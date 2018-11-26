Ivan Sosa signs three-year deal with Team Sky and could ride 2019 Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 6 Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) won the queen stage 3 at the Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Ivan Sosa in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Gianni Savio with his latest prodigy Ivan Sosa at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 6 Ivan Ramiro Sosa of Colombia and Team Androni Sidermec Bottecchia White Best Young Rider Jersey at Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Ivan Sosa and the Colombian under-23 squad. (Image credit: TDW) Image 6 of 6 Ivan Ramiro Sosa (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) attacked to win the queen stage 3 at the Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Sosa is set to be announced as a Team Sky rider in the coming days. The talented Colombian climber was the subject of a transfer tug of war this summer after he was initially set to join Trek-Segafredo. He eventually signed with Dave Brailsford's team on a three-year deal. The 21-year-old will meet his new teammates for the first time at their Mallorca training camp around December 10, and Cyclingnews understands that he could be in line for a Giro d'Italia spot next season.

Sosa burst onto the scene this year with a string of impressive performances in Androni Giocattoli colours. He briefly held the leader's jersey at the Tour of the Alps and won the Adriatica Ionica race in June. That win attracted attention from Trek-Segafredo, who offered the rider a two-year contract on the back of his performances. Sosa went on to win the Vuelta a Burgos in August, and won a stage and finished sixth overall at the Tour de l'Avenir.





Sosa's future became caught up in a dispute between two rider agents. Giuseppe Acquadro stepped in and officially told Trek-Segafredo that Sosa would not be riding with them, while the rider's previous representation - Alberati Fondriest Cycling Academy - were left empty-handed despite negotiating the deal on behalf of the young Colombian. During the World Championships Acquadro claimed that a contract from Trek-Segafredo was never sent directly to Sosa.

Trek-Segafredo were eventually reimbursed the release fee from Androni Giocattoli manager, Gianni Savio, and three weeks ago Sosa put pen to paper on his three-year deal with Team Sky. He will link up with training partner and friend Egan Bernal, who has impressed in Team Sky during his debut season.