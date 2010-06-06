Image 1 of 19 Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) smiles before the start (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 19 Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) near the front of the bunch on the climb up the wall. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 19 Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) rides along the bunch. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 19 Erinne Willock (Webcor) launches an attack with two laps to go. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 19 The women's field passes along Kelly Drive. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 19 The women hit the wall for the first time. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 19 Katherine Mattis (Webcor) launches an attack on the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 19 Ina Teutenberg prepares to fly! (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 9 of 19 Ruth Corset (TIBCO) sits at the front of the field. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 10 of 19 Philly, in all it's glory. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 11 of 19 Bagpipes? That's funky... (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 12 of 19 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) powers up the climb. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 13 of 19 Jeannie Longo sits comfortably in the peloton. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 14 of 19 The field stays together early in the race. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 15 of 19 Ina Teutenberg talks with French veteran Jeannie Longo, who went on to finish 15th. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 16 of 19 Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) reflects on another win in Philly. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 17 of 19 The Liberty Classic podium (l-r): Theresa Cliff-Ryan, Ina Teutenberg and Shelley Evans. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 18 of 19 Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) captures her fourth Liberty Classic win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 19 The women's field makes its final ascent of Lemon Hill. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) won the dash to the finish line and captured a convincing fourth victory at the 16th annual Liberty Classic held in Philadelphia on Sunday. The German National Champion won the prestigious stateside event on three previous occasions; 2005, 2007 and 2009.

“It was a really close and I’m happy with this win,” Teutenberg said. “I think my favorite win was the one in 2005 because I had always rode it when it was a World Cup previously and I was always on the winning team. Winning it myself in 2005 was really special.”

Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) put in a surprise attack with 300 metres to go and caught Teutenberg off guard in the final sprint. However Teutenberg wound up her sprint in pursuit of the escapee and caught her with 20 metres to spare. Evans hung on for second place ahead of Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) in third.

“I jumped too early and that’s the bottom line, I needed more patience in the sprint,” Evans said. “I had Lauren Tamayo with me all the way to the end. But I followed my instincts and so many times that has happened to me on the road and I haven’t followed my instincts. I am very happy with the way that the team rode. I’m disappointed that I could not deliver for them today but this is an experience that I will learn from. Every time I make these mistakes I become a better rider. I walk away today having learnt something.”

Sprinters dig deep over Manayunk

Some 120 women lined Benjamin Franklin Parkway to watch the three parade laps of the Pro men’s TD Bank International Cycling Championships, 15 minutes prior to the start of their own Liberty Classic, a 92 km road race that used to boast World Cup status. The race started with lap of Logan Circle and shot out to Kelly Drive for the first of four laps of a fast 23km circuit that included the steep, 800-metre ascent over Manayunk Avenue, commonly known as The Wall.

A front group of 22 riders made it over the fourth and final climb up Manayunk Ave and over a second, smaller ascent over Lemon Hill. They rounded Logan Circle anxiously awaiting the field sprint down the wide-open Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Teutenberg took advantage of having two remaining HTC-Columbia teammates; Kim Anderson and Evelyn Stevens to control the action.

“I felt pretty good and on the last lap I thought the women were really going to go for it but I think that everyone was feeling the heat today,” Teutenberg said. “It seems like we went into the hill and even the mountain riders hit the wall. I think everyone was too hot. Other sprinters made it over the climb really well. I always had the other sprinters with me. That is why we didn’t ride it that hard to the finish because a lot of the sprinters were still there.”

Evans keyed off her lead-out woman Lauren Tamayo and jumped into a gusty headwind with 300 meters to go, leaving the remaining sprinters scrambling to catch her before the finish line. Other strong sprinters left in the field included Teutenberg, Cliff-Ryan, Brooke Miller (Tibco), Trixi Worrack (Norris Cycling Team), Kirsty Broun (Verducci Breakaway Racing)

and Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation). Teutenberg got it. Just.

“As soon as we made it over the last climb up Manayunk all the sprinters were looking around and checking out which other sprinters were left in that front group,” Cliff-Ryan said. “It was hard and I was hurting really bad and I think that blew my confidence going into the sprint. I should have had a little bit more confidence but that is racing. Congratulations

to Ina for winning today.”

Australia conquers The Wall; Canadians make the breaks

Canadian time trialist, Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil) was the first rider to gain any significant time ahead of the peloton when she attacked at the start of the second lap. The effort earned her a 50 second advantage and the breakaway looked to be promising. As the soloist reached the base of Manayunk Ave her gap was reduced to a mere10 seconds and she was caught half way up The Wall.

Australian Road National Champion, Ruth Corset (Tibco) solidified the Queen of The Wall competition by capturing full points in all but one of the eight QOM hotspots offered; four on the steep Manayunk Wall and an additional four on the lesser Lemon Hill.

“It was the team’s goal to go for the QOMs and them work for Brooke [Miller] in the end,” Corset said. “I came to this race in good form from all the racing that we have been doing in Europe. I love the climbs and wanted to go after the jersey. Each QOM was quite hard but I felt really good today.”

Corset climbed her way onto the US professional cycling circuit last year racing for the Jazz Apple team. She quickly became noticed as one of the most talented climbers in the peloton and sign on with the US-based UCI Tibco squad.

The over heated and some-what unmotivated peloton rounded Manayunk Wall intact on each lap, twice catching breakaway riders on the steep road. Corset took advantage of the lull in the peloton to capture all four QOM points on offer with competition coming from riders Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12), Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia), Jeannie Longo (Team Colleen) and Katheryn Mattis (Webcor-Builders).

Another Canadian, Erinne Willock (Webcor-Builders) forced the second significant breakaway of the day through Strawberry Mansion on the third lap. Willock’s gap increased to one minute as she rode over Lemon Hill and through the start-finish line with one lap to go. Willock was also caught on the final climb up Manayunk Wall by a front group of 22 riders that formed over the climb.

Sinead Miller (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) captured the events Best Young Rider’s Miji Reoch presented by Fuji award. The 19-year old all rounder finished in the second group, one and half minutes behind the lead group of 22 that finished in a bunch sprint.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia 2:31:39 2 Shelly Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12 3 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 4 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling Team 6 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 7 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 8 Carla Swart (RSA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 9 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top 10 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 11 Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12 12 Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 13 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 14 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 15 Jeannie Longo (Fra) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo 16 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 17 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12 18 Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders 19 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 20 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC-Columbia 21 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia 22 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Verducci Breakaway Racing 23 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling Team 0:01:25 24 Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 25 Sinead Miller (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12 26 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling Team 27 Kate Veronneau (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR 28 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus 29 Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 30 Veronique Bilodeau (Can) Equipe Cascades - ABC Cycles 31 Ainhoa Perez (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing 32 Alex Carle (Aus) Verducci Breakaway Racing 33 Oliva Dillon (Irl) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12 34 Mary Zider (USA) Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil 35 Roy Émilie (Can) Equipe du Quebec 36 Myriam Gaudreault (Can) Equipe du Quebec 37 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 38 Melissa Sanborn (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling 39 Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Verducci Breakaway Racing 40 Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW Bianchi 41 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 42 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 43 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 44 Sally Annis (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental 45 Janel Holcomb (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus 46 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 47 Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 48 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus 49 Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC-Columbia 50 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling Team 51 Carrie Cartmill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:02:01 52 Kacey Manderfield (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR 0:02:11 53 Amy Dearden (Can) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo 54 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) MVP Healthcare Cycling 55 Jane Despas (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling 56 Patricia Buerkle (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis 57 Angela Mcglure (Aus) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo 58 Melanie Meyers (USA) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo 59 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 60 Krystal Jeffs (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 61 Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:02:16 62 Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12 0:02:33 63 Elle Anderson (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental 0:03:04 64 Jen Rasmusson (USA) Team Kenda 65 Julie Bellerose (Can) Equipe Cascades - ABC Cycles 0:03:11 66 Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW Bianchi 67 Cyr Johanne (Can) Equipe du Quebec 68 Lemieux Audrey (Can) Equipe du Quebec 0:03:22 69 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC-Columbia 70 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 71 Rebecca Much (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 0:07:22 72 Erin Silliman (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis 0:07:31 73 Andrea Luebbe (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR 74 Kristine Church (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR 75 Sarah Iepson (USA) CAWES Cycling 76 Mary Costelloe (Irl) Verducci Breakaway Racing 77 Arley Kemmerer (USA) CAWES Cycling 78 Natalie Stoll (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling 79 Julie Kuliecza (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis 80 Thea Parent (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR DNF Bianca Purath (Ger) Noris Cycling Team DNF Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW Bianchi DNF Lauren Shirock (USA) BMW Bianchi DNF Rachael Warner (USA) BMW Bianchi DNF Sonja Evers (USA) CAWES Cycling DNF Alaina Gurski (USA) CAWES Cycling DNF Michelle Hart (USA) CAWES Cycling DNF Jennifer Tetrick (USA) CAWES Cycling DNF Katherine Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team DNF Lex Albrecht (Can) Equipe Cascades - ABC Cycles DNF Virginie Gauthier (Can) Equipe Cascades - ABC Cycles DNF Evelyne Gagnon (Can) Equipe du Quebec DNF Lenore Pipes (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis DNF Amanda Watson (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis DNF Sara Zeigler (USA) Fruit 66/Artemis DNF Bianca Grecu (USA) HumanZoom p/b PBR DNF Sarah Caravella (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling DNF Lenore Imhof (USA) MVP Healthcare Cycling DNF Susanne Delaney (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental DNF Samantha Dery (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental DNF Natalie Dumont (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental DNF Clara Kelly (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental DNF Evie Boswell (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing DNF Kirsten Davis (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing DNF Dana Martin (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing DNF Nicole Vincent (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing DNF Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus DNF Rebecca Jones (GBr) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus DNF Erica Zaveta (USA) Specialized D4W p/b Bicycle Haus DNF Valerie Crete (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil DNF Moriah Macgregor (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil DNF Kyla Rollinson (Can) Specialized Mazda Samson Conseil DNF Kathryn Bertine SKN Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo DNF Elizabeth Witwer (USA) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo DNF Jennifer Greenberg (USA) Team Kenda DNF Silke Wunderwald (Ger) Team Kenda DNF Anne Guzman (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears DNF Tricia Carnilla (USA) Verducci Breakaway Racing DNF Jessie Maclean (Aus) Verducci Breakaway Racing

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 5 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12 3 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 5 pts 2 Jeannie Longo (Fra) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo 3 3 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 5 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12 3 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia 1

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 5 pts 2 Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 3 3 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 1

KOM 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 5 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12 3 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia 1

KOM 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 5 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 3 3 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC-Columbia 1

KOM 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 10 pts 2 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia 2

KOM 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 10 pts 2 Jeannie Longo (Fra) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo 6 3 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top 48 pts 2 Jeannie Longo (Fra) Team Colleen p/b Summit Velo 9 3 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12 9 4 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 6 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC-Columbia 5 6 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 5 7 Katheryn Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 3 8 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 2 9 Brooke Miller (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 1 10 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC-Columbia 1 11 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sinead Miller (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12 2:33:04 2 Elle Anderson (USA) NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental 0:01:39