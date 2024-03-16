Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2024
|Date
|April 21, 2024
|Start location
|Bastogne
|Finish location
|Liège
|Distance
|147.6km
|Category
|Women’s WorldTour
|Previous edition
|2023 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
|Previous winner
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Grace Brown wins breakaway sprint to claim Monument victory
As it happened: Grace Brown outsprints Elisa Longo Borghini, Demi Vollering at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) won Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes after spending half of the race in a breakaway. In a group of six that formed in the downhill towards Liège, the Australian came from behind to outsprint Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime).
Results
