Liberty Classic past winners

Champions from 1996 to 2010

Past winners
2010Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC-Columbia
2009Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Columbia-Highroad
2008Chantal Beltman (Ned) Team High Road - Women
2007Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) T-Mobile
2006Regina Schleicher (Ger) Nuernberger
2005Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) T-Mobile
2004Petra Rossner (Ger) Nürnberger
2003Lyne Bessette (Can) Saturn Cycling Team
2002Petra Rossner (Ger) Saturn Cycling Team
2001Petra Rossner (Ger) Saturn Cycling Team
2000Petra Rossner (Ger) Saturn Cycling Team
1999Petra Rossner (Ger) German National Team
1998Petra Rossner (Ger)
1997Clara Hughes (Can)
1996Petra Rossner (Ger)

