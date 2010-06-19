Trending

G.P. Nobili Rubinetterie, Coppa Papa' Carlo past winners

From 2002 to 2009

Past winners
2009Grega Bole (Slo) Amica Chips - Knauf
2008Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Barloworld
2007Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Ceramica Panaria-Navigare
2006Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
2005Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Caffita
2004Damiano Cunego (Ita) Saeco
2003Andrea Ferrigato (Ita) Alessio
2002Andrus Aug (Est) Domina Vacanze

