
|9
|Caroline Cashini
|3:00:11
|10
|Butler Cricket
|3:08:11
|11
|M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal
|3:11:37
|12
|Nikane Mallea
|4:02:54
|13
|Ruth Cunningham
|4:14:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Bostrom
|3:53:05
|2
|Bingen Fernandez Bustinza
|0:20:13
|3
|Santos Corea
|0:34:09
|4
|Edgar Zumbado
|0:47:54
|5
|Ron Ellis
|0:54:57
|6
|Dax Jaikel
|0:56:08
|7
|Alexander Ramirez Vega
|0:57:53
|8
|Allen Castro Alfaro
|1:05:22
|9
|Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano
|1:07:16
|10
|Marc Seidel
|1:17:28
|11
|Marco Antonio Valverde Lara
|1:18:18
|12
|Iker Maiz
|1:22:06
|13
|Zlatko Piskulich
|1:23:15
|14
|Jose Pozuelo
|15
|Von Edwards
|1:27:14
|16
|Jose Santos Miranda
|1:27:15
|17
|Warren Ellis
|1:34:04
|18
|Matt Ohran
|1:40:14
|19
|Miguel Sanchez Perez
|1:44:59
|20
|Myron Rodriguez
|1:55:35
|21
|Miguel Navarro Moral
|1:55:55
|22
|Justin Pokrivka
|1:58:46
|23
|Carlo Mi Garcia D
|2:00:54
|24
|Jairo Garita Hernandez
|2:02:28
|25
|Orion Orca Akerson
|2:03:18
|26
|Allan Arguedas Varela
|2:04:29
|27
|Kevin Curtis
|2:05:22
|28
|Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara
|29
|Max Araya Orozco
|2:07:07
|30
|Cory Smith
|2:07:35
|31
|Adrian Solano Aguilar
|2:11:16
|32
|Eduardo Solano Saenz
|2:12:10
|33
|Alejandro Arias
|2:15:25
|34
|Jesus Rubio Garcia
|2:16:17
|35
|Svein Olaus Markestad
|2:21:40
|36
|Svein Flornes
|2:28:07
|37
|Alvaro Quesada Loria
|2:28:15
|38
|Jonathan Chester
|2:33:05
|39
|Xabier Erdaide
|2:33:16
|40
|Alejando Jose Wong Campos
|2:35:50
|41
|Armando Gonzalez Jimenez
|2:38:10
|42
|Bernardo Alfaro
|2:41:36
|43
|Alejandro Lopez Quesada
|2:56:48
|44
|Henry Molina Vargas
|2:58:09
|45
|Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo
|3:09:41
|46
|Ronald Arias
|3:24:01
|47
|Esteban Solano Moya
|3:27:32
|48
|Ed Cashin
|3:41:50
|49
|Svend Paulsen
|3:48:42
|50
|Jesper Gronnebaek
|3:48:43
|51
|Esteban Mora Cyrman
|3:51:25
|52
|Gavin Romanis
|3:57:41
|53
|Philips Pessoa
|3:59:10
|54
|Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo
|4:01:06
|55
|John Tatum
|4:05:20
|56
|Ricardo Sala
|4:18:11
|57
|Jesse Morton
|4:27:17
|58
|Alex Murray
|4:30:42
|59
|Cristian Lara Herrera
|5:09:20
|DNF
|Ronald Jimenez Rodriguez
|DNS
|Daniel Patterson
|DNS
|Matt Johnson
|DNS
|Jason Evangelista
|DNS
|Matthew Blacker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heinz Zoerweg
|3:51:35
|2
|Patrick Jansen
|0:32:05
|3
|Allan St Pierre
|0:47:44
|4
|Rune Christopher Hoydahl
|0:52:00
|5
|Carlos Arias Alvarado
|0:56:27
|6
|John Bullens
|0:59:14
|7
|Shawn Ruda
|1:07:03
|8
|Fernando Salazar Chavaria
|1:12:40
|9
|Bruce Eric Young Nearing
|1:14:38
|10
|Carlos Cardemil Vergine
|1:16:54
|11
|Randall Vargas
|12
|Ron Castia Livermore
|1:23:35
|13
|Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez
|1:28:28
|14
|Carlos Carranza Morales
|1:29:12
|15
|Per Martin Gundersen
|1:32:20
|16
|Tom De Haan
|1:37:04
|17
|Marcel Molendijk
|1:37:05
|18
|Tjeerd De Vries
|1:37:06
|19
|Francisco Alfaro Morales
|1:41:44
|20
|Carlos Elizondo Vargas
|1:44:57
|21
|Tiziano Gortan
|1:45:07
|22
|Ron Rell
|1:46:28
|23
|Federico Amador
|1:47:47
|24
|Alejandro Alvarado Castro
|25
|Patricio Javier Dias
|1:48:58
|26
|Eduardo Del Collado
|1:52:08
|27
|Dean Hill
|1:58:57
|28
|Darryl Mekechuk
|2:00:40
|29
|Ty Maynard Lang
|2:06:35
|30
|Mauricio Pasos
|2:11:15
|31
|Klaus Rubensaal
|2:11:25
|32
|Oscar Molina Solano
|2:13:40
|33
|Arnaldo Brenes Rojas
|2:14:15
|34
|Enrique Navas Pes
|2:19:20
|35
|Arcadio Ramirez
|2:25:05
|36
|Xavier Gazo German
|2:27:01
|37
|Javier Guardia Astuaa
|2:28:04
|38
|Dan Mccarthy
|2:35:16
|39
|Christopher Seavell
|2:37:07
|40
|Roman Pert
|2:37:40
|41
|Max Fishel
|2:42:31
|42
|Robert Stubbs
|2:42:44
|43
|Alejandro Baccani
|2:45:00
|44
|Michael Thiele
|2:47:47
|45
|Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez
|2:50:50
|46
|Geovanny Gomez Navarro
|2:57:29
|47
|Eduardo Uribe
|3:09:36
|48
|Federico Escalante
|49
|Kevin G Smith
|3:11:40
|50
|Mike Kopec
|3:14:25
|51
|Alejandro Hinojos
|3:16:21
|52
|Armando Dattoli
|53
|Patricio Fernandez
|3:18:44
|54
|Otto Ortiz Alvarado
|3:18:47
|55
|Rolando Lacle Zuñiga
|3:34:50
|56
|Wolfgang Bubhart
|3:40:45
|57
|Jens Kraus
|58
|Marck Burguez
|3:45:25
|59
|Luis Felipe Rojas Monge
|3:47:00
|60
|Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode
|3:50:03
|61
|Bart Linders
|3:53:45
|62
|Leonardo Garita Calvo
|3:54:10
|63
|Ron Spencer
|4:00:40
|64
|Andreas Wittmann
|4:02:29
|65
|Jeff Plank
|4:06:50
|66
|Idelfonso Alejandro Oporta Reyes
|4:34:01
|DNF
|Kyle Tompkins
|DNF
|Julio Cesar Ramirez Rojass
|DNS
|Hans Lienhart
|DNS
|Mike Daggett
|DNS
|John Fotheringham
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ole Kristian Silseth
|4:54:20
|2
|Jorge Castillo Montero
|0:30:39
|3
|Don Sissons
|0:47:40
|4
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo
|1:35:05
|5
|Amadeo Deprit
|1:52:57
|6
|Don Mahnke
|1:52:58
|7
|Cliff Richmond
|2:46:57
|8
|Mark White
|2:48:10
|9
|Jose Casla
|2:56:27
|10
|Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro
|4:03:10
|11
|Herman Quirynen
|4:28:25
|12
|Luis Uribeechevarria
|4:30:39
|13
|Juan Abasolo
|DNF
|Heart Akerson
|DNS
|Johann Kroell
|DNS
|Greg Grimes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Prado
|9:29:33
|2
|Marc Traiter
|0:06:49
|8
|Roberto Heras
|0:15:54
|5
|Jeremiah Bishop
|0:23:42
|4
|Alex Grant
|0:23:43
|6
|Deiber Esquivel
|0:36:50
|10
|Juan Ignacio Mendez
|0:56:01
|9
|Benjamin Sonntag
|1:01:16
|11
|Carlos Abellan Ossenbach
|1:15:43
|14
|Bart Gillespie
|1:18:18
|12
|Cory Wallace
|1:18:53
|15
|Alban Figueroa
|1:24:46
|19
|Luis Diego Sibaja
|1:46:55
|20
|Kris Janssens
|1:52:29
|16
|Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez
|1:52:35
|31
|Esteban Pacheco Quiros
|3:07:56
|44
|Sebastian Linares
|3:23:25
|34
|Simon Tremblay
|3:29:19
|38
|Samuel De La Sotta
|3:34:39
|41
|Oscar Marin Jimenez
|3:42:12
|57
|Arnoldo Loaiza
|3:53:49
|53
|Fabricio Brenes Quiros
|3:54:29
|52
|Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez
|4:10:11
|47
|Eduard Hernandez Teixidor
|4:12:46
|78
|Daniel Garcia Matamoros
|4:55:52
|77
|Daniel Muñiz
|5:16:04
|98
|Adrian Alvarado Rossi
|5:28:58
|93
|Rodrigo Herrera
|5:37:48
|114
|Jeffrey Collins
|6:48:07
|137
|Allan Padilla Umaña
|6:59:23
|94
|Sebastian Conejo
|7:03:02
|133
|Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez
|7:23:07
|153
|Michael Powers
|7:37:37
|135
|Antonio Jara Benavides
|7:39:41
|140
|Alexis Blanco Vargas
|7:39:57
|130
|Andres Rivera
|7:40:34
|131
|Pablo Velasquez
|7:40:41
|144
|Javier Santana Bonilla
|7:54:20
|145
|Roger Herrera
|7:55:30
|142
|Heiner Mora
|8:33:12
|155
|Rafael Mesen Solis
|8:46:19
|178
|Arnoldo Broutin
|8:53:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|23
|Adriana Rojas
|12:02:15
|26
|Louise Kobin
|12:10:28
|82
|Emma Smith / Trek
|14:47:28
|102
|Yesennia Villalta Coto
|15:34:56
|122
|Heidi Jo Clayton
|16:42:49
|147
|Sarah O'byrne
|17:42:32
|151
|Patrice Vercamen
|18:23:37
|171
|Caroline Cashini
|19:03:44
|157
|M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal
|19:05:09
|172
|Nikane Mallea
|19:25:10
|169
|Butler Cricket
|19:34:42
|164
|Ruth Cunningham
|19:47:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Benjamin Bostrom
|9:57:45
|13
|Santos Corea
|10:36:58
|17
|Edgar Zumbado
|11:13:43
|28
|Allen Castro Alfaro
|12:15:04
|25
|Alexander Ramirez Vega
|12:15:36
|24
|Dax Jaikel
|12:19:13
|33
|Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano
|12:48:32
|30
|Ron Ellis
|12:50:03
|39
|Marc Seidel
|13:15:47
|40
|Corey Scobie
|13:16:40
|43
|Jose Pozuelo
|13:17:07
|45
|Warren Ellis
|13:29:09
|58
|Marco Antonio Valverde Lara
|13:31:37
|54
|Von Edwards
|13:49:31
|60
|Jose Santos Miranda
|13:57:00
|64
|Iker Maiz
|14:04:49
|59
|Zlatko Piskulich
|14:10:09
|89
|Myron Rodriguez
|14:19:50
|73
|Miguel Navarro Moral
|14:29:10
|65
|Justin Pokrivka
|14:30:31
|69
|Carlo Mi Garcia D
|14:31:19
|75
|Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara
|14:34:47
|71
|Chris Wieczorek
|14:37:49
|76
|Orion Orca Akerson
|14:49:57
|125
|Bingen Fernandez Bustinza
|14:53:00
|90
|Cory Smith
|14:56:20
|80
|Allan Arguedas Varela
|14:59:52
|88
|Eduardo Solano Saenz
|15:01:23
|79
|Jairo Garita Hernandez
|15:13:37
|126
|Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo
|15:18:49
|92
|Adrian Solano Aguilar
|15:35:50
|99
|Svein Olaus Markestad
|15:37:19
|103
|Armando Gonzalez Jimenez
|15:41:40
|101
|Kevin Curtis
|15:42:17
|104
|Max Araya Orozco
|15:44:02
|84
|Alejandro Arias
|15:52:02
|106
|Alejando Jose Wong Campos
|15:54:52
|109
|Alvaro Quesada Loria
|15:55:55
|105
|Xavier Gazo German
|16:01:11
|115
|Jonathan Chester
|16:07:00
|117
|Xabier Erdaide
|16:07:16
|108
|Bernardo Alfaro
|16:08:43
|116
|Henry Molina Vargas
|16:10:29
|120
|Jesus Rubio Garcia
|16:20:44
|123
|Svein Flornes
|16:24:08
|124
|Ronald Arias
|16:34:15
|132
|Esteban Solano Moya
|16:39:52
|127
|Alejandro Lopez Quesada
|16:44:01
|146
|Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo
|17:56:37
|167
|Ed Cashin
|18:56:02
|161
|Esteban Mora Cyrman
|19:04:52
|168
|Philips Pessoa
|19:08:23
|165
|John Tatum
|19:30:24
|175
|Svend Paulsen
|19:44:41
|176
|Jesper Gronnebaek
|19:44:42
|177
|Alex Murray
|19:48:36
|173
|Ricardo Sala
|20:00:17
|181
|Jesse Morton
|20:10:07
|179
|Cristian Lara Herrera
|20:32:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Heinz Zoerweg
|9:35:11
|18
|Rune Christopher Hoydahl
|11:21:40
|21
|John Bullens
|11:44:02
|22
|Allan St Pierre
|11:54:14
|29
|Alejandro Alvarado Castro
|12:00:18
|27
|Carlos Arias Alvarado
|12:17:38
|35
|Randall Vargas
|12:29:21
|32
|Bruce Eric Young Nearing
|12:40:37
|37
|Fernando Salazar Chavaria
|13:04:33
|42
|Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez
|13:22:48
|48
|Shawn Ruda
|13:33:17
|55
|Francisco Alfaro Morales
|13:34:32
|49
|Tom De Haan
|13:35:46
|50
|Marcel Molendijk
|13:35:48
|51
|Tjeerd De Vries
|13:35:49
|63
|Carlos Cardemil Vergine
|13:41:43
|56
|Dean Hill
|13:42:19
|70
|Carlos Carranza Morales
|13:54:27
|61
|Per Martin Gundersen
|13:58:07
|67
|Ron Castia Livermore
|13:59:39
|68
|Patricio Javier Dias
|14:28:15
|66
|Carlos Elizondo Vargas
|14:30:28
|81
|Ron Rell
|14:33:34
|72
|Federico Amador
|14:34:20
|74
|Tiziano Gortan
|14:55:55
|87
|Oscar Molina Solano
|15:01:23
|85
|Klaus Rubensaal
|15:04:11
|96
|Mauricio Pasos
|15:11:34
|83
|Darryl Mekechuk
|15:15:15
|97
|Arnaldo Brenes Rojas
|15:16:17
|100
|Arcadio Ramirez
|15:20:18
|86
|Eduardo Del Collado
|15:21:22
|95
|Ty Maynard Lang
|15:26:30
|91
|Enrique Navas Pes
|15:49:25
|113
|Max Fishel
|15:53:20
|111
|Javier Guardia Astuaa
|16:03:11
|118
|Geovanny Gomez Navarro
|16:14:42
|110
|Robert Stubbs
|16:22:25
|112
|Eduardo Uribe
|16:23:58
|143
|Alejandro Baccani
|16:34:55
|121
|Dan Mccarthy
|16:51:06
|119
|Mike Kopec
|17:00:00
|134
|Otto Ortiz Alvarado
|17:24:16
|138
|Christopher Seavell
|17:25:19
|129
|Kevin G Smith
|17:33:50
|136
|Michael Thiele
|17:50:21
|154
|Rolando Lacle Zuñiga
|17:56:46
|141
|Federico Escalante
|18:02:48
|128
|Armando Dattoli
|18:11:22
|152
|Alejandro Hinojos
|148
|Wolfgang Bubhart
|18:18:31
|150
|Patricio Fernandez
|18:33:32
|163
|Luis Felipe Rojas Monge
|18:56:13
|162
|Leonardo Garita Calvo
|19:02:46
|160
|Andreas Wittmann
|19:11:06
|158
|Bart Linders
|19:15:52
|159
|Ron Spencer
|19:25:29
|170
|Jeff Plank
|19:40:43
|174
|Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode
|19:44:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|36
|Ole Kristian Silseth
|13:05:15
|46
|Jorge Castillo Montero
|13:11:08
|62
|Don Sissons
|13:35:59
|107
|Alejandro Rojas Carazo
|15:43:58
|139
|Amadeo Deprit
|17:29:26
|149
|Cliff Richmond
|18:10:01
|156
|Don Mahnke
|18:26:26
|166
|Mark White
|19:26:29
|180
|Jose Casla
|19:42:31
|182
|Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro
|20:55:47
|184
|Luis Uribeechevarria
|21:37:56
|185
|Juan Abasolo
|183
|Herman Quirynen
|21:53:54
|186
|Heart Akerson
|23:30:48
