Pinarello joins Q36.5 as bike supplier and title sponsor for 2026 as Tom Pidcock reunites with Italian brand

'It's the perfect reunion' says team's star rider Tom Pidcock

Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
Pinarello-Q36.5 team leader Tom Pidcock poses with a Pinarello Dogma (Image credit: Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

Italian bike brand Pinarello has announced a new partnership with Swiss ProTeam Q36.5, which will see the team rebranded as Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team for the 2026 season.

The partnership was widely expected to come to fruition, given that Pinarello owner Ivan Glasenberg is a major investor in Q36.5. The deal puts the team's star Tom Pidcock back on Pinarello road bikes for the first time since he left Ineos Grenadiers.

"This partnership is more than a sponsorship – it's a shared vision," said Pinarello president Fausto Pinarello. "We're proud to take this step and bring the Pinarello name back to the front of the peloton as title sponsor. Together with Q36.5, we'll continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in cycling."

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

