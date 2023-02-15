Amstel Gold Race 2023
|Date
|April 16, 2023
|Start location
|Maastricht
|Finish location
|Valkenburg
|Distance
|253.6km
|Category
|WorldTour
|Previous edition
|Amstel Gold Race 2022
|2023 winner
|Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Amstel Gold Race: Tadej Pogacar powers to a dominant solo win
As it happened: Amstel Gold Race 2023
It was a solo victory for Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) at the 2023 Amstel Gold Race after he dropped Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) on the Keutenberg, with 29km still to race.
Healy then took second 38 seconds later after shedding Pidcock on the Geulhemmerberg. The Ineos Grenadiers rider narrowly held off off Andreas Kron (Lotto-Dstny) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Qazaqstan) to secure the final spot on the podium.
The podium trio had been part of the key 16-man move with 90km to go. Pogačar initially split that group on the Eyserbosweg, with 36km left to race, with Pidcock and Healy the only riders able to follow the initial acceleration of the 57th winner of the men's edition of the Amstel Gold Race.
Start list
