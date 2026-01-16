Olav Kooij's Decathlon CMA CGM debut delayed after Dutch sprinter falls ill with virus

The debut of Decathlon CMA CGM's new sprint train will have to wait after their star winter signing, Olav Kooij, fell ill with a virus this week.

Dutch sprinter Kooij, who transferred from Visma-Lease A Bike this winter, was due to make his bow for the French squad at the UAE Tour, which runs from February 16-22.

The race was set to be an early test for the team's new sprint lineup, with fellow newly signed Dutchman Daan Hoole also in the squad. Kooij would have faced off against Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Fabio Jaksoben (Picnic PostNL), among others.

However, on Friday, Decathlon CMA CGM announced that Kooij won't be in line to race in the UAE.

"The Dutch rider has contracted a virus which will delay his debut in his new colours," the team stated, according to L'Equipe.

"Olav, his coach, and the medical staff have implemented a protocol to help him regain his full physical capabilities as quickly as possible."

24-year-old Kooij, who raced with Visma from 2021 until last season, has raced the UAE Tour on four occasions in the past, winning a stage ahead of Tim Merlier at the 2024 race.

He's grown into one of the top sprinters in the peloton during his short career to date, so far taking 17 wins at WorldTour level, including three Giro d'Italia stages. However, his ambitions, including leading a sprint squad at the Tour de France, were limited at Visma, leading him to make a big-money move to Decathlon CMA CGM for 2026.

His signing has formed part of a minor revolution at the French team, who have brought a full sprint train on board to support Kooij – including Hoole, Cees Bol, and Robbe Ghys.

Kooij is set to target Paris-Nice and Gent-Wevelgem later in the spring. It remains to be seen where he'll make his season debut, though the Opening Weekend pairing of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (February 28) and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (March 1) remain on his schedule.