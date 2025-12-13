Exact Cross Kortrijk: Niels Vandeputte beats Cameron Mason with final lap surge to win the Leiecross

Belgian take second victory of the season in a close race as Ryan Kamp finishes in third

Belgian Niels Vandeputte celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men elite race at the &#039;Leiecross&#039; cyclocross cycling event on Saturday 13 December 2025 in Kortrijk, the fourth stage (out of 7) in the Exact Cross competition.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Vandeputte claimed the win in a close-fought race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Deceuninck) left it late with an attack in the final two minutes of racing to narrowly win the Exact Cross Kortrijk ahead of Cameron Mason (7 Racing).

In a closely-fought race that featured a relatively large leading group throughout most of the day, Vandeputte made the most of his speed on the flat course to beat Mason by three seconds. Ryan Kamp (Fenix) completed the podium a further four seconds behind in third place.

There were various attacks throughout the race, but a group of seven remained largely together with the high speeds allowing riders in the wheel gain the advantage of the draft over those in front. Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen–Altez Industriebouw) was particularly active in the later laps looking to stretch out the group, testing the legs of those in his slipstream.

Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist and has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and The Herald Scotland. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

