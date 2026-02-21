Classic Var: Jason Tesson sprints to TotalEnergies' first victory of the 2026 season

Jason Tesson celebrates the 10th win of his career at the Classic Var

Jason Tesson scored TotalEnergies' first victory of the 2026 season at the Classic Var, the Frenchman outsprinting Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon-CMA CGM) and Rick Pluimers (Tudor) to the line in the third edition of the 1.1 race.

28-year-old Tesson picked up the 10th win of his career in the one-day race, which ran for 176.6km between La Garde and Brignoles. He and his main rivals managed to avoid a crash at the start of the closing sprint, but were challenged by Cofidis, who led it out for Stanisław Aniołkowski.

Gudmestad stole a march on the Pole, however, sprinting up the left. Tesson came through on the other side, in the end boasting a faster finish which carried him to a narrow victory.

Earlier in the race, a group of four broke away over the hilly first part of the course. Lucas Bénéteau (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93) was joined by his teammate Antoine Berger, Jonas Walton (CIC Pro Cycling Academy), and Noah Bögli (Elite Foundations Cycling Team).

The quartet managed to hold off the peloton until just 5km from the finish line, a valiant effort. Then it was up to the sprinters to finish off the day.

Results

