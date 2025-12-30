Superprestige Diegem: Tibor Del Grosso claims back-to-back victories as rivals Joran Wyseure and Thibau Nys crash in the sand pit

Niels Vandeputte leads series ranking with two rounds to go

Tibor Del Grosso wins in Diegem
Tibor Del Grosso wins in Diegem (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tibor Del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took another victory under the night sky at the Superprestige Diegem in Belgium. It was his second consecutive series win after his victory last week in Heusden-Zolder.

The Dutch rider opened a gap as his two nearest rivals faultered in the sand pit, taking the win ahead of Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) and Thibau Nys (Baloise Glowi Lions).

