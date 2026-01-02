Completing the Grand Tour set in 2026? – Jonas Vingegaard reportedly has 'deal' in place to make Giro d'Italia debut

Spanish newspaper Marca says Dane will make debut at Bulgarian Grande Partenza

POIO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 09: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey prior to the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 16 a 167.9km stage from Poio to Mos. Castro de Herville on September 09, 2025 in Poio, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Vingegaard added the Vuelta title to his palmarès in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) reportedly has a deal in place to compete at the Giro d'Italia in 2026, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Having won the Vuelta a España last September, and with two yellow jerseys already from the Tour de France, a win at the Italian Grand Tour would complete the set for Vingegaard and place him in elite company as only the eighth man to achieve the feat of winning all three of cycling's three-week tests.

Taking home the Giro's famous maglia rosa is the only way he achieves this preference, even if it serves also as his preparation for the Tour and another duel with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who won the 2024 Giro on debut.

If he races the Giro, it would be the ninth Grand Tour of his career, having raced three Vueltas and five Tours. After finishing 46th overall on debut, Vingegaard has never finished outside of the top two on GC of a Grand Tour, and he would be the favourite for the Giro, with Pogačar not looking at another Italian tilt in May.

Those confirmed to be chasing the pink jersey at the first Grand Tour of the season include Vuelta runner-up from 2025, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), his teammate Adam Yates, Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe duo, Giulio Pellizzari and Jai Hindley – who won the 2022 Giro.

