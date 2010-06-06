Trending

Teutenberg captures fourth Liberty Classic title

Evans and Cliff-Ryan settle for podium spots

Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) smiles before the start

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) near the front of the bunch on the climb up the wall.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) rides along the bunch.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Erinne Willock (Webcor) launches an attack with two laps to go.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The women's field passes along Kelly Drive.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The women hit the wall for the first time.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Katherine Mattis (Webcor) launches an attack on the field.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Ina Teutenberg prepares to fly!

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Ruth Corset (TIBCO) sits at the front of the field.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Philly, in all it's glory.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Bagpipes? That's funky...

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) powers up the climb.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Jeannie Longo sits comfortably in the peloton.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
The field stays together early in the race.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Ina Teutenberg talks with French veteran Jeannie Longo, who went on to finish 15th.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) reflects on another win in Philly.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
The Liberty Classic podium (l-r): Theresa Cliff-Ryan, Ina Teutenberg and Shelley Evans.

(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) captures her fourth Liberty Classic win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women's field makes its final ascent of Lemon Hill.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) won the dash to the finish line and captured a convincing fourth victory at the 16th annual Liberty Classic held in Philadelphia on Sunday. The German National Champion won the prestigious stateside event on three previous occasions; 2005, 2007 and 2009.

“It was a really close and I’m happy with this win,” Teutenberg said. “I think my favorite win was the one in 2005 because I had always rode it when it was a World Cup previously and I was always on the winning team. Winning it myself in 2005 was really special.”

Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) put in a surprise attack with 300 metres to go and caught Teutenberg off guard in the final sprint. However Teutenberg wound up her sprint in pursuit of the escapee and caught her with 20 metres to spare. Evans hung on for second place ahead of Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) in third.

“I jumped too early and that’s the bottom line, I needed more patience in the sprint,” Evans said. “I had Lauren Tamayo with me all the way to the end. But I followed my instincts and so many times that has happened to me on the road and I haven’t followed my instincts. I am very happy with the way that the team rode. I’m disappointed that I could not deliver for them today but this is an experience that I will learn from. Every time I make these mistakes I become a better rider. I walk away today having learnt something.”

Sprinters dig deep over Manayunk

Some 120 women lined Benjamin Franklin Parkway to watch the three parade laps of the Pro men’s TD Bank International Cycling Championships, 15 minutes prior to the start of their own Liberty Classic, a 92 km road race that used to boast World Cup status. The race started with lap of Logan Circle and shot out to Kelly Drive for the first of four laps of a fast 23km circuit that included the steep, 800-metre ascent over Manayunk Avenue, commonly known as The Wall.

A front group of 22 riders made it over the fourth and final climb up Manayunk Ave and over a second, smaller ascent over Lemon Hill. They rounded Logan Circle anxiously awaiting the field sprint down the wide-open Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Teutenberg took advantage of having two remaining HTC-Columbia teammates; Kim Anderson and Evelyn Stevens to control the action.

“I felt pretty good and on the last lap I thought the women were really going to go for it but I think that everyone was feeling the heat today,” Teutenberg said. “It seems like we went into the hill and even the mountain riders hit the wall. I think everyone was too hot. Other sprinters made it over the climb really well. I always had the other sprinters with me. That is why we didn’t ride it that hard to the finish because a lot of the sprinters were still there.”

Evans keyed off her lead-out woman Lauren Tamayo and jumped into a gusty headwind with 300 meters to go, leaving the remaining sprinters scrambling to catch her before the finish line. Other strong sprinters left in the field included Teutenberg, Cliff-Ryan, Brooke Miller (Tibco), Trixi Worrack (Norris Cycling Team), Kirsty Broun (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
and Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation). Teutenberg got it. Just.

“As soon as we made it over the last climb up Manayunk all the sprinters were looking around and checking out which other sprinters were left in that front group,” Cliff-Ryan said. “It was hard and I was hurting really bad and I think that blew my confidence going into the sprint. I should have had a little bit more confidence but that is racing. Congratulations
to Ina for winning today.”

Australia conquers The Wall; Canadians make the breaks

Canadian time trialist, Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil) was the first rider to gain any significant time ahead of the peloton when she attacked at the start of the second lap. The effort earned her a 50 second advantage and the breakaway looked to be promising. As the soloist reached the base of Manayunk Ave her gap was reduced to a mere10 seconds and she was caught half way up The Wall.

Australian Road National Champion, Ruth Corset (Tibco) solidified the Queen of The Wall competition by capturing full points in all but one of the eight QOM hotspots offered; four on the steep Manayunk Wall and an additional four on the lesser Lemon Hill.

“It was the team’s goal to go for the QOMs and them work for Brooke [Miller] in the end,” Corset said. “I came to this race in good form from all the racing that we have been doing in Europe. I love the climbs and wanted to go after the jersey. Each QOM was quite hard but I felt really good today.”

Corset climbed her way onto the US professional cycling circuit last year racing for the Jazz Apple team. She quickly became noticed as one of the most talented climbers in the peloton and sign on with the US-based UCI Tibco squad.

The over heated and some-what unmotivated peloton rounded Manayunk Wall intact on each lap, twice catching breakaway riders on the steep road. Corset took advantage of the lull in the peloton to capture all four QOM points on offer with competition coming from riders Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12), Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia), Jeannie Longo (Team Colleen) and Katheryn Mattis (Webcor-Builders).

Another Canadian, Erinne Willock (Webcor-Builders) forced the second significant breakaway of the day through Strawberry Mansion on the third lap. Willock’s gap increased to one minute as she rode over Lemon Hill and through the start-finish line with one lap to go. Willock was also caught on the final climb up Manayunk Wall by a front group of 22 riders that formed over the climb.

Sinead Miller (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) captured the events Best Young Rider’s Miji Reoch presented by Fuji award. The 19-year old all rounder finished in the second group, one and half minutes behind the lead group of 22 that finished in a bunch sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia2:31:39
2Shelly Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
4Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling Team
6Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
7Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
8Carla Swart (RSA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
9Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
10Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
11Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
12Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
13Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
14Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
15Jeannie Longo (Fra) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
16Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
17Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
18Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
19Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
20Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC-Columbia
21Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia
22Kirsty Broun (Aus) Verducci Breakaway Racing
23Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling Team0:01:25
24Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
25Sinead Miller (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
26Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling Team
27Kate Veronneau (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR
28Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus
29Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
30Veronique Bilodeau (Can) Equipe Cascades - ABC Cycles
31Ainhoa Perez (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
32Alex Carle (Aus) Verducci Breakaway Racing
33Oliva Dillon (Irl) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
34Mary Zider (USA) Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil
35Roy Émilie (Can) Equipe du Quebec
36Myriam Gaudreault (Can) Equipe du Quebec
37Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
38Melissa Sanborn (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling
39Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Verducci Breakaway Racing
40Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW Bianchi
41Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
42Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
43Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
44Sally Annis (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
45Janel Holcomb (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus
46Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
47Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
48Kathryn Donovan (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus
49Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC-Columbia
50Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling Team
51Carrie Cartmill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:02:01
52Kacey Manderfield (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR0:02:11
53Amy Dearden (Can) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
54Genevieve Whitson (NZl) MVP Healthcare Cycling
55Jane Despas (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling
56Patricia Buerkle (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis
57Angela Mcglure (Aus) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
58Melanie Meyers (USA) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
59Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
60Krystal Jeffs (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
61Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:02:16
62Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 120:02:33
63Elle Anderson (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental0:03:04
64Jen Rasmusson (USA) Team Kenda
65Julie Bellerose (Can) Equipe Cascades - ABC Cycles0:03:11
66Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW Bianchi
67Cyr Johanne (Can) Equipe du Quebec
68Lemieux Audrey (Can) Equipe du Quebec0:03:22
69Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC-Columbia
70Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
71Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:07:22
72Erin Silliman (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis0:07:31
73Andrea Luebbe (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR
74Kristine Church (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR
75Sarah Iepson (USA) CAWES Cycling
76Mary Costelloe (Irl) Verducci Breakaway Racing
77Arley Kemmerer (USA) CAWES Cycling
78Natalie Stoll (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling
79Julie Kuliecza (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis
80Thea Parent (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR
DNFBianca Purath (Ger) Noris Cycling Team
DNFCinthia Lehner (USA) BMW Bianchi
DNFLauren Shirock (USA) BMW Bianchi
DNFRachael Warner (USA) BMW Bianchi
DNFSonja Evers (USA) CAWES Cycling
DNFAlaina Gurski (USA) CAWES Cycling
DNFMichelle Hart (USA) CAWES Cycling
DNFJennifer Tetrick (USA) CAWES Cycling
DNFKatherine Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
DNFLex Albrecht (Can) Equipe Cascades - ABC Cycles
DNFVirginie Gauthier (Can) Equipe Cascades - ABC Cycles
DNFEvelyne Gagnon (Can) Equipe du Quebec
DNFLenore Pipes (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis
DNFAmanda Watson (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis
DNFSara Zeigler (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis
DNFBianca Grecu (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR
DNFSarah Caravella (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling
DNFLenore Imhof (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling
DNFSusanne Delaney (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
DNFSamantha Dery (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
DNFNatalie Dumont (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
DNFClara Kelly (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
DNFEvie Boswell (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
DNFKirsten Davis (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
DNFDana Martin (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
DNFNicole Vincent (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
DNFArielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus
DNFRebecca Jones (GBr) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus
DNFErica Zaveta (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus
DNFValerie Crete (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil
DNFMoriah Macgregor (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil
DNFKyla Rollinson (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil
DNFKathryn Bertine SKN Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
DNFElizabeth Witwer (USA) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
DNFJennifer Greenberg (USA) Team Kenda
DNFSilke Wunderwald (Ger) Team Kenda
DNFAnne Guzman (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
DNFTricia Carnilla (USA) Verducci Breakaway Racing
DNFJessie Maclean (Aus) Verducci Breakaway Racing

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top5pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 123
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top5pts
2Jeannie Longo (Fra) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo3
3Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top5pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 123
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top5pts
2Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders3
3Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team1

KOM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top5pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 123
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia1

KOM 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders5pts
2Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top3
3Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC-Columbia1

KOM 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top10pts
2Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team6
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia2

KOM 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top10pts
2Jeannie Longo (Fra) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo6
3Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top48pts
2Jeannie Longo (Fra) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo9
3Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 129
4Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team6
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia5
6Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders5
7Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders3
8Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation2
9Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top1
10Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC-Columbia1
11Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sinead Miller (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 122:33:04
2Elle Anderson (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental0:01:39

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1TIBCO - To The Top7:34:57
2Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
3HTC-Columbia
4Team Vera Bradley Foundation
5Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
6Webcor Builders
7Team Kenda0:02:11
8Noris Cycling Team0:02:50
9Verducci Breakaway Racing
10Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus0:04:15
11Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo0:04:22
12Team Nanoblur-Gears0:04:51
13MVP Healthcare Cycling0:05:47
14Equipe du Quebec0:06:01
15HumanZoom p/b PBR0:11:07
16Fruit 66/Artemis0:17:13

