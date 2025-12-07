Proposal to save stage races sent to the UCI with the future of lower level races reportedly at risk

News
By published

The report outlines proposed updates to the points system to make stage race more attractive

TOPSHOT - UAE Team Emirates - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium with the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey after the 21st and final stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 132.3 km between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris Champs-Élysees, on July 27, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A plan to reform the UCI's road race points system is about to be presented to the governing body, according to reports in the Spanish publication Marca.

According to Marca the proposal, if enacted, will see the imbalance between points awarded for one day and stage races redressed, with an increase in points earned for success in for multi-day events. As it stands the system favours one dayers, with more points given for winning lower level races than a stage of even the biggest stage races.

The reform plan will suggest that the system be amended to prevent stage races being devalued, as it is currently more profitable points-wise to do well in one day race than it is to win some stage races. And with the introduction of promotion and relegation from the WorldTour, points have become a crucial factor when teams plan which riders go to which races.

Currently UCI regulations rank the Tour de France as the sport's best race for points scoring, the overall winner earning 1,300 points while a stage will net you 210. The Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España are second, winners getting 1,100 and 180, the one day-Monuments come next, while a slew of other World Tour stage and one-day races are next down the scale.

TOPICS
Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike, playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.