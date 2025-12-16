'I have a feeling it will be a super good year for me' says Pauline Ferrand-Prévot as she aims for season-long success in 2026

Tour de France Femmes champion says 'I learned so much last year' as she outlines three main goals

Team Visma | Lease a Bike&#039;s French rider Pauline Ferrand-Prevot celebrates with the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey on the podium for the fourth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race at the end of the 9th and final stage (out of 9), 124.1 km from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel, in Chatel eastern France, on August 3, 2025. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot triumphed at the Tour de Frances Femmes in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following her hugely successful return to road racing in 2025, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has said that she has "a feeling that next year will be super good for me" as she targets the Classics, a Tour de France Femmes repeat, and the Road World Championships in Canada.

Speaking on Visma-Lease a Bike's Inside the Beehive podcast, the Frenchwoman ran the rule over the 2025 season, her first full road campaign in a decade and her first with the Dutch team.

Ferrand-Prévot said that she's targeting consistency throughout the season in 2026, coming off a year in which she triumphed at Paris-Roubaix and the Tour as well as taking podium places at Strade Bianche and the Tour of Flanders.

"I also really think that I can be more consistent during the full season. I would like to win more Classic races, and also I want to try to win Tour de France again and to be world champion next year," Ferrand-Prévot said.

Ferrand-Prévot exceeded all expectations with her performance in 2025, saying that her goal for the season was "to learn", with her spring success "not planned for." She explained that her spring was "à la carte", while noting that she has learned a lot for future campaigns.

"So I think we tried a lot of things, and sometimes it works, sometimes not, but you always learn from it. I think that, for me, was the goal of this season – to learn."

After such a successful run of races in March and April, Ferrand-Prévot said that she had "nothing to lose" heading into the rest of the season, including her main racing goal at the Tour.

