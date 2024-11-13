Ineos Grenadiers confirm new rider development programme with German Continental squad

Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank to act as 'finishing school' for young future pros

A widely-rumoured future collaboration for new rider development between Ineos Grenadiers and German Continental outfit Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank has now been confirmed for 2025.

Lacking a development team or clearly directed pathway from the junior and under-23 ranks to WorldTour level had made Ineos Grenadiers an anomaly among top men's teams in recent years. 

