'Racing is what sets me on fire' - Skylar Schneider returns to WorldTour with SD Worx-Protime in 2025

By
published

Wisconsin sprinter takes technical skills to top tier and works on path to be part of Olympic Games

Skylar Schneider of Team USA in Pan-Am Championships jersey prior to 2024 Omloop van het Hageland
Skylar Schneider of Team USA in Pan-Am Championships jersey prior to 2024 Omloop van het Hageland (Image credit: Mark Van Hecke/Getty Images)

Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers) returns to the Women's WorldTour and will race the 2025 road season with Team SD Worx-Protime. With a one-year contract in hand, Schneider will work again with Danny Stam, the sports manager for SD Worx-Protime who led the then-branded Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team when Schneider raced from 2018 to 2020.

The 26-year-old Wisconsin native was just 19 when she struck out from the US for the top tier in Europe. Stam recalled that "she was constantly homesick", and returned to the US after three years, but told him she would welcome a return to the team when she was ready.

