'It's the last day of racing so you just give it your all' - Per Strand Hagenes closes out the year with solo win in Paris-Tours

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Jasper Stuyven, Christophe Laporte round out podium

Paris-Tours 2026
(Image credit: A.S.O./Gaëtan Flamme)
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Per Strand Hagenes (Visma-Lease a Bike) went on a late solo attack to fly to victory in the 120th edition of Paris-Tours, jumping just before the flamme rouge and holding off a charging reduced group to claim the victory in the historic Classic.

Jasper Stuyven (Soudal-QuickStep) was desperately trying chase down Strand Hagenes in the final straight, but had to settle for second on the line, with Visma going 1-3 as Christophe Laporte sprinted to the final spot on the podium.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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