Completing the Grand Tour set in 2026? – Jonas Vingegaard reportedly has 'deal' in place to make Giro d'Italia debut

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) reportedly has a deal in place to compete at the Giro d'Italia in 2026, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Having won the Vuelta a España last September, and with two yellow jerseys already from the Tour de France, a win at the Italian Grand Tour would complete the set for Vingegaard and place him in elite company as only the eighth man to achieve the feat of winning all three of cycling's three-week tests.

It was rumoured in the off-season in 2024, but ruled out in favour of another Tour-focused season. However, as the rumour has returned ahead of the 2026, signs now point to that debut arriving at the Bulgarian Grande Partenza after all.

In an earlier interview with Marca, Vingegaard said, "I think I would prefer the Giro d'Italia," when asked what race he would choose if he could only win one more race in his career. And in a prior interview with DH Les Sports+, he expressed how "Winning the three Grand Tours or the Tour de France in 2026? I think I'd prefer to win all three Grand Tours."

Taking home the Giro's famous maglia rosa is the only way he achieves this preference, even if it serves also as his preparation for the Tour and another duel with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who won the 2024 Giro on debut.

Marca's latest news on Vingegaard said that sources had informed the paper that a deal was in place for Vingegaard to race at the 2026 event, presumably meaning with race organisers RCS.

After already expressing his interest in racing in May, it would be no surprise now to see it added to his programme when revealed, which should happen at the team's official presentation on January 13 in Spain.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If he races the Giro, it would be the ninth Grand Tour of his career, having raced three Vueltas and five Tours. After finishing 46th overall on debut, Vingegaard has never finished outside of the top two on GC of a Grand Tour, and he would be the favourite for the Giro, with Pogačar not looking at another Italian tilt in May.

Those confirmed to be chasing the pink jersey at the first Grand Tour of the season include Vuelta runner-up from 2025, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), his teammate Adam Yates, Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe duo, Giulio Pellizzari and Jai Hindley – who won the 2022 Giro.