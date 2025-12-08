Tearful Lucinda Brand dedicates tears and World Cup win to her mother on Sunday on record-breaking day

Dutch cyclocross star sets new mark of consecutive cyclocross podiums stretching back to January 2024

Dutch Lucinda Brand celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women&#039;s elite race of the Cyclocross World Cup, in Terralba, Sardinia, Italy, Sunday 07 December 2025, stage 3 (out of 12) in the World Cup of the 2026-2027 season. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Lucinda Brand soloes to victory at UCI World Cup Terralba and salutes her mother with a kiss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand (Baloise-Glowi Lions) showed extreme emotion on Sunday as she crossed the finish line solo in Terralba, Sardinia for her second consecutive Cyclo-cross World Cup victory of the season.

The victory for Brand pushed her to new heights, as she extended her podium streak to 52 races, going back to January 21, 2024 when she finished fourth at the World Cup in Benidorm. Last season she found the podium in all 33 races, 11 times for wins. The previous record of 51 weeks with consecutive race podiums was held by Marianne Vos.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

