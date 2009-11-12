Image 1 of 13 Stage 2 - Racers climb from 800 to 1800 meters above sea level within eight kilometers. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 2 of 13 Two riders climb in the Escazú Mountains (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 3 of 13 Riders have a hard time making it up the steep hill. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 4 of 13 Children at local schools cheer the racers along the route during stage 2. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 5 of 13 MonaVie Cannondale leads out the stage 2 sprint. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 6 of 13 Alex Grant at the end of the stage. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 7 of 13 Jeremiah Bishop at the end of the stage. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 8 of 13 Race leader Manuel Prado (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 9 of 13 A Specialized rider after stage 2. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 10 of 13 Deiber Esquivel talks to the press after winning the stage. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 11 of 13 Stage winner Louis Kobin (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 12 of 13 Dax Heikel rode an amazing race today. (Image credit: La Ruta) Image 13 of 13 Matt Ohran (Image credit: La Ruta)

One of La Ruta's strongest ascents was ridden nearly one and a half kilometers after the start of the stage two, a wall that took riders from 800 meters up to 1,400 meters above sea level within eight kilometers.

Top racers showed their world-class level by making the first ascent seem like a ride in the park although several elite riders paid the price of a rapid pace and a grueling push to the top. Such was the case of Ben Sonntag, when at a mere 100 meters from reaching the top of the mountain, his chain sunk within the depths of his rear cassette.

Paolo Montoya (Team Giant Italia), who was near the scene as a spectator (due to recent injury), mentioned that Sonntag was in a top-five position when the chain got jammed in the cassette. He lost over 20 minutes and got passed by more than half an entire participant list, yet he managed to make it back up into 10th position.

Costa Rica's Deiber Esquivel put in another amazing comeback from a previous hardware malfunction. After finishing in 13th on stage 1, Esquivel won stage 2, 30 seconds in front of Manuel Prado, who held onto first place in the overall standings.

Deiber is the only elite racer from team Economy-Citi-Blue. The Costa Rican Cycling Federation threatened disqualification for elite local riders who participated in La Ruta. La Ruta was considered too far toward the adventure racing side of the fence for the UCI's regulations three years ago. The disqualifications were threatened after the Costa Rican federation claimed La Ruta must pay honoraries and percentages.

Both Esquivel and Prado are riders who would be subject to sanctions yet have clearly stated that their main goal throughout the season has been to prepare for La Ruta and are willing to face penalties to represent their country and teams.

Monavie-Cannondale's Tinker Juarez was not able to finish the stage when finding himself lost on an abandoned road for over an hour. His misfortune continued with a flat tire that forced him to accept a car ride from where he was located.

"It's truly unfortunate, but these things happen," said Juarez, who will continue racing, but be unranked. Juarez was seen after the stage with his signature smile on his face, available as always for a photograph with his loyal fans.

Stage 3 awaits one of the toughest stages of the race, the climb to the Irazú and Turrialba volcanoes. The course will take racers to a height of 3,400 meters above sea level.

Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Deiber Esquivel 3:45:27 2 Manuel Prado 0:00:31 3 Marc Traiter 0:00:35 4 Milton Ramos 0:05:42 5 Jeremiah Bishop 0:06:08 6 Alex Grant 7 Roberto Heras 8 Juan Ignacio Mendez 0:22:50 9 Cory Wallace 0:25:29 10 Benjamin Sonntag 0:26:09 11 Carlos Abellan Ossenbach 0:31:56 12 Bart Gillespie 0:39:17 13 Alban Figueroa 0:41:41 14 Luis Diego Sibaja 0:45:44 15 Kris Janssens 0:51:18 16 Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez 0:51:19 17 Esteban Pacheco Quiros 1:03:02 18 Brayan Alders 1:03:21 19 Simon Tremblay 1:06:35 20 Samuel De La Sotta 1:13:26 21 Oscar Marin Jimenez 1:25:30 22 Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez 1:34:04 23 Fabricio Brenes Quiros 1:34:35 24 Arnoldo Loaiza 1:34:53 25 Sebastian Linares 1:37:29 26 Daniel Garcia Matamoros 1:50:22 27 Daniel Muñiz 1:56:37 28 Eduard Hernandez Teixidor 2:03:33 29 Rodrigo Herrera 2:04:25 30 Sebastian Conejo 2:10:06 31 Adrian Alvarado Rossi 2:12:03 32 Jeffrey Collins 2:38:04 33 Allan Padilla Umaña 2:57:21 34 Antonio Jara Benavides 2:57:31 35 Pablo Velasquez 2:58:17 36 Javier Santana Bonilla 3:01:24 37 Roger Herrera 3:09:54 38 Heiner Mora 3:15:44 39 Andres Rivera 3:21:06 40 Alexis Blanco Vargas 3:22:29 41 Rafael Mesen Solis 3:33:48 42 Arnoldo Broutin 3:56:12 43 Ibrahim Mustafa Porras 4:08:44 44 Michael Powers 4:48:08 DNF Tinker Juarez DNF Felipe Castro Barquero DNF Marvin Campos DNF Douglas Offer DNF Mauricio Patiño

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louise Kobin 4:42:34 2 Adriana Rojas 0:02:18 3 Emma Smith 1:15:16 4 Yesennia Villalta Coto 1:40:56 5 Heidi Jo Clayton 1:56:48 6 Patrice Vercamen 2:10:31 7 Tania Radic 2:27:45 8 Sarah O'byrne 2:27:47 9 Caroline Cashini 3:00:11 10 Butler Cricket 3:08:11 11 M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal 3:11:37 12 Nikane Mallea 4:02:54 13 Ruth Cunningham 4:14:06

Men's Master A # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Bostrom 3:53:05 2 Bingen Fernandez Bustinza 0:20:13 3 Santos Corea 0:34:09 4 Edgar Zumbado 0:47:54 5 Ron Ellis 0:54:57 6 Dax Jaikel 0:56:08 7 Alexander Ramirez Vega 0:57:53 8 Allen Castro Alfaro 1:05:22 9 Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano 1:07:16 10 Marc Seidel 1:17:28 11 Marco Antonio Valverde Lara 1:18:18 12 Iker Maiz 1:22:06 13 Zlatko Piskulich 1:23:15 14 Jose Pozuelo 15 Von Edwards 1:27:14 16 Jose Santos Miranda 1:27:15 17 Warren Ellis 1:34:04 18 Matt Ohran 1:40:14 19 Miguel Sanchez Perez 1:44:59 20 Myron Rodriguez 1:55:35 21 Miguel Navarro Moral 1:55:55 22 Justin Pokrivka 1:58:46 23 Carlo Mi Garcia D 2:00:54 24 Jairo Garita Hernandez 2:02:28 25 Orion Orca Akerson 2:03:18 26 Allan Arguedas Varela 2:04:29 27 Kevin Curtis 2:05:22 28 Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara 29 Max Araya Orozco 2:07:07 30 Cory Smith 2:07:35 31 Adrian Solano Aguilar 2:11:16 32 Eduardo Solano Saenz 2:12:10 33 Alejandro Arias 2:15:25 34 Jesus Rubio Garcia 2:16:17 35 Svein Olaus Markestad 2:21:40 36 Svein Flornes 2:28:07 37 Alvaro Quesada Loria 2:28:15 38 Jonathan Chester 2:33:05 39 Xabier Erdaide 2:33:16 40 Alejando Jose Wong Campos 2:35:50 41 Armando Gonzalez Jimenez 2:38:10 42 Bernardo Alfaro 2:41:36 43 Alejandro Lopez Quesada 2:56:48 44 Henry Molina Vargas 2:58:09 45 Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo 3:09:41 46 Ronald Arias 3:24:01 47 Esteban Solano Moya 3:27:32 48 Ed Cashin 3:41:50 49 Svend Paulsen 3:48:42 50 Jesper Gronnebaek 3:48:43 51 Esteban Mora Cyrman 3:51:25 52 Gavin Romanis 3:57:41 53 Philips Pessoa 3:59:10 54 Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo 4:01:06 55 John Tatum 4:05:20 56 Ricardo Sala 4:18:11 57 Jesse Morton 4:27:17 58 Alex Murray 4:30:42 59 Cristian Lara Herrera 5:09:20 DNF Ronald Jimenez Rodriguez DNS Daniel Patterson DNS Matt Johnson DNS Jason Evangelista DNS Matthew Blacker

Men's Master B # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heinz Zoerweg 3:51:35 2 Patrick Jansen 0:32:05 3 Allan St Pierre 0:47:44 4 Rune Christopher Hoydahl 0:52:00 5 Carlos Arias Alvarado 0:56:27 6 John Bullens 0:59:14 7 Shawn Ruda 1:07:03 8 Fernando Salazar Chavaria 1:12:40 9 Bruce Eric Young Nearing 1:14:38 10 Carlos Cardemil Vergine 1:16:54 11 Randall Vargas 12 Ron Castia Livermore 1:23:35 13 Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez 1:28:28 14 Carlos Carranza Morales 1:29:12 15 Per Martin Gundersen 1:32:20 16 Tom De Haan 1:37:04 17 Marcel Molendijk 1:37:05 18 Tjeerd De Vries 1:37:06 19 Francisco Alfaro Morales 1:41:44 20 Carlos Elizondo Vargas 1:44:57 21 Tiziano Gortan 1:45:07 22 Ron Rell 1:46:28 23 Federico Amador 1:47:47 24 Alejandro Alvarado Castro 25 Patricio Javier Dias 1:48:58 26 Eduardo Del Collado 1:52:08 27 Dean Hill 1:58:57 28 Darryl Mekechuk 2:00:40 29 Ty Maynard Lang 2:06:35 30 Mauricio Pasos 2:11:15 31 Klaus Rubensaal 2:11:25 32 Oscar Molina Solano 2:13:40 33 Arnaldo Brenes Rojas 2:14:15 34 Enrique Navas Pes 2:19:20 35 Arcadio Ramirez 2:25:05 36 Xavier Gazo German 2:27:01 37 Javier Guardia Astuaa 2:28:04 38 Dan Mccarthy 2:35:16 39 Christopher Seavell 2:37:07 40 Roman Pert 2:37:40 41 Max Fishel 2:42:31 42 Robert Stubbs 2:42:44 43 Alejandro Baccani 2:45:00 44 Michael Thiele 2:47:47 45 Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez 2:50:50 46 Geovanny Gomez Navarro 2:57:29 47 Eduardo Uribe 3:09:36 48 Federico Escalante 49 Kevin G Smith 3:11:40 50 Mike Kopec 3:14:25 51 Alejandro Hinojos 3:16:21 52 Armando Dattoli 53 Patricio Fernandez 3:18:44 54 Otto Ortiz Alvarado 3:18:47 55 Rolando Lacle Zuñiga 3:34:50 56 Wolfgang Bubhart 3:40:45 57 Jens Kraus 58 Marck Burguez 3:45:25 59 Luis Felipe Rojas Monge 3:47:00 60 Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode 3:50:03 61 Bart Linders 3:53:45 62 Leonardo Garita Calvo 3:54:10 63 Ron Spencer 4:00:40 64 Andreas Wittmann 4:02:29 65 Jeff Plank 4:06:50 66 Idelfonso Alejandro Oporta Reyes 4:34:01 DNF Kyle Tompkins DNF Julio Cesar Ramirez Rojass DNS Hans Lienhart DNS Mike Daggett DNS John Fotheringham

Veterans # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ole Kristian Silseth 4:54:20 2 Jorge Castillo Montero 0:30:39 3 Don Sissons 0:47:40 4 Alejandro Rojas Carazo 1:35:05 5 Amadeo Deprit 1:52:57 6 Don Mahnke 1:52:58 7 Cliff Richmond 2:46:57 8 Mark White 2:48:10 9 Jose Casla 2:56:27 10 Oscar Roberto Sanabria Garro 4:03:10 11 Herman Quirynen 4:28:25 12 Luis Uribeechevarria 4:30:39 13 Juan Abasolo DNF Heart Akerson DNS Johann Kroell DNS Greg Grimes

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Prado 9:29:33 2 Marc Traiter 0:06:49 8 Roberto Heras 0:15:54 5 Jeremiah Bishop 0:23:42 4 Alex Grant 0:23:43 6 Deiber Esquivel 0:36:50 10 Juan Ignacio Mendez 0:56:01 9 Benjamin Sonntag 1:01:16 11 Carlos Abellan Ossenbach 1:15:43 14 Bart Gillespie 1:18:18 12 Cory Wallace 1:18:53 15 Alban Figueroa 1:24:46 19 Luis Diego Sibaja 1:46:55 20 Kris Janssens 1:52:29 16 Alfredo Acosta Gonzalez 1:52:35 31 Esteban Pacheco Quiros 3:07:56 44 Sebastian Linares 3:23:25 34 Simon Tremblay 3:29:19 38 Samuel De La Sotta 3:34:39 41 Oscar Marin Jimenez 3:42:12 57 Arnoldo Loaiza 3:53:49 53 Fabricio Brenes Quiros 3:54:29 52 Jorge Eduardo Garcia Gomez 4:10:11 47 Eduard Hernandez Teixidor 4:12:46 78 Daniel Garcia Matamoros 4:55:52 77 Daniel Muñiz 5:16:04 98 Adrian Alvarado Rossi 5:28:58 93 Rodrigo Herrera 5:37:48 114 Jeffrey Collins 6:48:07 137 Allan Padilla Umaña 6:59:23 94 Sebastian Conejo 7:03:02 133 Luis Andres Valverde Ramirez 7:23:07 153 Michael Powers 7:37:37 135 Antonio Jara Benavides 7:39:41 140 Alexis Blanco Vargas 7:39:57 130 Andres Rivera 7:40:34 131 Pablo Velasquez 7:40:41 144 Javier Santana Bonilla 7:54:20 145 Roger Herrera 7:55:30 142 Heiner Mora 8:33:12 155 Rafael Mesen Solis 8:46:19 178 Arnoldo Broutin 8:53:34

Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 23 Adriana Rojas 12:02:15 26 Louise Kobin 12:10:28 82 Emma Smith / Trek 14:47:28 102 Yesennia Villalta Coto 15:34:56 122 Heidi Jo Clayton 16:42:49 147 Sarah O'byrne 17:42:32 151 Patrice Vercamen 18:23:37 171 Caroline Cashini 19:03:44 157 M. Gabriela Porras Madrigal 19:05:09 172 Nikane Mallea 19:25:10 169 Butler Cricket 19:34:42 164 Ruth Cunningham 19:47:13

Master A general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Benjamin Bostrom 9:57:45 13 Santos Corea 10:36:58 17 Edgar Zumbado 11:13:43 28 Allen Castro Alfaro 12:15:04 25 Alexander Ramirez Vega 12:15:36 24 Dax Jaikel 12:19:13 33 Juan Carlos Marin Valenciano 12:48:32 30 Ron Ellis 12:50:03 39 Marc Seidel 13:15:47 40 Corey Scobie 13:16:40 43 Jose Pozuelo 13:17:07 45 Warren Ellis 13:29:09 58 Marco Antonio Valverde Lara 13:31:37 54 Von Edwards 13:49:31 60 Jose Santos Miranda 13:57:00 64 Iker Maiz 14:04:49 59 Zlatko Piskulich 14:10:09 89 Myron Rodriguez 14:19:50 73 Miguel Navarro Moral 14:29:10 65 Justin Pokrivka 14:30:31 69 Carlo Mi Garcia D 14:31:19 75 Mauricio Gonzalo Guglielmetti Vergara 14:34:47 71 Chris Wieczorek 14:37:49 76 Orion Orca Akerson 14:49:57 125 Bingen Fernandez Bustinza 14:53:00 90 Cory Smith 14:56:20 80 Allan Arguedas Varela 14:59:52 88 Eduardo Solano Saenz 15:01:23 79 Jairo Garita Hernandez 15:13:37 126 Jorge Adrian Solis Castillo 15:18:49 92 Adrian Solano Aguilar 15:35:50 99 Svein Olaus Markestad 15:37:19 103 Armando Gonzalez Jimenez 15:41:40 101 Kevin Curtis 15:42:17 104 Max Araya Orozco 15:44:02 84 Alejandro Arias 15:52:02 106 Alejando Jose Wong Campos 15:54:52 109 Alvaro Quesada Loria 15:55:55 105 Xavier Gazo German 16:01:11 115 Jonathan Chester 16:07:00 117 Xabier Erdaide 16:07:16 108 Bernardo Alfaro 16:08:43 116 Henry Molina Vargas 16:10:29 120 Jesus Rubio Garcia 16:20:44 123 Svein Flornes 16:24:08 124 Ronald Arias 16:34:15 132 Esteban Solano Moya 16:39:52 127 Alejandro Lopez Quesada 16:44:01 146 Leonardo Rodriguez Castillo 17:56:37 167 Ed Cashin 18:56:02 161 Esteban Mora Cyrman 19:04:52 168 Philips Pessoa 19:08:23 165 John Tatum 19:30:24 175 Svend Paulsen 19:44:41 176 Jesper Gronnebaek 19:44:42 177 Alex Murray 19:48:36 173 Ricardo Sala 20:00:17 181 Jesse Morton 20:10:07 179 Cristian Lara Herrera 20:32:50

Master B General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Heinz Zoerweg 9:35:11 18 Rune Christopher Hoydahl 11:21:40 21 John Bullens 11:44:02 22 Allan St Pierre 11:54:14 29 Alejandro Alvarado Castro 12:00:18 27 Carlos Arias Alvarado 12:17:38 35 Randall Vargas 12:29:21 32 Bruce Eric Young Nearing 12:40:37 37 Fernando Salazar Chavaria 13:04:33 42 Juan Carlos Apilluelo Fernandez 13:22:48 48 Shawn Ruda 13:33:17 55 Francisco Alfaro Morales 13:34:32 49 Tom De Haan 13:35:46 50 Marcel Molendijk 13:35:48 51 Tjeerd De Vries 13:35:49 63 Carlos Cardemil Vergine 13:41:43 56 Dean Hill 13:42:19 70 Carlos Carranza Morales 13:54:27 61 Per Martin Gundersen 13:58:07 67 Ron Castia Livermore 13:59:39 68 Patricio Javier Dias 14:28:15 66 Carlos Elizondo Vargas 14:30:28 81 Ron Rell 14:33:34 72 Federico Amador 14:34:20 74 Tiziano Gortan 14:55:55 87 Oscar Molina Solano 15:01:23 85 Klaus Rubensaal 15:04:11 96 Mauricio Pasos 15:11:34 83 Darryl Mekechuk 15:15:15 97 Arnaldo Brenes Rojas 15:16:17 100 Arcadio Ramirez 15:20:18 86 Eduardo Del Collado 15:21:22 95 Ty Maynard Lang 15:26:30 91 Enrique Navas Pes 15:49:25 113 Max Fishel 15:53:20 111 Javier Guardia Astuaa 16:03:11 118 Geovanny Gomez Navarro 16:14:42 110 Robert Stubbs 16:22:25 112 Eduardo Uribe 16:23:58 143 Alejandro Baccani 16:34:55 121 Dan Mccarthy 16:51:06 119 Mike Kopec 17:00:00 134 Otto Ortiz Alvarado 17:24:16 138 Christopher Seavell 17:25:19 129 Kevin G Smith 17:33:50 136 Michael Thiele 17:50:21 154 Rolando Lacle Zuñiga 17:56:46 141 Federico Escalante 18:02:48 128 Armando Dattoli 18:11:22 152 Alejandro Hinojos 148 Wolfgang Bubhart 18:18:31 150 Patricio Fernandez 18:33:32 163 Luis Felipe Rojas Monge 18:56:13 162 Leonardo Garita Calvo 19:02:46 160 Andreas Wittmann 19:11:06 158 Bart Linders 19:15:52 159 Ron Spencer 19:25:29 170 Jeff Plank 19:40:43 174 Jakob Gronnebaek Rhode 19:44:32