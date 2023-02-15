Amstel Gold Race 2023

Amstel Gold Race overview
DateApril 16, 2023
Start locationMaastricht
Finish locationValkenburg
Distance253.6km
CategoryWorldTour
Previous editionAmstel Gold Race 2022
2023 winnerTadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Amstel Gold Race: Tadej Pogacar powers to a dominant solo win

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates his solo victory at Amstel Gold Race 2023

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates his solo victory at Amstel Gold Race 2023 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

It was a solo victory for Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) at the 2023 Amstel Gold Race after he dropped Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) on the Keutenberg, with 29km still to race.

Healy then took second 38 seconds later after shedding Pidcock on the Geulhemmerberg. The Ineos Grenadiers rider narrowly held off off Andreas Kron (Lotto-Dstny) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Qazaqstan) to secure the final spot on the podium.

The podium trio had been part of the key 16-man move with 90km to go. Pogačar initially split that group on the Eyserbosweg, with 36km left to race, with Pidcock and Healy the only riders able to follow the initial acceleration of the 57th winner of the men's edition of the Amstel Gold Race.

Start list

