Esteban Chaves retires from professional cycling after 16 years at the top, looks ahead to fatherhood and next chapter

Colombian cycling star Esteban Chaves has retired from professional cycling after 16 years at the top, EF Education-EasyPost announced on Monday.

It was a decision that came without any regrets for the 35-year-old, who looked ahead to fatherhood and the next chapter of his life.

"The decision is the right one," said Chaves on EF's website.

"I am very happy. I am very proud of the sporting career I have had. I’m very happy to close this chapter in the way we are closing it. Who am I without my bike? Without the bike, I am Esteban. I am a son, I am a brother, I am a husband, I am a father.

"I am a human being who dreams of setting an example, who dreams of being at peace, who dreams of having a lot of contact with nature. I am a human being who learns."

Chaves was one of several Colombians who lit up bike racing in the 2010s, alongside the likes of Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Uran, Egan Bernal and Fernando Gaviria, landing a historic highlight victory at Il Lombardia in 2016 – Colombia's first and to date, only Monument win.

Known for his big smile but also for how he animated many of the biggest races – both of which contributed to his immense popularity – Chaves confirmed his talent with victory at the 2011 Tour de l'Avenir, and went on to impress throughout Grand Tours during his time on Orica-GreenEdge and EF.

He won three stages of the Giro d'Italia, two at the Vuelta a España, and secured GC podium finishes at both Grand Tours in 2026– second at the Giro and third at the Vuelta. Other highlights included victory at the Giro dell'Emilia and a stage each of the Tour de Suisse and Volta a Catalunya.

Chaves was also famous for his miraculous comeback after a near-career-ending crash in 2013, which preceded all of his greatest hits. Despite severe damage to his arm and a full list of injuries, resilience and heart brought him to cycling's pinnacle.



In 2018, too, there was another eight-month gap from racing following the Giro d'Italia - where after a strong start with a stage win on Mount Etna, Chaves was poleaxed by a combination of viral infections, including glandular fever, a sinus infection and allergies.

He finished the Giro, but in 72nd place overall and a shadow of his earlier self, and then spent several months off the bike, fighting and identifying the illnesses and viruses before being cleared to resume training. He only returned to racing in February 2019.

Six years further on, EF announced the news of his retirement alongside a 10-minute-long YouTube film about Chaves' journey from humble cycling beginnings in Bogotá to becoming one of the most talented climbers of a generation.

Filmed in Andorra and showing his life now with wife Camila and young daughter Lucia, Chavito was full of gratitude and at peace with his career ending. His final race was at the Vuelta a España.