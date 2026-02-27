'I hope I can make it to the finale' – 19-year-old Imogen Wolff sets sights high for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad debut

Imogen Wolff: 'My form is higher than it was last year'

British teenager Imogen Wolff is heading up one of the peloton's biggest teams at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as she makes her debut at the Belgian season opener. The 19-year-old, racing her second season in the pro ranks, is setting her sights high on Saturday.

Wolff is one of nine British racers lining up in Gent for the start of the spring Classics season, with three of them donning the lead number for their teams – Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto), Cat Ferguson (Movistar), and Elynor Bäckstedt (UAE Team ADQ).

Both Zoe Bäckstedt and Ferguson, as well as Lidl-Trek's Anna Henderson, figure among the list of favourites at Omloop. Wolff, the seventh-youngest rider in the race, is hoping she can also figure in the final, which takes the riders over the famous Muur van Geraardsbergen-Bosberg closing double.

"I hope I can make it to the finale in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and really compete. With my current form, I think that's possible. I've never raced this event before, but I've prepared well. I'm really looking forward to it," Wolff said.

"This is my second year on the team, which gives me a lot of peace of mind. I know everyone in the team well and feel their trust. That allows me to focus more and more on the races themselves, which should only help my results."

Last year, Wolff raced her first senior spring Classics campaign, having previously finished fourth at the junior versions of Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Flanders.

She finished 20th, 22nd, and 24th on her elite debuts at Gent-Wevelgem, the Tour of Flanders, and Paris-Roubaix, and says that she feels stronger this time around.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I'm really looking forward to the start of the spring Classics. Compared to last year, I think I've had a very good and consistent winter. My form is higher than it was last year, and I hope that will help me in the race finale," she said.

Visma-Lease a Bike directeur sportif Jos van Emden said that Wolff's training on the track during the off-season may help her on the road as she heads into Classics season.

"She's had a very strong winter and is very motivated. The track training over the winter may have given her extra speed, which we hope to take advantage of," he said.

"She started strong last year, with that victory in Extremadura for the team, and then progressed to racing the major events. We're curious to see where she stands now."

"Imogen will have a free role in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. For us, this is also a moment to see how she has developed. She has big ambitions and wants to be involved in the finale."

There's no pressure for a big result for Wolff or her teammates – Daniek Hangeveld, Rosita Reijnhout, Katharina Sadnik, and Nienke Veenhoven – however.

"If we've been active as a team and visible in the race, then I consider it a success," Van Emden said.

"I don't necessarily tie it to a result. The most important thing is to show that we've made progress and that we have a team that will go through fire for each other."