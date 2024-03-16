Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2024

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes overview
DateApril 21, 2024
Start locationBastogne
Finish locationLiège
Distance147.6km
CategoryWomen’s WorldTour
Previous edition2023 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
Previous winnerDemi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 24 LR Grace Brown of Australia and Team FDJ Suez celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl Trek during the 8th Liege Bastogne Liege Femmes 2024 a 1529km one day race from Bastogne to Liege UCIWWT on April 24 2024 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Grace Brown wins in Liege (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Grace Brown wins breakaway sprint to claim Monument victory

As it happened: Grace Brown outsprints Elisa Longo Borghini, Demi Vollering at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes

Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) won Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes after spending half of the race in a breakaway. In a group of six that formed in the downhill towards Liège, the Australian came from behind to outsprint Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime).

Results

