Injured Puck Pieterse skips Benidorm Cyclo-cross World Cup after Nationals crash, Mathieu van der Poel yet to decide

World champion training in Spain but participation in weekend's racing not confirmed

Injured Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) will not start at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Benidorm this week, the Dutch federation confirmed on Monday, whilst Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) is yet to decide on his participation.

Pieterse is out of action after crashing out of the lead at the Dutch national championships on Sunday. She managed to hold on for second behind new champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Premier Tech), but flipped over her handlebars and injured her back.

