Kangaroos, crashes and a depleted team, but still Jay Vine claims Tour Down Under with biggest winning margin since 2004

'It was out of your control what happened … but I'm also incredibly proud of how we stepped up' says Australian UAE Team Emirates rider after second win at WorldTour opener

25/01/2026 - Cycling - 2026 Tour Down Under - Stage 5 - Stirling to Stirling - Jay Vine, UAE Team XRG, wins The 2026 Santos Tour Down Under
Jay Vine may have walked away from the 2026 Tour Down Under on Sunday with the second biggest winning margins in the race's history, but for a race which, from the results sheet, may look like the perfect run, an awful lot went wrong for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

"It's really incredible to be able to wear this jersey, but I just sort of can't fathom how we've had so much bad luck as a team the last couple of days," said the Australian two-time Tour Down Under winner on Sunday.

Though on stage 4, it was only moments into the race when Narváez crashed out, sustaining several stable thoracic vertebrae compression fractures, while Vegard Stake Laengen also abandoned with an injured rib. Then, on the final day of racing on a tough Stirling circuit, the local wildlife added another degree of difficulty, with two kangaroos jumping into the peloton and causing further crashes among the field.

Vine and his teammate Mikkel Bjerg both came down, fortunately without the rider in the ochre leader's jersey being injured, but the Dane wasn't as lucky, and after having done a huge amount of work in the stage already and then helping as Vine returned, Juan Sebastián Molano also dropped out of the race.

Narváez had been the team's winning card in 2025, but with the altered dynamic caused by the inclusion of that climb, Vine had put in the work to prepare for the effort he needed to launch solo. It even went better than planned for the team, with the gap larger than anticipated and the defending champion also managing to hold on.

On that day, Vine secured his first stage victory at the Australian WorldTour race and carved out the GC gap he held to the end – with the help of his dwindling group of teammates who were "pulling extra double shifts".

