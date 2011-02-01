Trending

Barko/Kluge hold off Aussie challenge to win in Berlin

Howard/Meyer top Danes Rasmussen/Morkov on podium

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (Ger) Schultheiss315pts
2Leigh Howard / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Axel Lange208
3 (-1 lap)Alex Rasmussen / Michael Mørkøv (Den) techem278
4Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Danilo Hondo (Ger) JAHN BAU205
5Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors139
6 (-3 laps)Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) 105'5 Spreeradio135
7Kenny de Ketele / Tim Mertens (Bel) Berlin Recycling106
8 (-4 laps)Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (Ger) MEIKO119
9 (-9 laps)Martin Bláha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze) TURM ErlebnisCity54
10 (-10 laps)Marcel Barth / Erik Mohs (Ger) Oßwald190
11Tino Thömel (Ger) / Andreas Müller (Aut) LCW115
12 (-13 laps)Marc Hester / Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) 6-Tage Rennen Köln96
13 (-15 laps)Milan Kadlec (Cze) / Henning Bommel (Ger) Holiday Inn54
14 (-16 laps)Claudio Imhof / Silvan Dillier (Swi)76
15 (-18 laps)Ralf Matzka / Theo Reinhardt (Ger) pot marketing90
16 (-21 laps)Alexei Markov / Ivan Kowalev (Rus) PEES31
17 (-22 laps)Benjamin Edmüller / Bastian Faltin (Ger) Hannover Sixdays26
18 (-23 laps)Jan Dostal / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) wolfram28

