France's premier cycling series gets a revamp for 2026 with new name and free-to-air broadcasting

News
FDJ United Series, formerly the Coupe de France, will be aired on Novo19 and the team competition opened up to foreign squads

FOURMIES, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 14: Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 92nd GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord 2025 a 193km one day race from Fourmies to Fourmies on September 14, 2025 in Fourmies, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Paul Magnier celebrates winning the GP de Fourmies, which will be the penultimate round of the 2026 FDJ United Series (Image credit: Getty Images)

French cycling's national competition, the Coupe de France, is undergoing a revamp for the 2026 season with a new name and a new broadcaster for the upcoming season.

The season-long Coupe de France, which began life in 1992, will now be known as the FDJ United Series, named for FDJ United, the new name of the Française des Jeux group, which sponsors the competition.

The news was revealed at the awards ceremony for the 2025 Coupe de France, which saw former Arkéa-B&B Hotels rider Clément Venturini take home the top prize as series winner ahead of TotalEnergies racer Emilien Jeannière and Groupama-FDJ United rider Guillaume Martin.

The new-look FDJ United Series – won in the past by Thor Hushovd, Philippe Gilbert, and Benoît Cosnefroy – will also be broadcast in full in France via the recently established Novo19 channel, owned by Ouest-France and which has acquired the rights to the 15 races of the series until 2027.

Next year's 35th edition of the series will consist of 15 events, beginning with the GP La Marseillaise on February 1 and concluding with the Tour de Vendée on October 4. Stops along the way include the GP de Denain, Tour du Jura, and the Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes.

There's no room, however, for the Tro-Bro Léon, Paris-Camembert, or GP d'Isbergues – part of the competition since its inception – next year. Tro-Bro Léon won't be in the FDJ United Series as it's owned by ASO, which has a broadcasting deal with France TV, while the GP d'Isbergues "currently lacks the financial resources to cover its share of the TV broadcasting costs," said Jan.

"It’s going to be a fantastic event, and it’s a win-win situation for both the races and the Ouest-France channel. With this new label, there’s a real desire to give the competition a boost. Reshuffling the deck in terms of television is promising, innovative, exciting, and motivating."

Series runner-up Jeannière also reacted positively to the announcement.

FDJ United Series 2026 calendar

The calendar of the 2026 FDJ United Series (Image credit: Ligue Nationale de Cyclisme)
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

