'Biggest day out I've ever had, numerically ridiculous’ – George Bennett reveals power data from mega Il Lombardia breakaway

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New Zealand champion blown away by a breathless but exhilarating day out front

COMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 10: George Bennett of New Zealand and Team NSN Cycling Team competes in the breakaway during the 120th Il Lombardia 2026 a 239km one day race from Bergamo to Como / #UCIWT / on October 10, 2026 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

George Bennett hunched himself over his handlebars repeatedly beyond the finish line of Il Lombardia. He looked shell-shocked. It was mostly to get his breath back after six hours of lung-busting racing, but he also had a glance at the bike computer just to check he was reading correctly.

"Biggest day out I’ve ever had, genuine. Numerically, that was ridiculous," the New Zealand champion told Cyclingnews at the finish in Como.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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