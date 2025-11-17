'Around Christmas, we'll see him somewhere' – Mathieu van der Poel to make cyclocross return next month

Seven-time World Champion to pursue outright rainbow jersey record ahead of Erik De Vlaeminck in 2026

LIEVIN, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 02: Gold medalist Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands celebrates winning during the 76th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite on February 02, 2025 in Lievin, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel celebrating his 2025 Cyclocross World Championships victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel will make his highly anticipated return to the cyclocross field during the busy Christmas period of races, Alpecin-Deceuninck co-owner Christoph Roodhooft announced on Sunday.

It's been a busy few weeks of off-season for the Dutchman, with a trip out to the USA, more time in sunny Spain and a social media bet to race an Ironman all among the things he's been up to.

Van der Poel then won all eight races he competed in throughout the 2024/25 CX season, which concluded with a dominant seventh win at Worlds ahead of Wout van Aert and Thibau Nys in Liévin, France.

James Moultrie
News Writer

