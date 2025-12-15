'What do we have the system for?' – Ex-teammate questions how Oier Lazkano's biological passport abnormalities went undetected for so long before suspension

Mathias Norsgaard openly criticises Spanish rider following time together at Movistar

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - APRIL 13: Oier Lazkano Lopez of Red Bull - Bora - HansGrohe of Spain during the match between Paris v Roubaix at the Roubaix on April 13, 2025 in Roubaix France (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Lazkano rode his final race before suspension at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his provisional doping suspension, a former teammate of Oier Lazkano has questioned how abnormalities in his biological passport went undetected for so long during their time at Movistar.

Lazkano lost his place at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe as a result of the suspension, which the UCI announced in October, but it was during his time on the Spanish WorldTour team – when he scored his best results – that the "unexplained abnormalities" were detected: 2022, 2023 and 2024.

"I won't go so far as to say that I'm not surprised, because I always hope for the best in people," said the Dane. "But damn, sometimes when it smells like shit, it's shit, unfortunately. It was fine in the Classics, but the Dauphiné was probably a bit too stinky."

Lazkano, who built his name as a rising Classics star in the two years prior, reached new heights at the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné, finishing ninth overall on GC and in the top five of three stages.

BAEZA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 12: A general view of Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain, Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez of Spain, Oier Lazkano Lopez of Spain, Mathias Jorgensen Norsgaard of Denmark, Ivan Romeo Abad of Spain, Gregor Muhlberger of Austria, Carlos Canal Blanco of Spain and Movistar Team prior to the 3rd Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2024 a 158.3km one day race from Baeza to Ubeda on February 12, 2024 in Baeza, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Lazkano and Norsgaard (middle) during their time as teammates at Movistar (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I saw him in Andorra this summer, and no one had seen him since Roubaix, and there he said everything was fine, and then this comes up," recounted Norsgaard.

"At first I thought it was just the peloton shooting shit again, because there's a lot of that during a season like this, but it was true, unfortunately."

Norsgaard's full reflection on his time with the Spanish rider led him to analyse his behaviour as a teammate, of which he is now also suspicious. He described him first as "an insanely mysterious guy. Quite intelligent and interested in politics and was always up to date on different things.

"But he was a crazy guy and sat out in the kitchen with the chef and drank red wine for hours after we had finished eating. He was special, and I would definitely not call him my friend."

As the situation surrounding Lazkano remains ongoing, Red Bull's team boss Ralph Denk was cautious to comment when asked about it at the team's media day last Wednesday, but did highlight how the abnormalities were not found during his time with the German team, but while he was on Movistar.

"It's still a pending case. It's not in our time, I have to mention, it's in the time of Movistar, so we react really consequentially, I will say," Denk told international media. "I cannot say a lot, because it's still open – this case is not done – we can talk later on, when it's really the case is closed, but so far it is not."

