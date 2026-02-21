Classic Var: Jason Tesson sprints to TotalEnergies' first victory of the 2026 season

Race Results
By published

Frenchman beats Tord Gudmestad and Rick Pluimers to the line in Brignoles

BRIGNOLES, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 21: Jason Tesson of France and Team TotalEnergies (R) celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 3rd Classic Var 2026 a 176.6km one day race from La Garde to Brignoles on February 21, 2026 in Brignoles, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Jason Tesson celebrates the 10th win of his career at the Classic Var (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Jason Tesson scored TotalEnergies' first victory of the 2026 season at the Classic Var, the Frenchman outsprinting Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon-CMA CGM) and Rick Pluimers (Tudor) to the line in the third edition of the 1.1 race.

28-year-old Tesson picked up the 10th win of his career in the one-day race, which ran for 176.6km between La Garde and Brignoles. He and his main rivals managed to avoid a crash at the start of the closing sprint, but were challenged by Cofidis, who led it out for Stanisław Aniołkowski.

Earlier in the race, a group of four broke away over the hilly first part of the course. Lucas Bénéteau (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93) was joined by his teammate Antoine Berger, Jonas Walton (CIC Pro Cycling Academy), and Noah Bögli (Elite Foundations Cycling Team).

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.