Copenhagen Sprint Men past winners

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Men's Copenhagen Sprint winner 2025

Belgium&#039;s Jordi Meeus celebratres after winning the men&#039;s World Tour race Copenhagen Sprint from Roskilde to Copenhagen in Copenhagen on June 22, 2025. (Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT
Jordi Meeus won the first edition of Copenhagen Sprint Men in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Year

Rider (Country) Team

2025

Jordi Meeus (Belgium) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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