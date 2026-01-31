From 'struggling' to another notch in the dream run as Ally Wollaston becomes first rider to defend title at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

'If I didn't have my teammates, the race would have been gone for sure' says FDJ United-SUEZ back-to-back victor

Ally Wollaston is congratulated by FDJ United-SUEZ teammate Marie Le Net on her second win at the Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in 2026
Ally Wollaston is congratulated by FDJ United-SUEZ teammate Marie Le Net on her second win at the Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in 2026 (Image credit: Con Chronis / Getty Images)

'I'm really struggling' was the message Ally Wollaston was putting out to her teammates as the race hit the first run up the crucial climb of Challambra Crescent for the first time at the women's Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

The rider from New Zealand may have just swept up two out of the three stage wins up for grabs at the Santos Tour Down Under and be entering the race in Geelong as defending champion, but she wasn't exactly brimming with optimism over her chances of becoming the first rider to win two editions of the race.

"After Tour Down Under, I struggled a little bit with sickness… so, yeah, I wasn't hugely confident going into today. I knew I could get over Challambra on a really good day, and I had no idea whether that day would be today or not," she told reporters after the podium ceremony.

It also wasn't just the belief that was strong, as while things certainly didn't get any easier on the second lap with Wollaston unhitched on Challambra – around 10km from the line – and the attacks also on the Melville Avenue climb – at 5km to the finish.

That good chance quickly turned into a huge victory celebration, the "F… yeah" winning exclamation of last year seemingly revived in the heat of the moment.

Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

