Lorena Wiebes and Jonathan Milan cross the line first at Beking Monaco criterium

It was a clear-cut solo victory for Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) at the first women's edition of the Beking Monaco criterium while Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) claimed the men's event in a three-way sprint.

"There was a huge crowd supporting the event, and it’s great to see how cycling can bring so many people together — especially considering this isn’t a traditional race, but an event combining sport, fun, and social projects to help young people get closer to sport," said Milan in a media release from organisers.

"The pace was high from the start, and in the end I managed to win against the incredible Tadej Pogačar and the home favourite Victor Langellotti. I had so much fun.”

The 48km and 35 lap men's criterium, last year won by Pogačar, was contested by 35 riders on Sunday and was slotted in among a schedule that also included a Pro-Am Charity race – where 15 teams made up of professionals, ambassadors and amateurs battled it out earlier in the day on the same criterium course – and also two kids rides. The women's pro-criterium was a new addition for the fifth running of the event this year.

Wiebes took a dominant win in the 20 lap, 27km pro criterium ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) in second and Anna Trevisi (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) in third.

"I really enjoyed Beking,” says winner Lorena Wiebes. ‘In the Netherlands, criteriums are very popular from the junior categories, so it felt great to take part in such an event in a city like Monaco. It’s truly special to race here. The race was full of action — I think it was exciting to watch.

"On the uphill section after the finish line, I attacked and managed to create the decisive gap. It worked out well — I’m very happy.”

The event also concluded with a charity auction with items on offer including Tour de France points winner Milan’s bike and green jersey, Lotte Kopecky’s 2024 World Championship winning bike, a number of Pogačar’s key jerseys – including yellow, rainbow and European champion jerseys – plus Pauline Ferrand-Prévot’s Tour de France Femmes leader's jersey.

“I’m thrilled to have taken part in the event. It’s my first time here, and I think combining sport and charity is a fantastic idea," said Niewiadoma. "Riding your bike while contributing to a good cause is amazing — we should do it more often!"