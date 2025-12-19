'He was a rebel, a maverick but he was adorable' – Italy remembers 1970 Milan-San Remo winner Michele Dancelli

Former Molteni rider who raced in the era of Eddy Merckx and Felice Gimondi has died aged 83

A delighted Michele Dancelli
Michele Dancelli wins the 1970 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Colnago archives)

Italian Milan-San Remo winner Michele Dancelli has died aged 83, sparking a wave of emotion and memories of a rider who always lived as a rebel and a maverick, refuting the disciplined lifestyle of professional cycling.

Dancelli ended a 17-year spell without an Italian winner at Milan-San Remo in 1970, attacking alone with 70km to go and crossing the finish in Via Roma in tears. He rode for Molteni, with a then young Ernesto Colnago hanging off the roof of the team car with a spare bike on his shoulder and team owner Piero Molteni even promising him one of the company's salami factories if he won.

Dancelli raced during the dominance of Eddy Merckx, Felice Gimondi and Roger De Vlaeminck but always left his mark. He was twice an Italian national champion, won La Flèche Wallone in 1966, 11 stages at the Giro d'Italia, a stage of the 1969 Tour de France and wore the maglia rosa for 14 days.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

