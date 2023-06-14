Renewi Tour 2023
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
|Date
|August 23-27, 2023
|Start location
|Blankenberge, Belgium
|Finish location
|Bilzen, Belgium
|Length
|tba
|UCI class
|WorldTour
|Last edition
|2021 Benelux Tour
Stage 5: Mohoric wins stage 5, Wellens captures overall title amid riders' protest
Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) won the fifth and final stage of the Renewi Tour in a final kilometre attack from a fractured peloton, beating Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) to second place and Søren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to third. Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) claimed the overall title. With under 90km to go, Wellens coordinated a rider protest about the small and dangerous roads being used in the finale, and racing was suspended until organisers consented that the general classification times would be taken before the final 5km, and there would be no overall time bonuses on the finish.
Stage 4: Sam Welsford wins photo finish on stage 4
Sam Welsford (Team dsm-firmenich) won a photo finish on stage 4 at the Renewi Tour on Saturday. Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) finished second and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) third, leaving Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) off the podium in fourth. Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) avoided the chaos of late crashes to maintain his overall lead.
Stage 3: Late attack nets Mike Teunissen stage 3 victory
Mike Teunissen made a late-race attack that netted him the stage 3 win at Renewi Tour. Tim Wellens, who finished second on the day, moved into the blue leader's jersey.
Stage 2: Josh Tarling wins stage 2 time trial and moves into GC lead
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Ineos Grenadiers' Josh Tarling, 19, covered stage 2's 13.6km time trial course with a winning time of 15:05 and an average speed of 54 kph, to take his first WorldTour victory and the overall race lead.
Stage 1: Jasper Philipsen takes commanding win on stage 1
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the opening stage of the Renewi Tour in Ardooie. The Belgian delivered a powerful effort to claim the spoils ahead of Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma).
Overview
The Renewi Tour, most recently staged as the Benelux Tour, returns to the calendar after cancellation in 2022, with new dates and a new title sponsor. The 2023 event covers five days of racing, taking place Wednesday, August 23 to Sunday, August 27.
Now the Renewi Tour, the WorldTour stage race, began in 2005 as the Eneco Tour and later changed to the BinckBank Tour. It became part of the ProTour in 2005, as a reorganised effort to continue a long-standing Tour of the Netherlands stage race. The event was due to take place in the Netherlands and Belgium last year in early September across seven days, but organiser Golazo did not go forward citing a clash with other races, including the Vuelta a España.
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) won the last edition of the Renewi Tour in 2021. He was joined on the overall podium by teammate Matej Mohoric, who was second overall.
The first stage of this year’s race will take place in West Flanders for a road stage between Blankenberge to Ardooie. An individual time trial will then unfold in Sluis, Netherlands. Back to Belgium, the final three road stages will cover territory inland with an overall finish in Bilzen.
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.