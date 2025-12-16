'I have a feeling it will be a super good year for me' says Pauline Ferrand-Prévot as she aims for season-long success in 2026

Following her hugely successful return to road racing in 2025, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has said that she has "a feeling that next year will be super good for me" as she targets the Classics, a Tour de France Femmes repeat, and the Road World Championships in Canada.

Speaking on Visma-Lease a Bike's Inside the Beehive podcast, the Frenchwoman ran the rule over the 2025 season, her first full road campaign in a decade and her first with the Dutch team.

Ferrand-Prévot said that she's targeting consistency throughout the season in 2026, coming off a year in which she triumphed at Paris-Roubaix and the Tour as well as taking podium places at Strade Bianche and the Tour of Flanders.

"I also really think that I can be more consistent during the full season. I would like to win more Classic races, and also I want to try to win Tour de France again and to be world champion next year," Ferrand-Prévot said.

"So I think I don't know why, but I have a feeling it will be a super good year for me, because I learned so much last year that now I know what I have to do, and I just can do what I learned from last year."

Ferrand-Prévot exceeded all expectations with her performance in 2025, saying that her goal for the season was "to learn", with her spring success "not planned for." She explained that her spring was "à la carte", while noting that she has learned a lot for future campaigns.

"I like trying things, and if it's good, it's good. If it's not, then OK, we just move on. But don't expect something and be disappointed about it," she said.

"So I think we tried a lot of things, and sometimes it works, sometimes not, but you always learn from it. I think that, for me, was the goal of this season – to learn."

After such a successful run of races in March and April, Ferrand-Prévot said that she had "nothing to lose" heading into the rest of the season, including her main racing goal at the Tour.

Preparing for the July race was "the best part of cycling," she explained, before saying that the biggest challenge in France was having to wait to go on the attack on the Col de la Madeleine.

"The most challenging was to wait until the Madeleine because I knew I was ready, but you don't know how ready you are. So, you just want to try, but I also knew that I had to be patient, which is not my quality," she said.

"So, I just had to try to preserve myself for this final weekend. I think the most challenging thing was not to do too much before the Madeleine.

"On the Madeleine, I was quite in control, so I knew I could go faster. It's so nice when you can feel that you're in control. I really like it because it was I could decide what I wanted to do.

"I also had this feeling at the Olympics, and I know a bit this feeling when you feel like nothing can happen to you. This is not a feeling you have every day, but it's such a good feeling."