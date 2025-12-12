'I already miss it' - Why Isabella Holmgren is setting cyclocross aside for the season

News
By Contributions from published

Canadian double under-23 MTB world champion aiming for more road success in 2026

DURANGO, SPAIN - MAY 20: Isabella Holmgren of Canada and Team Lidl-Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 24th Durango - Durango Emakumeen Saria 2025 a 113km one day race from Durango to Durango / #UCIWWT / on May 20, 2025 in Durango, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Isabella Holmgren wins Durango-Durango (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Isabella Holmgren is one of the most talented pro cyclists in North America across three disciplines - road, mountain bike and cyclocross. But after winning two under-23 world titles in MTB and the Tour de l'Avenir on the road, the Canadian has decided to step away from cyclocross this year.

"I'm just taking a step back, just for now," Holmgren told Cyclingnews from the Lidl-Trek team camp in Denia, Spain, on Friday. "It's nice to have a bit more of a break and a better build into the road and mountain bike season. So I'll spend Christmas at home with my family. So I'm really excited."

As the sport has seen over the past decade, some of the biggest stars on the road have come from other disciplines like cyclocross (Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert) or MTB (Pauline Ferrand-Prévot).

Her calendar for 2026 is still to be announced, but one major goal outside of Lidl-Trek is for Holmgren to be at the UCI Road World Championships in Montréal - just a six-hour drive from her front door.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.