'They were almost willing to kill each other for me' – Perfect start for Tobias Lund Andresen as new team goes all-out to position him for Tour Down Under sprint win

'I just had to commit and trust my teammates' says new Decathlon CMA CGM rider

TANUNDA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Tobias Lund Andresen of Denmark and Decathlon CMA CGM Team celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 1 a 120.6km stage from Tanunda to Tanunda on January 21, 2026 in Tanunda, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Lund Andresen on the podium in Tanunda (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He has the legs to be on the podium, be fighting for victory, but it's [about] positioning," new Decathlon CMA CGM sports director Mark Renshaw told Cyclingnews when asked before stage 1 of the men's Santos Tour Down Under if he was optimistic about Tobias Lund Andresen's chances in a possible sprint.

After all, Andresen is – like the Australian sports director himself – new to the French squad, so "it's a steep learning curve this week," pointed out Renshaw, who raced 16 editions of the Australian event before retiring at the end of 2019. However, it turns out that Andresen and the rest of his sprint lead-out learn fast. As they headed to the line in Tanunda, their positioning was perfect.

After starting off with a win, there will be some celebrations on Wednesday evening: But given it's a tough day ahead on stage 2 – particularly for the team's GC contenders Callum Scotson and Nicolas Prodhomme – plus the fact that Andresen isn't prepared to rest on his laurels, it will be subdued.

"We're top five teams in the world – we have a budget that reflects that, we have riders that reflect, so now we need the results," he said, right before the stage that immediately began to deliver them for the team.

