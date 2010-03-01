Matthews shines in the shimmering heat
Maiden win for Jayco-Skins nets Aussies the race lead
His nickname is 'Bling', and there was plenty of sparkle to Michael Matthews' performance today on the main road of Kuala Berang. The young Australian kicked hardest in the sprint after a day spent in torrid heat to take Jayco-Skins' maiden victory in its professional debut.
Having launched as Jayco-Skins in early January this year, the Australian Institute of Sport's U23 men's squad boasts some of the country's best talent, and the depth of Australian cycling was on show as Matthews took the leader's yellow jersey and countryman Peter McDonald the ascendancy in the mountains classification.
Matthews made the sprint win look easy, while McDonald did the hard yards off the front of the peloton - all 70 kilometres' worth - and capitalised on the three KOM points along the course to ride in the polka dot jersey in tomorrow's stage.
"It's unbelievable. I came into this race wanting to win but not expecting it, so it was really good [to win]," said Matthews. "The main reason for this was not knowing much about the other sprinters - who was going to be up there. I had to just pick one and stay on that [wheel].
"I also didn't expect to win because I'm not used to the weather," continued Matthews. "I came out at the end and started feeling good in the last 40km so the boys set it up for me and it worked out well.
Matthews has quickly established a reputation for an aggressive racing style where he holds very little back and often finds himself in breakaways; asked before the stage whether he would try to hit out early, he said he wouldn't hesitate in going with any moves, but it was the bunch gallop where the young tearaway made his mark in this year's Tour de Langkawi.
"Coming into races I never really have a plan - I just see how I feel on the day and if I feel a break's going to go up the road I'll start hitting it at the start. If I don't think it's going to get away I'll just wait for the sprint at the end," said Matthews.
And the 19-year-old described the sprint finish he waited for: "There were people going everywhere, I heard a couple of crashes," said Matthews of the finale. "I just skitted up the left side and got a free run to the finish. The Footon guy [second place finisher Vidal Cellis] hit out pretty early so I had something to run at, something to chase. It worked out well in the end."
Australian national teams have enjoyed success in this race in the past - most recently with the likes of Jai Crawford and Richie Porte - and while these two riders are climbers, Matthews' strengths lie in his power on the flats; he admitted that his squad would now try to prolong his time in the leader's jersey. "We'll try and defend the jersey - probably not on the [Genting] climb but on the next few stages we'll see what we can do," he explained.
He was realistic about his chances on the reputed Genting climb, which comes on the race's penultimate day, although he also knows the importance of bonus seconds on the flat days before the peloton hits the event's only serious ascent.
"Hopefully I can be up there on Genting but it'll be a very hard hill - I haven't seen it yet but it should be fun and I'll try to get some time bonuses through the week to see if I can hold the jersey.
Of the tactics today however, Matthews said, "We have a couple of sprinters in our team and so we were going to see who was feeling the best at the end of the race; my team got me to about five kilometres to go and I just started following the wheels of other teams - the team worked really well to get me to the finish line fresh."
Doing it the hard way...
One man who looked surprisingly fresh at the finish was Peter McDonald. The Australian spent 70 of the day's 174.5km in a solo break that went clear almost 70km into the stage. The 2009 Australian road race national champion provided the main animation in the day's racing and forced ISD-Neri and the South African national team to makes the moves to chase him down over the middle third of the parcours.
With small bumps in the course masquerading as KOM points, McDonald played it smart and maximised his mountains classification haul by riding off the front over the second KOM point and third intermediate sprint, also gaining bonus seconds in the process.
He had hoped for reinforcements in the move that went away before five kilometres before the feed zone and finished about five kilometres following his successful points haul in Sungai Tong.
"I wasn't really looking to stay away until the end - I thought the win was a bit out of my grasp," said McDonald. "I just wanted to pick up the sprint and the KOM. I didn't actually know there was one KOM to come towards the end - had I known I might have kept going to try and grab that but it all worked out fine because I had the jersey anyway."
McDonald admitted that defending the jersey is now a goal, although he said that, "You can't really formulate too much of a plan coming into this race - it's not really a climber's start to the race so I'll just try to pick up points along the way where I can because they tend to work out more like sprints. You have to look to your team to help you out and bring you to the front to contest them.
Like Matthews, McDonald isn't looking too far ahead into the race, especially not with Genting looming. He admitted that he "climbs okay" but today's endeavours could take their toll.
"When you go away solo and stay away for 80km on the first day of a seven-stage race you eventually run out of energy," said McDonald. "Today wasn't really part of the plan - I didn't really want to be alone out the front and using all that energy but it's just the way it worked out. Hopefully I can conserve a bit before Genting."
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|4:22:53
|2
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|5
|Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
|6
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|7
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|8
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|9
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|11
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
|12
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|13
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|14
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|15
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|16
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|17
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|18
|Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|19
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|20
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|21
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|22
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|23
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|24
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|25
|Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
|26
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|27
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|28
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|29
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|30
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|31
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
|32
|Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
|33
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|34
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|35
|Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|36
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|37
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|38
|Guo Hui (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|39
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|40
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|41
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|42
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|43
|Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
|44
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|45
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|46
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|47
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|48
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|49
|Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|50
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|51
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|52
|Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
|53
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|54
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|55
|Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|56
|Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|57
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|58
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|59
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
|60
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|0:00:08
|61
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|62
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|63
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|64
|Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
|65
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|66
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|67
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|68
|Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|69
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|70
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|71
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|72
|Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
|73
|Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|74
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|75
|Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|76
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|77
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|78
|Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|79
|Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|80
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
|81
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|82
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|83
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|84
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|85
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|86
|Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
|87
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|88
|Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|89
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|90
|Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|91
|Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
|92
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|93
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|94
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|95
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|96
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|97
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|98
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|99
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|100
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|101
|Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|102
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|103
|Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|104
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|105
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|106
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|107
|Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|108
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|109
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|110
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:00:32
|111
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|112
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:53
|113
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team
|0:01:50
|114
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:01:54
|115
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|116
|Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:06:41
|117
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|DNF
|Rami Mehrabani (IRI) Azad University Iran
|DNF
|Chri Tjondrokusumo (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|15
|pts
|2
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|14
|3
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|13
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|12
|5
|Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
|11
|6
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|10
|7
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|9
|8
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|10
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|6
|11
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
|5
|12
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|4
|13
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|15
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|1
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|3
|3
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|2
|4
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|1
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|3
|3
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|2
|4
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|1
|1
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|3
|3
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|2
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|1
|1
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|3
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|1
|1
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|2
|3
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|2
|3
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|1
|1
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|4:22:53
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|3
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|4
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|5
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|6
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|7
|Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|8
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|9
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|10
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|11
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|12
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|13
|Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
|14
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|15
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|16
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|17
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|18
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
|19
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|20
|Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|21
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|22
|Guo Hui (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|23
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|24
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|25
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|26
|Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
|27
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|28
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|29
|Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|30
|Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|31
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|32
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
|33
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|0:00:08
|34
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|35
|Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
|36
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|37
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|38
|Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|39
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|40
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|41
|Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
|42
|Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|43
|Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|44
|Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|45
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|46
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|47
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|48
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|49
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|50
|Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|51
|Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|52
|Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
|53
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|54
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|55
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|56
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|57
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|58
|Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|59
|Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|60
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|61
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|62
|Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|63
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|64
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|65
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|66
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|67
|Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:06:41
|68
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|1
|Footon-Servetto
|13:08:39
|2
|Malaysia National Team
|3
|Team Jayco- Skins
|4
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|5
|South Africa National Team
|6
|Aisan Racing Team
|7
|Kazakhstan National Team
|8
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|9
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|10
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|11
|Thailand National Team
|12
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Azad University Iran
|14
|Drapac Porsche Cycling
|15
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|16
|ISD-Neri
|17
|Letua Cycling Team
|18
|Seoul Cycling
|19
|Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:00:16
|20
|Champion System - Max Success Sports
|1
|Malaysia National Team
|13:08:39
|2
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|3
|Aisan Racing Team
|4
|Kazakhstan National Team
|5
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|6
|Thailand National Team
|7
|Azad University Iran
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|0:00:08
|9
|Seoul Cycling
|10
|Champion System - Max Success Sports
|0:00:16
|11
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|12
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:24
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|4:22:43
|2
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:04
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|4
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|0:00:07
|6
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:08
|7
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:00:09
|8
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|9
|Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
|0:00:10
|10
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|11
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|12
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|13
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|15
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
|16
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|17
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|18
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|19
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|20
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|21
|Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|22
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|23
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|24
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|25
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|26
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|27
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|28
|Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
|29
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|30
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|31
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|32
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|33
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
|34
|Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
|35
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|36
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|37
|Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|38
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|39
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|40
|Guo Hui (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|41
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|42
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|43
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|44
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|45
|Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
|46
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|47
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|48
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|49
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|50
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|51
|Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|52
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|53
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|54
|Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
|55
|Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|56
|Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|57
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|58
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|59
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
|60
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|61
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:14
|62
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|0:00:18
|63
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|64
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|65
|Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
|66
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|67
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|68
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|69
|Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|70
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|71
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|72
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|73
|Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
|74
|Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|75
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|76
|Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|77
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|78
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|79
|Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|80
|Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|81
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
|82
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|83
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|84
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|85
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|86
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|87
|Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
|88
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|89
|Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|90
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|91
|Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|92
|Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
|93
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|94
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|95
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|96
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|97
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|98
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|99
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|100
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|101
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|102
|Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|103
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|104
|Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|105
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|106
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|107
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|108
|Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|109
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|110
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:00:30
|111
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:00:42
|112
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|113
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:01:03
|114
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team
|0:02:00
|115
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:02:03
|116
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|117
|Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:06:51
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|23
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|15
|3
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|14
|4
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|14
|5
|Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
|11
|6
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|10
|7
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|9
|8
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|10
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|6
|11
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|6
|12
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|5
|13
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
|5
|14
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|4
|15
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|3
|16
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|2
|18
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|2
|19
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|20
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|2
|21
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|1
|22
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|1
|1
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|4
|3
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|4
|4
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|5
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|2
|6
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|2
|7
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|1
|8
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|1
|9
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|4:22:47
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|7
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|8
|Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|9
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|10
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|11
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|12
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|13
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|14
|Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
|15
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|16
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|17
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|18
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
|19
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|20
|Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|21
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|22
|Guo Hui (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|23
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|24
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|25
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|26
|Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
|27
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|28
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|29
|Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|30
|Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|31
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|32
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
|33
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|34
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|0:00:14
|35
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|36
|Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
|37
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|38
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|39
|Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|40
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|41
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|42
|Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
|43
|Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|44
|Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|45
|Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|46
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|47
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|48
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|49
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|50
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|51
|Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|52
|Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|53
|Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
|54
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|55
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|56
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|57
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|58
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System - Max Success Sports
|59
|Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|60
|Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|61
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|62
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|63
|Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|64
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|65
|Joon Yong Seo (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:00:26
|66
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|67
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|68
|Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:06:47
|1
|Footon-Servetto
|13:08:39
|2
|Malaysia National Team
|3
|Team Jayco- Skins
|4
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|5
|South Africa National Team
|6
|Aisan Racing Team
|7
|Kazakhstan National Team
|8
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|9
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|10
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|11
|Thailand National Team
|12
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Azad University Iran
|14
|Drapac Porsche Cycling
|15
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|16
|ISD-Neri
|17
|Letua Cycling Team
|18
|Seoul Cycling
|19
|Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:00:16
|20
|Champion System - Max Success Sports
|1
|Malaysia National Team
|13:08:39
|2
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|3
|Aisan Racing Team
|4
|Kazakhstan National Team
|5
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|6
|Thailand National Team
|7
|Azad University Iran
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|0:00:08
|9
|Seoul Cycling
|10
|Champion System - Max Success Sports
|0:00:16
|11
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|12
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:24
