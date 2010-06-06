Teutenberg captures fourth Liberty Classic title
Evans and Cliff-Ryan settle for podium spots
Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) won the dash to the finish line and captured a convincing fourth victory at the 16th annual Liberty Classic held in Philadelphia on Sunday. The German National Champion won the prestigious stateside event on three previous occasions; 2005, 2007 and 2009.
“It was a really close and I’m happy with this win,” Teutenberg said. “I think my favorite win was the one in 2005 because I had always rode it when it was a World Cup previously and I was always on the winning team. Winning it myself in 2005 was really special.”
Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) put in a surprise attack with 300 metres to go and caught Teutenberg off guard in the final sprint. However Teutenberg wound up her sprint in pursuit of the escapee and caught her with 20 metres to spare. Evans hung on for second place ahead of Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) in third.
“I jumped too early and that’s the bottom line, I needed more patience in the sprint,” Evans said. “I had Lauren Tamayo with me all the way to the end. But I followed my instincts and so many times that has happened to me on the road and I haven’t followed my instincts. I am very happy with the way that the team rode. I’m disappointed that I could not deliver for them today but this is an experience that I will learn from. Every time I make these mistakes I become a better rider. I walk away today having learnt something.”
Sprinters dig deep over Manayunk
Some 120 women lined Benjamin Franklin Parkway to watch the three parade laps of the Pro men’s TD Bank International Cycling Championships, 15 minutes prior to the start of their own Liberty Classic, a 92 km road race that used to boast World Cup status. The race started with lap of Logan Circle and shot out to Kelly Drive for the first of four laps of a fast 23km circuit that included the steep, 800-metre ascent over Manayunk Avenue, commonly known as The Wall.
A front group of 22 riders made it over the fourth and final climb up Manayunk Ave and over a second, smaller ascent over Lemon Hill. They rounded Logan Circle anxiously awaiting the field sprint down the wide-open Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Teutenberg took advantage of having two remaining HTC-Columbia teammates; Kim Anderson and Evelyn Stevens to control the action.
“I felt pretty good and on the last lap I thought the women were really going to go for it but I think that everyone was feeling the heat today,” Teutenberg said. “It seems like we went into the hill and even the mountain riders hit the wall. I think everyone was too hot. Other sprinters made it over the climb really well. I always had the other sprinters with me. That is why we didn’t ride it that hard to the finish because a lot of the sprinters were still there.”
Evans keyed off her lead-out woman Lauren Tamayo and jumped into a gusty headwind with 300 meters to go, leaving the remaining sprinters scrambling to catch her before the finish line. Other strong sprinters left in the field included Teutenberg, Cliff-Ryan, Brooke Miller (Tibco), Trixi Worrack (Norris Cycling Team), Kirsty Broun (Verducci Breakaway Racing)
and Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation). Teutenberg got it. Just.
“As soon as we made it over the last climb up Manayunk all the sprinters were looking around and checking out which other sprinters were left in that front group,” Cliff-Ryan said. “It was hard and I was hurting really bad and I think that blew my confidence going into the sprint. I should have had a little bit more confidence but that is racing. Congratulations
to Ina for winning today.”
Australia conquers The Wall; Canadians make the breaks
Canadian time trialist, Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil) was the first rider to gain any significant time ahead of the peloton when she attacked at the start of the second lap. The effort earned her a 50 second advantage and the breakaway looked to be promising. As the soloist reached the base of Manayunk Ave her gap was reduced to a mere10 seconds and she was caught half way up The Wall.
Australian Road National Champion, Ruth Corset (Tibco) solidified the Queen of The Wall competition by capturing full points in all but one of the eight QOM hotspots offered; four on the steep Manayunk Wall and an additional four on the lesser Lemon Hill.
“It was the team’s goal to go for the QOMs and them work for Brooke [Miller] in the end,” Corset said. “I came to this race in good form from all the racing that we have been doing in Europe. I love the climbs and wanted to go after the jersey. Each QOM was quite hard but I felt really good today.”
Corset climbed her way onto the US professional cycling circuit last year racing for the Jazz Apple team. She quickly became noticed as one of the most talented climbers in the peloton and sign on with the US-based UCI Tibco squad.
The over heated and some-what unmotivated peloton rounded Manayunk Wall intact on each lap, twice catching breakaway riders on the steep road. Corset took advantage of the lull in the peloton to capture all four QOM points on offer with competition coming from riders Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12), Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia), Jeannie Longo (Team Colleen) and Katheryn Mattis (Webcor-Builders).
Another Canadian, Erinne Willock (Webcor-Builders) forced the second significant breakaway of the day through Strawberry Mansion on the third lap. Willock’s gap increased to one minute as she rode over Lemon Hill and through the start-finish line with one lap to go. Willock was also caught on the final climb up Manayunk Wall by a front group of 22 riders that formed over the climb.
Sinead Miller (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) captured the events Best Young Rider’s Miji Reoch presented by Fuji award. The 19-year old all rounder finished in the second group, one and half minutes behind the lead group of 22 that finished in a bunch sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia
|2:31:39
|2
|Shelly Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
|3
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling Team
|6
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|7
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|8
|Carla Swart (RSA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|9
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|10
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|11
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
|12
|Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|13
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
|14
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Jeannie Longo (Fra) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
|16
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|17
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
|18
|Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
|19
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|20
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC-Columbia
|21
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia
|22
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Verducci Breakaway Racing
|23
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|24
|Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|25
|Sinead Miller (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
|26
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling Team
|27
|Kate Veronneau (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR
|28
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus
|29
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|30
|Veronique Bilodeau (Can) Equipe Cascades - ABC Cycles
|31
|Ainhoa Perez (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
|32
|Alex Carle (Aus) Verducci Breakaway Racing
|33
|Oliva Dillon (Irl) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
|34
|Mary Zider (USA) Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil
|35
|Roy Émilie (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|36
|Myriam Gaudreault (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|37
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|38
|Melissa Sanborn (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling
|39
|Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Verducci Breakaway Racing
|40
|Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW Bianchi
|41
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|42
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|44
|Sally Annis (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|45
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus
|46
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|47
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|48
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus
|49
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC-Columbia
|50
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling Team
|51
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:02:01
|52
|Kacey Manderfield (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR
|0:02:11
|53
|Amy Dearden (Can) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
|54
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) MVP Healthcare Cycling
|55
|Jane Despas (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling
|56
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis
|57
|Angela Mcglure (Aus) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
|58
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
|59
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|60
|Krystal Jeffs (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|61
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|62
|Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
|0:02:33
|63
|Elle Anderson (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|0:03:04
|64
|Jen Rasmusson (USA) Team Kenda
|65
|Julie Bellerose (Can) Equipe Cascades - ABC Cycles
|0:03:11
|66
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW Bianchi
|67
|Cyr Johanne (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|68
|Lemieux Audrey (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|0:03:22
|69
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC-Columbia
|70
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:07:22
|72
|Erin Silliman (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis
|0:07:31
|73
|Andrea Luebbe (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR
|74
|Kristine Church (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR
|75
|Sarah Iepson (USA) CAWES Cycling
|76
|Mary Costelloe (Irl) Verducci Breakaway Racing
|77
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) CAWES Cycling
|78
|Natalie Stoll (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling
|79
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis
|80
|Thea Parent (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR
|DNF
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Noris Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW Bianchi
|DNF
|Lauren Shirock (USA) BMW Bianchi
|DNF
|Rachael Warner (USA) BMW Bianchi
|DNF
|Sonja Evers (USA) CAWES Cycling
|DNF
|Alaina Gurski (USA) CAWES Cycling
|DNF
|Michelle Hart (USA) CAWES Cycling
|DNF
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) CAWES Cycling
|DNF
|Katherine Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Equipe Cascades - ABC Cycles
|DNF
|Virginie Gauthier (Can) Equipe Cascades - ABC Cycles
|DNF
|Evelyne Gagnon (Can) Equipe du Quebec
|DNF
|Lenore Pipes (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis
|DNF
|Amanda Watson (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis
|DNF
|Sara Zeigler (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis
|DNF
|Bianca Grecu (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR
|DNF
|Sarah Caravella (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling
|DNF
|Lenore Imhof (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling
|DNF
|Susanne Delaney (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|DNF
|Samantha Dery (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|DNF
|Natalie Dumont (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|DNF
|Clara Kelly (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|DNF
|Evie Boswell (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
|DNF
|Kirsten Davis (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
|DNF
|Dana Martin (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
|DNF
|Nicole Vincent (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
|DNF
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus
|DNF
|Rebecca Jones (GBr) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus
|DNF
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus
|DNF
|Valerie Crete (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil
|DNF
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil
|DNF
|Kyla Rollinson (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil
|DNF
|Kathryn Bertine SKN Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
|DNF
|Elizabeth Witwer (USA) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
|DNF
|Jennifer Greenberg (USA) Team Kenda
|DNF
|Silke Wunderwald (Ger) Team Kenda
|DNF
|Anne Guzman (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|DNF
|Tricia Carnilla (USA) Verducci Breakaway Racing
|DNF
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Verducci Breakaway Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|5
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
|3
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|5
|pts
|2
|Jeannie Longo (Fra) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
|3
|3
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|5
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
|3
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|5
|pts
|2
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|3
|3
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|5
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
|3
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|3
|3
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC-Columbia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|10
|pts
|2
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|10
|pts
|2
|Jeannie Longo (Fra) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
|6
|3
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|48
|pts
|2
|Jeannie Longo (Fra) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
|9
|3
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
|9
|4
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia
|5
|6
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|5
|7
|Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|3
|8
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|2
|9
|Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|1
|10
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC-Columbia
|1
|11
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sinead Miller (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
|2:33:04
|2
|Elle Anderson (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental
|0:01:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|TIBCO - To The Top
|7:34:57
|2
|Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12
|3
|HTC-Columbia
|4
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|5
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|6
|Webcor Builders
|7
|Team Kenda
|0:02:11
|8
|Noris Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|9
|Verducci Breakaway Racing
|10
|Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus
|0:04:15
|11
|Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo
|0:04:22
|12
|Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:04:51
|13
|MVP Healthcare Cycling
|0:05:47
|14
|Equipe du Quebec
|0:06:01
|15
|HumanZoom p/b PBR
|0:11:07
|16
|Fruit 66/Artemis
|0:17:13
