Olav Kooij's Decathlon CMA CGM debut delayed after Dutch sprinter falls ill with virus

News
By published

French squad's big winter signing will miss next month's UAE Tour

VILLENEUVE-D&amp;apos;ASCQ, FRANCE - DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Olav Kooij of the Netherlands, Paul Seixas of France and Matthew Riccitello of the United States during the presentation of the Team Decathlon &amp;amp; CMA CGM 2026 on December 11, 2025 in Villeneuve-d&amp;apos;Ascq, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Olav Kooij (left) at the Decathlon CMA CGM team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

The debut of Decathlon CMA CGM's new sprint train will have to wait after their star winter signing, Olav Kooij, fell ill with a virus this week.

Dutch sprinter Kooij, who transferred from Visma-Lease A Bike this winter, was due to make his bow for the French squad at the UAE Tour, which runs from February 16-22.

His signing has formed part of a minor revolution at the French team, who have brought a full sprint train on board to support Kooij – including Hoole, Cees Bol, and Robbe Ghys.

TOPICS
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

