'I can sleep well now' – Weeks of uncertainty end in 2026 contract extension for British WorldTour rider on EF Education-EasyPost

James Shaw confirms place for 2026 is secure in latest YouTube video

LOS CORRALES DE BUELNA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 04: James Shaw of Great Britain and Team EF Education - EasyPost crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 12 a 144.9km stage from Laredo to Los Corrales de Buelna / #UCIWT / on September 04, 2025 in Los Corrales de Buelna, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Shaw raced both the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España (pictured) in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

British WorldTour pro James Shaw will continue his professional career into 2026, having extended his time on EF Education-EasyPost after weeks of uncertainty.

Shaw announced the positive news on his Cycling SHAWts YouTube channel this past Sunday, after previously revealing on his Instagram at the end of October that "For 2026, I do not know where I will be or what I will be doing."

Speaking as he trained in Andorra, Shaw cited how various reasons had led to uncertainty throughout cycling's transfer market in 2025, with the Intermarché-Lotto merger and Arkéa-B&B Hotels' collapse leaving many riders in limbo – including those not directly involved in teams collapsing or merging.

During his period of uncertainty, Shaw's memberships to apps used by the team were stopped, such as for food tracking, but he was also forced to go back to old coaches to get back into the rhythm of training – even without a confirmed place.

However, unlike between 2019 to 2021 – when he raced for British Continental teams and earned his way back to the WT with EF – Shaw knows that pathway doesn't exist as it did then, with the last two men's Conti teams in Britain disappearing at the end of 2024.

The Brit raced as a valuable domestique for EF last season, clocking in 81 race days, which included two Grand Tours at the Giro and Vuelta, with top results of sixth place on the stage to Andorra at the latter and a third-place GC finish at the Région Pays de la Loire Tour.

