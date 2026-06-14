<p id="elk-89fa53a4-6742-49bc-ae40-83590f63882f">Welcome to live coverage of the final stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rh&ocirc;ne-Alpes. A decisive final mountain stage which may be relatively short in terms of distance at just 120 kilometres, but which packs in over 4,000m of altitude gain.</p><p>The GC hangs in the balance, with Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe's Luke Tuckwell defending the yellow jersey, with a lead of 42 seconds over Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) in second.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>