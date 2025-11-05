'Getting the band back together' - Justin Williams restores L39ION of Los Angeles as Continental squad with Cory Williams, Tyler Williams

By published

Handful of riders from Blazers team move to L39ION for 2026, with women continuing as US domestic elite programme

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Justin Williams is interviewed following his victory at the inaugural Into The Lion&#039;s Den criterium race on October 30, 2021 in Sacramento, California. Justin founded the L39ION of Los Angeles cycling team, and Cory, who finished in third place, is the team&#039;s top rider. The philosophy of the team is to advance the sport of cycling, eliminate boundaries, and promote diversity, representation, and inclusion. The team wants to grow the sport in America, and let the American masses know that you don&#039;t need to conform to be a part of the cycling community. As part of their mission, they hosted the inaugural &quot;Into The Lion&#039;s Den&quot; Race in Sacramento. A total of $100,000 was handed out in prize money, making it the largest criterium purse in US history. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Thursday in Santa Monica, California, three pro riders named Williams - Justin, Cory and Tyler - will begin their 2026 reunion for L39ION of Los Angeles. Along with 10-time Tour de France stage winner and three-time cyclocross world champion Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), the group will lead a sold-out community ride, the second of two Red Bull Rollouts.

In a nod to the early days of the US-based powerhouse co-ed team, Justin Williams confirmed that his brother Cory and all-rounder Tyler, no relation, will rejoin the L39ION squad in 2026 after two seasons at Golden State Blazers (previously Miami Blazers). The men's team will also return to UCI Continental status, where the team competed in the first three seasons, 2021-2023.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.