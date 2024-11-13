Ineos Grenadiers confirm new rider development programme with German Continental squad

A widely-rumoured future collaboration for new rider development between Ineos Grenadiers and German Continental outfit Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank has now been confirmed for 2025.

Lacking a development team or clearly directed pathway from the junior and under-23 ranks to WorldTour level had made Ineos Grenadiers an anomaly among top men's teams in recent years.

However, on Wednesday it was confirmed that the longstanding British squad will continue its major structural overhaul with a collaboration agreement with the Germany-based Continental team.



On paper, it is a move that could allow Ineos to parallel the young rider development structures already in place at Visma-Lease a Bike, UAE Team Emirates and Soudal-QuickStep.

According to an Ineos team press release, "This new partnership will supplement the team’s existing internal ‘Ascent’ development programme which has already identified young talent and provided bespoke development support to riders including Josh Tarling, AJ August and Michael Leonard.

"The 2025 season will see the Grenadiers expand the Ascent programme, and this partnership will be an important part of the work to develop and prepare young riders for racing at WorldTour level."

Ineos Grenadiers Performance Director Scott Drawer explained that key riders would be placed with the German team, but receiving support and coaching from Ineos. He likened this to a finishing school or loan club in professional football for young athletes prior to joining the WorldTour.

Back in the summer, Drawer had already hinted strongly to Cyclingnews that they would be creating such a project, while Lotto Kern-Haus have already had a similar role with German WorldTour squad Bora-Hansgrohe, who have since announced their own development team, back in 2022.



"Our owners are hell-bent on developing our own talent. We're not going to buy the top guys in, we’re going to develop our own," Drawer said during the Tour de France. "If we're going to win Grand Tours again, our investment and work has to be on young talent."

Lotto Kern-Haus previously served in a similar role for Bora-Hansgrohe two seasons ago. Three current WorldTour pros - Kim Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers), Jonas Rutsch (Intermarché-Wanty) and Max Walscheid (Jayco AlUla) - have come through the long-standing German development team and Ineos clearly hope there will be more of their ilk in the future.

“One of the best jobs in cycling is to help and support young cyclists at the start of their careers. In my past as a sports director in the WorldTour, I have managed to do this several times and I still have a strong connection with many of these athletes," added Torsten Schmidt, Head of Sport for Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank, in the Ineos press release.



"Working with young, motivated riders in the most important U23 races is a lot of fun," said Florian Monreal, team owner of Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank, "and it's always great to see these talents then move on to the WorldTour."