Barko/Kluge hold off Aussie challenge to win in Berlin
Howard/Meyer top Danes Rasmussen/Morkov on podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Bartko / Roger Kluge (Ger) Schultheiss
|315
|pts
|2
|Leigh Howard / Cameron Meyer (Aus) Axel Lange
|208
|3 (-1 lap)
|Alex Rasmussen / Michael Mørkøv (Den) techem
|278
|4
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) / Danilo Hondo (Ger) JAHN BAU
|205
|5
|Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) KIA Motors
|139
|6 (-3 laps)
|Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) 105'5 Spreeradio
|135
|7
|Kenny de Ketele / Tim Mertens (Bel) Berlin Recycling
|106
|8 (-4 laps)
|Robert Bengsch / Marcel Kalz (Ger) MEIKO
|119
|9 (-9 laps)
|Martin Bláha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze) TURM ErlebnisCity
|54
|10 (-10 laps)
|Marcel Barth / Erik Mohs (Ger) Oßwald
|190
|11
|Tino Thömel (Ger) / Andreas Müller (Aut) LCW
|115
|12 (-13 laps)
|Marc Hester / Jens-Erik Madsen (Den) 6-Tage Rennen Köln
|96
|13 (-15 laps)
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) / Henning Bommel (Ger) Holiday Inn
|54
|14 (-16 laps)
|Claudio Imhof / Silvan Dillier (Swi)
|76
|15 (-18 laps)
|Ralf Matzka / Theo Reinhardt (Ger) pot marketing
|90
|16 (-21 laps)
|Alexei Markov / Ivan Kowalev (Rus) PEES
|31
|17 (-22 laps)
|Benjamin Edmüller / Bastian Faltin (Ger) Hannover Sixdays
|26
|18 (-23 laps)
|Jan Dostal / Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) wolfram
|28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy