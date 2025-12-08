'I can sleep well now' – Weeks of uncertainty end in 2026 contract extension for British WorldTour rider on EF Education-EasyPost

British WorldTour pro James Shaw will continue his professional career into 2026, having extended his time on EF Education-EasyPost after weeks of uncertainty.

Shaw announced the positive news on his Cycling SHAWts YouTube channel this past Sunday, after previously revealing on his Instagram at the end of October that "For 2026, I do not know where I will be or what I will be doing."

Speaking as he trained in Andorra, Shaw cited how various reasons had led to uncertainty throughout cycling's transfer market in 2025, with the Intermarché-Lotto merger and Arkéa-B&B Hotels' collapse leaving many riders in limbo – including those not directly involved in teams collapsing or merging.

During his period of uncertainty, Shaw's memberships to apps used by the team were stopped, such as for food tracking, but he was also forced to go back to old coaches to get back into the rhythm of training – even without a confirmed place.

"It was such a shit situation to be in, and I feel like I've given EF so much. And I really wanted to get back on the bike and hit the ground running, but it was so difficult," said Shaw as he described the low points.

"It was just a horrible situation to be in and I wouldn't wish it on any of my deepest darkest enemies, but hey, that's how it is."

Shaw, still as motivated as ever at 29, was already booking trips to Calpe to sharpen up before his future in the sport was confirmed, committed fully to a continuation at the WorldTour level.

Having been demoted from the WorldTour previously after a first stint with Lotto, Shaw knows the feeling all too well of not having something concrete signed for the coming races.

However, unlike between 2019 to 2021 – when he raced for British Continental teams and earned his way back to the WT with EF – Shaw knows that pathway doesn't exist as it did then, with the last two men's Conti teams in Britain disappearing at the end of 2024.

"We didn't know what was going to happen, or if we were even going to be racing until December 1, before I signed something, which, for you non-cycling folk, that's super late," said Shaw.

He detailed how, on that occasion, it wasn't until February of 2019 that he joined SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling and gradually fought his way back to the top. But with his 30th birthday coming in June next year, and the UK scene being "on its arse" as he described it, he knew that a repeat was not an option.

At the end of the 13-and-a-half-minute video, Shaw revealed that it was indeed EF Education-EasyPost whom he would be racing for again in the new year, which will be his fifth season with the American top division squad.

"I'm super motivated now, not that I wasn't before, but it's just a nice comfort, isn't it, and I can sleep well now and enjoy the process a bit more," he added.

The Brit raced as a valuable domestique for EF last season, clocking in 81 race days, which included two Grand Tours at the Giro and Vuelta, with top results of sixth place on the stage to Andorra at the latter and a third-place GC finish at the Région Pays de la Loire Tour.