Malaysia saved its hottest day till last in this year's Tour de Langkawi, although two men seemingly not feeling the heat were ISD-Neri's José Rujano and Stuart Shaw.

The 2005 runner up went one better and could savour his overall victory in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, while Shaw scored another Australian victory - this time for Drapac-Porsche.

Having won yesterday's penultimate stage to Genting, the Venezuelan climber was again protected by his teammates inside the peloton as Australian rider Shaw finished the best of that bunch to take out the sprint and end Drapac-Porsche's race on a massive high.

The 32-year-old from Canberra recently had an appendisectomy and had 11 weeks off the bike. In his first race for five months he added a stage win to the mountains classification won by Peter McDonald courtesy of his points haul in the first KOM of the day. It was a finish to savour for the Australian team, the riders of which have featured throughout the week.

Some days the legs just feel right, and Shaw proved that's the case on a day when he spent the 133km stage doing domestique duties. It also shows that the team workers can get the accolades in front of the cameras, too.

"I came over here just to help the guys, getting water bottles... even today with 15km to go I was getting water bottles and helping Peter for the King of the Mountains and that sort of stuff," said Shaw afterwards. "I was trying to help Aldiq up to the front then I lost him somewhere and I got good position for the sprint - I was feeling alright so I thought I'd have a bit of a crack at it.

"Sprinting is something I do alright and I surprisingly felt good and comfortable. For me, a lot of it is just getting the position and because it's kind of crazy coming into the finish. I was strong enough to move up into a good position and with about 150 [metres] to go I knew I was going to have a chance to sprint," he continued.

Shaw is one of the most enthusiastic members of the Australian squad, and rode today's sprint with the confidence of a man who has won in Europe; he won last year's edition of the Tour de Gironde in France and made today's sprint look easy, given his earlier 'waterboy' duties.

"I know if I get near the end of a sprint, there aren't many guys who are going to beat me. I was happy with it - it's a good day for Drapac-Porsche."

Time to celebrate in the capital

Rujano was the overwhelming favourite as the 15th Tour de Langkawi began on Monday in Kota Bharu and he lived up to every expectation by taking the race by the scruff of the neck in the final 15km of yesterday's stage to Genting. There's buzz around his name as the Giro d'Italia approaches.

He explained that the Malaysian event was still a good early-season hitout in preparation for the Giro, despite the lack of more renowned climbers and big teams. "This year the rhythm of the race was pretty high because many riders were in good condition and the Asian riders are improving, getting better legs year after year.

"The team did great work for me and I'm very happy with the condition I have now and I have two months to go before the Giro d'Italia."

Rujano went into today's stage also in a position to take both mountains and overall clasifications, although as he admitted after the finish, it was the latter that held obvious appeal. "The most important thing for me was to win the yellow jersey - I tried on the KOM but on mountains that are only 100 metres long it isn't for me, therefore I couldn't keep the polka dot jersey. I've kept the yellow - that's the one I wanted," he said.

As for the winner of the mountains jersey - Peter McDonald - today's result is the culmination of a race where he's arguably been the most active rider on general classification throughout the event. "It's been a long week - there were lots of little climbs to take a point here and one there," he explained.

"Yesterday I was a bit disappointed; I missed out on a few opportunities leading up to the big climb, and then finished fourth up Genting but needed one more point to have the jersey. Today it worked out alright - my team did a good job to lead me out for the climb and we were very aggressive in the corners leading up to the ascent and we were able to take the points from that sprint," added McDonald.

The loudest cheer was saved for the winner of the sprint classification, the green jersey won by local boy Anuar Manan, who proved the most consistent fast man throughout the week despite Australian rider Michael Matthews actually winning more stages than the Malaysian.

He had signalled his intentions during yesterday's press conference - that he would try to win the final stage in the capital. It didn't stop the breakaway hopefuls however, as several escape groups formed in the latter kilometres of the day.

None were successful and the expected bunch gallop eventuated, albeit in a confused finale. "ISD and Footon attacked with two kilometres to go, so that dictated the sprint," explained Shaw. "No one really wanted to ride but Aisan came to the front and went pretty hard and I had 10th position; I was pretty happy with my position.

"Just as the race came together I had to keep riding out of the wind and moving myself up - I had a good enough position and then the Kelly [Benefit Strategies] guys went pretty hard at about 400m to go and I had about fifth wheel until 150m to go... when I sprinted I was just lucky I had the best legs."

Malaysia's first stage winner in the event and the sprint classification champion was obviously jubilant, despite being tired from a week of toil, every day spent accumulating points towards the jersey, much in the vein of McDonald's aforementioned endeavours.

"This is a very good result; I've got the green jersey and I've made it happen throughout all the race. I won one stage and now the green jersey... I'm very happy."

Full Results 1 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 3:01:00 2 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 5 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 6 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 7 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 9 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 10 Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 11 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 12 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 15 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 16 Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 17 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 18 Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team 19 Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team 20 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 21 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 22 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 23 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 24 Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team 25 Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran 26 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 27 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 28 Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 29 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 30 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 31 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 32 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 33 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 34 Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 35 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 36 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team 37 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 38 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 39 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 40 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team 41 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 42 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 43 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran 44 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 45 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 46 Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 47 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 48 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 49 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 50 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 51 Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team 52 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 53 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 54 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 55 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 56 Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 57 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 58 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 59 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:00:22 60 Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 0:00:23 61 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:28 62 Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:00:36 63 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 64 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 0:00:40 65 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:42 66 Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:46 67 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:00:48 68 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:00:49 69 Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:00:51 70 Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 71 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 72 Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 73 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 74 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:54 75 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:58 76 Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 77 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 78 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:01:04 79 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 80 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:01:23 81 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 82 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:01:25 83 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:01:32 84 Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:01:48 85 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:02:04 86 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:26 87 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 88 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 89 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:45 90 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:03:17 91 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:04:57 92 Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:05:22 93 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 94 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 95 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 96 Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 97 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 98 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 99 Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:06:00 100 Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:07:00 101 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:07:30 102 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 0:09:00 DNF Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto DNF Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling DNF Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice

Points 1 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 15 pts 2 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 14 3 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 13 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 12 5 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 11 6 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 10 7 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 8 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 8 9 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 7 10 Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 6 11 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 5 12 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 13 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 3 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 2 15 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 1

Sprint 1 - Serendah 1 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 5 pts 2 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 3 3 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 2 4 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran 1

Sprint 2 - 2nd Passage 1 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team 5 pts 2 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 3 3 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 2 4 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 3 - 4th Passage 1 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 5 pts 2 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 3 3 Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 2 4 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Batu Arang (Cat. 4) 1 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 4 pts 2 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 2 3 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 1

Mountain 2 - Batu Arang (Cat. 4) 1 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 4 pts 2 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 2 3 Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team 1

Asian rider 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 3:01:00 2 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 3 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 4 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 5 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 7 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 8 Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 9 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 10 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 11 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 12 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 13 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 14 Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran 15 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 16 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 17 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 18 Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 19 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 20 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team 21 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 22 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 23 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran 24 Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 25 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 26 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 27 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 28 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 29 Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 30 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 31 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 32 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:00:22 33 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:28 34 Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:00:36 35 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 36 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 0:00:40 37 Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:46 38 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:00:49 39 Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:00:51 40 Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 41 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 42 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:58 43 Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 44 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:01:23 45 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:26 46 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 47 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 48 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:03:17 49 Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:05:22 50 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 51 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 52 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 53 Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 54 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 55 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 56 Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:06:00 57 Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:07:00

Teams 1 Geumsan Ginseng Asia 9:03:00 2 Malaysia National Team 3 Giant Asia Racing Team 4 South Africa National Team 5 Vorarlberg-Corratec 6 Azad University Iran 7 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling 8 Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Footon-Servetto 10 Drapac Porsche Cycling 11 ISD-Neri 12 Aisan Racing Team 13 Kazakhstan National Team 0:00:22 14 Seoul Cycling 0:00:51 15 Letua Cycling Team 0:00:59 16 Team Jayco- Skins 0:01:23 17 Polygon Sweet Nice 0:05:22 18 Champion System-Max 0:05:38 19 Thailand National Team 0:07:36 20 Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:10:44

Asian teams 1 Geumsan Ginseng Asia 9:03:00 2 Malaysia National Team 3 Azad University Iran 4 Aisan Racing Team 5 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling 6 Kazakhstan National Team 0:00:22 7 Giant Asia Racing Team 0:00:51 8 Seoul Cycling 9 Polygon Sweet Nice 0:05:22 10 Champion System-Max 0:05:38 11 Thailand National Team 0:07:36 12 Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:16:06

Final general classification 1 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 24:07:58 2 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:02:07 3 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:02:39 4 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:03:21 5 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:04:13 6 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:04:54 7 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 8 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:04:58 9 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:05:10 10 Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:05:46 11 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:05:56 12 Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran 0:06:06 13 Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:06:19 14 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:06:40 15 Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:06:55 16 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:06:59 17 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:07:40 18 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:07:48 19 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:07:55 20 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:26 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:08:38 22 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team 0:08:45 23 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:08:50 24 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:09:07 25 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:09:27 26 Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 0:09:57 27 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:10:04 28 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:10:14 29 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:10:15 30 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:10:19 31 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:10:43 32 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:10:51 33 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:11:44 34 Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:11:47 35 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:11:49 36 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:12:10 37 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 0:12:15 38 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:12:19 39 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:24 40 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:12:34 41 Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:12:47 42 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:12:51 43 Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:13:15 44 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:13:33 45 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:13:46 46 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:14:03 47 Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:14:29 48 Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:14:33 49 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:14:48 50 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:15:14 51 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 0:15:18 52 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:15:25 53 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:15:37 54 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:16:01 55 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:16:58 56 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:17:10 57 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:17:34 58 Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:17:56 59 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:18:09 60 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:13 61 Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 0:18:14 62 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:18:42 63 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:18:54 64 Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:19:17 65 Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:19:19 66 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:19:48 67 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:19:50 68 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:20:43 69 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:20:46 70 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:20:50 71 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:21:01 72 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:21:08 73 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:21:09 74 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 75 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:21:59 76 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:22:16 77 Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 78 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:37 79 Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:23:05 80 Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:23:06 81 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:23:21 82 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:23:22 83 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:23:34 84 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:23:37 85 Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:24:00 86 Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:24:04 87 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 88 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:25:28 89 Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:25:39 90 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:25:45 91 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:25:53 92 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:26:04 93 Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:26:29 94 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:26:32 95 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:26:42 96 Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:26:52 97 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:27:30 98 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:28:26 99 Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:34:34 100 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 0:34:52 101 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:49:56 102 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:53:20

Points classification 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 103 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 82 3 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 77 4 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 60 5 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 56

Mountains classification 1 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 29 pts 2 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 26 3 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 24 4 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 16 5 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 14

Asian rider classification 1 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 24:10:05 2 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:32 3 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:02:06 4 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:02:47 5 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:03:03 6 Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:03:39 7 Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran 0:03:59 8 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:04:52 9 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:05:33 10 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:05:41 11 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:07:00 12 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:07:57 13 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:08:08 14 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:08:36 15 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:08:44 16 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:09:37 17 Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:09:40 18 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:09:42 19 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:10:03 20 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 0:10:08 21 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:10:12 22 Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:10:40 23 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:10:44 24 Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:11:08 25 Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:12:22 26 Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:12:26 27 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:12:41 28 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:13:07 29 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 0:13:11 30 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:13:18 31 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:15:03 32 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:15:27 33 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:16:02 34 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:16:35 35 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:16:47 36 Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:17:12 37 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:17:41 38 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:17:43 39 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:18:36 40 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:18:43 41 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:19:01 42 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:19:02 43 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 44 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:19:52 45 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:20:09 46 Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 47 Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:20:58 48 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:21:27 49 Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:21:57 50 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 51 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:23:21 52 Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:23:32 53 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:23:38 54 Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:24:22 55 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:24:25 56 Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:24:45 57 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:51:13

Teams classification 1 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling 72:34:11 2 ISD-Neri 0:04:49 3 Footon-Servetto 0:06:59 4 Azad University Iran 0:07:26 5 South Africa National Team 0:10:49 6 Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:10:57 7 Kazakhstan National Team 0:11:14 8 Seoul Cycling 0:12:14 9 Giant Asia Racing Team 0:19:31 10 Letua Cycling Team 0:20:00 11 Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:25:37 12 Aisan Racing Team 0:25:58 13 Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:27:07 14 Malaysia National Team 0:29:07 15 Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:32:33 16 Champion System-Max 0:34:03 17 Team Jayco- Skins 0:41:47 18 Polygon Sweet Nice 0:43:43 19 Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:46:28 20 Thailand National Team 0:46:46