'I hope I can make it to the finale' – 19-year-old Imogen Wolff sets sights high for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad debut

News
By published

'We're curious to see where she stands now' says Visma-Lease a Bike directeur Jos van Emden

SAMMUR, FRANCE - JULY 29: Imogen Wolff of Great Britain and Team Visma | Lease a Bike prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 4 a 130.7km stage from Saumur to Poitiers / #UCIWWT / on July 29, 2025 in Saumur, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Imogen Wolff: 'My form is higher than it was last year' (Image credit: Getty Images)

British teenager Imogen Wolff is heading up one of the peloton's biggest teams at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as she makes her debut at the Belgian season opener. The 19-year-old, racing her second season in the pro ranks, is setting her sights high on Saturday.

Wolff is one of nine British racers lining up in Gent for the start of the spring Classics season, with three of them donning the lead number for their teams – Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto), Cat Ferguson (Movistar), and Elynor Bäckstedt (UAE Team ADQ).

Both Zoe Bäckstedt and Ferguson, as well as Lidl-Trek's Anna Henderson, figure among the list of favourites at Omloop. Wolff, the seventh-youngest rider in the race, is hoping she can also figure in the final, which takes the riders over the famous Muur van Geraardsbergen-Bosberg closing double.

There's no pressure for a big result for Wolff or her teammates – Daniek Hangeveld, Rosita Reijnhout, Katharina Sadnik, and Nienke Veenhoven – however.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.