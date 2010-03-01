Trending

Matthews shines in the shimmering heat

Maiden win for Jayco-Skins nets Aussies the race lead

Image 1 of 47

Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) from the Australian Capital Territory is a rising talent in the stocks of the sport down under.

Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) from the Australian Capital Territory is a rising talent in the stocks of the sport down under.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 47

Peter McDonald at the Le Tour de Langkawi

Peter McDonald at the Le Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 3 of 47

Anuar Manan (Malaysia) from Geumsan Ginseng Asia won Green and Blue Jersey for the stage 1 TDL 2010, March 1, 2010.

Anuar Manan (Malaysia) from Geumsan Ginseng Asia won Green and Blue Jersey for the stage 1 TDL 2010, March 1, 2010.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 4 of 47

Michael Matthews (Australia) from Jayco-Skins grabbed the first place of the stage 1 TDL 2010.(raised hand)

Michael Matthews (Australia) from Jayco-Skins grabbed the first place of the stage 1 TDL 2010.(raised hand)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 5 of 47

Drapac Porsche Team, on the preparation before stage 1 TDL 2010 started, this morning.

Drapac Porsche Team, on the preparation before stage 1 TDL 2010 started, this morning.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 6 of 47

Michael Matthews (Australia) from Jayco-Skins (middle) grabbed the first Yellow Jersey of the race. Peter McDonald (Australia) from Drapac Porsche won the red polkadot jersey (left). And Anuar Manan (Malaysia) (right) from Geumsan Ginseng Asia got Green and Blue Jersey for the stage 1 TDL 2010.

Michael Matthews (Australia) from Jayco-Skins (middle) grabbed the first Yellow Jersey of the race. Peter McDonald (Australia) from Drapac Porsche won the red polkadot jersey (left). And Anuar Manan (Malaysia) (right) from Geumsan Ginseng Asia got Green and Blue Jersey for the stage 1 TDL 2010.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 7 of 47

winner stage 1 TDL 2010 (Kota Bharu-Kuala Berang), Michael Matthews (Australia) from Jayco-Skins (middle) took his debut pro victory on today's opening stage outkicking Vidal Celis (Spanyol) from Footon-Servetto (right side) and Ruslan Tleubayev (Kazakhstan National Team) (left).

winner stage 1 TDL 2010 (Kota Bharu-Kuala Berang), Michael Matthews (Australia) from Jayco-Skins (middle) took his debut pro victory on today's opening stage outkicking Vidal Celis (Spanyol) from Footon-Servetto (right side) and Ruslan Tleubayev (Kazakhstan National Team) (left).
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 8 of 47

Michael Matthews (Australia) from Jayco-Skins (middle) grabbed the first Yellow Jersey of the race TDL 2010.

Michael Matthews (Australia) from Jayco-Skins (middle) grabbed the first Yellow Jersey of the race TDL 2010.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 9 of 47

Michael Matthews (Australia) from Jayco-Skins (middle) grabbed the first Yellow Jersey of the race TDL 2010.

Michael Matthews (Australia) from Jayco-Skins (middle) grabbed the first Yellow Jersey of the race TDL 2010.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 10 of 47

Anuar Manan (Malaysia) from Geumsan Ginseng Asia Team took the Green Jersey at the stage 1 TDL 2010.

Anuar Manan (Malaysia) from Geumsan Ginseng Asia Team took the Green Jersey at the stage 1 TDL 2010.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 11 of 47

The press conference after stage 1 TDL 2010.

The press conference after stage 1 TDL 2010.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 12 of 47

Michael Matthews (Australia) from Jayco-Skins grabbed the first place of the stage 1 TDL 2010.

Michael Matthews (Australia) from Jayco-Skins grabbed the first place of the stage 1 TDL 2010.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 13 of 47

Footon-Sevetto-Fuji Team from Spain, posed after signed on stage 1 TDL 2010, March 1, 2010.

Footon-Sevetto-Fuji Team from Spain, posed after signed on stage 1 TDL 2010, March 1, 2010.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 14 of 47

Michael Matthews on the podium

Michael Matthews on the podium
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 15 of 47

Michael Matthews wins the opening Langkawi sprint

Michael Matthews wins the opening Langkawi sprint
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 16 of 47

It's warmer in Langkawi than in Europe

It's warmer in Langkawi than in Europe
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 17 of 47

The Langkawi peloton rolls on

The Langkawi peloton rolls on
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 18 of 47

The Langkawi peloton

The Langkawi peloton
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 19 of 47

The Tour de Langkawi gets a cheer

The Tour de Langkawi gets a cheer
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 20 of 47

Riders sprayed by a water canon from Bomba Officer after finished at stage 1 TDL 2010, the weather was very hot, almost 40 Celcius degree.

Riders sprayed by a water canon from Bomba Officer after finished at stage 1 TDL 2010, the weather was very hot, almost 40 Celcius degree.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 21 of 47

South Africa National Team before start on stage 1 TDL 2010 this morning.

South Africa National Team before start on stage 1 TDL 2010 this morning.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 22 of 47

Peter McDonald (Australia) from the Drapac Porsche team won the Red Polkadot Jersey of the stage 1 TDL 2010.

Peter McDonald (Australia) from the Drapac Porsche team won the Red Polkadot Jersey of the stage 1 TDL 2010.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 23 of 47

Michael Matthews (Australia) from Jayco-Skins grabbed the first place of the stage 1 TDL 2010.

Michael Matthews (Australia) from Jayco-Skins grabbed the first place of the stage 1 TDL 2010.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 24 of 47

Anuar Manan (Malaysia) from Geumsan Ginseng Asia Team got the Blue Jersey too at the first stage TDL 2010.

Anuar Manan (Malaysia) from Geumsan Ginseng Asia Team got the Blue Jersey too at the first stage TDL 2010.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 25 of 47

Stage one podium (l-r): Ruslan Tieubayev (3rd,Kazakhstan), Michael Matthews (1st,Team Jayco-Skins), and Vidal Celis (2nd,Footon-Servetto).

Stage one podium (l-r): Ruslan Tieubayev (3rd,Kazakhstan), Michael Matthews (1st,Team Jayco-Skins), and Vidal Celis (2nd,Footon-Servetto).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 47

Australian Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) in the tour leader's yellow jersey after the opening stage of the tour a 174.5km trip from Kota Baru to Kuala Berang.

Australian Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) in the tour leader's yellow jersey after the opening stage of the tour a 174.5km trip from Kota Baru to Kuala Berang.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 47

Cooling off: Australian Mark O'Brien (Letua Cycling Team) found himself a fan even before racing began in Kota Baru.

Cooling off: Australian Mark O'Brien (Letua Cycling Team) found himself a fan even before racing began in Kota Baru.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 28 of 47

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling) from Iran finds another mode of transport in Kota Baru.

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling) from Iran finds another mode of transport in Kota Baru.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 29 of 47

My bikes better than yours: Grabovskyy Dmytro (ISD-Neri) from the Ukraine makes his way to the startline passing a local cycling fan perhaps.

My bikes better than yours: Grabovskyy Dmytro (ISD-Neri) from the Ukraine makes his way to the startline passing a local cycling fan perhaps.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 30 of 47

Malaysian students welcome riders on stage one of the tour from Kota Baru to Kuala Berang.

Malaysian students welcome riders on stage one of the tour from Kota Baru to Kuala Berang.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 31 of 47

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) broke away from the peloton near the fifty-five kilometre mark and remained away by himself for around 85 kilometres.

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) broke away from the peloton near the fifty-five kilometre mark and remained away by himself for around 85 kilometres.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 32 of 47

How far to go? Leader Peter McDonald checks in with his Drapac Porsche team-manager Agostino Giramondo in the team-car during his daring breakaway attempt.

How far to go? Leader Peter McDonald checks in with his Drapac Porsche team-manager Agostino Giramondo in the team-car during his daring breakaway attempt.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 33 of 47

The peloton was leaving solo rider Peter McDonald out to dry, but found themselves just hanging round too - well for awhile anyway.

The peloton was leaving solo rider Peter McDonald out to dry, but found themselves just hanging round too - well for awhile anyway.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 34 of 47

Australia's Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) takes out the first stage of the tour into Kuala Berang.

Australia's Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) takes out the first stage of the tour into Kuala Berang.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 35 of 47

Caught: Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) of Australia is finally caught around the 144km mark after riding solo for more than 80kms on stage one.

Caught: Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) of Australia is finally caught around the 144km mark after riding solo for more than 80kms on stage one.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 36 of 47

Pre-race favourite Jose Rujano of the ISD-Neri outfit will come into his own later in the week when the tour hits the climb up Genting Highlands.

Pre-race favourite Jose Rujano of the ISD-Neri outfit will come into his own later in the week when the tour hits the climb up Genting Highlands.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 37 of 47

Jayco_Skins team-manager Brian Stephens congratulates Michael Matthews on his stage win in Kuala Berang.

Jayco_Skins team-manager Brian Stephens congratulates Michael Matthews on his stage win in Kuala Berang.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 38 of 47

The jersey leaders (l-r): Peter McDonald (King of the Mountains), Michael Matthews (Tour leader), and Anuar Manan (Sprint Points leader).

The jersey leaders (l-r): Peter McDonald (King of the Mountains), Michael Matthews (Tour leader), and Anuar Manan (Sprint Points leader).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 39 of 47

Riders charge towards an intermediate sprint during stage one of the 2010 Tour de Langkawi.

Riders charge towards an intermediate sprint during stage one of the 2010 Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 40 of 47

Riders on a king of the mountain climb giving chase to solo leader Drapac Porsche's Peter McDonald.

Riders on a king of the mountain climb giving chase to solo leader Drapac Porsche's Peter McDonald.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 41 of 47

Yellow isn't just the colour for the tour leader during the 2010 Tour de Langkawi.

Yellow isn't just the colour for the tour leader during the 2010 Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 42 of 47

The team from ISD-Neri was on the front of the peloton and bridging the gap to Peter McDonald in the final fifty kilometres of the stage.

The team from ISD-Neri was on the front of the peloton and bridging the gap to Peter McDonald in the final fifty kilometres of the stage.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 43 of 47

Zainal Rizuan wears best Asian rider jersey

Zainal Rizuan wears best Asian rider jersey
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 44 of 47

Michael Matthews in yellow at the Le Tour de Langkawi 2010

Michael Matthews in yellow at the Le Tour de Langkawi 2010
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 45 of 47

Le Tour de Lankgawi stage one podium

Le Tour de Lankgawi stage one podium
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 46 of 47

Le Tour de Langkawi stage one jerseys

Le Tour de Langkawi stage one jerseys
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 47 of 47

Le Tour de Lankgawi is waved off

Le Tour de Lankgawi is waved off
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

His nickname is 'Bling', and there was plenty of sparkle to Michael Matthews' performance today on the main road of Kuala Berang. The young Australian kicked hardest in the sprint after a day spent in torrid heat to take Jayco-Skins' maiden victory in its professional debut.

Having launched as Jayco-Skins in early January this year, the Australian Institute of Sport's U23 men's squad boasts some of the country's best talent, and the depth of Australian cycling was on show as Matthews took the leader's yellow jersey and countryman Peter McDonald the ascendancy in the mountains classification.

Matthews made the sprint win look easy, while McDonald did the hard yards off the front of the peloton - all 70 kilometres' worth - and capitalised on the three KOM points along the course to ride in the polka dot jersey in tomorrow's stage.

"It's unbelievable. I came into this race wanting to win but not expecting it, so it was really good [to win]," said Matthews. "The main reason for this was not knowing much about the other sprinters - who was going to be up there. I had to just pick one and stay on that [wheel].

"I also didn't expect to win because I'm not used to the weather," continued Matthews. "I came out at the end and started feeling good in the last 40km so the boys set it up for me and it worked out well.

Matthews has quickly established a reputation for an aggressive racing style where he holds very little back and often finds himself in breakaways; asked before the stage whether he would try to hit out early, he said he wouldn't hesitate in going with any moves, but it was the bunch gallop where the young tearaway made his mark in this year's Tour de Langkawi.

"Coming into races I never really have a plan - I just see how I feel on the day and if I feel a break's going to go up the road I'll start hitting it at the start. If I don't think it's going to get away I'll just wait for the sprint at the end," said Matthews.

And the 19-year-old described the sprint finish he waited for: "There were people going everywhere, I heard a couple of crashes," said Matthews of the finale. "I just skitted up the left side and got a free run to the finish. The Footon guy [second place finisher Vidal Cellis] hit out pretty early so I had something to run at, something to chase. It worked out well in the end."

Australian national teams have enjoyed success in this race in the past - most recently with the likes of Jai Crawford and Richie Porte - and while these two riders are climbers, Matthews' strengths lie in his power on the flats; he admitted that his squad would now try to prolong his time in the leader's jersey. "We'll try and defend the jersey - probably not on the [Genting] climb but on the next few stages we'll see what we can do," he explained.

He was realistic about his chances on the reputed Genting climb, which comes on the race's penultimate day, although he also knows the importance of bonus seconds on the flat days before the peloton hits the event's only serious ascent.

"Hopefully I can be up there on Genting but it'll be a very hard hill - I haven't seen it yet but it should be fun and I'll try to get some time bonuses through the week to see if I can hold the jersey.

Of the tactics today however, Matthews said, "We have a couple of sprinters in our team and so we were going to see who was feeling the best at the end of the race; my team got me to about five kilometres to go and I just started following the wheels of other teams - the team worked really well to get me to the finish line fresh."

Doing it the hard way...

One man who looked surprisingly fresh at the finish was Peter McDonald. The Australian spent 70 of the day's 174.5km in a solo break that went clear almost 70km into the stage. The 2009 Australian road race national champion provided the main animation in the day's racing and forced ISD-Neri and the South African national team to makes the moves to chase him down over the middle third of the parcours.

With small bumps in the course masquerading as KOM points, McDonald played it smart and maximised his mountains classification haul by riding off the front over the second KOM point and third intermediate sprint, also gaining bonus seconds in the process.

He had hoped for reinforcements in the move that went away before five kilometres before the feed zone and finished about five kilometres following his successful points haul in Sungai Tong.

"I wasn't really looking to stay away until the end - I thought the win was a bit out of my grasp," said McDonald. "I just wanted to pick up the sprint and the KOM. I didn't actually know there was one KOM to come towards the end - had I known I might have kept going to try and grab that but it all worked out fine because I had the jersey anyway."

McDonald admitted that defending the jersey is now a goal, although he said that, "You can't really formulate too much of a plan coming into this race - it's not really a climber's start to the race so I'll just try to pick up points along the way where I can because they tend to work out more like sprints. You have to look to your team to help you out and bring you to the front to contest them.

Like Matthews, McDonald isn't looking too far ahead into the race, especially not with Genting looming. He admitted that he "climbs okay" but today's endeavours could take their toll.

"When you go away solo and stay away for 80km on the first day of a seven-stage race you eventually run out of energy," said McDonald. "Today wasn't really part of the plan - I didn't really want to be alone out the front and using all that energy but it's just the way it worked out. Hopefully I can conserve a bit before Genting."

Full Results
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins4:22:53
2Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
5Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
6René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
7Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
8Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
9Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
11Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
12Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
13Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
14Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
15Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
16Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
17Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
18Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
19Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
20Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
21Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
22Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
23Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
24Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
25Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
26David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
27Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
28Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
29Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
30Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
31Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
32Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
33Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
34Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
35Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
36Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
37Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
38Guo Hui (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
39Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
40Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
41Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
42Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
43Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
44Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
45Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
46Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
47Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
48Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
49Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
50Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
51David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
52Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
53Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
54Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
55Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
56Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
57Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
58Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
59Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
60José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri0:00:08
61Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
62Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
63Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
64Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
65Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
66Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
67Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
68Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
69Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
70Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
71Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
72Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
73Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
74Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
75Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
76Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
77Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
78Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
79Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
80Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
81Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
82Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
83Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
84Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
85Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
86Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
87Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
88Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
89Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
90Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
91Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
92Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
93Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
94Hui Zhang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
95Jiong Wang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
96Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
97Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
98Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
99Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
100Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
101Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
102Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
103Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
104Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
105Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
106Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
107Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
108Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
109Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
110Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:00:32
111Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:51
112Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:53
113Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team0:01:50
114Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:01:54
115Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:02:13
116Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team0:06:41
117Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
DNFRami Mehrabani (IRI) Azad University Iran
DNFChri Tjondrokusumo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice

Points
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins15pts
2Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto14
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team13
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia12
5Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team11
6René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec10
7Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto9
8Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team8
9Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies7
10Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team6
11Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team5
12Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri4
13Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team3
14Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
15Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia1

Sprint 1 - Jelawat
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia5pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto3
3Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri2
4Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team1

Sprint 2 - Kuala Besut
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia5pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto3
3Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri2
4David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling1

Sprint 3 - Sg Tong
1Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling5pts
2Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team3
3Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team2
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia1

Mountain 1 - Tok Bali (Cat. 4)
1Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team4pts
2Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
3Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team1

Mountain 2 - Sg Tong (Cat 4)
1Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling4pts
2Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec2
3Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Kg Chapu (Cat 4))
1Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling4pts
2Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team2
3Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team1

Asian riders
1Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team4:22:53
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
3Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
4Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
5Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
6Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
7Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
8Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
9Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
10Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
11Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
12Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
13Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
14Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
15Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
16Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
17Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
18Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
19Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
20Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
21Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
22Guo Hui (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
23Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
24Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
25Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
26Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
27Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
28Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
29Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
30Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
31Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
32Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
33Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports0:00:08
34Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
35Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
36Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
37Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
38Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
39Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
40Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
41Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
42Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
43Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
44Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
45Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
46Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
47Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
48Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
49Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
50Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
51Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
52Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
53Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
54Hui Zhang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
55Jiong Wang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
56Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
57Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
58Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
59Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
60Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
61Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
62Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
63Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
64Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
65Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:51
66Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:02:13
67Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team0:06:41
68Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling

Teams
1Footon-Servetto13:08:39
2Malaysia National Team
3Team Jayco- Skins
4Geumsan Ginseng Asia
5South Africa National Team
6Aisan Racing Team
7Kazakhstan National Team
8Polygon Sweet Nice
9Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
10Giant Asia Racing Team
11Thailand National Team
12Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Azad University Iran
14Drapac Porsche Cycling
15Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:08
16ISD-Neri
17Letua Cycling Team
18Seoul Cycling
19Vorarlberg-Corratec0:00:16
20Champion System - Max Success Sports

Asian teams
1Malaysia National Team13:08:39
2Geumsan Ginseng Asia
3Aisan Racing Team
4Kazakhstan National Team
5Polygon Sweet Nice
6Thailand National Team
7Azad University Iran
8Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling0:00:08
9Seoul Cycling
10Champion System - Max Success Sports0:00:16
11Marco Polo Cycling Team
12Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:24

General classification after stage 1
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins4:22:43
2Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:04
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
4Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:00:06
5Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:00:07
6Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:08
7Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team0:00:09
8Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
9Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team0:00:10
10René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
11Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
12Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
13Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
15Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
16Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
17Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
18Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
19Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
20Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
21Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
22Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
23Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
24Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
25Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
26Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
27Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
28Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
29David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
30Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
31Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
32Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
33Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
34Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
35Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
36Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
37Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
38Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
39Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
40Guo Hui (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
41Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
42Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
43Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
44Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
45Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
46Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
47Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
48Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
49Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
50Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
51Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
52Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
53David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
54Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
55Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
56Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
57Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
58Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
59Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
60Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
61Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:00:14
62José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri0:00:18
63Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
64Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
65Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
66Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
67Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
68Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
69Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
70Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
71Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
72Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
73Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
74Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
75Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
76Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
77Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
78Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
79Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
80Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
81Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
82Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
83Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
84Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
85Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
86Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
87Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
88Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
89Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
90Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
91Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
92Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
93Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
94Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
95Hui Zhang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
96Jiong Wang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
97Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
98Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
99Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
100Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
101Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
102Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
103Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
104Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
105Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
106Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
107Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
108Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
109Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
110Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:00:30
111Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:00:42
112Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:01
113Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:01:03
114Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team0:02:00
115Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:02:03
116Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:02:23
117Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team0:06:51

Points classification
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia23pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins15
3Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto14
4Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team14
5Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team11
6René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec10
7Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto9
8Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team8
9Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies7
10Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team6
11Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto6
12Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling5
13Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team5
14Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri4
15Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team3
16Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team3
17Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team2
18Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri2
19Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
20Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri2
21Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia1
22David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling1

Mountains classification
1Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling4pts
2Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling4
3Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team4
4Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
5Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team2
6Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec2
7Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team1
8Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team1
9Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team1

Asian rider classification
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia4:22:47
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:00:02
3Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:04
4Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team0:00:05
5Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:06
6Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
7Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
8Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
9Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
10Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
11Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
12Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
13Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
14Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
15Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
16Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
17Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
18Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
19Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
20Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
21Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
22Guo Hui (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
23Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
24Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
25Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
26Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
27Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
28Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
29Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
30Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
31Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
32Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
33Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
34Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports0:00:14
35Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
36Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
37Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
38Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
39Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
40Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
41Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
42Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
43Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
44Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
45Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
46Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
47Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
48Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
49Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
50Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
51Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
52Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
53Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
54Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
55Hui Zhang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
56Jiong Wang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
57Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
58Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
59Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
60Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
61Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
62Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
63Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
64Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
65Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:00:26
66Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:57
67Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:02:19
68Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team0:06:47

Teams classification
1Footon-Servetto13:08:39
2Malaysia National Team
3Team Jayco- Skins
4Geumsan Ginseng Asia
5South Africa National Team
6Aisan Racing Team
7Kazakhstan National Team
8Polygon Sweet Nice
9Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
10Giant Asia Racing Team
11Thailand National Team
12Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Azad University Iran
14Drapac Porsche Cycling
15Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:08
16ISD-Neri
17Letua Cycling Team
18Seoul Cycling
19Vorarlberg-Corratec0:00:16
20Champion System - Max Success Sports

Asian teams classification
1Malaysia National Team13:08:39
2Geumsan Ginseng Asia
3Aisan Racing Team
4Kazakhstan National Team
5Polygon Sweet Nice
6Thailand National Team
7Azad University Iran
8Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling0:00:08
9Seoul Cycling
10Champion System - Max Success Sports0:00:16
11Marco Polo Cycling Team
12Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:24

Latest on Cyclingnews