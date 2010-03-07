Trending

Image 1 of 76

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 2 of 76

The jersey wearers line-up for the last stage

The jersey wearers line-up for the last stage
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 3 of 76

Rujano is all smiles

Rujano is all smiles
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 4 of 76

Rujano under the Petronas towers

Rujano under the Petronas towers
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 5 of 76

The Langkawi bunch on the final day

The Langkawi bunch on the final day
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 6 of 76

Stuart Shaw (Drapac-Porsche) takes the sprint in style

Stuart Shaw (Drapac-Porsche) takes the sprint in style
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 7 of 76

Tabriz Petrochemical Team again

Tabriz Petrochemical Team again
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 8 of 76

Tabriz Petrochemical Team was best team

Tabriz Petrochemical Team was best team
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 9 of 76

(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 10 of 76

Peter McDonald (Drapac-Porsche) won the climber's jersey

Peter McDonald (Drapac-Porsche) won the climber's jersey
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 11 of 76

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) was best Asian rider

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) was best Asian rider
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 12 of 76

Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) wins the 2010 Tour de Langkawi

Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) wins the 2010 Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 13 of 76

The final 2010 Tour de Langkawi jersey winners

The final 2010 Tour de Langkawi jersey winners
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 14 of 76

Look into my eyes

Look into my eyes
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 15 of 76

The Dragons also celebrated the end of the race

The Dragons also celebrated the end of the race
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 16 of 76

Look at that back wheel!

Look at that back wheel!
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 17 of 76

It was hot and humid out there

It was hot and humid out there
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 18 of 76

Photogprahers captured every moment of the winner's ceremony

Photogprahers captured every moment of the winner's ceremony
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 19 of 76

Peter McDonald (Drapac-Porsche) shows his best climber's prize

Peter McDonald (Drapac-Porsche) shows his best climber's prize
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 20 of 76

Tabriz Petrochemical was best team

Tabriz Petrochemical was best team
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) from Australia ponders the final stage of the tour with the King of the Mountains jersey still up for grabs.

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) from Australia ponders the final stage of the tour with the King of the Mountains jersey still up for grabs.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Australian teams Drapac Porsche (red) and Jayco Skins get together for a chat prior to the final stage start in Kuala Kubu Baru.

Australian teams Drapac Porsche (red) and Jayco Skins get together for a chat prior to the final stage start in Kuala Kubu Baru.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) powers to the line to win the first Proton Intermediate Sprint Point of the final stage.

Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) powers to the line to win the first Proton Intermediate Sprint Point of the final stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies) from the USA drives a leading quartet towards the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on the final stage.

Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies) from the USA drives a leading quartet towards the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on the final stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
The leaders have plenty of room on the road as opposed to the traffic on the other side.

The leaders have plenty of room on the road as opposed to the traffic on the other side.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Gridlock: The peloton head towards Kuala Lumpur as traffic on the freeways comes to a standstill.

Gridlock: The peloton head towards Kuala Lumpur as traffic on the freeways comes to a standstill.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
A Malaysian scooter army was hot on our heels after we stopped for a photo opportunity on the freeway into Kuala Lumpur.

A Malaysian scooter army was hot on our heels after we stopped for a photo opportunity on the freeway into Kuala Lumpur.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 28 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Huge crowds lined the streets as the peloton sped into Kuala Lumpur.

Huge crowds lined the streets as the peloton sped into Kuala Lumpur.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 29 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) takes out the final stage in Kuala Lumpur as Kelly Benefit Strategies' Alex Candelario (right) strikes trouble in the sprint to the line.

Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) takes out the final stage in Kuala Lumpur as Kelly Benefit Strategies' Alex Candelario (right) strikes trouble in the sprint to the line.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 30 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) from Australia book-ended the sprints on the final day and capped off a great tour for the Australian teams.

Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) from Australia book-ended the sprints on the final day and capped off a great tour for the Australian teams.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 31 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Jobs done now time for a shower: ISD-Neri's Ruslan Pydgornyy from the Ukraine cools down after the final stage into Kuala Lumpur.

Jobs done now time for a shower: ISD-Neri's Ruslan Pydgornyy from the Ukraine cools down after the final stage into Kuala Lumpur.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 32 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
The final stage podium (l-r): Rene Haselbacher (3rd,Vorarlberg-Corratec), Stuart Shaw (1st,Drapac Porsche), and Vidal Celis (2nd,Footon-Servetto).

The final stage podium (l-r): Rene Haselbacher (3rd,Vorarlberg-Corratec), Stuart Shaw (1st,Drapac Porsche), and Vidal Celis (2nd,Footon-Servetto).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 33 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Hyo Suk Gong (Seoul Cycling) won the jersey for the best placed Asian rider overall on the tour.

Hyo Suk Gong (Seoul Cycling) won the jersey for the best placed Asian rider overall on the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 34 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Australian Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) won the jersey of the Genting King of the Mountains competition.

Australian Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) won the jersey of the Genting King of the Mountains competition.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 35 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Anuar Manan (centre) of the Geumsan Ginseng Asia team took out the sprint points competition of the tour.

Anuar Manan (centre) of the Geumsan Ginseng Asia team took out the sprint points competition of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 36 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Tour winner Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) from Venezuala accepts his trophy on the podium in Kuala Lumpur.

Tour winner Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) from Venezuala accepts his trophy on the podium in Kuala Lumpur.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 37 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
The final GC podium (l-r): Hossein Askari (3rd, Tabriz Petro Chemical Cycling), Jose Rujano (1st,ISD-Neri), and Hyo Suk Gong (2nd,Seoul Cycling).

The final GC podium (l-r): Hossein Askari (3rd, Tabriz Petro Chemical Cycling), Jose Rujano (1st,ISD-Neri), and Hyo Suk Gong (2nd,Seoul Cycling).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 38 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
The team of ISD-Neri relax before the start of the final stage in Kuala Kubu Baru.

The team of ISD-Neri relax before the start of the final stage in Kuala Kubu Baru.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 39 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
You beauty: Race winner Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) gives the thumbs-up to the Tour de Langkawi.

You beauty: Race winner Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) gives the thumbs-up to the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 40 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
The Marco Polo Cycling team pose for a photo in Kuala Kubu Baru.

The Marco Polo Cycling team pose for a photo in Kuala Kubu Baru.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 41 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Japanese sprinter Taiji Nishitani shows his sprinting style prior to the start of the final stage in Kuala Kubu Baru.

Japanese sprinter Taiji Nishitani shows his sprinting style prior to the start of the final stage in Kuala Kubu Baru.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 42 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
The peloton make their way towards Kuala Lumpur as traffic on the freeway going out is at a standstill.

The peloton make their way towards Kuala Lumpur as traffic on the freeway going out is at a standstill.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 43 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
A Malaysian police solo makes sure the scooter army stay behind the race, and us, as the tour heads into Kuala Lumpur.

A Malaysian police solo makes sure the scooter army stay behind the race, and us, as the tour heads into Kuala Lumpur.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 44 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
The peloton head into Kuala Lumpur with KLCC towers in the background.

The peloton head into Kuala Lumpur with KLCC towers in the background.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 45 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
The peloton pass underneath a B.U.M Equipment banner in Kuala Lumpur. B.U.M Equipment is a Malaysian clothes range.

The peloton pass underneath a B.U.M Equipment banner in Kuala Lumpur. B.U.M Equipment is a Malaysian clothes range.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 46 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Drapac Porsche teammates Peter McDonald (left) and Stuart Shaw celebrate their achievements on the 2010 Tour de Langkawi.

Drapac Porsche teammates Peter McDonald (left) and Stuart Shaw celebrate their achievements on the 2010 Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 47 of 76

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
The team from Footon-Servetto finished third overall on the GC in the teams competition.

The team from Footon-Servetto finished third overall on the GC in the teams competition.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 48 of 76

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
RM. Krishnasamy, from Kuala Kubu Baru Malaysia, shows off his acrobatic skills before the start of stage 7.

RM. Krishnasamy, from Kuala Kubu Baru Malaysia, shows off his acrobatic skills before the start of stage 7.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 49 of 76

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Tuan Haji Abdul Ghani bin Saleh, Pengarah Pembangunan Persekutuan Negeri Selangor, prepare to wave the flag to start stage 7.

Tuan Haji Abdul Ghani bin Saleh, Pengarah Pembangunan Persekutuan Negeri Selangor, prepare to wave the flag to start stage 7.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 50 of 76

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) greets his fans prior to the start of stage 7.

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) greets his fans prior to the start of stage 7.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 51 of 76

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
A Barongsai show at the stage 7 start line in Kuala Kubu Baru.

A Barongsai show at the stage 7 start line in Kuala Kubu Baru.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 52 of 76

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Lachlan Norris (Drapac Porsche Cycling Team) gets a new front wheel at km 15.

Lachlan Norris (Drapac Porsche Cycling Team) gets a new front wheel at km 15.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 53 of 76

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Jose Rujano (ISD - Neri) leads the peleton with 3 more laps before finish.

Jose Rujano (ISD - Neri) leads the peleton with 3 more laps before finish.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 54 of 76

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD - Neri) seeks relief from the heat.

Dmytro Grabovskyy (ISD - Neri) seeks relief from the heat.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 55 of 76

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Peter McDonald (left) and Stuart Shaw (right) from Drapac Porsche Cycling Team.

Peter McDonald (left) and Stuart Shaw (right) from Drapac Porsche Cycling Team.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 56 of 76

Riders passed a "duku" fruit shop at km 45.

Riders passed a "duku" fruit shop at km 45.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 57 of 76

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) looks disappointed with his result in the final stage.

Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) looks disappointed with his result in the final stage.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 58 of 76

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Fans with Malaysian flags show their support for the race.

Fans with Malaysian flags show their support for the race.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 59 of 76

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Footon - Servetto Team finished 3rd in the team classification.

Footon - Servetto Team finished 3rd in the team classification.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 60 of 76

Ho Se Yong drying his jersey and shoes.

Ho Se Yong drying his jersey and shoes.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 61 of 76

ISD - Neri finished 2nd on team classification.

ISD - Neri finished 2nd on team classification.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 62 of 76

(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche - polka dot jersey), Jose Rujano (ISD - Neri - yellow jersey), Anuar Manan (

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche - polka dot jersey), Jose Rujano (ISD - Neri - yellow jersey), Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia - green jersey), Hyo Suk Gong (Seoul Cycling Team - blue jersey)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 63 of 76

Race leader Jose Rujano (ISD Neri) before the start of stage 7 at Kuala Kubu Baru.

Race leader Jose Rujano (ISD Neri) before the start of stage 7 at Kuala Kubu Baru.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 64 of 76

The peloton is 15km into the final stage.

The peloton is 15km into the final stage.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 65 of 76

The Tour de Langkawi peloton at km 60.

The Tour de Langkawi peloton at km 60.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 66 of 76

Riders pass by lush tropical vegetation.

Riders pass by lush tropical vegetation.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 67 of 76

Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies) leads the peloton.

Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies) leads the peloton.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 68 of 76

Christoff Van Heerden (South Africa National Team) attacked with Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical Iran) two laps before the finish.

Christoff Van Heerden (South Africa National Team) attacked with Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical Iran) two laps before the finish.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 69 of 76

Stage 7 winner Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche Cycling Team)

Stage 7 winner Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche Cycling Team)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 70 of 76

Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling won the team classification.

Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling won the team classification.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 71 of 76

Riders at Taman Tanjak, 5km after the start of stage 7.

Riders at Taman Tanjak, 5km after the start of stage 7.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 72 of 76

Johnnie Walker (Footon-Servetto) gets a new rear wheel.

Johnnie Walker (Footon-Servetto) gets a new rear wheel.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 73 of 76

The peloton passes the Petronas towers.

The peloton passes the Petronas towers.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 74 of 76

Overall winner Jose Rujano (ISD - Neri) with his trophy.

Overall winner Jose Rujano (ISD - Neri) with his trophy.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 75 of 76

A truck broke down on the course.

A truck broke down on the course.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 76 of 76

Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche Cycling Team) wins the final stage of the Tour de Langkawi.

Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche Cycling Team) wins the final stage of the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)

Malaysia saved its hottest day till last in this year's Tour de Langkawi, although two men seemingly not feeling the heat were ISD-Neri's José Rujano and Stuart Shaw.

The 2005 runner up went one better and could savour his overall victory in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, while Shaw scored another Australian victory - this time for Drapac-Porsche.

Having won yesterday's penultimate stage to Genting, the Venezuelan climber was again protected by his teammates inside the peloton as Australian rider Shaw finished the best of that bunch to take out the sprint and end Drapac-Porsche's race on a massive high.

The 32-year-old from Canberra recently had an appendisectomy and had 11 weeks off the bike. In his first race for five months he added a stage win to the mountains classification won by Peter McDonald courtesy of his points haul in the first KOM of the day. It was a finish to savour for the Australian team, the riders of which have featured throughout the week.

Some days the legs just feel right, and Shaw proved that's the case on a day when he spent the 133km stage doing domestique duties. It also shows that the team workers can get the accolades in front of the cameras, too.

"I came over here just to help the guys, getting water bottles... even today with 15km to go I was getting water bottles and helping Peter for the King of the Mountains and that sort of stuff," said Shaw afterwards. "I was trying to help Aldiq up to the front then I lost him somewhere and I got good position for the sprint - I was feeling alright so I thought I'd have a bit of a crack at it.

"Sprinting is something I do alright and I surprisingly felt good and comfortable. For me, a lot of it is just getting the position and because it's kind of crazy coming into the finish. I was strong enough to move up into a good position and with about 150 [metres] to go I knew I was going to have a chance to sprint," he continued.

Shaw is one of the most enthusiastic members of the Australian squad, and rode today's sprint with the confidence of a man who has won in Europe; he won last year's edition of the Tour de Gironde in France and made today's sprint look easy, given his earlier 'waterboy' duties.

"I know if I get near the end of a sprint, there aren't many guys who are going to beat me. I was happy with it - it's a good day for Drapac-Porsche."

Time to celebrate in the capital

Rujano was the overwhelming favourite as the 15th Tour de Langkawi began on Monday in Kota Bharu and he lived up to every expectation by taking the race by the scruff of the neck in the final 15km of yesterday's stage to Genting. There's buzz around his name as the Giro d'Italia approaches.

He explained that the Malaysian event was still a good early-season hitout in preparation for the Giro, despite the lack of more renowned climbers and big teams. "This year the rhythm of the race was pretty high because many riders were in good condition and the Asian riders are improving, getting better legs year after year.

"The team did great work for me and I'm very happy with the condition I have now and I have two months to go before the Giro d'Italia."

Rujano went into today's stage also in a position to take both mountains and overall clasifications, although as he admitted after the finish, it was the latter that held obvious appeal. "The most important thing for me was to win the yellow jersey - I tried on the KOM but on mountains that are only 100 metres long it isn't for me, therefore I couldn't keep the polka dot jersey. I've kept the yellow - that's the one I wanted," he said.

As for the winner of the mountains jersey - Peter McDonald - today's result is the culmination of a race where he's arguably been the most active rider on general classification throughout the event. "It's been a long week - there were lots of little climbs to take a point here and one there," he explained.

"Yesterday I was a bit disappointed; I missed out on a few opportunities leading up to the big climb, and then finished fourth up Genting but needed one more point to have the jersey. Today it worked out alright - my team did a good job to lead me out for the climb and we were very aggressive in the corners leading up to the ascent and we were able to take the points from that sprint," added McDonald.

The loudest cheer was saved for the winner of the sprint classification, the green jersey won by local boy Anuar Manan, who proved the most consistent fast man throughout the week despite Australian rider Michael Matthews actually winning more stages than the Malaysian.

He had signalled his intentions during yesterday's press conference - that he would try to win the final stage in the capital. It didn't stop the breakaway hopefuls however, as several escape groups formed in the latter kilometres of the day.

None were successful and the expected bunch gallop eventuated, albeit in a confused finale. "ISD and Footon attacked with two kilometres to go, so that dictated the sprint," explained Shaw. "No one really wanted to ride but Aisan came to the front and went pretty hard and I had 10th position; I was pretty happy with my position.

"Just as the race came together I had to keep riding out of the wind and moving myself up - I had a good enough position and then the Kelly [Benefit Strategies] guys went pretty hard at about 400m to go and I had about fifth wheel until 150m to go... when I sprinted I was just lucky I had the best legs."

Malaysia's first stage winner in the event and the sprint classification champion was obviously jubilant, despite being tired from a week of toil, every day spent accumulating points towards the jersey, much in the vein of McDonald's aforementioned endeavours.

"This is a very good result; I've got the green jersey and I've made it happen throughout all the race. I won one stage and now the green jersey... I'm very happy."

Full Results
1Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling3:01:00
2Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
3René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
5Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
6Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
7Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
9Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
10Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
11Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
12Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
13Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
15Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
16Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
17Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
18Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
19Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
20Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
21Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
22Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
23Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
24Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team
25Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
26Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
27Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
28Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
29Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
30Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
31Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
32Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
33Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
34Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
35Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
36Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
37Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
38Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
39Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
40Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
41Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
42Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
43Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
44José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
45Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
46Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
47Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
48Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
49Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
50Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
51Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
52Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
53Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
54Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
55Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
56Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
57Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
58Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
59Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:00:22
60Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team0:00:23
61Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:28
62Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team0:00:36
63Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
64Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team0:00:40
65Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:42
66Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:46
67David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:48
68Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran0:00:49
69Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:51
70Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
71Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
72Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
73Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
74Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:54
75Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:58
76Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
77Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
78Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:01:04
79Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
80Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:23
81Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
82David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:01:25
83Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:01:32
84Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:01:48
85Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:02:04
86Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:26
87Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
88Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
89Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:45
90Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:03:17
91Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team0:04:57
92Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:05:22
93Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
94Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
95Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
96Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
97Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
98Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
99Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran0:06:00
100Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team0:07:00
101Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:07:30
102Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team0:09:00
DNFRafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNFShu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
DNFHerwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice

Points
1Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling15pts
2Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto14
3René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec13
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia12
5Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team11
6Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team10
7Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies9
8Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri8
9Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran7
10Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins6
11Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling5
12Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
13Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team3
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins2
15Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia1

Sprint 1 - Serendah
1Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling5pts
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team3
3René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec2
4Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran1

Sprint 2 - 2nd Passage
1Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team5pts
2Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team3
3David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling2
4Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 3 - 4th Passage
1Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team5pts
2David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team3
3Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling2
4Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Batu Arang (Cat. 4)
1Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling4pts
2David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling2
3José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri1

Mountain 2 - Batu Arang (Cat. 4)
1David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team4pts
2Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri2
3Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team1

Asian rider
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia3:01:00
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
3Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
4Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
5Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
6Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
7Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
8Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
9Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
10Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
11Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
12Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
13Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
14Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
15Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
16Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
17Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
18Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
19Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
20Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
21Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
22Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
23Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
24Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
25Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
26Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
27Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
28Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
29Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
30Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
31Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
32Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:00:22
33Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:28
34Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team0:00:36
35Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
36Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team0:00:40
37Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:46
38Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran0:00:49
39Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:51
40Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
41Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
42Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:58
43Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
44Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:01:23
45Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:26
46Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
47Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
48Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:03:17
49Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:05:22
50Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
51Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
52Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
53Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
54Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
55Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
56Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran0:06:00
57Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team0:07:00

Teams
1Geumsan Ginseng Asia9:03:00
2Malaysia National Team
3Giant Asia Racing Team
4South Africa National Team
5Vorarlberg-Corratec
6Azad University Iran
7Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
8Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Footon-Servetto
10Drapac Porsche Cycling
11ISD-Neri
12Aisan Racing Team
13Kazakhstan National Team0:00:22
14Seoul Cycling0:00:51
15Letua Cycling Team0:00:59
16Team Jayco- Skins0:01:23
17Polygon Sweet Nice0:05:22
18Champion System-Max0:05:38
19Thailand National Team0:07:36
20Marco Polo Cycling Team0:10:44

Asian teams
1Geumsan Ginseng Asia9:03:00
2Malaysia National Team
3Azad University Iran
4Aisan Racing Team
5Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
6Kazakhstan National Team0:00:22
7Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:51
8Seoul Cycling
9Polygon Sweet Nice0:05:22
10Champion System-Max0:05:38
11Thailand National Team0:07:36
12Marco Polo Cycling Team0:16:06

Final general classification
1José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri24:07:58
2Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:02:07
3Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:02:39
4Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:03:21
5Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran0:04:13
6Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:04:54
7Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
8Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:04:58
9Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:05:10
10Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:05:46
11Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:05:56
12Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran0:06:06
13Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team0:06:19
14Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:06:40
15Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team0:06:55
16Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:06:59
17Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:07:40
18Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:07:48
19Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team0:07:55
20Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:26
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:08:38
22Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team0:08:45
23Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:08:50
24Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran0:09:07
25David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team0:09:27
26Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team0:09:57
27Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:10:04
28Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:10:14
29Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:10:15
30Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team0:10:19
31Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports0:10:43
32Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:10:51
33Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:11:44
34Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:11:47
35Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:11:49
36Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:12:10
37Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team0:12:15
38Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:12:19
39Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:24
40David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:12:34
41Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:12:47
42Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:12:51
43Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team0:13:15
44Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:13:33
45Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:13:46
46Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:14:03
47Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran0:14:29
48Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:14:33
49Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:14:48
50Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:15:14
51Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team0:15:18
52Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:15:25
53Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:15:37
54Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:16:01
55Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:16:58
56Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:17:10
57Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:17:34
58Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:17:56
59Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:18:09
60Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:13
61Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team0:18:14
62Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:18:42
63Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:18:54
64Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team0:19:17
65Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team0:19:19
66Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:19:48
67Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:19:50
68Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:20:43
69Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:20:46
70Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team0:20:50
71René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:21:01
72Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:08
73Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran0:21:09
74Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
75Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:21:59
76Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:22:16
77Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
78Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:37
79Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team0:23:05
80Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:23:06
81Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:23:21
82Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:23:22
83Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:23:34
84Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:37
85Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:24:00
86Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:24:04
87Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
88Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:25:28
89Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports0:25:39
90Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:25:45
91Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:25:53
92Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team0:26:04
93Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:26:29
94Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:26:32
95Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:26:42
96Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:26:52
97Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:27:30
98Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:28:26
99Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team0:34:34
100Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team0:34:52
101Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:49:56
102Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:53:20

Points classification
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia103pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins82
3Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto77
4René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec60
5Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team56

Mountains classification
1Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling29pts
2José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri26
3Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling24
4Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team16
5Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team14

Asian rider classification
1Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling24:10:05
2Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:32
3Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran0:02:06
4Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:02:47
5Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:03:03
6Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:03:39
7Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran0:03:59
8Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:04:52
9Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:05:33
10Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:05:41
11Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran0:07:00
12Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:07:57
13Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:08:08
14Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports0:08:36
15Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:08:44
16Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:09:37
17Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:09:40
18Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:09:42
19Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:10:03
20Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team0:10:08
21Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:10:12
22Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:10:40
23Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:10:44
24Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team0:11:08
25Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran0:12:22
26Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:12:26
27Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:12:41
28Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:13:07
29Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team0:13:11
30Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:13:18
31Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:15:03
32Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports0:15:27
33Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:16:02
34Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:16:35
35Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:16:47
36Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team0:17:12
37Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:17:41
38Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:17:43
39Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:18:36
40Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team0:18:43
41Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:19:01
42Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran0:19:02
43Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
44Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:19:52
45Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:20:09
46Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
47Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team0:20:58
48Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:21:27
49Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:21:57
50Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
51Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:23:21
52Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports0:23:32
53Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:23:38
54Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:24:22
55Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:24:25
56Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:24:45
57Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:51:13

Teams classification
1Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling72:34:11
2ISD-Neri0:04:49
3Footon-Servetto0:06:59
4Azad University Iran0:07:26
5South Africa National Team0:10:49
6Drapac Porsche Cycling0:10:57
7Kazakhstan National Team0:11:14
8Seoul Cycling0:12:14
9Giant Asia Racing Team0:19:31
10Letua Cycling Team0:20:00
11Vorarlberg-Corratec0:25:37
12Aisan Racing Team0:25:58
13Kelly Benefit Strategies0:27:07
14Malaysia National Team0:29:07
15Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:32:33
16Champion System-Max0:34:03
17Team Jayco- Skins0:41:47
18Polygon Sweet Nice0:43:43
19Marco Polo Cycling Team0:46:28
20Thailand National Team0:46:46

Asian teams classification
1Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling72:37:22
2Azad University Iran0:04:15
3Kazakhstan National Team0:08:03
4Seoul Cycling0:09:03
5Aisan Racing Team0:22:47
6Malaysia National Team0:25:56
7Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:29:22
8Champion System-Max0:30:52
9Polygon Sweet Nice0:40:32
10Giant Asia Racing Team0:41:12
11Thailand National Team0:43:35
12Marco Polo Cycling Team0:49:20

